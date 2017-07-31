Trump Saw A Disturbing Video, Then He Shut Down The CIA's Covert Syria Program

While we've carefully documented the dynamics in play behind Trump's decision to end the CIA's covert Syria program, as well as the corresponding fury this immediately unleashed among the usual hawkish DC policy wonks, new information on what specifically impacted the president's thinking has emerged.
Thomas Joscelyn, a Middle East analyst for the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, explains in the August edition of The Weekly Standard:
Earlier this year, President Donald Trump was shown a disturbing video of Syrian rebels beheading a child near the city of Aleppo. It had caused a minor stir in the press as the fighters belonged to the Nour al-Din al-Zenki Movement, a group that had been supported by the CIA as part of its rebel aid program.
The footage is haunting. Five bearded men smirk as they surround a boy in the back of a pickup truck. One of them holds the boy’s head with a tight grip on his hair while another mockingly slaps his face. Then, one of them uses a knife to saw the child’s head off and holds it up in the air like a trophy. It is a scene reminiscent of the Islamic State’s snuff videos, except this wasn’t the work of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi’s men. The murderers were supposed to be the good guys: our allies.
Trump pressed his most senior intelligence advisers, asking the basic question of how the CIA could have a relationship with a group that beheads a child and then uploads the video to the internet. He wasn't satisfied with any of the responses:
Trump wanted to know why the United States had backed Zenki if its members are extremists. The issue was discussed at length with senior intelligence officials, and no good answers were forthcoming, according to people familiar with the conversations. After learning more worrisome details about the CIA’s ghost war in Syria—including that U.S.-backed rebels had often fought alongside extremists, among them al Qaeda’s arm in the country—the president decided to end the program altogether.
Screenshot of the horrific video of a CIA-backed Syrian group beheading a boy named Abdullah Issa.
At the time the beheading video surfaced (July 2016), many in the American public naturally wanted answers, but the story never really picked up much momentum in the media. As Joscelyn describes, it caused nothing more than "a minor stir in the press." The State Department seemed merely satisfied that the group responsible, Harakat Nour al-Din al-Zenki, claimed to have arrested the men that committed the gruesome crime, though nothing more was known. Absurdly, a US government spokesperson expressed hope that the child-beheading group would "comply with obligations under the law of armed conflict."
The only press agencies that publicly and consistently challenged the State Department at the time were RT News and the Associated Press, yet even these attempts didn't get picked up beyond the confines of the State Department's daily briefing. When the AP's Matt Lee initially questioned spokesman Mark Toner as to whether Zenki would continue to receive any level of US assistance, Toner casually replied "it would give us pause" - which left Lee taken aback.
Meanwhile, it wasn't just the US government which had aided Zenki, but as fighting in Aleppo raged it became a favored group among both the mainstream media and prominent think tank pundits. One of the UK's major broadcasters (Channel 4) even went so far as to attempt to delete and hide its prior online content which sought to normalize the beheaders as "moderate" and heroic once news of the video got out.
Controversial, but @AbuJamajem is largely right:
- “In #Syria, U.S. Can Keep Its Hands Clean or Get Things Done”https://t.co/vYzwH0mWXB
— Charles Lister (@Charles_Lister) August 22, 2016
Among think tankers, Zenki's most prominent public supporter, frequently presenting the terror group as actually representative of Syria's "secular" and supposedly democracy-promoting armed opposition (even after the beheading video emerged), was Charles Lister. Lister was finally confronted not by mainstream media, but by AlterNet's Max Blumenthal at a DC event held by the (largely Gulf funded) Atlantic Council.
Only by the time of this January 2017 public forum, and after being persistently questioned, did Lister awkwardly back off his previous enthusiastic promotion of Zenki:
We can imagine that Trump saw other things beyond the shocking Zenki beheading video which made him fully realize the utter criminality of the CIA program (Thomas Joscelyn further emphasizes that Trump came to understand the full scope of CIA cooperation with al-Qaeda in Syria).
The only question that remains is who in the CIA or Obama-era State Department should be prosecuted first?
Thank you. About time.
Will await CIA's "lone gunman" decision on Trump
US sponsored Syrian rebels have also been videoed eating human liver and bits of lung from recently deceased enemy combatants.
This was shortly before the decision to paradrop light arms into the Syrian desert in the hope that "the right people find them first".
Yeah, someone needs to be prosecuted for aiding and abetting the most grotesque war crimes. The CIA just wanted to pour petrol on a civil war and prolong the suffering. So it did.
Ah humm, Barry please
Didn't he also watch "assad using chemical weapons on his people"? I think Donny's got less upstairs than people think.
Matt Lee with AP is pure gold at State Dept briefings. Love that guy.
Joominati antics on displease him when he is directly confronted with them? OK, hope so, I will go along with the Orange Jesus fantasy just for this one.
You know, there is a level of humanity that should never be reached down to, unfortunately, our CIA seems to lurk in those depths. You also know that their final spots are not that much higher than the pit of hell itself.
People do shitty things ALL THE TIME. The only thing new here is some dickweed thought it was a good idea to film it and show it off.
So these are the people Germany wants to import into Europe?
At least our buddies and customers, the Saudi’s are civilized.
They conduct lashings and beheadings in the public square… administered by professional executioners.
So, how far do you live from one of their funded mosques?
I, for one, am surprised that Trump had wrested enough control off the Deep State to even end the CIA's shitty Syria programs
The Army has been bombing the CIA in Syria for nearly two years now. It was all good though, because they're on the same side and it sells weapons. Handy if you want to keep oil prces high, too.
get a 2fer...
END the fed and their private army, the cia will disappear...
Agree. ALL THIS bad stuff is for the Jewish Fed's private army, IsraHell.
http://biblicisminstitute.wordpress.com/2014/09/14/israel-is-the-problem/
Unanswered question: what was the child's correct gender? Cis? Trans? Questioning? President Donald Trump was shown a disturbing video of Syrian rebels beheading a child near the city of Aleppo? It had caused a minor stir in the press as the fighters belonged to the Nour al-Din al-Zenki Movement, a group that had been supported by the CIA as part of its rebel aid program...
His executors were seen smirking, why? Did it have something to do with the boy's prior interrogation amazingly they must have thought it would curry favor with the Obama administration? The video of the panel discussion headed by a brit giving a circumlocutrious answer to a simple question (shifty anglican) has no doubts added to the outrage... never really picked up much momentum was the hypocrisy to much for the Obama administration>? AbuJamajem
Look at all those Jews on the panel. Damn.
You know, if we could get our hands on a disturbing video of Hastert or any of his Congressional bosom buddies molesting yutes, maybe we could get Trump to shut down Congress, too.
trump is a novice politician and government administrator but he seems to be teachable to some degree. neither bush nor obama, certainly not either clinton, would have reacted to this video by ending the cia's syrian project. as mentioned above i am somewhat amazed he has consolidated his power sufficiently to accomplish this. it wasn't that long ago the clandestine services would not brief him or appear for congressional inquiry.
whether jfk ever said it (he certainly never did it, though he did fire allen dulles), shattering the cia into a thousand pieces and scattering it to the winds is not a bad idea, given what we've seen to date.
CIA heads on stakes would be better, could replace those stupid stars on the wall.
These moozies did not turn extreme.
These moozies went moozie.
Coming soon to an EU neighborhood theatre.
~"Trump wanted to know why the United States had backed Zenki if its members are extremists."~
"Mister President, all of Islam is "extremist", sir."
The only question that remains is who in the CIA or Obama-era State Department should be prosecuted first?
Answer: how about starting w/ John McCain since ISIS are his buddies and he approved all the funding/arming of the motherfuckers in the first place along w/ o-Triator?
just sayin'...
The moozies went moozie.
They are in alignment with their relgious doctrine, doing the work of Allahaha. Abrogation means that verse of the Sword is operative. All previous "Meccan" peaceful verses are abrogated, and no longer viable.
Verse of the Sword, commands to take off the head.
http://seekershub.org/ans-blog/2010/11/06/jihad-abrogation-in-the-quran-...
No amount of mealy mouth words for Muslim apologists can overcome their concept of Abrogation. Shia simply CHOOSE to ignore abrogation, which is why they are more peaceful. Bahai people have actually dealt with the problem, which is why they are persecuted.
There are over 1 Billion Muslims in the world. Lucky for you, they haven't all gone... moozie.
Anyhow, guess who "radicalized" THE... moozies.
Or, are you now defending the CIA U.S.A. Bigly program to turn the entire Middle East and Persia into a apocalypic Sunni/Wahhabi House of Saud Caliphate?
Take a look at this Club of Rome map created around 72-73 - http://teachinghearts.com/dr0imapworld10.gif
While it needs some updating to current geopolitical realities, doesn't region 7 look familiar? This is the creation of your NWO in play.
Yes JFK did see through the CIA serial killer employment programs and threatened to shut them down.
In those days Americans thought the CIA were good guys so it was difficult for most to accept that they were in fact .gov psychopaths.
The CIA recognised that their fun and games with murder would be ended so they got to JFK first.
The fact that JFK also took power away from the Federal Parasite Reserve in the form of Executive Order 1110 only forced that band of .gov Bolshevik scammers to work with the CIA .gov killers and hatch a plan to get rid of him.
http://home.hiwaay.net/~becraft/ExecOrder11110.pdf
When the .gov traitor and CIA trashbag Johnson took over the very first thing he did was reverse EO 1110.
The whole country was traumatized and instead of addressing us and calming the nation he still kept his own priorities and took care of his .gov killers and thieves first and foremost.
Johnson was always a willing Deep State concubine whereas JFK thought about America and its people first.
If JFK was such a man of the people, why did he take the power that HE had to issue notes backed by silver by the Thomas Amendment of the Agricultural Adjustment Act and give it to his Treasury Secretary, C. Douglas Dillon, a well known banker? (oh, and Dillon's dad changed his name from Lipowski too) So Kennedy was going to take down the Feral Reserve by taking a power he had to issue silver backed notes and delegating it to a jewish banker?
It just does not make sense that he would take a power he had and delegate it to a well known banker from a banking family if he was truly trying to destroy the Federal Reserve by starting to issue a competing currency to the FRN 1 note.
Kennedy merely wanted silver to be released from it's duty as a monetary metal so it might be solely used for industry.
He is not the hero you are looking for.
pods
I cannot respond to your points because I have no knowledge of the information in your post.
However, JFK did indeed do his best to wrest power from the NWO and all its American Deep State concubines.
He went even farther and described their malevolence in his Secret Society Speech.
He tried to bring the Federal Parasite Reserve under control with EO 1110.
He was a fast learner and soon after inauguration he recognised the CIA for the traitorous psychopaths that they were and still are.
He recognised the scams regarding Cuba and the USSR and tried to open lines between Castro and Krushchev.
Nikita Khrushchev aka Solomon Perlmutter and Fidel Castro the Freemason were both NWO fakes but he did not have time to learn that.
As for him being a hero -- YES HE WAS!!!
Unlike most DC Swamp dwellers he really tried his best to return power to the American people.
His problem was that he completely underestimated the pure malice of the swamp creatures who infested the White House, Congress, the Pentagram, Langley, Quantico, the Fed parasites, and more.
For his loyalty and valor the DC Swamp had him destroyed and they have been flooding us with sewage ever since.
JFK was one of the few Presidents who never succumbed to the Freemasons and joined their cesspool -- that should tell you all you need to know.
I am sure it wasn't the video that caused this. That has been around a long time. More likely it was the murder of the trainers in Jordan or the fact that the program was unsuccessful. The CIA has not stopped anything or even slowed down. Their resources will be shifted to other heinous operations. This is not a victory over the CIA it is more likely misdirection.
Article on Charles Lister
http://www.moonofalabama.org/2016/05/charles-lister-asks-moderate-rebels...
Does anyone know if that's his real name or was it changed to look more uppity.
Nearly any arabs you team up with will be doing repulsive condemnable things from time to time. Arabs are for the most part very inbred, tribal, misogynistic, taken with magical thinking, and appreciative of brutality.
Arabs or do you mean Semites, well the later have a tribe that has mixed with virtually all people in the world.
groups that people are born into seem different than groups that people choose to join. like arab vs. isis or jew vs. zionist or u.s. citizen vs. wars supporter.
I felt my nuts clench. What a wet dream that would be!
da fed, duh, the source of ALL evil, the tap root of funding.
simple shit maynard.
not sound money= not sound stuff, evil shit only a human could do.
millions of these fuks, fuks fuking fuks=fukers at large...bigly uuuuge human menace.
these are the enemies of a civilized society
simple shit maynard.
Whoa! Who said it ended? We're just talking funding. There are other sources to fund
Yeah, I'll believe it when there are no reports from the ground that the same old McCain supported freedom fighters are still at it. If they still think they can win this then they'll come up with something else more covert, until it gets exposed with a leak or whatever.
Face it: Syria, Russia, Iran and Hizballah kicked the collective ass of Saudi Arabia, the CIA, the United States, Qatar, Israel, Turkey, and John McCain. Syria won, the latter all lost. Losers. Fuck you. Go home.
I am Chumbawamba.
This article would be touching and credible if not for the fact that the Syrian army just ceased a uuuuge weapon shipment to the moderate terrorist of Alqaeda(with pictures for no confusion) and those weapons were from US and France.
So,no I do not believe this BS.
do you mean seized a uuuuge?
iran/contra, not to mention the jfk hit, shows how far the cia will go to implement its agenda in the face of opposition from elected civilian leaders.
... >>> "Trump had wrested enough control off the Deep State to even end the CIA's shitty Syria programs ... " ...
... Trump won't be able to stop the covert CIA activities in Syria nor end all CIA covert activities in other countries unless Trump can (which is highly-doubtful) completely control the Deep Swamp's CIA funding from these financial sources looted from other countries as "war booty" ....
>>> http://www.voltairenet.org/article30068.html
>>> http://cosmicpenguin.com/GDY/gdy/gold10a.html
>>> https://ersjdamoo.wordpress.com/2014/07/09/golden-lily-and-the-m-fund/
...
"Trump pressed his most senior intelligence advisers, asking the basic question of how the CIA could have a relationship with a group that beheads a child and then uploads the video to the internet. He wasn't satisfied with any of the responses .... "
Well, I should think not ...
I would like to know the back story upon who's request. how the video came before him. Maybe I missed it. I can hear the meeting after the meeting, behind closed doors ..
"Nothing stops! That son of a bitch doesn't know who he is fucking with !"
Of course I've probably seen too many deep state Jason Bourne / Syriana type thrillers, probably an over active imagination.
It's times like these however, I yearn for the days of old, when mail and periodicals arrived by way of pony express ..
No rush. You just can't unsee shit like that ..
fyi, the pony express existed for 19 months prior to the civil war. it was put out of business by the telegraph.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pony_Express
So you think it ended? You are far behind.
"Trump had wrested enough control off the Deep State to even end the CIA's shitty Syria programs "
Really?
Enough assertions God Dammit.
PROVE TRUMP ENDED THE PROGRAM.
Saying the CIA operation will end, ordering the CIA operation to end, and actually ending the CIA operation are all three different things.
Apparently, all you need to do is show DJT a video and he'll take action. Note to self.
Or is it really Steve Martin playing "The Jerk" in the White House? I'm reminded of this as people showed him pictures and he threw them money.
Hmmmm. My first thought when he brought in Kelly: Trump is at war - fighting a coup - so he brings in a general. He's very supportive of the military - good people to have on your side under the threat of a coup. Now, it seems, we have a decisive move against the CIA's dirty ops. There's some history of tension between the Army and the CIA. On the face of it, about the best thing Trump has done.
The time for playing nice has ended.
There never was a time for 'playing nice'.
What bothers me is that all these Generals are there for another reason.
Trump is putting together a WAR-TIME cabinet, but the swamp isn't who the enemy will be, rather it is North Korea, Iran, Russia, and ultimately China. Its later than you think...
People try to liken Trump to Herbert Hoover, with many matching parallels, but I'm afraid that on this topic, Trump is closer to FDR or Woodrow Wilson (both who campaigned on keeping us out of war and immediately got us into it).
Trump is at war - fighting a coup - so he brings in a general
That's right. Elements in the deep state are in revolt. Pedogate, Clinton foundation taking bribes, the selling off of the country. These patriots could not stand it. Also, the military came into contact with Russia in Syria, especially with deconfliction structures. American military came to trust Russians, who kept their word. It was CIA who was backstabbing U.S. military.
These patriot deep state actors supported Trump election with Leaks and other passive agressive subversion. Seth Rich is an example of a patriot leaker.
I'm afraid you're wrong.This is a war cabinet,they're preparing for war-Russia and Iran.
The US army did not have a choice.I said it multiple times.They were stuck in the desert,surrounded by SAA,Hezbollah and Iranian troops,with Russian airsupport.It was a cauldron.Nowhere to go but home.Mr. Putin offered a "save face".Like it happened in Donetsk.but Jewmerica took it and did not respect the treaty as usual.
I think this might be the last offer from the Russians.They've come to realize that Jewmerica is not"agreement capable"
Now Jewmerica wants to arm Ukraine and started NATO exercises in Georgia.I didn't know that Georgia is a NATO country.
QED