DEMOCRATS LOSE AGAIN; GOV JUSTICE LEAVES DEMOCRATIC PARTY -- 'THE DEMOCRATS WALKED AWAY FROM ME'

Content originally published at iBankCoin.com
Tired of losing yet, democrats?
Enjoy your Mueller investigation.
Meanwhile, you just lost another Governorship.
Jim Justice lays down the law.
the real fly does good articles..
but now just more proof that he's falling for the same old trick democrats vs republicans....yeeees a governor changed parties!! the dog pony show must go on!!!
This political event will have zero impact on the uni-party.
TWEEDLE DEMON vs. TWEEDLE DUH
What do ZHers and interlopers not understand about the Hegelian dialectic?
Capitalism vs. Communism, Repugnuts vs. Demoncraps, Liberals vs. Conservatives, Elites vs. Little People, etc., etc., etc.
Those who fall for this age-old ploy, diversified and amplified in recent decades, endanger themselves and others.
Keep your eye on the ball. Prepare for the worst YOU YOURSELF foresee. There are ample resources still on the www. Stop playing games of right-wrong in your mind and get cracking!
More anon -- no shortage of BS on ZH.
Alan
Short version: IT's not a binary world we live in, in any part of it.
There is, however, only: "1" and "0".
What people forget is the value of 'and' in that sentence.
(it sounds better when Richard Feynman says it.)
None of us are talking about a third way such as democratic socialism (aka Bernie, we are talking about dualism.
Hegelian dialectic
noun
an interpretive method, originally used to relate specific entities or events to the absolute idea, in which some assertible proposition(thesis) is necessarily opposed by an equally assertible and apparently contradictory proposition (antithesis), the mutual contradiction being reconciled on a higher level of truth by a third proposition (synthesis).
My aunt Jennie is dialectic too. She has to take insulin every day.
The democrats were not any different when he ran than they are now.
Guy is a rat jumping a ship.
As they say, a tiger cannot change his stripes, so this governor still has the values of a democrat circa 2016.
I don't think this is anything to celebrate.
WHY ARE YOU YELLING?
Yelling has been responsible for a massive decline in: homicides, mass murders, war, and assault rifle sales.
Seems it acts as a safety valve.
I try to do it as an exercise at least twice a week in my car on lonely roads. By the time I get home I no longer want to kick the puppy, have 4 single malts before dinner, or insult my bros and bras on the interwebnet highwway.
I like to yell when Democratic governors switch to GOP.
With respect, sir, get off the dialectic reamplification.
If he forsakes it, would he then have to get on Derrida's deconstructionist bus, and then, heaven forfend, lose himself on the backroads of the nebulous wastes of metaphysics, epistemology, ethics, aesthetics, and hermeneutics?
Huh?
The Resistance (TM)
Dims just lost another election and R's didn't spend a dime. Chew on that Stuart Smiley.
All of the anger and violence that we have seen lately has greatly tainted the Democratic Party.
The Democrats have become the party of Kathy Griffin.
The Democrats have become the party of Antifa and mock Trump assassinations.
And the Democrats have become the party of James Hodgkinson.
U.S. Representative Tim Ryan was right on the ball when he admitted that his party’s brand has now become “toxic” in much of the nation…
You are better than that -- come on, get off the dialectic!
None of us are talking about a third way such as democratic socialism (aka Bernie, we are talking about dualism.
Notice they are ignoring you & your 'Hegellian Dialectic'...
Say's something right there...!
MEGA MAGA!
There's no future in the Democrat Partee if you are white, conservative, middle class or productive.
Even middle class blacks are waking up to the DNC corruption.
Upper class blacks I know are woke too, they just aren't stupid enough to join a "klan". Seeking real alternatives to this D & R show.
The Klan was the democrats.
If they confuse republicans with the Klan, then they are stupid.
Indeed it "was", the operative word. Today it "is" a controlling interest of the reloonicans.
Obama didn't do shit for black people. He took their votes and went to work for gays and trannies.
And those who at least finished grade school with some level of learning are on to him:
https://www.theatlantic.com/politics/archive/2016/12/how-barack-obama-fa...
+1
we should distinguish between the national parties and the reform movements within the parties.
currently with the republicans the reform movement is ascendant and the likes of john mccain, lindsay graham, paul ryan, orrin hatch, mitch mcconnell and john cornyn are watching as their base turns away from warmongering, banksters, the deep state and, eventually, their zionist masters.
with the democrats the dnc seems to be the party but it is not. as the pincer movement of the imran awan prosecution and the beck civil suit against the dnc for screwing bernie sanders progress, the dnc sun will set and the sanders faction (tulsi gabbard, nina turner) will ascend. they won't be "conservative" but, imo, they will be a vast improvement over the current dnc.
Hegel's skeleton is clapping his bony hands for you.
BS.
Flip the coin over to fool the WV sheeple.
From my vantage point they have won the culture war in such an astounding blowout that the positions of a few deckchairs on the Titanic can hardly matter. They dominate and control the commanding heights, i.e., the media, entertainment industry and academia. It’s a done deal. Best you can do? Protect your wealth if you’ve managed to build any. That's where your energy should be focused.
Want to get rid of the democrats forever? Call your cable company and disconnect your TV. If you think about it, it's the only way they really get to you. If they then come to your house, you can deal with them personally. Enjoy.
Everywhere you go, ask politely to turn off the TV, as you turn it off.
or in the immortal words of john prine, blow up your tv, throw away your papers. imo the legacy media is doing much of this work for the u.s. electorate.
that rant by seymour hersh, even in its incomplete form, says so much about all of this using the "russian meddling in the u.s. elections" that bob "couldn't find a zionist in all of 9-11" mueller is so busy about:
"It's a Brennan operation. It was an American disinformation operation f***ing the f***ing president."
http://redpilledworld.blogspot.com/2017/08/seymour-hersh-audio-transcrip...
Absolutely right. The only power they have is in our minds.
They have no power in the minds of anyone on ZH. They certainly don't have any power among independents who won the election for Trump, the unsung Lone Rangers of world.
We need a new party since we only have the uniparty running the show for the last 100 plus years.
I'm all in and will never vote for anyone that has a D or R following their name.
The biggest question of all: Will Trump start his own party?
Or: Has he already?
If he can find time between rounds of golf with his Goldman Sachs' cronies at the private golf clubs he owns- he can really relate to the common schmucks like you and me trying to scrape by- ya know?
How muc did Obama spend on golf whlle America "burned"?
The golf course is the only place Trump can do business outside earshot of Obama's wiretaps.
Eat a dick
She only eats cunt