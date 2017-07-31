South Korea Is Preparing A "Surgical Strike" Against The North: Report

According to a report in South Korea's Munhwa Ilbo newspaper, which cites an unidentified government official, South Korea's military is preparing a "surgical strike" scenario that could wipe out North Korean command and missile and nuclear facilities following an order by S.Korea's President Moon Jae-in. Munhwa adds that the military is to report the scenario to presidential office after completing it as early as August 1.
As the report details, South Korea's Special Forces are preparing a special strike op which would be launched in response to President Moon Jae-In's order to remove the North Korean leadership in case of emergency. This operation is taking place in addition to separate preparations currently conducted by the country's military forces.
Targeted by the surgical strike would be North Korea's core facilities. As part of the operation, South Korea's forces would launch Taurus cruise missiles from F-15 fighters, which would be able to strike all key facilities in Pyongyang and can also strike the office of the Chairman of the Labor Party, Kim Jong Eun, at the Pyongyang Labor Party headquarters.
The newspaper also adds that the South Korean military's own strike-hit scenarios include plans to create a special mission brigade of 1,000 to 2,000 at the end of this year with plans to eliminate war leadership figures such as Kim Jong Un and paralyze warfare command facilities in case of emergency. The military authorities have already commenced the CH-47D (Chinook) performance improvement project to transport these special mission brigades
According to the military authorities on March 31, the South Korean military's own strike-hit scenario is being drafted jointly by the Strategic Planning Division of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and the Ministry of National Defense, rather than the National Security Office of Cheong Wa Dae, and the "Nuclear Weapons of Mass Destruction (WMD) It was known as the core department. The nuclear and WMD response centers will take on a major role in the early response, and will be activated in response to the North Korean nuclear and missile threats once they cross a critical "Red Line" threshold.
The full report, google translated is below:
Scenario of 'North Precision Strike' Scenario Taurus will be installed in F-15K for 170 additional units until next year.
South Korea's Special Forces Operation Squad To Be Established In response to President Moon Jae-In's order to remove the North Korean leadership in case of emergency , it was confirmed that the military is preparing its own unique North Korean core facility precision strike scenario. In addition, with the launch of the second inter-continental ballistic missile (ICBM) test, the two countries will begin negotiations on revising the missile guidance in five years. see. According to the military authorities on March 31, the South Korean military's own strike-hit scenario is being drafted jointly by the Strategic Planning Division of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and the Ministry of National Defense, rather than the National Security Office of Cheong Wa Dae, and the "Nuclear Weapons of Mass Destruction (WMD) It was known as the core department. The nuclear and WMD response centers, which are scheduled to be expanded to operations headquarters in the future, will take on a major role in early construction of their own response capabilities, such as South Korea's own precision strike scenario in response to the North Korean nuclear and missile threats that have reached the critical threshold of the Red Line.
At the core of the precise striking scenarios of North Korea's core facilities and early measures to secure their own batting power, which are known to be being drafted by the Ministry of National Defense and the Joint Chiefs of Staff, are cruise missiles such as TAURUS, a long-range air- And the mainland-2, and the Ham-Daeji / Zamdaeji-3-series ballistic missiles.
Taurus, the core power of precision strike in North Korea, can strike all key facilities in Pyongyang if fired from F-15K fighters over Daejeon. Taurus can also strike the windows of the office of the Chairman of the Labor Party, Kim Jong Eun, at the Pyongyang Labor Party headquarters. The army is expected to introduce about 170 ships by next year, and it is said to have about 100 ships. The Defense Ministry issued a warning to North Korea on May 4 after releasing the Taurus video after the first test launch of the Hwaseong-14 type in North Korea.
On June 23, Moon Jae-in, Moon Jae-in visited the field, and the Hyundai-2C ballistic missile was evaluated to have improved the accuracy rate compared to the Hyundai-2A (300km) and Hyundai 2-B (500?) ballistic missiles. Our military possesses 300, 500 and 800 km of ballistic missiles and 1,000 km of cruise missiles.
Negotiations on the amendment of the ROK-US Missile Guidelines are also expected to become effective in securing deterrence against North Korea. If you increase the 500kg weight of warhead to 1 ~ 2t from the 800km standard, you will have a destructive power that can reach 10-20m in the underground concrete bunker in North Korea. In response, Defense Minister Kim Young-woo said on May 30, "Defense Minister Song Hyung-moo seems to be willing to insist on the weight of the warheads (over 800 km)
The South Korean military's own strike-hit scenarios include plans to create a special mission brigade of 1,000 to 2,000 at the end of this year as one of the KMPR plans to eliminate war leaderships such as Kim Jong Il and paralyze warfare command facilities in case of emergency. The military authorities have already commenced the CH-47D (Chinook) performance improvement project to transport these special mission brigades. Jung Chong Shin reporter csjung@munhwa.com
Really?...
Perhaps the U.S. needs to think more carefully about using South Korea for target practice and adopt the German position (http://foreignpolicy.com/2017/06/15/germany-hits-back-at-possible-new-u-...) about what a "bullseye" on their backside looks like when your patron lives 10,000 miles away!
Cause I see lots of dead South Koreans in the streets if they don't adopt Germany's position!!!
Shhhh... Don't tell anyone. Surprise them.
Goooood Luck Trying to pull-off "surgical-strike" on Kim the Hair...
remember the WINNING from dumping 66 cruise missiles in the desert...what's a few million koreans to keep the WINNING going...
...................................................SICK
Me say Make "Reset" with Russia & China...... They will take care of Kimmy Boy
See, the idea is to get Rodman slashing through the key, he sets up the pick and causes all kinds of confusion where the man and zone defenses overlap. Of course the added benefit is with Rodman's back to the 3-pt line, he faces the hoop and can use his good reading to bring down the boards. Win win for Team American IMO.
I don't know what it all means, but I'm pretty sure I should remain long LMT.
They’re just now figuring this out?
Where the hell have they been for the past 20 years?
Wondering if Wun Hung Lo reads ZH
I'm making over $7k a month working part time. I kept hearing other people tell me how much money they can make online so I decided to look into it. Well, it was all true and has totally changed my life. This is what I do... http://bit.ly/2f0fLIz
Just wait one second here, this has to be going wayyyyy beyond MOABS ....
North Korea already getting ready to hit south Korea.
Fukdat. Fatso boy needs to take out DC when all the turds are in session
It will blow chunks just like when a pile of shit hits a fan.
Well fuck.... The golden Joo is the swamp then.
Looks like the South Korean Generals serve at the pleasure of the round-eye "Mad Dog" and not there newly elected peace-dividend of a President "Jae-in"
P.S.
Does anyone have the Korean version of Nena's "99 Red Ballons"?
Just an FYI. Nations don't tell the whole world about a first strike they are about to make on another nation. This is 100% propaganda for the masses.
I'd agree with you if this wasn't a government in terminal financial meltdown with no equal that worship's a currency that has been deceased since 2010...
Just keep that in mind!
What???
The north and the south have been in a technical state of war for the better part of the last six decades and they are JUST NOW drawing up plans for a first strike?? WTF have they been doing for the past 3 generations?
Exactly. It's pure BS.
They're just copying US fake news, hoping the NORKS are dumb enough to fall for it.
It's called war gaming
Given the US' track record, and that of its allies being dragged in to these "conflicts" over the past 16 years......only a lunatic would carry out DC's bidding in this regard. I wonder how they'll sell it to the locals if Seoul gets hit in return?
Free geiger counters and a lifetime supply of duct tape ?
Any country has a right to defend itself. And I include Russia and China in that statement. Imagine if Canada was hell bent on launching a nuclear attack on Russia and we were just standing by while the Russians asked us again and again to use our influence on Canada to defuse the situation. And if we refused to help in any meaningful way, Russia would be absolutely justified to consider us an accessory to the crime if an attack was launched by Canada. Same thing goes if the country being threatened was China. Even "enemies" have to cooperate when the crazies start something that would be truly catastrophic.
Trust me rs
Russia and China will most definitely be defending themselves should the U.S. start it on North Korea!
Jesus! Taking out that idiot in North Korea doesn't threaten China or Russia one damn bit. I'd be embarrassed to defend that POS as a friend of my country. I know a lot of Russian posters on this website hate the U.S. but just use some common sense. I wouldn't want one of America's "allies" attacking Russia or China. It would only lead to huge numbers of dead innocents and likely a larger war THAT WOULD SERVE NO ONE'S LONG TERM BEST INTERESTS. Take off the blinders, man.
Perhaps they could just send him a shitload of Mortal Kombat games ..
Send in Rodman ..
Thing is, Kim is simply misunderstood, probably mommy issues from lack of proper breast feeding ..
I dunno , he just wants a little recognition is all ..
Well rs
You know what happens when Countries border one another for thousands of years... Traditions... Customs... PEOPLE... tend to intermingle alot!
Something that the ugly as sin bitch from the Department of State forgot when she was handing out cookies in Kiev before that little American project reached it's peak in 2014 that failed kinda miserably and isn't lost on the cousin that lives next door!
Oh that and maybe a government that's been occupying you for 64 years that has no business living on your backside like a tumor that's always been fucking with big brother and sis that lives up above you!!!
You're either a troll, or one hell of pig shit stupid MO-FO!
He is an idiot because he doesn't know how to use twitter to threaten others...... all he has is rockets that work sometimes. And thats if you want to believe those telling us they work and can kill all us peace loving folk here in the US.
Hey s.on o.f b.itch you wrote
I know a lot of Russian posters on this website hate the U.S.
The fuck? U know alot of Russian posters here?
U r a P.O.S
MAYBE A RICHPOS
POS JUST THE SAME.
That article is bare. No mention of how Germany would retaliate against the sanctions.
this'll end well.
S. Korea is going to lose it's Seoul.
Nucking Futs
All talk and no action. When will someone just do something?
When the time is right. Maximize gains while minimizing risks.
That said, the time may never be right. We will see.
That's the plan. Been this way for almost a decade. They know people like us want something to change and are purposefully wearing us out.
Brilliant. Always tell your enemy your plans before doing it.
It's a head fake - brilliant - tell your enemy your plans and then do nothing - he's so shocked and suprised that he surrenders immediately.
Or Un lobs a few south Away from the capital. The first nuke will reek havoc.
Very dangerous.
They didn't say what time....... that will be in the next news briefing.
"We will launch a surprise attack at exactly 12 noon"
My orders came through. My squadron ships out tomorrow. We're bombing the storage depots at Daiquiri at 1800 hours. We're coming in from the north, below their radar.
When will you be back?
I can't tell you that. It's classified.
So we are going to bomb another hospital? I don't see how that helps but ok
Nuclear Radiation Unit only.
Good thing they're keeping it secret
You must know that a lot of ZH'ers come here just to piss themselves silly with the comments. It is a big part of the draw.
Right. Cooler version of fb
You prefer Naked Capitalism?
http://www.nakedcapitalism.com/
If there is an issue to be resolved, they should settle it themselves.
Everybody minding everybody else's business is why we are in this mess today.
unidentified government official,