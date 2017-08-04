Kunstler Warns "'Russiatosis'... Will Blow Up In America's Face"

Authored by James Howard Kunstler via Kunstler.com,
Russia hysteria has become a full-blown national psychosis at a moment in history when a separate array of troubles poses the real threat to America’s well-being. Most of these have to do with the country’s swan dive into bankruptcy, but meeting them honestly would force uncomfortable choices on the grifters and caitiffs in congress. Meanwhile, the Treasury Dept is burning through its dwindling cash reserves, and all government activities will face a shutdown at the end of the summer unless congress votes to raise the debt ceiling — which may be way harder than passing the stupid Russia sanctions bill.
That bill, vaingloriously called The Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act will only blow up in America’s face. This country’s actual trade with Russia is negligible, but the bill aims to interrupt and punish Europe’s trade, centering on oil and natural gas, which they need desperately. Mainly, the US bill seeks to interrupt a gas pipeline under the Baltic Sea that would bypass several of the Baltic Nations currently being used by America — under the NATO banner — as staging areas for unnecessary and provocative war games on Russia’s borders.
Germany is certain to not stand for it, and like it or not, they are the straw that stirs the European drink. The sanctions pretend to seek to isolate Russia, but the effect will only be to isolate the United States. Europe will laugh at the measure as impinging on their sovereign prerogatives to trade as they please. And Russia can turn around and sell all the natural gas it wants to customers in Asia. Left undiscussed in the moronic American media is the American gas industry’s hidden role in pushing the sanctions so it can sell liquefied gas overseas — which would only end up raising the price for American gas customers to heat their homes.
The stupid bill pretends to be a lever for improving relations between the US and Russia, but is actually designed to make relations much worse. In the meantime, the US Deep State military and intelligence matrix is engineering new crises and confrontations for absolutely no good reason. For instance, shoveling arms to Ukraine so it can step up conflict in the eastern Donbass region bordering Russia. The sanctions bill will also make it impossible for the US and Russia to coordinate an end to the conflict in Syria. Anyway, Deep State strategists in the State, Defense, and Intel departments are tacitly determined to create another failed state by insuring continuing chaos there.
Another interesting unanticipated consequence of the sanctions bill is that it will only intensify Russia’s effort, already well underway, to provide for itself many of the products it currently imports. Import replacement, as the process is called, is actually the same dynamic that led to the rise of the USA as a great industrial power in the 19th century, so the bill only prompts Russia to diversify and strengthen its economy.
So what exactly was Mr. Trump thinking when he signed the “deeply flawed” (his words) Russian Sanctions bill coughed up like a hairball by congress? It’s a ridiculous piece of legislation from any angle. It limits the president’s own established prerogatives for negotiating with foreign nations (probably unconstitutionally), and will only provoke economic warfare (at least) against the US that can easily lead to shattering global trade relations entirely. Some observers say he had to sign it because the vote for it in congress was so overwhelming (419 to 3) that they would only override a Trump veto. But the veto would have had, at least, symbolic value in the Jacksonian spirit that Trump pretended to want to emulate at the outset of his term. Perhaps he sees the Deep State endgame and is tired of resisting.
On the home front, Russia paranoia is at the center of Robert Mueller’s intensifying probe of Trump and his political associates as he calls a federal grand jury to hear testimony — which implies that he some lined up. This opens up all kinds of opportunities for prosecutorial mischief, for instance going after every business transaction Trump made as a private citizen before he ran for president, and coercing Trump intimates into immunization deals in exchange for testimony, real or cooked-up, to enable the establishment’s ultimate goal of shoving Trump out.
The “Russian meddling in our election” story hasn’t produced any credible evidence after a full year - and speaking to foreign diplomats is not a crime - but the Russian meddling juggernaut rolls on perfectly well, and might accomplish its ends, without it. Just repeating “Russian meddling” five thousand times on CNN has surely induced many poorly-informed citizens to believe that Russia changed the numbers in American voting machines though, in fact, voting machines are not connected to the Internet.
All of this psychotic political behavior screams for the rise of a new party, or more than one new party, composed of men and women who have not lost their minds. I’m sure they’re out there. Plenty of traces on the Internet attest to the existence of a higher and better political consciousness in this country. It just hasn’t found a way to congeal. Yet.
There has to be a new party or forget it. I don't think the public is buying this shit.
Nothing national at all about this manufactured hysteria.
Its the remnants of the Hillary Campaign/Deep State terrified of the consequences of the arrogant actions blowing back in their faces.
Yup they are afraid many are starting to think for themselves. This was happening prior to 9-11, then the Deep State took back control...now they need a new 9-11..
I gave up on US of A. Just hope the rest of the world will wake up and don't give a fuck about this shit.
This is a nothing burger, no body in America believes the Russian/Trump nonsense, it is a crisis for the MSM and the DNC because all their eggs are in that basket.
Unfortunately, there won't be more than two parties, since we really do have a two-party system due to the spoiler effect.
This problem would disappear if we had strategic hedge simple score voting (but not any of the dozens of other crummy systems).
Commies, commies everywhere! Or are the Russians our enemies? Are the Russkies commies? I can't keep up. I thought China was a bunch of commies, but apparently they are capitalist commies. Maybe we should start checking these Russians for Israeli passports. I heard that was a very sneaky way for them to hide their Russian identity...
"All of this psychotic political behavior screams for the rise of a new party, or more than one new party, composed of men and women who have not lost their minds."
Good luck getting those types elected.
everyone I know in LA believes it
Show me your friends and I'll tell you who you are.
We are now on a path to destruction thanks to "CLUELESS" legislators!!
I used to think that, and I still reserve the right to go back to that theory. But, the new theory I'm operating under is that these actions are done purposely to isolate the US so that when the collapse occurs, it is complete and irreversable. There just isn't anyway that congress really feels that this bill would do anything other than alienate the EU. The congress knows that the EU has to work with Russia, et al, in order to secure energy supplies and that Germany was leaning towards overturning the sanctions BEFORE this dumbass law was ever passed. This can't be just ignorance at work. It's willful and with malice aforethought against the best interests of the american people.
Well..it is right up there with ObamaCare which has the exact same objective-to hurt the American pocketbook and enrich the multi-national globalist pharmaceutical and insurance companies.
Saudi Arabia and Israel are America's greatest allies.
And if I can 'convince you of absurdities, I can make you commit atrocities', as the saying goes.
Germany is certain to not stand for it, and like it or not, they are the straw that stirs the European drink.
Great line.
Germans need to clean house and reestablish relations with Putin's Russia like yesterday
We can only hope that Germans are finally finding a backbone to call out the bullshit that is going on at home in Germany and abroad
first order, don't reelect that treacherous cunt who is bought an paid for by US Deep State and 100% single handedly responsible for flooding Germany and the EU with low IQ creatures from the shitholes of the world
- refugees are costing billions, add absolutely no value to the economy and increase crime
- leftist idiot youth funded by Merkel to escort Afreakns to Italy is criminal
- Dieselgate is an example of nonsensical bullshit. Courts banning the best Diesel vehicles on the planet from driving in Germany is another crime
Right now, Germans need to shift 100% of the focus on elections. Forget everything else.
AFD is the only viable opposition alternative to the one-party system which seeks to destroy Germany.
No other party can kick Merkel's butt and tell her to shove it. AFD needs 20%+ to wake up liberal shit for brains idiot Germans that there is a real problem with the Deep State in Germany.
One can only hope that AFD has support from outside, just as Merkel had foreign support for all these years. They all do. It's bullshit to believe that foreign intelligence or governments have not influenced elections in any Western democracy in the past. Complete bullshit. Either they all did it or it never happened.
A new party sounds like a good idea, but I'm afraid it would just end up being a split off of the Republicans, mainly. And, that would merely ensure the Dem's would win.
The system will never allow a new party to get on a ballot. That is like thinking an organized crime familywould willingly allow someone else on their turf. This is no longer a government of the people and there is only one way out of this mess and it will not be pretty.
Trump could do that now even if it's against "the rules". He might as well because the reds and the blues will always work against him.
Bullshit, mate! This new party line is absolute fantasy. We either destroy/reset the government or it completely destroys us. Cheers!
It's here already.Fait accompli.
"the US Deep State military and intelligence matrix is engineering new crises and confrontations for absolutely no good reason"
As per the usual, I ask "no good for whom?" This shit never happens for no reason. It just may not be for a reason you are aware of or agree with.
I agree. I am sick to death of the MSM screaming bloody murder about the Russians. This is so much fucking bullshit and hysteria. Do any of those assholes ever leave DC or NYC? Fuck them. I say EMP both cities and turn out the lights for six months. The best thing that could happen to the US would be to shut down those crapholes and the media perps that think the pablum they try and shovel down the throat of everyday Amercians matters. It doesn't.
I just went to an MSM newspaper website and read half an article. It was depressing." Now these numbers may be hard to understand, so let's help you figure out what they mean." What is this? Sesame Street? That air of superiority. People paying money and wasting their time to read that stuff. Then I scrolled down and read some of the comments. That was a true Prozac moment.
The only reason these papers can even break a story is because their henchmen are so entrenched in the crooked Washington mechanism.
Growing up I remember only the distinguished read the political and financial newspapers. How far they have fallen........
Again, sorry for the kinda OT but I had to quickly come to ZH and other alternate news sources and get this off my chest
Hey I understand! The condescension of the MSM reeks. I can't stand it. They are so smart. They understand how to communicate to us, the little people. Give me a fucking break. I can't stand that attitude and, I am guessing, neither can a lot of my fellow Americans. Thank god!
Agree totally, they are living in their own echo-chamber bubble where they are blissfully unaware of many major countries where English is perhaps only a 3rd or 4th language, and where their local squabbles and obsessions mean absolutely nothing, and never have done.
I can give you an example, in an Eastern European country I once observed a bunch of US students, presumably highly educated, trying their best to be nice to the locals and shouting "excusez-moi" and "pardon" when rushing through central underpasses to get to transport, only trouble was, Napoleon's forces had never made it that far ...
Other older tourists had been observed asking which side of the city the "Black Sea" was... presumably they had heard a lot about the naughty Russkies on the news... well, only 1000 miles wrong, perhaps? The locals gave up explaining and eventually just said yes, yes, and nodded their heads politely...
Muller is finding out if it's psychocis or threat and what is what. Congress has already decided.
Mueller is a deep state agent that has filled out his team with Obama and Hillary attorneys. He's going to get shut down because he has rampant conflicts of interest. In the meantime, he has to put on this ridiculous dog and pony show.
The 1st amendment press will see through the smoke.(sigh)
Regrettably it will be hard to shut him down. Sessions needs to reassume control, or else we need to fire Rosenstein and enough others to get to someone who will be neutral or hostile to oversee Mueller's investigation.
He shouldn't be allowed to run open-loop. He needs hostile oversight.
Ain't gonna happen. Keebler elf is too busy chasing pot smokers ...
" I’m sure they’re out there." Umm, no they are not.
A buddy at work was telling me that some libs post a picture of Coporal Klinger on guard duty from MASH as a fuck you to Trump's transgender stance. The character Klinger put on a dress to get out of the Army. Somehow the country has gone full retard to believe that a guy wearing a dress to get out of the Army is somehow the same as transgenders trying to stay in the Army.
Completely baffled when the guy told me this story. I had him show me the post and there it was with a bunch of likes and complimentary replies. There aren't enough sane people to revolt. We need to buy some land from a Central American country or an island in the Carribean and start over. Maybe with Puerto Rico in bad shape we can finance a take over and secession?
At the rate they are leaving mexico, we could look there. Much closer!
You should ask them what they think fragging was about in Vietnam and Afghanistan, and ask them how this might relate to trans folks realising they had been sold a pig in a poke as regards the possibility of any actual worthwhile kind of mission that doesn't involve them and their rainbow friends slaughtering brown people most likely for control of oil and gas resources just to "fit in" and prove they are just as suitable as their straight friends for that task. You should ask them.if they think Abu Ghraib was worth it and if they want to end up damaged just like those troops.
I've tried it, they just ignore you or Hitler you. Totally indoctrinated, rational thought and critical thinking is not part of their programming. A real shame, they had the potential to be reasonable, upstanding folks.
I have a list of 205 communists that have infiltrated the Central Intelligence Agency.
McCarthy was right. Maybe he was early, but he was right.
We can draw a straight line from McCarthy to Roy Cohn to Fearless Leader. Still think he was right?
I'll start. Hillary Clinton when she gave communist China military secrets, though counting her as CIA seems a stretch. Barack Obama who just got done worshiping Che's shrine. Now who are the other 203?
Ross Perot was right about the debt supercycle a quarter century ago ... so you get what you got. Collapse the only cure now.