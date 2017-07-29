Republicans Move to Establish Second Special Counsel to Investigate Hillary Clinton, Susan Rice, President Obama

Content originally published at iBankCoin.com
The grounds for war have been laid. You know it and I know it. The democrats have forced republicans into a small corner and have been scratching away at their fat faces since election night. For every action, there is is reaction -- basic physics.
Rep. Gaetz and a few dozen other republicans are now calling for a special prosecutor to investigate the great and many crimes of the previous administration and Hillary Clinton.
Rep. Gaetz:
“The American public has a right to know the facts – all of them – surrounding the election and its aftermath,” they wrote. “We urge you to appoint a second special counsel to ensure these troubling, unanswered questions are not relegated to the dustbin of history.”
'I don’t think that the crimes of the prior administration, of Hillary Clinton, the collusion with James Comey and Loretta Lynch should be forgotten just because Hillary Clinton lost the election'
Here is their 14 point request.
Allegations that former Attorney General Loretta Lynch instructed then-FBI Director James Comey to downplay the nature of the Clinton email probe
The FBI and DOJ’s decisions in the course of the email probe, including controversial immunity deals with Clinton aide Cheryl Mills and others
The State Department’s involvement in deciding which Clinton emails to make public
Disclosures in WikiLeaks-released emails regarding the Clinton Foundation and, according to the letter, “its potentially unlawful international dealings”
Connections between Clinton officials and “foreign entities” including Russia and Ukraine
Revelations in hacked Democratic National Committee emails about “inappropriate” coordination between the DNC and Clinton campaign against Bernie Sanders’ Democratic primary campaign
The “unmasking” of Americans in intelligence documents and potentially related leaks of classified information
Comey’s admitted leak of details of his conversations with President Trump
The FBI’s “reliance” on controversial firm Fusion GPS, which was involved in the questionable anti-Trump “dossier”
“Our call for a special counsel is not made lightly,” the lawmakers wrote. “We have no interest in engendering more bad feelings and less confidence in the process or governmental institutions by the American people. Rather, our call is made on their behalf. It is meant to determine whether the criminal prosecution of any individual is warranted based on the solemn obligation to follow the facts wherever they lead and applying the law to those facts.”
Rep. Gaetz tears into Clinton, Rice, Obama and the whole cabal -- calling for an investigation into these matters.
And here is the Chair of the House Judiciary Committee, Rep. Goodlatte, discussing the hypocrisy of the left, wanting a Russian investigation but not one that pursues the truth in the sundry of apparent crimes committed by the previous administration and Hillary.
With AG Sessions under pressure to deliver, I would not be surprised to see dueling Special Counsels investigating both matters at the same time.
Yawn.
Is tRey leading the charge? hoorah for us
Now we know why Los Clintos lost. This would have been job one if she had won.
So will the DNC admit that their server was not hacked as they had said, thus lied to the FBI. And the whole thing known by them to be a lie from the beginning.
So now they can make up another lie of even weirder proportions.
Seth Rich copied the DNC server, then for some reason gave to this Russian born woman, who has worked for the Democrats before, because...??
This Russian woman who was aided by the Obama admin and DOJ Lynch to be in the country....to meet with Trump jnr (after having met with Rich to get a copy of the DNC server to give to Wikileaks) LoL
So that makes Obama and Lynch players in collusion with Russia to get DNC server copy to give to Russians via Rich to give to Wikileaks.
LoL total nonsense.
Seth Rich copied the DNC server and gave via a go between to give to wikileaks.
He was 'made an example of' and murdered under orders of the DNC
She isn't going to jail and Trump will never hold elected office again in his life.
Actually it does exactly like Rachel Madcowdisease
Ms. Maddow, it's time for your pill.
Investigation? That just equals content to keep the sheeple cheering for their team. Nothing comes of any of it.
Prosecution? The graveyard where all investigations go to die. Lawyers get paid and we move on to the next "crisis".
Here's what an investigation looks like in DC. To expect something else is to be stupid and insane.
https://squawker.org/all/steven-wasserman-brother-of-debbie-wasserman-sc...
Speechifying, grandstanding and whoring for camera time are the only results of any Congressional inquiries or special investigations. They spend a day or two reading pre-written remarks, ask a few non-substantive questions of witnesses and subjects, and then the whole thing disappears from the minds of the public and the news outlets.
There was a hearing on Susan Rice's unmasking of people a couple of months ago, already. Did anything come of that? Nope. Nothing more will come of this, either. At some point, they will come to realize that the public sees their big media events (they aren't really hearings or investigations) as the shams that they are. Their effectiveness at being a check on Executive Branch overreach has been compromised beyond repair, and their failure to effectively hold anyone to account for the last several years is a prime example. When the people understand the significance of this, more incumbents may find themselves looking for new work after elections.
Let's see Jeff Sessions has the balls to appoint a special counsel. My guess is he won't.
Mr. Sessions seems like a genuinely decent man whose early support for Trump seems to have been forgotten in certain quarters..
That said, I think he's got some 'splainin' to re the asset forfeiture and DWS brother appointment.
"seems like a genuinely decent man": yeah, if u like a raycess drug warrior and pushing for stiffer sentences "decent" man.
If the Dems and/or RINOs try to block this there could very well be a revolt by The People.
While we are at it, how about a special counsel to investigate Mueller's relationship with Comey and Clinton associates, with regards to unethical behavior and involvement with Uranium One dealings.
A special counsel to investigate a special counsel. Carnival of cannibalism.
Please excuse my hesitation to get excited. I'll wait until earthly justice is actually done.
In the meantime, I'll continue to believe in eternal justice as blindly as they think they are exempt from it.
We could do with a smidgen of that eternal justice in August 2017.
.
Hillary & Obama investigated?!...bwahhahahahaha
Ain't gonna happen.... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V3vWSstWPfs
Call me when they start prosecuting people. Until that happens, no one in the United States is going to have faith in the rule of law.
An investigation into why the investigators that were investigating the investigation failed to investigate further the bungled investigation. Welcome back my friends to the show that never ends. We're so glad you could attend. Come inside, come inside. (Emerson, Lake, and Palmer)
This isn't going any where.
It will be nice to have an investigation that isn't based upon fake news and thus is vacuous. Instead, any investigation of Clinton and Obama is a target rich environment. This will be the end of the evil Demonrats if they really ferret out the truth. It will be the greatest achievement of this or any other president.
I will be following it closely.
I'll beleive it when I see it.
Attorneys full employment act.
Comey and Loretta Obama et al saved HRC. In fact, Comey is still preventing a HRC indictment for numerous felonies involving many national security issues, some of those involving Russia. And then theres election rigging, voter fraud, violence incitement, pay to play with the CF, SUPER PAC violations, arms transfers to ISIS, 6 billion USD missing from the State Department, Benghazi, and God knows what else. And yet, because of Hillary Podesta DNC the MSM and everyone else involved, our country has been wasting countless hours, millions if not billions of dollars, and the minds of ignorant Dems and other Americans via propaganda all while trying to invoke WW3 w Russia.
Again, all because HRC is a Pure Evil War Criminal Treasonous Seditious Psychopath felon. Comey, Lynch, Rice, Jarrett, & Obama did not screw HRC, he screwed the American people, their children, and his own children.
All of them should stand Trial for Treason, Sedition, War Crimes, Crimes Against Humanity & Crimes Against The American People.
Tyrannical Lawlessness.
Sessions will sell out Repugs and appoint a Clinton/Barack leftover hack as prosecutor. Just like Sessions appointed Washerwoman's brother to investigate Seth, DNC and Awan. https://teddystick.com/debbie-schultz-brother-leading-investigation-into...
Sessions is the Deep State's obvious mole.
Let us hope Trump fires Sessions very soon.
Sessions better get approval of his choice first from Trump.
If true, That would be a big reveal for who Sessions really is. He's at the fork in the road...and so is the POTUS
More like the fork in his tongue. Sessions is a snake.
Hooray! 150,000 years in prison for Hillary! A mandatory federal prison sentence of five years for each one of those 30,000 emails! Just find her guilty of 15 of them!
Rope-a-dope is over, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uSFQrPzSAnE it's now the 8th Round, https://youtu.be/lekcTvu_k_4?t=18.
Rumble in the Jungle.
Time for the 2017 version of the Warren Commission. Round up the dogs and ponies for the show. Time to piss $100M of taxpayer dollars down the crapper with countless hours of political grand standing while the thousands of crimes committed by Hyena Rodent, Podesta, LowRenta, Director Weasel Comey and the rest of the elite pedophile sadists are swept under a rug the size of the Rose Bowl.
Now that they've shown their hand on Obollacare (a zillion phony repeals except for the one where it would have counted), the Repubitards need something to run on. They need to keep the lie going with voters that they aren't authoritarian, statist, crony capitalist, elite puppet shills just like the Demotards. F*ck the uniparty.
Maybe a few low level useful idiots get screwed over, but anyone care to bet with me that none of the principals see one day of jail time? I could use the extra income.
The Republicans pulled a fast one.
The Deep State Republicans now have cover, courtesy of the Benedict Arnold, John McCain.
They all get to say, "See? We voted for replace and repeal, but mean old John McCain, rest his soul (does he have one?), fucked everybody over."
That brain tumor was the Deep State's dream come true.
May they all live to regret it.
Yep - John took one for "team uniparty". NoBrain McStain has terminal cancer and knows he'll soon be joining Janet "the butcher of Waco" Reno in hell. He cut a deal with the Repubtard/Demtard uniparty leaders. It should be evident before too long what he got in return. I still hold out some hope that the voters who keep sending these butt f*ckers to Congress will wake up, see through the two party facade, and realize that the Demtards and Repubtards are exactly the same authoritarian scumbag puppets working for the moar war banksters and mega corporations. We need to start doing ballot write-ins if necessary to reject the turds from both wings of the uniparty no matter how much they spend on slick Tee-Vee ads.
The False Narrative Scripted PsyOp "Imvestigation" is the Distraction.
All the while the Pure Evil War Criminal Treasonous Seditious Sadistic Psychopaths walk Free.
ARREST.
TRI.
CONVICT.
INCARCERATE.
EXECUTE.
The SC witness list should include:
Larry Nichols
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q59_qveaf7Q
Dennis Montgomery
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8juyB4fMozw
Brad Birkenfeld
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uGykW5cTTOE
and
Charles Ortel
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sc3AU_FRIWM
(Or a longer breakdown of the charity fraud case with George Webb, Jason Goodman and Charles Ortel - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TppA_BnpV5I)
A Grand Jury of fearless citizens will be the next mission impossible task.
Too dumb to be scared might work. (And be much, much, much easier to find.)
Live Hard, IF A Non-Spazzing Special Councilor Can Be Found Who Dares Swim Inside The Beltway Swamp, Die Free
~ DC v7.4
Rudy G still got a License to Kill?
Rudy G still got a license to practice?
It's about fucking time!
Panem et circenses. Americans have been conditioned to believe these lawyers and the running of their blowholes means something. People stand in awe of lawyers.
Politically, nothing matters besides that God-damned pipeline through Syria.
Best to keep in mind that the 'perps' in question here, are all lashed together. That's how the Clinton co-opting genius has worked since the governors mansion in Arkansas, well over 30 years ago...
Best to keep in mind also, that the '$donors' who are party to the Clintons are legion - many of them very large individual and corporate donors and they too, are bound together by the ring of Madame Sauron.
If any justice is to go down, it will be by an invisible hand which moves in mysterious ways, because no mortal on his own is going to take on this machine, and all which abides with it.
It is not a machine. It is naught but a pustule borne of daily corruption.
"Best to keep in mind that the 'perps' in question here, are all lashed together."
Here's something else that was all lashed together, and yet it still failed.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j-zczJXSxnw
Strong wind and a poor design was all it took.
One gigantic RICO case to bind them all.
Problem is finding an honest judge, and honest witness who still lives, and an honest prosecutor.
I think the sylph of the night, bringing vengeance silently, might be more productive.
Put them on the no-fly list
Finally, someone has the balls to call for an investigation. Investigate, then hang 'em high!
With all these "special counsels"( personally there only needs to be one and that is into the Clinton foundation and server abuse of classified information) I suspect that UN will have it's own assembly of "international special council looking into this because of the various layers of international involvement..... One baby step for national sovereignty, one giant step for globalism one government. Watch and see.
"For every action, there is is reaction..."
Umm, actually Fly, just so you know, that's not quite it.
Newton's 3rd law of motion: 'For every action force, there is an equal and opposite reaction force.'
This means that for every force there is a reaction force that is equal in size, but opposite in direction.
So if you punch someone, they might run away crying (action - reaction,) but if you punch someone else, they might punch you back (action - equal and opposite reaction.) Not quite the same thing.
Just sayin'.
No, you haven't got it either. If you punch someone in the face they punch you back using their face with an equal and opposite force (neglecting heat dissipation or friction). But your fist force is over a smaller area (say their nose) and thus the pressure is much larger.
So, if you punch someones fist with your fist you will get hurt just as badly. So, continue the face punching strategy.