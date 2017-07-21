Did Elon Musk just confirm that the moon landings were faked?

Mother should I trust the government?
-Pink Floyd, Mother
Elon Musk just announced that SpaceX abandons propulsive landing plans for Red Dragon mission to Mars.
In my opinion, we should not be surprised.
NASA supposedly used propulsive landing for the Apollo missions to the moon...in 1969.
I ask you to please click the following hyperlinks to read three articles, carefully, watch one 3-1/3 minute video, closely, and then draw your own conclusions about the Apollo Moon landings that we are told occured nearly 50 years ago.
First, an article from RT, today:
SpaceX abandons propulsive landing plans for Red Dragon mission to Mars
“The reason we decided not to pursue that heavily is that it would have taken a tremendous amount of effort to qualify that for safety for crew transport,” Musk said. “That’s why we are not pursuing it. It could be something that we bring back later, but it doesn’t seem like the right way to apply resources right now.”
Musk added that he did not think that propulsive landing was the best approach.
Second, my article from ZeroHedge, last year, 2016:
I like velcro and used to drink Tang, but about the moon, was NASA really full of horseshit?
" My premise is that President Kennedy wasn't an aerospace engineer, he was a politician faced with the Russians and their satellites scaring the shit out of his constituency. He called our shot, but we couldn't make it. So they lied."
http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2016-03-03/i-velcro-and-used-drink-tang-wa...
Third, an article from Physics Professor, Dr. Oleg Oleynik, in 2012, and updated in 2017*:
A Stereoscopic method of verifying Apollo lunar surface images
"Thus, based on the above examples, this study concludes that the Apollo 15 photographic record does NOT depict real lunarscapes with distant backgrounds located more than a kilometre away from the camera."
"These pictures were, without doubt, taken in a studio set – up to 300 metres in size. A complex panorama mimicking the lunarscape shows degrees of movement, such as horizontal and vertical changes to give an impression of imaginary distance to the objects and perspective."
Fourth, a youtube video of the Apollo 11 astronaut press conference upon returning from the moon, July 20,1969*:
Apollo 11 Television Press Conference
* Hat tip to Cognitive Dissonance
Do these three guys, who supposedly just came back from the moon with two of them landing and returning, look and sound like they just came back from the moon?
And here is the full hour and half press conference. Listen to the actual words and sentence structure as well as the body language, which is screaming out-loud disingenuous...
What do you think, now?
Peace, liberty, and prosperity,
h_h
Anything we left on the moon that can be seen from earth?
Just Google "Apollo landing sites as seen from orbit". Lot of pics taken from orbiting satallites.
Just because they put junk on the moon does not mean they put men on it.
Lets see all 5 Ascent Module crash sites for starters, the other Ascent Module - "Snoopy" suppoedly is still in orbit around the Sun, but no one knows where it's at...
My only question is why does ZH still have this piece up. What's next? A shocking revelation that the moon really is made of green cheese? The Russians and the Chinese both have space craft orbiting the moon. They have no doubt photographed the various lander locations. If they had found them absent they would have no doubt announced it. What kind of ignoramus would contend that that footprints can't be left in dust because of the vacuum of space. The same kind I guess that say that the LEM was constructed of gold plated tinfoil or that one Delta of atmospheric pressure is a unstoppable crushing force. Who needs mechanical engineering or physics when we've got such 1st class moonbats?
Here's a question for all you lunatics (quite literally). If it was all fake, why after the success of Apollo 11 and the near tragedy and ultimate triumph of Apollo 13, why didn't NASA just announce that it was just to dangerous to continue the process? But they didn't did they? What a bunch of losers.
A Down vote. In other words another ignoramus heard from.
https://www.google.com/search?q=apollo+landing+sites+as+seen+from+orbit&...
The actual radiation levels will prove or disprove the Apollo mission after private researchers have access to space. So, we will know one way or another at some point. When Van Allen was confronted about the radiation levels, he said his readings must have been wrong. So, what are those radiation levels? Enough to cook the crew or not? Its the only genuine way to prove a hoax if there was one.
You guys are a pathetic bunch. The people before you do an amazing technological feat, and you assholes think they faked it. Back when the moon landings were happening, we never dreamed there would be a group of lunatics that would claim it was faked, that never even occured to us. People were very different back then, we never would have thought there would be a president that bickered with cut rate actresses and news reporters, and would collude with Russia. Never in our wildest imagination would we have thought you assholes would do this to our country.
You should be very very ashamed of yourselves, but of course, you aren't.
This was indeed totally unimagineable back then, but alas, the people who claim it was faked are not lunatics. They are
We live in entirely different times now. Neocons are in power, and their Straussian ethics compels them to lie to the public all the time. Consequently, authorities can no longer be trusted about anything. Even the Moon landing.
PS
Considering the technology of the day, it was far harder to fake the Moon landing then to actually go there. There was no Photoshop, no color screens of any kind, and the fastest computers were analog.
I am ashamed because "my" government lies to me and so when they go to space I don't know what they are really doing there. And this is somehow on me?
Ever hear the one about this fat guy bringing loads of gifts down the chimny?
The truth on whether they lied or not will be revealed in the near future. The Chinese will be up there sooner or later.
The soviets tracked the rockets with their radars and would have been the first to spill the caviar that the landings were fake. In fact, it was soviet radar waves bouncing off the moon and returning to earth that launched the radio telescopes for space science - the US was analyzing the soviet radar capabilities.
As for the photos demonstrating a movie stage, it is simple optical illusion. There are many many examples of similar effects with real photos. Musk is looking proposulive landings from a different angle, the US did not care how much it cost, or how dangerous it was, it was national pride and the astronauts were expendable is need be.
SpaceX now regularly lands rockets on barges fighting earth's gravity. The Moon's gravity is much less and requires much less fuel.
Weight was supposed to be a huge issue, it takes a lot of Rocket Moxie to lift X amount of tons into orbit and then "slingshot" they tell us, that payload to the moon.
Yet the next time here comes the Moon Buggy.
All that extra weight.
Guys in bulky suits wearing oven mitts are supposed to assemble it on the lunar surface.
No video of that amazing feat exists. Just viola, here's your Crater Chrysler.
1) RT's article about SpaceX proves nothing. There are two key points
2) Your 2016 Zero Hedge article contains a lot of healthy skepticism, but, again, no definitive proof. Rocket science math was done a lot of times, and no errors were found.
3) Oleynik's 2012 article. I have to admit that this really looks like a pretty serious proof. But, a bit of googling revealed this. Please pay special attention to the post #12. Author re-created Oleynik's example, and everything seems to be in order. Here's link to the image.
4) Facial expressions don't prove a thing.
I have never seen so many low-level CIA employees and trolls on the government payroll running amok in the comments section of a zerohedge article before.
Must have hit a nerve with your truth bomb, hedgeless_horseman.
Here is how they control us all.
We can't even agree on facts.
Is the earth round or flat?
God, no God?
It's obvious that mankind is doomed.
I don't buy 911 for one second, that shit was obviously a setup.
The moon landings are from a completely different era it would be stupendously harder to fake that shit.
Maybe they did or maybe they just went.
They sure did invest massive efforts into the entire thing.
Most of you need to listen to the old set of records I have documenting the entire space race, the details are incredible down to the progression of technology for all the needed parts of the mission.
They tested shit like docking in orbit specifically because the LLM had to be inside the Sat5 right side up to fit it couldn't launch docked and even if it did it'd have to eventually dock again with the command module after the mission.
The level of detail in just that stuff alone tells me we went.
Plus my dad worked on the space program, met WVB a couple of times, worked through it all real time.
He does not buy the governmnt story on almost anything.
I asked him flat out, did we really go to the moon and land on it like they said, he said yeah and he's dying of cancer he has no reason to lie to me.
He's actually seen the real shit, the entire Sat5 during assembly including knowing guys who put the gold film on the LLM. It was real gold by the way pounded down to thousands of an inch to reduce weight on mylar film. I've actually seen some of it.
So that's my story for what it's worth to any of you not that any of you are worth convincing I just don't feel like letting shit go all the time.
I really am fine with whatever people want to believe but you have NO RIGHT to just make shit up and say it as fact and NOT get called on it.
That's how we are in the fucking mess we are in.
They have people so confused and dazed that no one bothers to see the real scam.
No, they can't even agree on facts. Ask your father if he can see stars either traveling thru space 240,000 miles or on the moons surface?
Did you know the Chinese had huge sailing ships in the first couple of centuries that held over 300 people? It wasn't till 1911 1600 years later when the S. Pole was discovered.
The Russians have drilled the deepest hole into the Earth yet, 9" round, some 7.5 miles deep. Nothing was what expected. Hard ass rock all the way down with WATER cracks. Till the current depth where temperatures reached 356 degrees and rock turns to plastic goo preventing further drilling.
240,000 miles of unknown vs 7.5 miles (25 years of failures) here on EARTH.
Give your father a big hug for me.
Gold Bitchez......I pick up pennies
"What do you think, now?"
I think....why would the Soviets, who were tracking the missions closely and would have had every reason to call out the US as a fraud, not say a damn thing? Not to mention other nations and their scientific institutions. I think....how do we have 850lbs of well studied moon rock samples, cores, dust, etc brought back directly from the Apollo missions? I think....how did we then setup and orient accurate and large lunar laser ranging equipment arrays back in 1969? By the way, in the video Armstrong appears like he is exhausted and taxed from a monumental mission, as one should expect!
"Greater accuracy was achieved following the installation of a retroreflector array on July 21, 1969, by the crew of Apollo 11, and two more retroreflector arrays left by the Apollo 14 and Apollo 15 missions have also contributed to the experiment. Successful lunar laser range measurements to the retroreflectors were first reported by the 3.1 m telescope at Lick Observatory, Air Force Cambridge Research Laboratories Lunar Ranging Observatory in Arizona, the Pic du Midi Observatory in France, the Tokyo Astronomical Observatory, and McDonald Observatory in Texas."
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lunar_Laser_Ranging_experiment
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Third-party_evidence_for_Apollo_Moon_landi...
did we need him to confirm what everyone knows never happened...
'' come on guys''' I like a conspiracy theory as much as the the next....but don't you think the Chinese and Russians would have reported on this years ago...you know they have sent satelites around the moon in past years ....if it never happened ....they would have been all over it ....they've seen the evidence.....it's like seeing UFO's with the hundreds of millions of cell phones/with cameras .....let's get real guys.....moon landing happened....now manipulating markets ...that's a real story
Why do the Russians sell valuable and real Russian oil for the intrinsically worthless and unlawful dollars of their supposed rival, the US of A, and thus prop up the petrodollar hence aid and abet their enemy the Americans?
Why do Russians agree to only issue their own currency the Rouble, only if they obtain dollars by selling precious commodities?
What else but dollars do the Russians get when they make arms sales to India or Egypt? (Why do the Russians sell helicopters to Egypt designed specifically for the French-made warships that the Egyptians received instead of the Russians who had paid for them?)
Why was there never any fighting between the Russians and the Americans?
It's because the Americans and the Russians are ruled by the same Tribe who own and control the Fed, the ECB, COMEX, and LBMA.
Why do the Russians never bring up the illegality of US military bases in Syria and demand that the Americans leave?
And you ask why the Russians don't mention that they haven't seen artifacts left behind from the moon landing?
Think.
"Russia", "China" and "USA" are not what you think they are.
http://www.mygen.com/users/ufo/Mao_was_a_Yale_Man_2.html
http://anonhq.com/checkmate-central-bank-russia/
Whether you're looking for the Lunar Rover or Weapons Of Mass Destruction, understand they don't exist in the places you've been told. It's an agenda and you're not alone, many believe in the deceptions.
Come to the light.......
Gold Bitchez......I pick up pennies
I've heard the fake moon landing story by the wayside for years but didn't have much interest either way. Government lies about everything and they sure had a political motive to lie with the Russian space race thing in full swing so I wouldn't be the least bit surprised if the falsification thing is true. Once someone or something is deeply discredited you stop listening to them.
Believers that are downright ANGRY at sceptics== check "You know how to use Google right?"
NASA satellite photes showing pixelated "photos" of the supposed "landing sites" and "lunar tracks" that are easily faked (and don't prove anything and look fake as shit)== check
No actual PHOTOS made with technology available that would show clear pics of the abandoned sites-- check
Constant presentation of "relative evidence" , like "mirrors left on the moon", the recent sale of "moon dust bags" supposedly "bought" for Millions of dollars, that is meant to "prove" the event happened--- check
Telemetry and ORIGINAL photographic evidence (not second hand media evidence) supposedly "destroyed" --- check
"'Thousands' could not keep this 'Conspiracy' secret"---check
SHOW ME THE CLEAR PICS OF THE "LANDING SITES" WITH TECHNOLOGY THAT EXISTS TODAY (HUBBLE CAN PICTURE FAR AWAY GALAXIES -SUPPOSEDLY) OR IT DIDN"T HAPPEN
don't give me bullshit. sea of tranquility. think we can't see it? how stupid are you? for one, you would be showing us all a barren sea. I will tell you what... I'll suggest a lottery... from India's new flights... chinas, or the ESA's... to take a quick selfie of tranquility bay.... I can't even imagine what the pay off would be from shutting you assholes up. would it be worth a million bucks or three? I think so... there are orbiters around the moon all the damn time. they just generally don't care about the least among us.
When are people going to wake to the fact this concept of space is fake...the sun and moon are in our atmosphere not far out in some place we call space...the sun is not itself lighting half our earth during day time...its the suns electrical nature causing the argon and the other noble gasses to react and give us our blue skies and deep orange sunrises and sunsets...the sun and moon move across the sky the earth is not a spinning ball...wake the fuck up people for gods sake.....
Shocked I am...totally gobsmacked...you mean to say there are still USSAN sheeple folk that ACTUALLY "believe" in the "moon landing"...pun intended!
https://www.youtube.com/user/BartSibrel1
You don't have to be a rocket scientist to get it!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eXIDFx74aSY
I have had enough with the fake moon landing shit.
We went to the moon, deal with it.
You are seriously saying that our arch rival, the Soviet Union, who had all the technology it would take to call bullshit on us if we did NOT do it was ALSO in on the scam?
Oh and Mythbusters is also in on it too.
Everyone is in on it because no one wants to believe it?
Why?
Of all the things to focus on this is just stupid.
Who cares.
There are plenty of other more important things to worry about and attacking this is attacking something just for the sake of being contrary.
Once you get into taking a calm look at it the most likely scenario is that we landed on the moon anything else is so fantastical by comparison as to be beyond belief.
What is team fiat and who is on it? In that light all the arguments based on pitting nation against nation must be suspect. All these governments enjoy the fiat fruits. The regular people sure dont.
Would your government lie to you. Yes without a doubt.
Would other governments be more or less inclined? Indeed they would.
Its the same argument made about 9/11 and WW1 and 2. All those people couldnt keep a secret? I call BS on that. For a few fiats everyone will take the money. Just name your price. Fiat or fear for your loved ones.
Oath takers would never go for it? Looking back at history they have pretty much every time.
Every government had to know 9/11 was not a dozen guys with box cutters.
As for the moon landing. At that time people had way more faith in this government. We so wanted to believe.
Why do the Russians sell valuable and real Russian oil for the intrinsically worthless and unlawful dollars of their supposed rival, the US of A, and thus prop up the petrodollar hence aid and abet their enemy the Americans?
Why do Russians agree to only issue their own currency the Rouble, only if they obtain dollars by selling precious commodities?
What else but dollars do the Russians get when they make arms sales to India or Egypt? (Why do the Russians sell helicopters to Egypt designed specifically for the French-made warships that the Egyptians received instead of the Russians who had paid for them?)
Why was there never any fighting between the Russians and the Americans?
It's because the Americans and the Russians are ruled by the same Tribe who own and control the Fed, the ECB, COMEX, and LBMA.
Why do the Russians never bring up the illegality of US military bases in Syria and demand that the Americans leave?
And you ask why the Russians don't mention that they haven't seen artifacts left behind from the moon landing?
Think.
"Russia", "China" and "USA" are not what you think they are.
http://www.mygen.com/users/ufo/Mao_was_a_Yale_Man_2.html
http://anonhq.com/checkmate-central-bank-russia/
wow where have YOU been mate, we never went - fact. too many impossibles to list here, educate yself.
got out of the fucking solar system a few years ago, too. i blame hubris and relgion.
Seek help...it may not be too late...
Body language alone with the supposed "astronauts" tells it all. I know military pilots and if they did what they purportedly did then they'd be grinning from ear to ear like cats who ate the canary. Back slapping and joking. Here? No... They instead look like they're attending a wake and look just as depressed and deadpan as anyone could get. In fact I thought there had to be something wrong. And, no, its not because they're tired or some other bullshit excuse.
This dick is suddenly an expert of body language, too. sorry HH, you failed.
We all spend a lot of time looking at people and their reactions, it's called LIFE.
Those men are seriously upset and sad, having just returned from the longest trip ever and got away with numerous potentially fatal events, had the best view of heavens of any man for a few days and actually walked around on the moon, a place most can only look at.
No, these men never went there, that much is obvious. Blindingly obvious. Shortly after they all resigned too, only Buzz milked his status for a while, the others disappeared in shame to live quiet, publicity free lives.
Then there was a launch at each critical Vietnam event, and once Vietnam was over so was Apollo. Shortly after NASA destroyed the Saturn V after a quick test with Skylab and never went near the moon again...
http://whale.to/b/mcgowan3.html
they never resigned? i always loved deek slayton and wally shrira... deek waited forever. the satrun V is still setting in places.. like the JSC. the Delta IV which can get things into orbit is still used to this day. would you dicks quit trying to sound like you know what you're saying.
We've also been back to the moon, a lot. most recently to look for fresh water.
I call bullshit. How many astronuats do you know? 'Cause they still exist. None, right? your pilots don't know shit. that's why most boys and girls don't make it into out space... or do you also deny that happens? just watching the diffrence between the F4s and the F15s was a tell, growing up. I remember molly fullerton's house right across the street from clear lake elementry.. easter egg hunt on the golf course. her dad flew the madien flight of the enterprise. I remember when the challenger blew up... watched it in the commons of the junior high... their kids were there... My brother was good buddies with genell onazuka. Brook Forest was the upscale shit, then. don't tell me how fucking pilots would react until you know a few. You sir, don't know shit.
you do see what the tylers are doing here, don't you? it's selective fight club. MAYBE... they look how one does when he leaves this planet. farging luddite.
what do you know, personally, about anything, talking to real people, down in the dessert? speaking of which.... what do you do? why should anyone take you seroiosly? you alread expressed in the past that you don't know shit about agriculture.
Did you get a special assignment to work on this thread and spew bullshit?
Look at the link upthread. NASA study. 250 miles up. Astros having their sight damaged by cosmic radiation. They never get into the 9,400 mile, high radiation Van Allen Belt, but their retinas are being pinged by radiation that distorts and damages their vision.
You are clueless and lying.
It's okay, Renfield.... the damage is already done. Do you think that Zero Hedge is listed at one of the top 20 sites for those that make 150k or more? Their money is going to come from eugenic happy, jew hatting, moon landing denying assholes like you? go back to alex jones and no.. i just really hate hedgless horseman, he personally affronts me.
WE - DID- NOT- GO- TO- THE- FOKKEN - MOON. put that in your little head if you can.
Idiocy ... if you don't do propulsive landings on the moon ... then exactly HOW do you land on the moon?
Mars has a bleeping atmosphere ya dolt .. so Musk doesn't have to do propulsive landings for Mars missions, but the moon has no atmosphere - so propulsive landing is the ONLY WAY not to smack into it hard.
Do some science before embarrassing yourself and posting such garbage.
Don't forget the minimal lunar gravity, relative to mars, which makes a propulsive landing much more viable.
Show me one pic of scorch marks under the lunar lander.
It's on display at the JSC, but why would you think it was scorched by the moon? that has no atmosphere to speak of. It was scorched coming back to earth. and do you people realize how much gold was used at NASA? lots and lots of gold. low melt sure, but no reaction. dad made most of his fittings from it... for the masspectrometer.
What?
The LM's were supposed to have been left on the moon, not trucked into JSC. If it's at JSC that's a problem right there.
the tripod feet were left there, you asshat. maybe you should look at things befoe you buy into dogma. they weren't doing space walks in 1969
Horseman got a second chance at this article?! He must give GREAT head. fargin asshat. I really wish the Tylers would quit taking his money to post such garbage. These are the same luddites that will try to prove to you that Noah's flood really did happen in 40 days. They'll show you how the Grand Canyon was carved. The same sort of 'critical thinking' is applied.
LET US JUST FOR SHITS AND GIGGLES say he's correct. He's not. He's a blow hard wanna be with a somewhat large hat and no cattle. The space race and especially Kennedy's challenge to the moon gave us a huge portion of the technology we have, today. Growing up in Clear Lake, I had the internet in the mid frigg'n 80s. Though, we called them bulletin boards, back then. It was just a few years ago that we sent a rocket up there to blast a frozen ass crater to just see if it had any water in it. We have officially left the solar system with voyager. We have been to and taken photos and 'scanned' a good chunk of the solar system. We built a space plane that was later taken over by the military to keep humans living in orbit for....ohhhhh, I dunno how many years now. Hell, I have my own asteroid named after me, not that I know if I have any mineral rights are not. We have recently replaced the SOHO sats with new ones that keep an eye on the sun in case of any solar flares. We are about to launch a probe into the corona of the sun. flew by Mercury, recently. And in 1962, Mariner 2, after a Soviet attempt, orbited Venus... 7 years before the moon. ON AND ON.... so, let us just give this asshole a 'what if'. What if it was the most lucrative, quick paced and far reaching hoax ever concieved. Remember, in 1917 we barely flew planes and in 1817 we sailed boats. It wasn't a hoax, .....headless... no irony lost there... It gave you the ability to post your BS on here and to trade stocks with lasers. I think these dicks just need to put their bibles down and admit the galaxy isn't flat. Is our fairly recent trip to Enceladus and finding out that that far out it's a warm water planet from the friction by being torn between Jupiter and the Sun just some Arthur C Clarke fiction... the same guy that gave us the communication satellite?
A good thing for hedgless horseman to do would be keep his ass down in the dessert of south Texas. Keep his braggadocio to those that fear god.