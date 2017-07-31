South Korea Is Preparing A "Surgical Strike" Against The North: Report

Tyler Durden's picture
by Tyler Durden
Jul 31, 2017 1:52 PM

According to a report in South Korea's Munhwa Ilbo newspaper, which cites an unidentified government official, South Korea's military is preparing a "surgical strike" scenario that could wipe out North Korean command and missile and nuclear facilities following an order by S.Korea's President Moon Jae-in. Munhwa adds that the military is to report the scenario to presidential office after completing it as early as August 1.

As the report details, South Korea's Special Forces are preparing a special strike op which would be launched in response to President Moon Jae-In's order to remove the North Korean leadership in case of emergency. This operation is taking place in addition to separate preparations currently conducted by the country's military forces.

Targeted by the surgical strike would be North Korea's core facilities. As part of the operation, South Korea's forces would launch Taurus cruise missiles from F-15 fighters, which would be able to strike all key facilities in Pyongyang and can also strike the office of the Chairman of the Labor Party, Kim Jong Eun, at the Pyongyang Labor Party headquarters.

The newspaper also adds that the South Korean military's own strike-hit scenarios include plans to create a special mission brigade of 1,000 to 2,000 at the end of this year with plans to eliminate war leadership figures such as Kim Jong Un and paralyze warfare command facilities in case of emergency. The military authorities have already commenced the CH-47D (Chinook) performance improvement project to transport these special mission brigades

According to the military authorities on March 31, the South Korean military's own strike-hit scenario is being drafted jointly by the Strategic Planning Division of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and the Ministry of National Defense, rather than the National Security Office of Cheong Wa Dae, and the "Nuclear Weapons of Mass Destruction (WMD) It was known as the core department. The nuclear and WMD response centers will take on a major role in the early response, and will be activated in response to the North Korean nuclear and missile threats once they cross a critical "Red Line" threshold.

The full report, google translated is below:

Scenario of 'North Precision Strike' Scenario Taurus will be installed in F-15K for 170 additional units until next year.

 

South Korea's Special Forces Operation Squad To Be Established In response to President Moon Jae-In's order to remove the North Korean leadership in case of emergency , it was confirmed that the military is preparing its own unique North Korean core facility precision strike scenario. In addition, with the launch of the second inter-continental ballistic missile (ICBM) test, the two countries will begin negotiations on revising the missile guidance in five years. see. According to the military authorities on March 31, the South Korean military's own strike-hit scenario is being drafted jointly by the Strategic Planning Division of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and the Ministry of National Defense, rather than the National Security Office of Cheong Wa Dae, and the "Nuclear Weapons of Mass Destruction (WMD) It was known as the core department. The nuclear and WMD response centers, which are scheduled to be expanded to operations headquarters in the future, will take on a major role in early construction of their own response capabilities, such as South Korea's own precision strike scenario in response to the North Korean nuclear and missile threats that have reached the critical threshold of the Red Line. 

 

At the core of the precise striking scenarios of North Korea's core facilities and early measures to secure their own batting power, which are known to be being drafted by the Ministry of National Defense and the Joint Chiefs of Staff, are cruise missiles such as TAURUS, a long-range air- And the mainland-2, and the Ham-Daeji / Zamdaeji-3-series ballistic missiles. 

 

Taurus, the core power of precision strike in North Korea, can strike all key facilities in Pyongyang if fired from F-15K fighters over Daejeon. Taurus can also strike the windows of the office of the Chairman of the Labor Party, Kim Jong Eun, at the Pyongyang Labor Party headquarters. The army is expected to introduce about 170 ships by next year, and it is said to have about 100 ships. The Defense Ministry issued a warning to North Korea on May 4 after releasing the Taurus video after the first test launch of the Hwaseong-14 type in North Korea. 

 

On June 23, Moon Jae-in, Moon Jae-in visited the field, and the Hyundai-2C ballistic missile was evaluated to have improved the accuracy rate compared to the Hyundai-2A (300km) and Hyundai 2-B (500?) ballistic missiles. Our military possesses 300, 500 and 800 km of ballistic missiles and 1,000 km of cruise missiles.

 

Negotiations on the amendment of the ROK-US Missile Guidelines are also expected to become effective in securing deterrence against North Korea. If you increase the 500kg weight of warhead to 1 ~ 2t from the 800km standard, you will have a destructive power that can reach 10-20m in the underground concrete bunker in North Korea. In response, Defense Minister Kim Young-woo said on May 30, "Defense Minister Song Hyung-moo seems to be willing to insist on the weight of the warheads (over 800 km) 

 

The South Korean military's own strike-hit scenarios include plans to create a special mission brigade of 1,000 to 2,000 at the end of this year as one of the KMPR plans to eliminate war leaderships such as Kim Jong Il and paralyze warfare command facilities in case of emergency. The military authorities have already commenced the CH-47D (Chinook) performance improvement project to transport these special mission brigades.  Jung Chong Shin reporter csjung@munhwa.com   

Comment viewing options

Select your preferred way to display the comments and click "Save settings" to activate your changes.
Son of Captain Nemo's picture
Son of Captain Nemo Jul 31, 2017 1:58 PM

Really?...

Perhaps the U.S. needs to think more carefully about using South Korea for target practice and adopt the German position (http://foreignpolicy.com/2017/06/15/germany-hits-back-at-possible-new-u-...) about what a "bullseye" on their backside looks like when your patron lives 10,000 miles away!

Cause I see lots of dead South Koreans in the streets if they don't adopt Germany's position!!!

Slomotrainwreck's picture
Slomotrainwreck Son of Captain Nemo Jul 31, 2017 2:00 PM

Shhhh... Don't tell anyone. Surprise them.

BaBaBouy's picture
BaBaBouy Slomotrainwreck Jul 31, 2017 2:01 PM

Goooood Luck Trying to pull-off "surgical-strike" on Kim the Hair...

BullyBearish's picture
BullyBearish BaBaBouy Jul 31, 2017 2:02 PM

remember the WINNING from dumping 66 cruise missiles in the desert...what's a few million koreans to keep the WINNING going...

 

...................................................SICK

BaBaBouy's picture
BaBaBouy BullyBearish Jul 31, 2017 2:05 PM

Me say Make "Reset" with Russia & China...... They will take care of Kimmy Boy

ParkAveFlasher's picture
ParkAveFlasher BaBaBouy Jul 31, 2017 2:09 PM

See, the idea is to get Rodman slashing through the key, he sets up the pick and causes all kinds of confusion where the man and zone defenses overlap.  Of course the added benefit is with Rodman's back to the 3-pt line, he faces the hoop and can use his good reading to bring down the boards.  Win win for Team American IMO.

The_Juggernaut's picture
The_Juggernaut ParkAveFlasher Jul 31, 2017 2:11 PM

I don't know what it all means, but I'm pretty sure I should remain long LMT.

macholatte's picture
macholatte The_Juggernaut Jul 31, 2017 2:12 PM

 

They’re just now figuring this out?
Where the hell have they been for the past 20 years?

 

WakeUpPeeeeeople's picture
WakeUpPeeeeeople macholatte Jul 31, 2017 2:51 PM

Wondering if Wun Hung Lo reads ZH

jody_ted's picture
jody_ted ParkAveFlasher Jul 31, 2017 2:47 PM

I'm making over $7k a month working part time. I kept hearing other people tell me how much money they can make online so I decided to look into it. Well, it was all true and has totally changed my life. This is what I do... http://bit.ly/2f0fLIz

Giant Meteor's picture
Giant Meteor BullyBearish Jul 31, 2017 2:20 PM

Just wait one second here, this has to be going wayyyyy beyond MOABS ....

yogibear's picture
yogibear Slomotrainwreck Jul 31, 2017 2:03 PM

North Korea already getting ready to hit south Korea.

drendebe10's picture
drendebe10 yogibear Jul 31, 2017 2:38 PM

Fukdat. Fatso boy needs to take out DC when all the turds are in session 

mtndds's picture
mtndds Slomotrainwreck Jul 31, 2017 2:29 PM

It will blow chunks just like when a pile of shit hits a fan.

Truther's picture
Truther Son of Captain Nemo Jul 31, 2017 2:02 PM

Well fuck.... The golden Joo is the swamp then.

Son of Captain Nemo's picture
Son of Captain Nemo Son of Captain Nemo Jul 31, 2017 2:02 PM

Looks like the South Korean Generals serve at the pleasure of the round-eye "Mad Dog" and not there newly elected peace-dividend of a President "Jae-in"

P.S.

Does anyone have the Korean version of Nena's "99 Red Ballons"?

karenm's picture
karenm Son of Captain Nemo Jul 31, 2017 2:04 PM

Just an FYI. Nations don't tell the whole world about a first strike they are about to make on another nation. This is 100% propaganda for the masses. 

Son of Captain Nemo's picture
Son of Captain Nemo karenm Jul 31, 2017 2:10 PM

I'd agree with you if this wasn't a government in terminal financial meltdown with no equal that worship's a currency that has been deceased since 2010...

Just keep that in mind!

end times prophet's picture
end times prophet karenm Jul 31, 2017 2:45 PM

What???

The north and the south have been in a technical state of war for the better part of the last six decades and they are JUST NOW drawing up plans for a first strike??  WTF have they been doing for the past 3 generations?

mc888's picture
mc888 karenm Jul 31, 2017 2:44 PM

Exactly. It's pure BS.

which cites an unidentified government official

They're just copying US fake news, hoping the NORKS are dumb enough to fall for it.

SteveNYC's picture
SteveNYC Son of Captain Nemo Jul 31, 2017 2:05 PM

Given the US' track record, and that of its allies being dragged in to these "conflicts" over the past 16 years......only a lunatic would carry out DC's bidding in this regard. I wonder how they'll sell it to the locals if Seoul gets hit in return? 

Giant Meteor's picture
Giant Meteor SteveNYC Jul 31, 2017 2:23 PM

Free geiger counters and a lifetime supply of duct tape ?

richsob's picture
richsob Son of Captain Nemo Jul 31, 2017 2:06 PM

Any country has a right to defend itself.  And I include Russia and China in that statement.  Imagine if Canada was hell bent on launching a nuclear attack on Russia and we were just standing by while the Russians asked us again and again to use our influence on Canada to defuse the situation.  And if we refused to help in any meaningful way, Russia would be absolutely justified to consider us an accessory to the crime if an attack was launched by Canada.  Same thing goes if the country being threatened was China.  Even "enemies" have to cooperate when the crazies start something that would be truly catastrophic.

Son of Captain Nemo's picture
Son of Captain Nemo richsob Jul 31, 2017 2:13 PM

Trust me rs

Russia and China will most definitely be defending themselves should the U.S. start it on North Korea!

richsob's picture
richsob Son of Captain Nemo Jul 31, 2017 2:16 PM

Jesus!  Taking out that idiot in North Korea doesn't threaten China or Russia one damn bit.  I'd be embarrassed to defend that POS as a friend of my country.  I know a lot of Russian posters on this website hate the U.S. but just use some common sense.  I wouldn't want one of America's "allies" attacking Russia or China.  It would only lead to huge numbers of dead innocents and likely a larger war THAT WOULD SERVE NO ONE'S LONG TERM BEST INTERESTS.  Take off the blinders, man.

Giant Meteor's picture
Giant Meteor richsob Jul 31, 2017 2:27 PM

Perhaps they could just send him a shitload of Mortal Kombat games ..

Send in Rodman ..

Thing is, Kim is simply misunderstood, probably mommy issues from lack of proper breast feeding ..

I dunno , he just wants a little recognition is all ..

Son of Captain Nemo's picture
Son of Captain Nemo richsob Jul 31, 2017 2:34 PM

Well rs

You know what happens when Countries border one another for thousands of years... Traditions... Customs... PEOPLE... tend to intermingle alot!

Something that the ugly as sin bitch from the Department of State forgot when she was handing out cookies in Kiev before that little American project reached it's peak in 2014 that failed kinda miserably and isn't lost on the cousin that lives next door!

Oh that and maybe a government that's been occupying you for 64 years that has no business living on your backside like a tumor that's always been fucking with big brother and sis that lives up above you!!!

You're either a troll, or one hell of pig shit stupid MO-FO!

MarkD's picture
MarkD richsob Jul 31, 2017 2:30 PM

He is an idiot because he doesn't know how to use twitter to threaten others...... all he has is rockets that work sometimes. And thats if you want to believe those telling us they work and can kill all us peace loving folk here in the US.

Mr T's picture
Mr T richsob Jul 31, 2017 2:35 PM

Hey s.on o.f b.itch you wrote

I know a lot of Russian posters on this website hate the U.S.

The fuck? U know alot of Russian posters here?

U r a P.O.S

MAYBE A RICHPOS

POS JUST THE SAME.


steve2241's picture
steve2241 Son of Captain Nemo Jul 31, 2017 2:16 PM

That article is bare.  No mention of how Germany would retaliate against the sanctions.

Jim Sampson's picture
Jim Sampson medium giraffe Jul 31, 2017 2:06 PM

S. Korea is going to lose it's Seoul.

The_Juggernaut's picture
The_Juggernaut Jul 31, 2017 1:54 PM

All talk and no action. When will someone just do something?

tmosley's picture
tmosley The_Juggernaut Jul 31, 2017 2:04 PM

When the time is right. Maximize gains while minimizing risks.

That said, the time may never be right. We will see.

karenm's picture
karenm The_Juggernaut Jul 31, 2017 2:05 PM

That's the plan. Been this way for almost a decade. They know people like us want something to change and are purposefully wearing us out. 

This is it's picture
This is it Jul 31, 2017 1:56 PM

Brilliant. Always tell your enemy your plans before doing it. 

dlweld's picture
dlweld This is it Jul 31, 2017 2:02 PM

It's a head fake - brilliant - tell your enemy your plans and then do nothing - he's so shocked and suprised that he surrenders immediately.

yogibear's picture
yogibear dlweld Jul 31, 2017 2:10 PM

Or Un lobs a few south Away from the capital. The first nuke will reek havoc.

Very dangerous. 

MarkD's picture
MarkD This is it Jul 31, 2017 2:04 PM

They didn't say what time....... that will be in the next news briefing.

"We will launch a surprise attack at exactly 12 noon"

Agent P's picture
Agent P This is it Jul 31, 2017 2:19 PM

My orders came through. My squadron ships out tomorrow. We're bombing the storage depots at Daiquiri at 1800 hours. We're coming in from the north, below their radar. 

 
When will you be back? 

 

I can't tell you that. It's classified.

baldknobber's picture
baldknobber Jul 31, 2017 1:56 PM

So we are going to bomb another hospital?  I don't see how that helps but ok

Arnold's picture
Arnold baldknobber Jul 31, 2017 2:44 PM

Nuclear Radiation Unit only.

Blacksunday3's picture
Blacksunday3 Jul 31, 2017 1:56 PM

Good thing they're keeping it secret

silverer's picture
silverer Blacksunday3 Jul 31, 2017 2:01 PM

You must know that a lot of ZH'ers come here just to piss themselves silly with the comments. It is a big part of the draw.

Blacksunday3's picture
Blacksunday3 silverer Jul 31, 2017 2:11 PM

Right. Cooler version of fb

ejmoosa's picture
ejmoosa Jul 31, 2017 1:57 PM

If there is an issue to be resolved, they should settle it themselves.

Everybody minding everybody else's business is why we are in this mess today.

Dragon HAwk's picture
Dragon HAwk Jul 31, 2017 1:58 PM

unidentified government official,