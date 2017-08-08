The Globalist Agenda Is Being Met: "To Collapse The United States Internally And Attack It Externally"

Authored by Jeremiah Johnson (nom de plume of a retired Green Beret of the United States Army Special Forces) via SHTFplan.com,
“An elected legislature can trample a man’s rights as easily as a king.”
Mel Gibson as Benjamin Martin, in “The Patriot”
The rights of the American people have been, and are being trampled into the dust, as the pseudo-representatives glut themselves from the trough of lobbyists and oligarchs alike. It could be proven, but won’t be proven: the investigating “authority” is not accountable to the people and there is no oversight. The FBI, and any investigations under special counsel? Look at Fast and Furious and how the Attorney General’s office covered that one up. What is needed to prove it? Something that doesn’t exist. Here is what is needed:
A team of spotless individuals with a leader of unquestionable character and service…with complete authority and impunity: unable to be hindered by any federal, state, or local police and army of “authorities.” This Special Investigative Team would have the power to investigate fully any and all ties to Congressmen, Senators, and Supreme Court judges…to find evidence of bribery, kickbacks, and influence peddling…and then arrest them and bring them to trial.
Everyone can jump up and down, desiring to boil in oil anyone making such a suggestion; however, without some kind of accountability, these elected officials are running rampant and trampling the rights of the citizens. Who is going to stop it? The courts? The courts are the biggest pack of crooks of all. Yes, “Your Honor,” and “The Honorable,” ad infinitum.
I guarantee that a Special Investigator with impunity would have found plenty of coral snakes under Chief (in)Justice John Roberts’ front porch…if Obama and Holder had been made to step aside and an investigation had been done. This should have been done after he cast his deciding vote on Obamacare. Going back a few years, Obamacare would have never made it to the floor of the Senate if Olympia Snow (R, ME) had not allowed it to come up for a vote. Who paid her off?
In order to follow the money, you have to be allowed to follow it: or you’ll just end up arrested or dead.
The special unit of investigators I suggested? They need to be armed to the teeth, and they need giant, shiny badges that every human in the Western Hemisphere will recognize. And why not? It worked for Elliot Ness and his team. This won’t be done, of course, for one reason:
The method would work and the crooked politicos would be caught.
In a system replete with corruption, we can’t have a group of investigators who are not corrupt and “untouchable,” because that would threaten the existing social, political, economic, and religious order. We have a Supreme Court that selectively interprets legislation, effectively bypassing checks and balances under the Constitution and establishing themselves as lawmakers, or “law-breakers,” whichever you prefer. But they are “jaw-breakers,” and in essence breaking the people’s jaws to prevent argument as they stick the rings in their noses and then recess for three months to hide. There is no accountability fostered upon them, no recourse for their “Supreme Decisions” that affect 315 million people.
The “Tyranny of the Majority” in action once more.
McCain. McCain is the epitome of the reason that term limits should be placed upon representatives. McCain is the prime example of why a Special Investigative Unit is needed. Really? Champion McCain, just coming off of the deck from brain surgery in the 13th round, to score a knockout against the American people? Who lined his pockets? Who? Was it the insurance companies, or was it Soros? Where do we find the individuals who will not be bought to investigate this matter?
We will never be allowed to have such special personnel to investigate a matter such as McCain’s “vote”: this is because the people are not in charge. We are ruled, not governed.
McCain was the one who orchestrated the ousting of the duly elected President of Ukraine, Yanukoyvich, who was elected under Ukrainian Constitutional law. Is that in itself not a violation of the Logan Act? Oh, but since McCain and company were acting on behalf of the American people as their elected officials, it’s all well and good, then.
McCain is part of the bigger picture, and look at the titanic struggle that has already transpired for clarification: the struggle between the establishment to impose an individual mandate, and the public to resist it. The vote? It is scripted at this point.
McConnell and Ryan all “ooh’s” and “aah’s” with the Don Adams/Agent 86 line: “Missed it by that much!”
Wrong. They didn’t miss a beat. All of the Congress (in this latest vote…the word “vote,” what a joke) with a final tally of 49-51…making it appear to be a close one. They only did it that way to not unseat half of Congress (Republican or not), and the Republicans who voted to repeal could point at it, “They voted to repeal”…when the failed vote was a done deal long before it came to the floor. McCain did his job for the Establishment, and he’ll be on his way out of the Senate to retire soon enough…. and voila! The individual mandate remains.
The individual mandate is the prize they have fought for more than 100 years. They will not relinquish that stranglehold from the throat of the American people. The steppingstone to a single-payer system, the individual mandate assures that you will be accountable to the State whether you are a housewife or a homeless beggar.
Of course, Congress, the Administration, the Courts, and the rest of the Politburo are exempt from the individual mandate, now, aren’t they?
The President has no effectiveness. I wrote a piece earlier this year, entitled The President Needs to Purge and Start Fresh: White House Staff Has Been Infiltrated and Infested. Here is an excerpt from that piece:
“…the President is beset by forces in Washington and in the White House who are determined to derail his “cleansing” efforts and continue with their own actions. Those forces are spearheaded by the RINO (Republicans In Name Only) “5th Columnists” either working directly for and with the Democratic Party or independently of them but for the interests of the Globalist Network.”
I also wrote another article entitled Trump Off and Running But He Can’t Do It Alone: Six Things Americans Must Do To Make Real Change Happen. Please read this:
“Around November [2017] the Congressmen and Senators will begin to campaign. They will be a year out, and in order to keep their seats in the midterm election in November of 2018, there will have to be a good track record for the next year, with visible results within 6 to 8 months. There is also no excuse, now. The Republican Party holds the House and the Senate. There is nothing from a legislative perspective that the President cannot accomplish, at least for the next year and nine months. Of course, this will take solidarity within the Republican Party, and the Republicans have not had a very good track record in this department…”
I also wrote about this , after the President was elected, but before his inauguration, with this article entitled Trump Can’t Stop It: The People Who Have Been Orchestrating the Collapse Have Not Halted Their Agendas. This excerpt explains the entire point of this current piece, as well:
“The globalists need the illusion of a two-party system to enable a “reprieve” in the minds of the people with the rise of a Bush or a Trump…but the reprieve is merely an illusion. If these Marxist traitors forced their agenda on the people all at once, there would have been a revolution at its inception. They alternate: destroy the society and the culture to the max under a Democrat administration, and then “scale back” a bit under a Republican administration while still nipping away at the edges with an “Act” here or a “piece of legislation” there.
It may take them a little longer, but Trump will not be able to undo the current course toward the collapse of the United States and the relinquishing of national sovereignty in favor of global governance.”
McCain just became the key player in the “it just takes one man” mantra…with the refusal to repeal Obamacare and negate the individual mandate. In the meantime, the Cloward and Piven, Alinsky, and Van Jones methods employed to collapse American society are paralleled by the threats of war, either orchestrated by the U.S. or otherwise. Bush Jr. was flagging in popularity and then decided to invade Iraq. It gave him the election and another 4 years. History repeats itself.
War is right around the corner, and the globalist agenda is being met: to collapse the United States internally and attack it externally. I stand by my prior statements regarding the latter:
The next world war will be initiated by an EMP (Electromagnetic Pulse) weapon detonated over the continental U.S., followed by a nuclear exchange and an attack by conventional forces.
In the meanwhile, traitors such as McCain continue to collapse the system within and advance the agendas of their paymasters. Can anyone honestly take one look at McConnell and say that he did not know of McCain’s vote prior to it being cast? They are not representatives…they have misrepresented themselves and do not reflect the will of the American people. Because of this, the U.S. has been on its deathbed for more than 8 years. We all hoped that with a new President things would turn around, but that doesn’t appear to be very likely at this point in time.
If the US is turned into a nuclear wasteland then how would conventional forces survive an attack and what would be gained from such an attack on a dead nation?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SEDJN_4r4eI&t=5s
cashless...https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SYPsygSHnAs
i get the feeling it won't be crashless.
All the armies of Europe, Asia, and Africa combined, with all the treasure of the earth (our own excepted) in their military chest, with a Bonaparte for a commander, could not by force take a drink from the Ohio or make a track on the Blue Ridge in a trial of a thousand years. At what point then is the approach of danger to be expected? I answer. If it ever reach us it must spring up amongst us; it cannot come from abroad. If destruction be our lot we must ourselves be its author and finisher. As a nation of freemen we must live through all time or die by suicide."
''Any time you quit hearing Sir and Mam the end is pretty much in sight...'
Transgender bathrooms in schools is the defeat of the US internally''. Accepted just like abortion, ''gay marriage'',, drugs, ect. Who cares if such a country ''is defeated externally''. Its already defeated
You know, I just can't trust a story like this unless it says "Retired Green Beret" in the title.
The link to "Home Profits System", a known scam, the old hit thousands of credit cards and experience 30% to 40% charge backs. Why do the banks work with these people?
The subject of this article is a hint. Citizen beware on every single front.
Colonel Kirk Douglas was the lawyer for the men sentenced to death for cowardice. He was not in command of these troops.
Watch the movie again. It was Stanley Kubrick's first film of acclaim.
WW1 was planned by the same psychopaths who planned, instigated, and managed the 17th century English takedown, the 18th century French takedown, the pestilent 19th century revolutions all over Europe, and the 20th century Russian and Ottoman takedowns.
All of them were done about 100 years apart to reorganize the major money scams, and keep the various populations occupied with nonstop civil dischord and violence in between.
The 20th century was the bloodiest in world history and it was all instigated from boardrooms and central banks, most notably the Federal Parasite Reserve.
Get rid of the Fed and its vermin employees and the wars will cease.
Allow the Fed to live and they will continue plotting death and destruction with their vermin Rothschild friends in The City/The Roach Nest .
If we are taken down as the author warns, the instigators breathe our air, drink our water, speak our language, and control us from seats of governance.
Absolutely. The ultra elite through their bankster tools.
"If the US is turned into a nuclear wasteland then how would conventional forces survive an attack and what would be gained from such an attack on a dead nation?"
Billy Billy Billy, It's bad manners to piss on the guy that's trying to piss on your Cheerios.
Anyway, this:
"The next world war will be initiated by an EMP (Electromagnetic Pulse) weapon detonated over the continental U.S., followed by a nuclear exchange and an attack by conventional forces."
If that's true, I think the 'private(s)' MCAFEE doomsday clock just dicked closer to midnight.
But Jeremiah...it seems you forgot one detail in your presentation (sarc)
http://www.atlassurvivalshelters.com/contactus/
No mention at all of the Frankfurter School and The Critical Theory?
https://youtu.be/EjaBpVzOohs
The agenda of Political Correctness is far more cunning.
Multiple coordinated EMP attacks. The devices would need to be quite large.
Disagree. In the first place, while an EMP may take out parts or all of the civilian grid; it will not phase a military that has long been hardened against just such an issue. I acknowledge the vulnerability -but that would be our problem and not something our masters give a particular damn about. Nor something of terribly huge strategic value; its not like we could turn into the world's manufactory and 'arsenal of democracy' again -we not only shipped the jobs over there, we shipped the very machines and tools too.
What will happen is a coordinated attack against the GPS constellation, COMSATS and surveillance satellites. Without the GPS all these fancy-Dan weapons systems are instantly not so 'precision' anymore and drone pilots that hang out in Vegas casinos on the weekend can't bomb someone a half world away anymore. Even with GPS, Tomahawks scored what <53% hit rate last time they were used? And that was against the phenomenal military and technological might of --Syria?
The Chinese have been practice killing Sat's for years (and not just the ones that get you into CalTech) and we rely on them to an alarming degree; particularly since we lack any real lifting/launch abilities anymore and even have to buy seats on Russian Soyuz capsules like tourists just to get into space. (Bear in mind that Soyuz was the Soviet version of the 1960's Apollo program; nearly sixty year old technology that we are not capable of doing for ourselves.) Upshot: once they're shot down or burned out (about three hours after the first one unexpectedly develops a hot spot, blinks out, and dies) we can't replace them.
Then comes conventional war -which can only last on the order of <6 months, due to that is all the fuel in the SPR -and even that entails severe civilian rationing. (Maybe 12 months with the resulting re-boom in domestic shale production caused by trade strangulation and the crash building of additional refining capacity within the US.)
Once someone's back is to the wall it will happen; because we have shown clearly since 1945 that anyone we defeat will be tried in a kangaroo court and executed in some dank basement -and if it's our (meaning our Master's) back to the wall, they're proven to be absolutely crazy enough to pull that trigger.
Anyway, can the Navy or Air Force even perform celestial navigation with today's graduates? Or does someone calling for a 'sextant' raise a chorus of giggles, sniggers, and girlish squeals?
Food for thought.
Why would, say China, bother??? China was to bring down the US it would block exports to the US. Not get into a stupid wasteful harmful war. It has not been provoked enough to trade sanction the US. Trump said last week he was going to put trade sanctons/tarrifs or such on China but nothing happened.
Russia as distinct from the USSR and under Putin follows international law strictly as per his legal training in it and intentionally acts as impeccably as possible. For example Russia is finding and bring back Chechen children orphaned in Syria whose fathers took them when they joined in paid work with iSIS.
US is technically bankrupt I read due to the bankruptcy of Porto Rico which it owns. Edgar Cayce said way way back that out of Russia will come hope and freedom for the world. Seems to me that the only attacks on the US would be in response to something very bad.
I totally agree with this scenario.
Conventional forces are stationed all over the globe. Yes an attack on the Norks will sure give an excuse for more tyranny here at home. The stories about the exchanges between Trump and Un seem scripted to me. It seems so set up. The economic tension is everywhere. The slow strangle is evident all over the world. Something is going to break, I think soon.
The conventional forces JJ envisions are foreign troops attacking the US after a nuclear attack on America. What would be the point? The scenario also misses the likelihood that an EMP would crash the grid and all US nuclear plants would meltdown making the missile attack unnecessary.
prescrpted, ahhh, yes like a drugged society in some sorta trace vasilating from nfl to fox news to cnn points of view. (nfl=MIC). three party tyranny, all precripted to ready the population for moar killing. oh yes that ultimate fight for liberty. that liberty that was taken 911. yup fighting for something already lost and the majority accepted that without a real fight...
RIP, usa
No change in St. Paul. The most boring town in America.
I'm ready. Bring it. Good for another +500 on the Dow.
Well ok thanks for the heads up, looks like it's time to increase the stock of Anejo Tequila
JD, Titos, Hendricks and Patron anejo. Talking my language bc what else to do?
We seem fucked. Trump should have hung the bad traitors by now. None have even been perp walked or indicted.
The banksters are not going to start a nuclear war. They've spent far too much time and money building their biometric control network and monetary slave system to then go and vaporize everything in seconds. There might be a limited nuclear incident, maybe involving North Korea, but not a global nuclear war. The banksters are evil, but not stupid. The nukes would hurt them more than help them and they could kill just as many people with an economic crash without melting down all the infrastructure they've built.
Guys like McCain and Graham, stooges for the MIC, think it is always a good time for another war.
Kim doesn't have nukes and doesn't have ICBMs, but that's
entirely irrelevant. Use Google Earth to view the Aleutians
from curved space. Now look at maps of the jetstream.
If Mueller digs too deep and finds Trump's connection to
the mob includes $112B baaksheesh kickback from the
al-Saud Wahhabi-ISIS terrorist headchoppers, so that the
CIA:State has to light up the Norks for distraction, then
150,000,000 of US live downwind of the blasts' fallout.
This Trump pre-emptive attack will make Fukushima
look like Jesuit nursery school.
Exactly my point. Just look at what they are working on- they only condone war when there is money to be made.
This is what they are working on:
"I think we have a new playing field"
http://globalcitizennews.blogspot.nl/2017/07/i-think-we-have-new-playing...
And
Looting the poor with ID2020
http://globalcitizennews.blogspot.nl/2017/07/looting-poor-with-id2020.html
I used to think so. But with AI, the technological half life of automation and innovation is shortening at an increasing rate. All this talk about universial basic income is just pablum for the useless eaters. No reason to support a bunch of sub 110 IQ hairless apes. Global EMP, supply chain breakdown, chaos disorder and civil unrest, famine. First world countries will get to experience a return to the harshness of life. The fall from the frothy heights of a living standard propped up by a fiat reserve currency to bartering for food will make for a great show, if you have any popcorn to watch it with.
Just opened this article to confirm that it was Jeremiah. There's a common style and theme in all his headlines.
Ducking back under the desk now. What time are those nukes hitting?
1971. If you're on the playground where no desks are available then get under the concrete turtle.
Even or odd day?
It could have effected your escape!
is it that hard to figure out the proper usage of affect vs effect....all it usually requires is a little proofreading...
Always good to know from Jeremiah what the nutbar Generals will be whispering in the Donalds ear
Jeremiah Johnson? Really...good grief. Be afraid, be very afraid! This is bullshit of the highest caliber, yet strangely amateurish at the same time. Hmmm...
The whole globe is like a tinder box.
That sounds geometrically unsound as well as being a fire hazard.
Tinder bundle/ball.
Faggot.
Bingo!
Great article.
I believe that Jeremiah Johnson longs to see his prognostications come true.
He is correct about the globalists and Fifth Column.
He is wrong about a war. Presidents get reelected during war time. Trump, however, is not part of the coterie. The Deep State wants Trump out.
RIP, Glenn Campbell.
Man, what a great one.
Now he's a lineman for that great big county in the sky.
That's as star spangled of a rodeo as anyone will ever find.
