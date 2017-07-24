Former CIA Director Calls For A Coup If Trump Fires Mueller

In the most vocal opposition to president Donald Trump yet, former CIA Director John Brennan said that if the White House tries to fire special counsel Robert Mueller, government officials should refuse to follow the president orders, as they would be - in his view - “inconsistent” with the duties of the executive branch.
"I think it's the obligation of some executive branch officials to refuse to carry that out. I would just hope that this is not going to be a partisan issue. That Republicans, Democrats are going to see that the future of this government is at stake and something needs to be done for the good of the future," Brennan told CNN's Wolf Blitzer at the Aspen Security Forum, effectively calling for a coup against the president should Trump give the order to fire Mueller.
The exchange is 43 minutes into the clip below:
Brennan appeared alongside his former colleague, Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, and both men who served in the Obama administration, told Blitzer they have total confidence in Mueller. "Absolutely. It was an inspired choice- they don't come any better, " Brennan said adding that "If Mueller is fired, I hope our elected reps will stand up and say enough is enough." Some have responded with questions where Brennan's devotion to the Constitution was in the aftermath of the events in Benghazi.
Falling back on his neocon roots, James Clapper, who has waged a long-running vendetta with Trump, once again warned about Russian interference in US affairs. When asked about the June 2016 meeting between Donald Trump Jr., Jared Kushner and Paul Manafort with a Russian lawyer and others, he responded: "I'm an old school, Cold War warrior and all that - so I have, there's truth in advertising, great suspicions about the Russians and what they do. A lot of this to me had kind of the standard textbook tradecraft long deployed by Russians. It would have been a really good idea maybe to have vetted whoever they were meeting with."
Clapper was also asked about Trump's comparison of the intelligence community to Nazi Germany. Clapper said he called the President-elect nine days before he left the Obama administration saying he "couldn't let that reference pass" and it was an insult to him, CIA Director John Brennan and the workforce. "That was a terrible, insulting affront, not just to me or John, we get paid the big bucks, but I'm talking about the rank and file, men and women, patriots and intelligence community -- that was completely inappropriate and over the top - I had to do something about it."
And so he did: on the call Clapper said Trump asked him to "to put out a statement rebutting the contents of the dossier which I couldn't and wouldn't do. It was kind of transactional" referring to a dossier that alleged ties between President Donald Trump's campaign and Russia. It was not clear if he wouldn't and couldn't do it because the contents were legitimate, in his view, or because the dossier is what started the whole "Russian collusion" narrative in the first place. Curiously, Clapper saw it as a favor to Trump not to issue a statement: Clapper was asked by Blitzer why he didn't put out a statement replying: "The whole point of the dossier by the way was we felt an obligation to warn him to alert him to the fact it was out there. That was the whole point."
It was not clear if James Comey, whose subsequent leak to the NYT led to the appointment of Mueller, would have applied the same reasoning when asked by Trump to rebut the dossier's contents.
Reportedly Trump is Considering Replacing Sessions with Rudy Giuliani
http://dailywesterner.com/news/reportedly-trump-is-considering-replacing...
https://www.wsws.org/en/articles/2017/07/24/trum-j24.html
Former US intelligence chiefs urge Congress, executive to defy Trump
By Patrick Martin
24 July 2017
In remarks that have no parallel since the emergence of the US national-security state after World War II, the two former leaders of the intelligence apparatus told a forum in Aspen, Colorado Friday that President Trump’s loyalty to the United States was in question. They suggested that executive branch officials should refuse to carry out his orders.
The comments by former CIA Director John Brennan and former Director of National Intelligence (DNI) James Clapper came at an annual forum sponsored by the Aspen Institute that brings together the national security establishment. Present at the event were high-level representatives of the Trump administration, Congress and the media.
https://www.wsws.org/en/articles/2017/06/09/clap-j09.html
Former US director of national intelligence campaigns against Trump in Australia
By James Cogan
9 June 2017
Another vocal critic of US President Donald Trump has been provided a high-profile stage in Australia to denounce Russia and campaign for the president’s removal. Last week, it was Senator John McCain, chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee. This week, it was James Clapper, a former general, who was the national intelligence director from 2010 until Trump’s inauguration in January.
...
Not one journalist asked Clapper the obvious question: why should any credibility be given to any claim he makes, on any subject? He has spent most of the past seven years presiding over agencies that carry out espionage and intrigue against governments and corporations internationally, including numerous illegal assassinations and regime-change operations.
https://www.wsws.org/en/articles/2017/06/01/pers-j01.html
Senator McCain solicits support in Australia for Trump’s removal
1 June 2017
Among the most fundamental precepts of US foreign policy is the adage: “Politics stops at the water’s edge.”
Coined in 1947 at the start of the Cold War by Republican Senator Arthur H. Vandenberg, the phrase expresses the conception that, whatever the internal divisions over foreign policy, they must be subordinated to the united front the US political establishment presents to the world. Under no circumstances should an American political leader traveling abroad denounce the head of state.
This principle was explosively thrown overboard by Arizona Senator John McCain on Tuesday. Speaking in Australia before high-ranking state and military officials, including two former prime ministers, McCain delivered a damning indictment of Donald Trump and called upon the Australian government to defy his administration.
http://russia-insider.com/en/politics/mccain-finally-sees-light-expresse...
81 years old and dying of cancer. Here's how John McCain responds to Trump axing the CIA program that armed the armpit of humanity in Syria: "If these reports are true, the adminsitration is playing right into the hands of Vladimir Putin."
brennan is a muslim who voted for a communist in 1980, or so he says:
https://pjmedia.com/ronradosh/2016/09/21/cia-brennan-voted-for-communist/
you have to be a really committed zionist to get to head the cia hacking through all that foliage.
The arrogance of these Deep State succorers can only be measured by the thickness of the ropes, which await them at the gallows, in a just society that is: a reward deserving of their callus nature to the positions they were appointed to by the "peoples' " representatives in accordance to the undercurrent of the select few peoples whose interests they truly represent.
I think we can all agree the presidential election in 2020 will ignite the solar system. Assuming we make it that long... the deep state either slipped up on this election or wanted to use Trump as the ace up the sleeve to go full retard on freedom.
Calling for a coup is indeed treason. Talk about the inability to accept the results of an election - and it was the Democrats who were making a fuss that Trump wouldn't accept the outcome of an election.
The Vi?t c?ng were fighting for national liberation and for Communism. However much you may dislike McCain, he's obviously not on the same side as the VC. In the real world there are more than two sides to politics.
Put Brennan on the "to be dealt with" list for the upcoming night of the long knives.
Brennan is a moron who only got appointed to the CIA because he is a trusted water boy.
He takes his orders from the Kagan gang who run the Institute for the Study of War, and who instigate conflict.
He is pu**y whipped by Kimberly Kagan and her in law Vicky Neudelmann.
Kagan's fat tub o'lard husband never saw a day of military service yet hoisted himself onto a plane with her to view all the carnage in Iraq.
No wonder Brennan sups at their trough.
Here are the Kagan psychos on tour of Iraq to view their project and making sure that their American servicemen employees are following instructions --
http://www.tampabay.com/resources/images/dti/rendered/2012/12/a4s_PETRAE...
Kagan family portraits --
http://4.bp.blogspot.com/-lrdmujWVggA/U8FuZeb9dXI/AAAAAAAAHwQ/5LA_jLx5eR...!!.PNG
https://www.davidicke.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/Untitled-2-2.jpg
Kagan in-law Vicky Neudelmann rehearses with her underling about what he will recite to the American people:
https://ronaldthomaswest.files.wordpress.com/2014/03/nuland-bush.jpg
Kimberly Kagan poses with the big fish she caught --
https://consortiumnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2012/12/Untitled.jpg
All of these current and ex-deep state folks should be removed and tried for sedition, the statute is very clear.
Open and shut case IMHO, depending on the war definition you may even get them for the larger penalty of Treason.
mtl:
"All of these current and ex-deep state folks should be removed and tried for sedition, the statute is very clear."
From https://www.wsws.org/en/articles/2017/07/24/trum-j24.html
"Among those in the audience at Aspen were several leading Republican congressmen, including Mac Thornberry, chairman of the House Armed Services Committee, and Michael McCaul, chairman of the Homeland Security Committee. Several top Trump administration officials also addressed sessions of the weekend meeting, including CIA Director Mike Pompeo and Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats."
Ahh, Mac Thornberry. Sponsored the (buried) bill after Obamas first term to repeal the Smith Mundt act, which since '87 prevented using propaganda on American soil. Shits been increasingly stinking since lieing was made legal to "shape the people", a phrase Obama repeats over and over during his presidency.
The Deep State's agenda of dividing America is the best thing the enemies of the USA could ask for.
Of course, the most destructive enemy of the USA IS the Deep State. Parasites, one and all.
Sedition. Our boy Brennan must be sitting on a next of nasty to be so eager to go down this road.
Why are these people not under arrest for treason and or sedition?
Karma is a bitch
Unkrainian thread can be picked up by any law enforcement official who loves the USA: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t02Tyj5cGg8&t=3s
The Difference between Trump and Nixon, is that Nixon committed Crimes.
Trump has done nothing wrong Whatsoever. The entire Russia thing is Total BS; and everyone knows it.
If the Republicans in Congress were to go along with this, the Trump base of the party would COMPLETELY AND UTTERLY ANNIHILATE THEM.
I mean Scorched Earth; there would be nothing left of these RINO Scumbags. Just charded remains of their political careers.
"Clapper was also asked about Trump's comparison of the intelligence community to Nazi Germany. Clapper said he called the President-elect nine days before he left the Obama administration saying he "couldn't let that reference pass" and it was an insult to him, CIA Director John Brennan and the workforce. "That was a terrible, insulting affront, not just to me or John, we get paid the big bucks, but I'm talking about the rank and file, men and women, patriots and intelligence community -- that was completely inappropriate and over the top - I had to do something about it."
This from, Clapper, an uncharged therefore unconvicted perjurer. And how did he perjure himself? He lied about the very same thing the Nazi state did, spying on its own people.