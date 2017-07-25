Kurt Eichenwald Attempts Twitter Fight With Julian Assange, Gets Wrecked

Content originally published at iBankCoin.com
A Twitter fight is raging between (possibly former) Newsweek senior writer Kurt Eichenwald and Wikileaks founder Julian Assange, and it's been awesome.
To bring you up to speed - The Gateway Pundit reported Sunday that a lawsuit against Eichenwald and Newsweek was settled out of court last week for an undisclosed sum over Eichenwald accusing Sputnik News editor Bill Moran of colluding with Russia.
After the case was settled, Wikileaks founder Julian Assange tweeted a curious change to Eichenwald's Twitter profile; the absence of his affiliation with Newsweek...
Has Newsweek fired its "senior writer" @KurtEichenwald after libel complaint? Bio changed to remove 'Newsweek' https://t.co/jP6ZEcRe1r pic.twitter.com/H2QF26JoIb
— Julian Assange (@JulianAssange) July 23, 2017
"He broke me" moment
To say Eichenwald took it poorly would be an understatement. The ardent tentacle and child porn 'researcher' who was mercilessly destroyed by Tucker Carlson last December, went on a massive Twitter tirade against Assange - calling the Wikileaks founder a child rapist, spreader of STDs, and an agent of Vladimir Putin among other things.
Eichenwald was also a huge dick - tweeting pictures of nature to assange and taunting him for not being able to leave the Ecuadorian embassy in London for almost five years or face arrest on bogus charges.
Assange hit back along with with the WikiLeaks Task Force, an associated Twitter account...
After Julian tweeted about Kurt's meltdown, the WL Task Force followed up with an article about ol' Eichenwald's days 'researching' child porn as the administrator of a pedo website.
Newsweek/MSNBC/Vanity Fair's @KurtEichenwald libels me as a child rapist, STD spreader & Putin agent -- after losing @WikiLeaks libel case. pic.twitter.com/KHKeifQFG3
— Julian Assange (@JulianAssange) July 24, 2017
"reporter" @KurtEichenwald was an administrator of a child porn site; claims he was only "posing as online predator" https://t.co/xQT5K6jRzJ
— WikiLeaks Task Force (@WLTaskForce) July 24, 2017
We're not done!
Julian then said that Eichenwald is a 'CIA-linked' 'serial fabricator' before going on to expose Eichenwald's pen name - Andrew McDonald - which Kurt used to give 5-star reviews to his own books on Amazon.com!
Many CIA linked "journalists" believe that they can libel me and others with impunity. Wrong. WikiLeaks has resources and reach.
— Julian Assange (@JulianAssange) July 24, 2017
See @KurtEichenwald's secret message from the CIA https://t.co/VoxyLWIPS7
— Julian Assange (@JulianAssange) July 24, 2017
He's a serial fabricator and there is other evidence that points towards a a fabricated fit. A young man faces 5+ years. A serious business
— Julian Assange (@JulianAssange) July 25, 2017
Now this is fun. Docs show Newsweek "journalist" @KurtEichenwald uses a fake name "Andrew McDonald". Now look at these Amazon book reviews: pic.twitter.com/HtbjBzuDSs
— Julian Assange (@JulianAssange) July 24, 2017
"I emailed Eichenwald with some praise, have swapped messages with him over the years and actually like him."
"..best thing is the way Eichenwald melds the true lies of the main character with the true truth of reality."
"Best book I ever read." -Kurt Eichenwald on Kurt Eichenwald
Another one of Kurt's self-reviews:
Kurt Eichenwald is truly the gift that keeps on giving.
