DEMOCRATS LOSE AGAIN; GOV JUSTICE LEAVES DEMOCRATIC PARTY -- 'THE DEMOCRATS WALKED AWAY FROM ME'

The_Real_Fly's picture
by The_Real_Fly
Aug 3, 2017 8:24 PM

Content originally published at iBankCoin.com

Tired of losing yet, democrats?

Enjoy your Mueller investigation.

Meanwhile, you just lost another Governorship.

Jim Justice lays down the law.

Comment viewing options

Select your preferred way to display the comments and click "Save settings" to activate your changes.
Deep In Vocal Euphoria's picture
Deep In Vocal E... Aug 4, 2017 5:20 AM

the real fly does good articles..

 

but now just more proof that he's falling for the same old trick democrats vs republicans....yeeees a governor changed parties!! the dog pony show must go on!!!

tripletail's picture
tripletail Aug 4, 2017 4:52 AM

This political event will have zero impact on the uni-party.

Alananda's picture
Alananda Aug 4, 2017 1:21 AM

TWEEDLE DEMON vs. TWEEDLE DUH

What do ZHers and interlopers not understand about the Hegelian dialectic?

Capitalism vs. Communism, Repugnuts vs. Demoncraps, Liberals vs. Conservatives, Elites vs. Little People, etc., etc., etc.

Those who fall for this age-old ploy, diversified and amplified in recent decades, endanger themselves and others.

Keep your eye on the ball. Prepare for the worst YOU YOURSELF foresee. There are ample resources still on the www. Stop playing games of right-wrong in your mind and get cracking!

More anon -- no shortage of BS on ZH.

Alan

Honest Sam's picture
Honest Sam Alananda Aug 4, 2017 2:54 PM

Short version:   IT's not a binary world we live in, in any part of it.  

There is, however, only: "1" and "0".  

What people forget is the value of 'and' in that sentence.

 

(it sounds better when Richard Feynman says it.)

LOL123's picture
LOL123 Alananda Aug 4, 2017 4:26 AM

None of us are talking about a third way such as democratic socialism (aka Bernie, we are talking about dualism.

 

Hegelian dialectic

noun

  1. an interpretive method, originally used to relate specific entities or events to the absolute idea, in which some assertible proposition(thesis) is necessarily opposed by an equally assertible and apparently contradictory proposition (antithesis), the mutual contradiction being reconciled on a higher level of truth by a third proposition (synthesis).

Honest Sam's picture
Honest Sam LOL123 Aug 4, 2017 2:55 PM

My aunt Jennie is dialectic too. She has to take insulin every day. 

BarkingCat's picture
BarkingCat Aug 4, 2017 12:34 AM

The democrats were not any different when he ran than they are now.

Guy is a rat jumping a ship.

 

As they say, a tiger cannot change his stripes, so this governor still has the values of a democrat circa 2016.

I don't think this is anything to celebrate. 

jomama's picture
jomama Aug 4, 2017 12:13 AM

WHY ARE YOU YELLING?

Honest Sam's picture
Honest Sam jomama Aug 4, 2017 3:02 PM

Yelling has been responsible for a massive decline in: homicides, mass murders, war, and assault rifle sales.  

Seems it acts as a safety valve.  

I try to do it as an exercise at least twice a week in my  car on lonely roads. By the time I get home I no longer want to kick the puppy, have 4 single malts before dinner, or insult my bros and bras on the interwebnet highwway.

 

 

 

The_Real_Fly's picture
The_Real_Fly jomama Aug 4, 2017 12:34 AM

I like to yell when Democratic governors switch to GOP.

Alananda's picture
Alananda The_Real_Fly Aug 4, 2017 1:23 AM

With respect, sir, get off the dialectic reamplification.

Honest Sam's picture
Honest Sam Alananda Aug 4, 2017 3:09 PM

If he forsakes it, would he then have to get on Derrida's deconstructionist bus, and then, heaven forfend, lose himself on the backroads of the nebulous wastes of metaphysics, epistemology, ethics, aesthetics, and hermeneutics? 

Huh?

Anunnaki's picture
Anunnaki Aug 4, 2017 12:06 AM

The Resistance (TM)

whosyerdaddy's picture
whosyerdaddy Aug 3, 2017 11:17 PM

Dims just lost another election and R's didn't spend a dime. Chew on that Stuart Smiley.

Chupacabra-322's picture
Chupacabra-322 Aug 3, 2017 10:41 PM

All of the anger and violence that we have seen lately has greatly tainted the Democratic Party.

The Democrats have become the party of Kathy Griffin.

The Democrats have become the party of Antifa and mock Trump assassinations.
And the Democrats have become the party of James Hodgkinson.

U.S. Representative Tim Ryan was right on the ball when he admitted that his party’s brand has now become “toxic” in much of the nation…

Alananda's picture
Alananda Chupacabra-322 Aug 4, 2017 1:24 AM

You are better than that -- come on, get off the dialectic!

LOL123's picture
LOL123 Alananda Aug 4, 2017 4:25 AM

None of us are talking about a third way such as democratic socialism (aka Bernie, we are talking about dualism.

 

Hegelian dialectic

noun

  1. an interpretive method, originally used to relate specific entities or events to the absolute idea, in which some assertible proposition(thesis) is necessarily opposed by an equally assertible and apparently contradictory proposition (antithesis), the mutual contradiction being reconciled on a higher level of truth by a third proposition (synthesis).

Bubba Rum Das's picture
Bubba Rum Das Alananda Aug 4, 2017 1:57 AM

Notice they are ignoring you & your 'Hegellian Dialectic'...

Say's something right there...!

Never One Roach's picture
Never One Roach Aug 3, 2017 10:34 PM

There's no future in the Democrat Partee if you are white, conservative, middle class or productive.

 

Even middle class blacks are waking up to the DNC corruption.

ReturnOfDaMac's picture
ReturnOfDaMac Never One Roach Aug 4, 2017 12:06 AM

Upper class blacks I know are woke too, they just aren't stupid enough to join a "klan".  Seeking real alternatives to this D & R show.

BarkingCat's picture
BarkingCat ReturnOfDaMac Aug 4, 2017 12:30 AM

The Klan was the democrats. 

If they confuse republicans with the Klan, then they are stupid.

 

ReturnOfDaMac's picture
ReturnOfDaMac BarkingCat Aug 4, 2017 9:39 AM

Indeed it "was", the operative word. Today it "is" a controlling interest of the reloonicans.

Blacksunday3's picture
Blacksunday3 ReturnOfDaMac Aug 4, 2017 12:26 AM

Obama didn't do shit for black people. He took their votes and went to work for gays and trannies.

Honest Sam's picture
Honest Sam Blacksunday3 Aug 4, 2017 3:14 PM

And those who at least finished grade school with some level of learning are on to him:

 

https://www.theatlantic.com/politics/archive/2016/12/how-barack-obama-fa...

jeff montanye's picture
jeff montanye Never One Roach Aug 3, 2017 10:50 PM

we should distinguish between the national parties and the reform movements within the parties.  

currently with the republicans the reform movement is ascendant and the likes of john mccain, lindsay graham, paul ryan, orrin hatch, mitch mcconnell and john cornyn are watching as their base turns away from warmongering, banksters, the deep state and, eventually, their zionist masters.

with the democrats the dnc seems to be the party but it is not.  as the pincer movement of the imran awan prosecution and the beck civil suit against the dnc for screwing bernie sanders progress, the dnc sun will set and the sanders faction (tulsi gabbard, nina turner) will ascend.  they won't be "conservative" but, imo, they will be a vast improvement over the current dnc.

Honest Sam's picture
Honest Sam jeff montanye Aug 4, 2017 3:16 PM

Hegel's skeleton is clapping his bony hands for you.

Reaper's picture
Reaper Aug 3, 2017 9:59 PM

Flip the coin over to fool the WV sheeple.

Blurb's picture
Blurb Aug 3, 2017 9:49 PM

From my vantage point they have won the culture war in such an astounding blowout that the positions of a few deckchairs on the Titanic can hardly matter. They dominate and control the commanding heights, i.e., the media, entertainment industry and academia. It’s a done deal. Best you can do? Protect your wealth if you’ve managed to build any. That's where your energy should be focused.

silverer's picture
silverer Blurb Aug 3, 2017 10:22 PM

Want to get rid of the democrats forever?  Call your cable company and disconnect your TV.  If you think about it, it's the only way they really get to you.  If they then come to your house, you can deal with them personally.  Enjoy.

Pernicious Gold Phallusy's picture
Pernicious Gold... silverer Aug 4, 2017 2:34 AM

Everywhere you go, ask politely to turn off the TV, as you turn it off.

jeff montanye's picture
jeff montanye silverer Aug 3, 2017 10:34 PM

or in the immortal words of john prine, blow up your tv, throw away your papers.  imo the legacy media is doing much of this work for the u.s. electorate.  

that rant by seymour hersh, even in its incomplete form, says so much about all of this using the "russian meddling in the u.s. elections" that bob "couldn't find a zionist in all of 9-11" mueller is so busy about:

"It's a Brennan operation. It was an American disinformation operation f***ing the f***ing president."

http://redpilledworld.blogspot.com/2017/08/seymour-hersh-audio-transcrip...

The Gray Man's picture
The Gray Man silverer Aug 3, 2017 10:31 PM

Absolutely right. The only power they have is in our minds.

Honest Sam's picture
Honest Sam The Gray Man Aug 4, 2017 3:18 PM

They have no power in the minds of anyone on ZH.  They certainly don't have any power among independents who won the election for Trump, the unsung Lone Rangers of world. 

Chhelo's picture
Chhelo Aug 3, 2017 9:36 PM

We need a new party since we only have the uniparty running the show for the last 100 plus years.

I'm all in and will never vote for anyone that has a D or R following their name.

Jim in MN's picture
Jim in MN Aug 3, 2017 8:34 PM

The biggest question of all:  Will Trump start his own party?

Or:  Has he already?

totenkopf88's picture
totenkopf88 Jim in MN Aug 3, 2017 11:12 PM

If he can find time between rounds of golf with his Goldman Sachs' cronies at the private golf clubs he owns- he can really relate to the common schmucks like you and me trying to scrape by- ya know?

gmak's picture
gmak totenkopf88 Aug 4, 2017 5:31 AM

How muc did Obama spend on golf whlle America "burned"?

Squid-puppets a-go-go's picture
Squid-puppets a... totenkopf88 Aug 4, 2017 4:19 AM

The golf course is the only place Trump can do business outside earshot of Obama's wiretaps.