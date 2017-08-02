Manufacturing Loses Most Jobs Since Election As ADP Employment Growth Weakens

After April and June's disappointment, ADP reports the US economy added 178k jobs in July (less than the 190k expectation and below June's upwardly revised 191k). This is somewhat in line with the 180k expectation for NFP on Friday.
Two months in a row, ADP has weakened as ISM surveys suggested employment is rolling over.
Once again Service-providing jobs dominated (+174k vs +4k for goods) with manufacturing losing 4,000 jobs in July.
“Job gains continued to be strong in the month of July,” said Ahu Yildirmaz, vice president and co-head of the ADP Research Institute.
“However, as the labor market tightens employers may find it more difficult to recruit qualified workers.”
Mark Zandi, chief economist of Moody’s Analytics, said,
“The American job machine continues to operate in high gear. Job gains are broad-based across industries and company sizes, with only manufacturers reducing their payrolls. At this pace of job growth, unemployment will continue to quickly decline.”
Some more charts: total employment change - second worst month since October:
Change in Total Nonfarm Private Employment by Company Size
Full Breakdown:
Labor market tightening and yet wages don't budge. 300K jobs need to be added monthly to keep up with population growth so these #s are anemic, at best.
Most of those 50,000 new jobs will be FULL TIME positions at an average salary of at least $80,000 a year
{{“However, as the labor market tightens employers may find it more difficult to recruit qualified workers.”}}
This is the most important take away. Many white collar positions have remained unfilled because employers cannot find qualified (or in some cases any) candidates. In the past a job post would get 50 applicants, now you are lucky if you get 5
4000 MFG jobs gone? How many freaking MFG jobs are left anyways?
Cloward Piven worked. Obama had eight years to build the bomb and light the fuse. No way to dig out of 20 trillion in debt now with declining productivity. And yet Congress wants more money to spend each year. Stupid American sheeple. The problem stared in 1983. That's when Americans should have hit the streets. Way, way too late now. I don't care if you brought back the Founding Fathers. They would tell you that you asked for help way too late, and they would pray. That's about all we have left to do now.
If anyone gets caught holding the bag on this facade, they have only themselves to blame. This economy is being set up for a depression that will make 'the depression' look like a blip on the screen. I am now out of the market (except for some small stuff). The perfect storm has been set up for Trump to take the fall and it is going to get ugly. Same sh!t under Obama, they just kept the kabuki theater open 24/7. Would have continued it under Killary if she got in.
Run away as fast as you can and turn your worthless paper into tangible assets.
Remember back around " 90 " when the population was around 250,000,000 and anything below 400,000 was considered weak? Now with 330,000,000 a 190,000 print is considered robust. And most of them service jobs at that. But no worries, they'll probably revise that one down later too.