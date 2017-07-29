Shock Claim From Inside DNC: Seth Rich Leaked Emails To Moscow Lawyer One Month Before His Murder

Content originally published at iBankCoin.com
With the 'Russian hacking' conspiracy theory hanging by a gossamer thread, a new claim from a prominent Seth Rich investigator casts further doubt that the DNC servers were breached by a foreign actor - yet maintains the charge of Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election: Seth Rich leaked the DNC emails to the same Moscow attorney who met with Trump Jr. in June 2016.
According to Radar Online, an anonymous staffer currently employed by the DNC contacted prominent attorney, GOP lobbyist, and Seth Rich investigator Jack Burkman with the claim that Rich met with Natalia Veselnitskaya one month before his murder - giving her a cache of DNC emails later released by WikiLeaks.
“They claimed the Russian lawyer had met with Rich about a month before his death, four to six weeks, and Seth provided her with emails that were, apparently, leaked later on WikiLeaks." -Jack Burkman
Of note, Veselnitskaya - who doesn't speak English, would have needed an interpreter to meet with Rich unless he spoke Russian.
Jack Burkman represents the family of Seth Rich, and has been pushing the Seth Rich - Russia connection for months, calling for an investigation into links to the murder. In January, he told Infowars Rich was murdered by Russia after uncovering evidence that they hacked the DNC.
In addition to creating the website www.whokilledseth.com, Burkman is staging a reenactment of Rich's murder next Tuesday.
Exactly one week from now, August 1st, we are staging a reenactment of #SethRich's murder. YOU CAN'T MISS THIS. #JusticeforSeth
— Jack Burkman (@Jack_Burkman) July 25, 2017
'Russian Hacker' narrative in it's death throes...
After serious doubt was cast on Crowdstrike, the firm which produced the evidence of Russian hacking - and recent forensic analysis revealed at least the Guccifer 2.0 portion of the leaked emails could have only been accessed locally, the Russian hacking narrative is on incredibly thin ice. Seth Rich leaking to the Russians would breathe new life into that narrative - however it would also suggest Rich was a traitor.
One has to wonder why Seth Rich would leak to Veselnitskaya instead of going straight to WikiLeaks? Rich was an incredibly patriotic American who loved Democracy and pandas. Why would he meet with a shadowy Russian lawyer who doesn't speak English to hand over a trove of DNC emails?
Is it possible that Burkman was fed disinformation by the DNC in order to maintain the Russian interference narrative? Was Seth Rich one of the hundreds of people unmasked by the Obama admin?
I'm just going to leave this here...
Updated to specify that only the Guccifer 2.0 files have been implicated in the local access claim.
Did Seth Rich leak the DNC e-mails to the Russians?
("Rich met with Natalia Veselnitskaya one month before his murder - giving her a cache of DNC emails later released by WikiLeaks.")
or
Did Seth Rich discover that the Russians hacked the DNC server?
("In January, he told Infowars Rich was murdered by Russia after uncovering evidence that they hacked the DNC.")
Can't be both.
Bullshit detector is redlining.
The Russians did it, dammit! You pick the scenario.
So I if understand American Law then ....
Seth should be executed as a Traitor for leaking the Criminal Activities of People in Government and their associated agencies while the people that committed the Criminal Actions are free to go. Oh wait, he was executed ... but wait there's more.
And the Sanctions are still going ahead because Russia hacked them even though this Traitor to the Criminals in Power gave them the same Information.
It just makes so much more sense when you write it down.
Of course it was the Russians! How else could the senate and house pass the sanctions bill with only a hand full of dissenters? And a "republican" president has vowed to sign it and GIVE AWAY some of his executive powers! IT MUST BE THE RUSSIANS DAMN IT!!!
(pounding the table) sarc/
The Deep State is back in full control of the situation. Nothing more to see here. Move along!
It would be funny if the pistol in the re-enactment was accidentally loaded with live rounds.
If DNC have nothing to hide why not let FBI see server? Why does everyone refuse to speak, plead the 5th?
Lies, lies, lies, and more lies.....problem with being a liar, it ill always catch up to you.
No way they can weasel out of this one with more lies, most of us can see through the bullshit.
I'm wondering how this might be linked to the CIA agents in China being outed and murdered by China govt. and the Awan Bros. story.
Looks like a N Korea nuke-war will be used as a false flag when we get close to the truth on this one.
and slain Navy SEAL William "Ryan" Owens in the Yemen raid, also said to have been alerted by the Awan Bros.
The entire theory is ridiculous. Am I expected to believe Rich knew all about this Russky lawyer?
And, there would have to be a translator present.
This whole phony Russian narrative has gone down the rabbit hole with Alice. It is very obvious this is an attempt by TPTB to get rid of Trump's threat to their rice bowls!
I ask the Higher Power every night to protect Don Trumpleone and the Republic.
"Saigon. The bullshit was so deep you had to have wings to stay above it."
---CAPT Willard
All this controversy sorrounds an act with led to the halt of the importation of Russian children and trying to repeal same.
Magic 8-ball says "Pedo-ring"
Well, For all the good it did Russia warned the FBI twice about the Chechens in Boston and the Russians are bombing ISIS, not dropping leaflets on them, so of course we must sanction them.
There was no "Russian Interference Narrative" until Hildebeast got her ass handed to her by team Trump.
Hildebeast, Waaaaserman, Brazil and Podesta -- they all knew the source of WikiLeaks' email-dump and it wasn't Putti-Put.
And, even if there was, who's responsibility was it for allowing it to go on, not stopping it, nor notifying Congress or Hildebeast's "17 Intel" agencies, nor FBI, NSA, CIA failing to act -- it all falls on the unmaskers: Obama, Rice, Clapper, Brennan, Comey and Lynch. Team Trump did not take office for 2 months after the election -- recall: not a LIBTARD-peep up until that moment.
But then, no one ever leak the fact that the LIBTARD self-identifies as mentally handicapped.
Natalia Veselnitskaya looks just like Valerie Bertinelli.
DNC trying to blame for Seth Rich murder on Russia when it was them.
Stupid game by DNC to even raise the subjec of Seth Rich, becsuse the truth might accidentally come out.
Shocking revelation, politics and organized crime is dirty, deadly bussiness. Always has been always will be.
The DNC has taken it to new levels .... a quantitative change so great .... it represents a qualitative change .... plus, it's a qualitative change on it's own .... in other words .... it's bigger and badder than ever before .... so don't dismiss it as business as usual .... don't give it cover like CNN would ?
America is saved. Putin foolishly sent Russian spies/agents to the US who didn't speak English?
DNC is whining that their employer MI6 didn't protect them from the American people.
Cherchez les MI6-Democrats connections, not Russia.
Nobody knows what to do with Anthony Weiner's laptop and Seth Rich's laptop.
• The so-called 'law enforcement' officers who have custody of said laptops won't destroy them without written immunity guarantees.
• The political parasites who could issue the written immunity guarantees can't because they'd be giving them free "get out of jail" cards and guaranteeing themselves "go directly to jail" cards.
It's an interesting conundrum.
If this 'assessment' ends up the big story on the Sunday morning M$M government propaganda shows, you'll know for sure to call bullshit.
Well, just always remember the US press is exactly like the old Soviet Union "press."
Remember the oldies, like Tass would print: "USSR New Astra Car Gets 500Km/liter!"
"New Russian Space Capsule Twice As Large As US Gemini Capsule"
"Russian Doctor Invented Penicillin Before Pasteur"
make up your own, but that's the MSM in America today.
And they are staffed mostly with fanatically anti-Russian Orthodox Christianity Bolsheviks, too.
Largely staffed with Khazars. A few AA minorities thrown in for show.
The Enemy of this Republic is Zionism. Zionism and independent, corrupt outfits working on their own.
Lemme get this straight.
DNC claims they were hacked. Refuses to let the Feds look at the server. Instead they hire crowdstrike. Criwdstrike decides it was Russians.
17 or 4 Intel agencies read the crowdstrike report and concur it was Russians that hacked the dnc.
Turns out NONE of that narrative is true. Total fucking horse shit top down. It was actually Seth Rich downloading it to a thumb drive straight from the system.
By amazing coincidence, he delivers it to Russians. Because even though their whole narrative is total
Fucking horse shit, it turns out the Russians were behind it through a whole other channel the 17/4 Intel agencies plus clownstrike didn't know anything about.
How fucking stupid would I need to be to not spot the glaring failure in that unfolding of revisionist reality?
It was a mistake to lock Bernie madoff away for life. They need to let him on TV once a week to explain to people how this shit works.
• the Demo-Marxist Nazionale Kommittee ordered the liquidation of Seth Conrad Rich for downloading DNC information and giving it to WikiLeaks;
• the DNC hires the fanatically anti-Russian company CrowdStrike, which is owned by Bolsheviks that are fanatically anti-Russian Orthodox Christianity, to concoct the "Russians hacked the DNC servers" 'evidence'/lies;
• Obama orders the US Capitol police and the Washington DC police forces to bungle the Seth Rich murder investigation;
• Obama orders the US nazionale politicalische polizei (the FBI (Feral Bureau of Weasels)) to coverup Seth Rich's murder;
• Obama orders US CIA (Criminally Insane Agency) to craft the "Russians hacked the US 2016 elections" narrative;
• Obama orders the US Director of National Intelligence to assemble a few fanatically anti-Russian Orthodox Christianity Bolshevik 'intelligence' analysts to put out the canard that all 17 US MORON agencies agree that Russia hacked the 2016 elections;
• US CIA (Criminally Insane Agency) feeds the Russian hacking narrative to all of the 6 Crony Capitalist CONporations that own and control the US Mainstream FAKE NEWS Media Bolsheviks;
• the Repussican Party and Demo-Marxist Party political parasites are all briefed about the "Russian hacking" narrative and ordered to support in the US CONgress and all media appearances;
You forgot to add the Sanctions on Russia were based on the US Untel Agencies asseesment based on the solid evidence that might exist on the Servers they were not allowed to look at.
yes. like that. then the government of the united states of america, the indispensable country, under the presidency of barack obama, nobel peace prize laureate and general liberal saint puts sanctions, an act of war, on russia which bye the bye has nuclear weapons and an air force operating in the same country as that of the u.s.a.
then, lo and behold, "democracy works" (tm) and the republicans take the white house from the democrats and then the government of the united states of america, leader of the free world and paragon of liberty, under the presidency of donald trump, billionaire, straight talker, admirer of putin, peacemaker with russia, to hear him tell it, and general conservative saint puts more sanctions, still an act of war, on russia, still armed with nuclear weapons and with an air force still operating in the same country as that of the u.s.a.
these are our leaders and we pay for this level of shit.
The fact that Wikileaks offered a reward says it all. Why Seth leaked? Imo pissed off that Hillary sabotaged Bernies campaign. Pity for Seths family that Burkman is only there to maintain the narrative and not the truth.
As the invented "Russia hacked our election" fairytale started by the DNC becomes more fantastical and yet more trite and boring, perhaps like all good fairytales they can introduce some normally inanimate objects and/or enchanted animals as "anonymous" sources.
Here's an example: A enchanted clam claimed Russians cost Killiary the election. Unfortunately, the clam then clammed up on this claim and later its shell was found broken by a magic rock who wished to remain anonymous. The rock may have been used as a doorstop by the Trump administration. Thus the Russian clam/rock/Trump connection is clear!
Seth Rich was murdered by Democrat party hacks in revenge for leaks
Sweet Jesus! Does this "Russians did it" Shit ever end? Who in their right mind even believes that stupid crap?
I stopped listening to "Russia did it" from the day it statarted, November 9th. I think. This is the most baddest case of self-delusion - the Dementocrats still cannot believe they lost.
Burkman is a tool. Police stated that according to video footage, there were two assailants (and that said footage showed just legs and feet). My money is in the Awan Bros.
alternatively Alpha Jalloh, Keyante Edward, Keith Jones
https://steemit.com/news/@v4vapid/breaking-george-webb-names-man-who-set...
"an anonymous staffer currently employed by the DNC" = LYING.
Obviously Full Deep State Spazz-Out (tm) is the phrase of the day.
http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-07-29/drain-swamp#comment-9969918
Live Hard, Tomorrow We May Need To Raise The Alert To 'DEF-CON - Full Retard Code Purple' Die Free
~ DC v7.4
what do you suppose the "reenactment" of the seth rich murder will be like? how much are the rich family likely to be pleased? the clinton family?
Am I the only one offended by the family's approach?
They didn't seem happy with random internet guys for going on 4chan and trying to dig through evidence to find some hint of information about an unsolved case. Because apparently they go to 4chan all the time or something. Yet they are being represented by this guy who will now reenact their son's murder, and that's fine...
If I had lost my son, I would probably be very deeply touched that so many random internet guys cared enough to help me try to find what happened. And anyone trying to reenact the thing (probably for teevee, judging from tweets) I'd be livid and probably talking to a lawyer.
Guess that's why I'm not a Democrat anymore.
The People not 'pleased' should be We.
Liver Hard, School Play And Shitshow Have Similar Meanings And Parallel Purposes, Die Free
~ DC v7.4
Where are those laptops anyway?
Anybody heard anything? Rich's is supposedely with the DC police. Weiners with the NYPD.
That was the last i saw it reported.
Theyre are all fucking criminal murderers
Love your work!
The smell of desperation is in the air. What the fuck else are they going to invent on the fly?
The Seth Rich & Anthony Weiner laptops need to be fucking confiscated and Awan needs to be behind bars until
this is sorted out.
