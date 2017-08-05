Loretta Lynch Communicated With DOJ Officials Using Grandmother's Name As Alias

Submitted by @ZeroPointNow, originally published at iBankCoin.com

Loretta Lynch has been busted using an alias to communicate with DOJ officials, per a tweet by Kim Dotcom last night. The revelation comes after internet sleuths sifted through a new release of emails obtained via FOIA request by the American Center for Law and Justice (ACLJ) last week (link here to PDF) and found an email from “Elizabeth Carlisle” to colleagues, thanking “to all who worked on this.”

BREAKING: Did Loretta Lynch use an alias to communicate with DOJ officials and why? Who is Elizabeth Carlisle? Dear Internet, investigate! pic.twitter.com/oqngTKDhLY — Kim Dotcom (@KimDotcom) August 5, 2017

And as Jim Hoft reported last night, users in Reddit’s “The_Donald” forum discovered that “Lizzie Carlisle” was Lynch’s grandmother’s name – Lizzie Carlisle Harris!

The hunt begins for all communications with Loretta “Elizabeth Carlisle” Lynch…

Sneaky

This isn’t the first case of a high level Democrat using an alias. Contained within leaked emails released by Wikileaks during the 2016 election is an email from then Secretary of State Hillary Clinton to “Dianne Reynolds” – later identified as daughter Chelsea Clinton, from the night of the Benghazi attack. Of note, Hillary tells Chelsea that the attack was conducted by an ‘Al Queda-Like’ group, and not an ‘angry mob’ protesting over an anti-Islam YouTube video, as the Obama administration told the American Public.

Not only was this top-secret information that Chelsea wasn’t cleared to know, it suggests that high level Democrats and/or their families employed aliases in order to covertly communicate.

What was Chelsea's security clearance when Hillary told her Chris Stevens was killed by an "Al Queda-like" group? Surely this was top secret pic.twitter.com/7u81hMgQpt — ZeroPointNow (@ZeroPointNow) July 10, 2017

Which begs a few questions

Why are top Democrats using aliases to communicate with each other? How many other former government officials or their family members have done so? And what does this mean for any current investigations into the previous administration?

Tarmac Meeting

Another bombshell revealed in ACLJ’s release concerns several of the emails obtained address the secretive “tarmac” meeting between Bill Clinton and Loretta Lynch, which happened right around the time the Obama administration began issuing FOIA requests to unmask the Trump team.

Per ACLJ:

One with the subject line “FLAG”was correspondence between FBI officials (Richard Quinn, FBI Media/Investigative Publicity, and Michael Kortan) and DOJ officials concerning “flag[ing] a story . . . about a casual, unscheduled meeting between former president Bill Clinton and the AG.” The DOJ official instructs the FBI to “let me know if you get any questions about this” and provides “[o]ur talkers [DOJ talking points] on this”. The talking points, however are redacted. Another email to the FBI contains the subject line “security details coordinate between Loretta Lynch/Bill Clinton?” On July 1, 2016 – just days before our FOIA request – a DOJ email chain under the subject line, “FBI just called,” indicates that the “FBI . . . is looking for guidance” in responding to media inquiries about news reports that the FBI had prevented the press from taking pictures of the Clinton Lynch meeting. The discussion then went off email to several phone calls (of which we are not able to obtain records). An hour later, Carolyn Pokomy of the Office of the Attorney General stated, “I will let Rybicki know.” Jim Rybicki was the Chief of Staff and Senior Counselor to FBI Director Jim Comey. The information that was to be provided to Rybicki is redacted.

Lynch had previously said that the tarmac meeting was ‘unscheduled’ described as ann ‘ambush’ by former President Bill Clinton, and that she ‘wouldn’t do it again.’ The ACLJ’s document dump suggests otherwise, as the FBI and DOJ scrambled to do damage control.

Between the tarmac meeting and new evidence that Lynch’s meeting with Clinton was scheduled and coordinated, it appears a cadre of former high ranking Democrats have some explaining to do, again.

h/t Cuchulian