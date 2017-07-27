Rents Across The US Hit A New All Time High

After dropping to an all time low 62.9% in Q2 of 2016, the US homeownership rate rebounded modestly in the subsequent two quarters, then dropped again at the start of the year, before once again rising fractionally to 63.7% in Q2 of 2017 from 63.6% in the previous quarter, just 1% from the all time lows in the series history going back to the mid 1960s.
A breakdown of the data by age group reveals that the primary driver for this decline has been the youngest age cohort. While older Americans, especially those 65 and older, have predictably seen only modest declines in their homeownership in recent decades, it was the youngest age group, those 35 and younger, the Millennials, who over the past decade have seen their homeownership decline steadily from the low 40%'s to the mid-30%, although in Q2 there was a glimmer of good news, as the homeownership rate for Americans 35 and younger posted its first increase in 3 quarters, rising from 34.3% to 35.3%.
As shown in the chart below, the homeownership rate for Millennials has declined from 43.6% in June 2004 to 35.3% in the latest quarter, and just shy of the lowest rate reported by the Census Bureau going back nearly a quarter century. Of note: while Millennials finally splurged on houses in the latest quarter, the homeownership rates for every other age cohort declined.
So if not owning, what are America's young adults doing? According to separate data from Goldman, the share of 18-34 year olds living with their parents is effectively at all time highs.
But what was most notable in the latest Census data is that for yet another quarter, more Americans opted not to own, but rather rent, and in Q1 the median asking rent jumped by 7.4% Y/Y, from $864 in Q1 to $910.
Broken down by region, the sharpest spike in asking rents was in the Northeast and Western regions, whose median asking rents were nearly identical, at $1,182 and $1,192, an increase of 21% and 16%, respectively.
Finally, what makes the latest spike in rents curious is that while the homeownership vacancy rate declined in the latest quarter, the rental vacancy rate actually increased to 7.3% from 7.0%, the highest since Q1 2016. The rental vacancy has been increasing since Q2 2016 when it troughed at 6.7%, and has since posted four quarters of consecutive growth. It would seem counterintuitive that the vacancy rate is rising even as median asking rents are hitting new all time highs.
While a new record in rents is hardly what Americans want to hear, it will be music to the Fed's ears as it means that contrary to various other calculations and imputations, inflation in the US is alive and well.
Rent here in Toronto is nuts. 42% of my after tax income - and I don't make peanuts. And the place is a Jr. 1 bedroom. Fun times.
fo-fitty a munf!!!
With a trout stream 60 feet from my front door....all utilities included, plus free wi-fi
Where you live?
Mtn City TN!!!!
Well at least wages have kept pace with Rents and housing cost.
The Rent Is Too Damn High !!!
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=the+rent+is+too+damn+high&t=ffnt&ia=videos&iax...
I saw a 5% pop from my rentals this year.
Sounds like you live in a trailer and the 450 is for renting the space you live on where you get canned wi-fi, right? Still, not a bad deal.
yep, I sold my house in 5 days and had nowhere else lined up....so I'm living in my camper in a campground in the mountains for a couple of months....It will be an adventure, I keep telling myself!
livin' the dream!
Fed induced insanity.
If by Fed you mean Section 8 housing you are absolutely correct. The Fed needs to cut their Section 8 Stipends by at least half....
Landlords must be colluding with the Russians. I have no doubt of it!
However, aside from Putin, et al, I'd like to know how many deadbeat tenants there are. My friends just sold their place in Shitcago and had to hire two sheriffs to evict the rather violent tenant who also did about $24k of damage. I'd like to see some numbers on evictions, etc.
Yep... sounds about right. The one bedroom apartment I used to rent north of LA was $1,270 a month in 2010... now it's $1,850.
no shit, i seen a beat up trailer down by the river going for 2k a month !
Why flip that underwater McMansion when you can become a slumlord at 3 grand a month?
The future is bright.
Good thing there's hardly any inflation sez the Fed.
Foreigners, especially chinks, have driven up house prices, which puts houses out of reach of most Americans, which means more renters, which drives up rents. The solution is to deport all foreigners who have entered the United States in the last 50 years, and confiscate all houses purchased by foreigners if the foreign purchaser is not living in the house. Get it? House prices and rents will drop like rocks, which is why it won't happen.
the intelligence behind such a simple solution is astounding.
Not saying I don't agree with you, but if that were to happen, foreign investments in the USSA would dry up overnight.
Yields for US Treasury bonds would skyrocket into deep space, thus proving that Dark Matter really does exist.
The main profiteers off high home prices are the banks and local government. Remember the banks bought up a large chunk of the foreclosures caused by the 2008 fiasco so they created an artificial base and kept home prices from resetting. The FED then kept interest rates artifically low while their robo banks make sure the market does not get flooded by foreclosures. This in turn drives up rent prices.
The local government needs these high home prices for tax purposes to support their infrastructure, employees and pensions. They're essentially rolling in the cash but sadly many are still having serious financial problems.
Basically you have multiple entities and banks colluding to keep house prices high. Then throw in the wealthy foreigners just for fun and this is what you get.
Just wait til the Indians, Chinese etc. put almost everything else out of reach for the middle class...
For some reason Nigerians have bought up alot of Dallas and Houston. I don't know about other parts.
It's odd no one -- not the realtors, not the title company, not the AG, no one --- asks where Ogumbo got that $10 million in cash to buy 15 houses.
Outlaw absentee owners/landlords. This would throw a huge monkey wrench in foreign investment in American RE without even bringing the question of foreign ownership into play. If you want to own a property, you must either live there or do business there.
Outlaw foreigners owning American RE - like was the case in Mexico for a long time - either as individuals or as shareholders in an entity incorporated in a foreign country or incorporated in the US but owned by an entity incorporated in a foreign country.
But, but, what if I want to buy a house, not to live there, but to grow a "crop" in the basement. OK, I guess that would be doing business there.
So an ownership group that owns a large apartment complex's should live on premises? What about a mall or a medical office?
Your logic is fucked buddy.
So I paid off my 3 bedroom ranch mortgage and now I only pay $600 a month rent to the property tax collector.
Jeezus!
Either you own 10,000 acres of pristine wilderness in Northwest Montana, or you own 1 acre just outside of Silicon Valley.
What's that old real estate proverb?
Location, Location, Location.
I wonder what happened in 2012 - 2013 when all the charts went parabolic....hmmm oh yeah QE 3. Thanks Bernanke you sick globalist fuck face.
so sorry to hear, but why do you think there is not a solution? At least one Austrialian agrees.. in fact he solved it.
https://just-a-thought-from-thinair.blogspot.com/2015/11/solution-to-ren...
i am about to buy 2300 sq.ft overlooking a large lake for 100 dollars/sq.ft. what bubble?
Must be nice to be able to live in the middle of nowhere. By any chance, are you retired?
My job is in one of the most expensive parts of the country, and telecommuting isn't an option. I've been lucky enough not to have been forced to move by housing costs.
Ok 900 a month with say $250 utilities (cell phone cable etc), another 600 to eat if you are single. Say $400 a month transportation gas, lease insurance. Say 400 medical for a single person. I just dont see all of the 50K a year jobs to support this.... must be missing something.....
Renters are Serfs
Your monthly rent payment goes into the Devil's pocket.
Payday loans and credit card interest,
bounced check fee and erectile supplements,
you are being bilked and exploited.
Overeating and tattoos, your aversion to
self-education harms you for life.
And get a vasectomy for God's sake.
Two words; Property Tax.
Who's the serf?
Property tax is tax deductible, mortgage interest is deductible.
Rent is not deductible, nor does it add to any value
you can collect at a later date.
Making rent payments tax deductible might get "po' people" liberals and "tax cuts rain or shine" conservatives on the same side for something.
Section 8 and rent subsidies in the USA and Canada are for the benefit of the landlords. Nobody really gives a shit about poor people.
So sorry to hear this, poor Millenials living at home who can't afford their own place.
Good thing we figured out how to minimize big inflation in things like rent, healthcare and college in the inflation stats.
Luckily it is only raising at less than 2% per year, LOL
I am blessed to have a paid off mortgage. Sucks to be just starting adult life in the NWO economy.
Be careful who you rent to because when the SHTF you may get stuck with a squatter.
If you could, would you invest your housing dollar in a small town with little prospects? The big cities are where all the jobs migrate to. People follow the jobs and there are people in these big cities that make their living gouging people with jobs. Move to a small town where there are a lot of empty homes, few jobs, and people their desperate to find people to rent their empty houses.
The chink is becoming as big a threat as is the jew.Most of the houses on my block are owned by out of towners(Oh,my God!).
Guess the Tylers missed this article
https://www.wsj.com/articles/meet-your-new-landlord-wall-street-1500647417
Thus, $460k is the new median price for a home in California as a result.
http://www.capradio.org/articles/2017/07/27/all-cash-home-buyers-spurrin...
The next housing crash oughts be interesting. Those REITs are gonna get hammered.
Now look at the post by Mark Hanson that shows prices have for the most part surpassed 2017 crash,
http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-07-27/next-us-housing-bubble-has-arrived
and the first one with US Homeownership at the bottom means its investors buying the homes, driving up the prices, so they can rent them out...
