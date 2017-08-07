Kelly Loses Control As "Vacationing" Trump Unleashes Angriest Tweetstorm Yet

Just days after the Wall Street Journal and others reported that Trump's new Chief of Staff, General John Kelly, had taken steps to "control" the flow of information on the President's twitter feed, America will wake up this morning to one of his longest tweet storms yet. Not surprisingly, this latest rant started off by ripping into the "Failing NYTimes" and other "24/7 Fake News" outlets...
The failing @nytimes, which has made every wrong prediction about me including my big election win (apologized), is totally inept!
The Trump base is far bigger & stronger than ever before (despite some phony Fake News polling). Look at rallies in Penn, Iowa, Ohio and West Virginia. The fact is the Fake News Russian collusion story, record Stock Market, border security, military strength, jobs, Supreme Court pick, economic enthusiasm, deregulation & so much more have driven the Trump base even closer together. Will never change!
Hard to believe that with 24/7 #Fake News on CNN, ABC, NBC, CBS, NYTIMES & WAPO, the Trump base is getting stronger!
The failing @nytimes, which has made every wrong prediction about me including my big election win (apologized), is totally inept!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 7, 2017
The Trump base is far bigger & stronger than ever before (despite some phony Fake News polling). Look at rallies in Penn, Iowa, Ohio.......
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 7, 2017
...and West Virginia. The fact is the Fake News Russian collusion story, record Stock Market, border security, military strength, jobs.....
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 7, 2017
... Supreme Court pick, economic enthusiasm, deregulation & so much more have driven the Trump base even closer together. Will never change!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 7, 2017
Hard to believe that with 24/7 #Fake News on CNN, ABC, NBC, CBS, NYTIMES & WAPO, the Trump base is getting stronger!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 7, 2017
...but then quickly moved on to the "phony Vietnam con artist," Senator Richard Blumenthal.
Interesting to watch Senator Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut talking about hoax Russian collusion when he was a phony Vietnam con artist!
Never in U.S.history has anyone lied or defrauded voters like Senator Richard Blumenthal. He told stories about his Vietnam battles and conquests, how brave he was, and it was all a lie. He cried like a baby and begged for forgiveness like a child. Now he judges collusion?
Interesting to watch Senator Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut talking about hoax Russian collusion when he was a phony Vietnam con artist!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 7, 2017
Never in U.S.history has anyone lied or defrauded voters like Senator Richard Blumenthal. He told stories about his Vietnam battles and....
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 7, 2017
...conquests, how brave he was, and it was all a lie. He cried like a baby and begged for forgiveness like a child. Now he judges collusion?
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 7, 2017
All of which kind of makes you wonder whether General John Kelly has already lost control of the White House and what that might mean for his future.
Must have had a yuge morning dump.
I love twitter, I'm good at it.
"My Twitter has become so powerful that I can actually make my enemies tell the truth." (actual Trump quote)
"Many are saying I'm the best 140 character writer in the world. It's easy when it's fun" (actual Trump quote)
I'm the world's greatest person. Believe me.
I LOVE TRUMP !
At least someone has some Balls!
Showing he has balls would be firing Sessions and McMaster.
Start draining the Swamp already, and stop warmongering.
Here’s Why McMaster Needs to Go: ‘Everything the President Wants to Do, McMaster Opposes’
http://dailywesterner.com/news/heres-why-mcmaster-needs-to-go-everything...
Not sure a draft dodger commenting on anyone's service holds water ... watching CNN lol ... but not on vacation guys deff not on vacation
I've got zero major legislative accomplishments but look at my big beautiful rallies! Look how many people in one room I can con!
Embarassment to America
You're right. Maybe if he was caught in gunfire in Bosnia, he would have more credibility.
I cannot stuff anymoar popcorn down….
It is spewing out every orifice.
..but I guess the good news is that the roughage really scrubs out the innards.
>All of which kind of makes you wonder whether General John Kelly has already lost control of the White House and what that might mean for his future.
I see the peanut Tyler is up early this morning. General Kelly's job isn't to control the fucking President of the United States.
Maybe if he was caught in gunfire in Bosnia, he would have more credibility.
Ummmm.....
BWAAAA......HAAA......HAA!
I'm making over $7k a month working part time. I kept hearing other people tell me how much money they can make online so I decided to look into it. Well, it was all true and has totally changed my life. This is what I do... http://disq.us/url?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.amrica.win%3A0hVV72vUxBddqgfhVJ6...
Where this is all headed.....? No-one has a Clue.
hahahahahahaha!
THIS IS FUCKING PATHETIC
not one tweet about ending the FED, or QE?
not one tweet about banksters, wall street, and the bubble economy?
not one fucking tweet about getting Goldman Boys and billionaire oligarchs out of government?
not one tweet about the war on cash?
not one tweet about dismantling the MIC?
not one tweet about getting all generals out of his cabinet?
not one tweet about pulling out of Syria, Afghanistan, and Iraq?
not one tweet about stopping terrorist Israel ans Saudi Arabia
not one tweet about civil asset forfeiture?
not one tweet about police brutality?
not one tweet about the bullshit war on drugs?
not one tweet about prisons for profit?
not one tweet about the POLICE STATE?
not one fucking tweet about anything that matters
----
WOW, the trumpsters are getting really FUCKING DESPERATE
when the blow their loads about blumenthal and forget about everything else. maybe his bone spurs were tingling this morning.
Fucking Pathetic
#maga
TBH, you are the one who seems desperate.
last I checked, Trump is the boss. Kelly is not there to control the boss
that's the problem...little Americans want to have a king, they want to deify someone...in this case a slimy POS "real estate investor" who has left a trail of bankruptcies, rip offs, marriages...
No dumb$hit...he's NOT the boss...YOU ARE!! You and the PEOPLE are the f&%^ing BOSS...he's a temporary EMPLOYEE...
Until the PEOPLE get this into their heads, they will continue to have their way with you...while you enable them ALL ALONG THE WAY...
asshole, he is Kelly's boss - not my boss
are you kidding me? Kelly is the only adult there. Trump is a petulant child and can't control himself. The big mystery is why people can't see it when its on full display everyday. He's completely utterly incompetent.
are you kidding me? The only other choice -that could have won- was the wicked witch of Arkansas - why could not you dims see that!?. The headline of the story seemed to intonate that Kelly somehow could control his own boss. That is my point. It is bs propaganda "news" as usual.
even as right as you and bes are, trump is going to win this shootout with the legacy media because he is not aftraid of the truth and they are. his tweets, zh, crowdsource the truth report all of it; the legacy just the news that fits. this has become obvious to an increasing part of the electorate and it's just going to keep rolling. because it's true.
The truth is incontrovertible. Malice may attack it, ignorance may deride it, but in the end, there it is. Winston Churchill
He was sent there to shake up and remove these worthless creatures of the swamp. I don't give a fuck about bankruptcies - banks make loans, some don't work out, so what? It's not public money, like the rest of these fucking assholes piss away. Who cares about his marriages? We don't elect a Pope, we elect a President and they are humans with human failings. Grow up.
Oh OK...how's he doing with that swamp thingy...
not great but better, by far, than any other president since jfk.
he has exposed the lies of omission and comission of the deep state media, in granular detail, with myriad examples.
he has invited a pretty decent false flag attack upon himself and his administration, the russian hacking, also known as "a Brennan operation, it was an American disinformation and fucking the fucking President, at one point when they, they even started telling the press, they were back briefing the press, the head of the NSA was going and telling the press, fucking cock-sucker Rogers, was telling the press that we even know who in the GRU, the Russian Military Intelligence Service, who leaked it. I mean all bullshit." http://archive.is/lD4BV#selection-2653.214-2673.1 (my italics because it's so good to see it said by a left wing jew with a pulitzer prize and five polk journalism awards)
he has imo lucked into drawing the guy that gave a pass to the mossad, cheney, rumsfeld, silverstein, etc. on 9-11 as the special counsel so when the confrontation comes and trump finds himself fighting with what resources he has, mueller, a little like hillary in the last election, will feel eddies, even a bit of a gnarly undertow, from crimes already committed, perhaps even getting a rehash in the oh so ascendant alternative media.
perhaps not at the master level kennedy displayed when he showed he understood television (and nixon didn't), trump is still the first president to use social media to communicate importantly with the electorate. and the more cornered he becomes the more important the technique.
HillaryforPres!
Blumenthal = George McFly
Trump = Biff.
Get your up to date talking points here!
https://www.accredited-times.com/author/milliondollarbonus/
Good work occasionally reestablishing the link to our past. ZH is poorer for the loss of MDB's satire.
HillaryforPressingLicensePlatesinthePen!
There, completed it for you
Yea and Who the f#ck are you?:
Patience, grasshopper.
It'll take Trump some time to clean up "Obama's Legacy."
Try Bushes legacy-Obama didnt change one single thing, and in fact neither is the current guy, we are currently in the 10th Bush Administration.
"Try Bushes legacy-Obama didnt change one single thing,. . ."
Sure he did. Obama made things worse, which is one big reason Hillary lost, having promised Americans a continuation of Obama's policies.
You are the pathetic one TROLL.
You are the pathetic one TROLL.
If one goal is to keep Goldman people out of government then there needs to be a law disallowing the conflict of interest divesture tax loophole.
Under the IRS conflict of interest rules, if a person sells an asset to take a White House job, they avoid capital gains taxes on that sale. The Goldman guys aren't dumb guys - this is the best way to leave Wall Street - work for any president for a few months and save tons of taxes - Imagine how much Hank Paulson saved!
And now Jared and Ivanka...
The entire USC 26 tax law book is written as rules for how the Citizenfunds the (private bank) Fed Reserve.
Direct Tax (tax on your income and home) is forbidden by the US Constitution in order to keep the Citizens free.
See article one section nine.
The 16th amendment is Black Magic just like the private non-US Fed Reserve debt system is. We believe it is real not because it is but because Congress pretends it is.
There is no central (private or govt) bank (Fed Reserve) in the US Constitution. Wonder why?
Congress was supposed to manage govt finances.
And we were supposed to vote them out if they drove us into debt.
BY DEFAULT..........you are a progressive shitfuck
Go suck Soetero's cock.....or sniff Canks' cabbage farts some more....
Your training isn't done yet.....shit bag.
+ 1 @Bes. I could not agree more. You get a ton of down arrows for calling a spade a spade. The entire Trump presidency, like every other, is kabuki theater. Not one time have I heard Trump call for eliminating the Fed or MIC. Here on Zerohedge where bashing Yellen and bankers is a ritual you'd think your comment would get nothing but up arrows. Lots of Trump sycophants here.
>Not one time have I heard Trump call for eliminating the Fed or MIC
That isn't what he ran on. He ran on increasing military funding going towards rebuilding and modernization.
Why would you be mad at him not doing the things that he never said he would do? Look at what he IS doing. It's a lot, and its largely in the right direction. The Fed can be eliminated later, after the oldfucks who control congress have been kicked out and the Overton window has been shifted from hard fascism/socialism back to the center. At that point, it will be possible, even easy, given the momentum, to breeze right past the center and plunge deep into libertarian territory.
Many of us thought Trump might be different. (Just like we thought 'the grown ups are back in charge' when Bush 2 was elected.) - - So far, very little of what he has done has justified those hopes. He hasn't even communicated beyond tweets to the American people. If he is legit, he needs to do that now,
When you have 97% of the media ON Your ass 24/7, and the Demonrats NOT doing a damn thing to help the American people, I can get Trumps tirades.If the American people had brains, they would call all the Demoncrats and overload their asses to GET THIS ACA fixed!.
Seriously, I still believe we will see MASS violence if he is removed ILLEGALLY,American patriots have seen the snakes at work /colluding to bring him down long enough,if it does start the targets should be ALL the leftists in the Senate and Congress,and then the new media moguls allowing this shit to go on.
Trump has not been the problem, when your try to build a house, YOU cannot do it alone.
That is why he is the catalyst ... the USA and the american people will never now be the same again, the deep state threw out the rule book on governing for the people and went full on governing for personal gain.
An insight for the US deep state, as an external observer looking in and I can see Trump their as the US president just like someone you installed to do "supposed" good in some other nation in this world.
I look around the world and I see all those tinpot dictators / fake democracies you have created and guess what ...
Trump is actually better than all them ... ironic and remarkable at the same time.
Go look at the videos the WH has posted on Youtube.
He has been communicating plenty, you just aren't listening.
Re: The tweets NOT SENT
At halftime, the upvotes are leading the down-votes by 13 points (39-26). This seems to confirm my point that the "growing Trump base" tweet might indeed be fake news.
It's a currency war and who will control a new monetary system. Tune into what the BRICS are doing.
I'll give you a clue, Trump's resignation.
delete
War in the end.
Trump becomes less and less relevent. Tweeting became his fulltime job.
EuroZone-- A member for over a whole week now. Piss off