NBC's Brian Williams: "Our Job Is To Scare People To Death" Over North Korea

Aug 9, 2017 11:46 AM

On Tuesday night MSNBC's Brian Williams bluntly told his panel on the channel's flagship prime time program, The 11th Hour, that "our job tonight actually is scare people to death" over North Korea. The remarks came in the midst of a vigorous discussion which included Andrea Mitchell giving a detailed description of what the potential death toll on the Korean peninsula might be should a ballistic missile exchange occur. The panel also included MSNBC contributor Malcolm Nance, to which Williams' remarks were specifically directed.

Williams begins his revealing comment at the 2:00 mark.

In response to Williams' unexpected and very revealing comment, Mitchell appeared to shake her head, though it's unclear if she was approving or disapproving of what he actually said - there was no push back by the panelists or attempt to seek clarification on Williams' words.

Though the world is currently witnessing a dangerous and escalating war of words between President Trump and the so-called hermit kingdom, mainstream media reporting has long been driven by simplistic fear mongering concerning the geopolitical dynamics driving tensions in the region. The American public is generally woefully uneducated regarding to history of US-North Korean tensions and war.


Brian Williams: "our job tonight actually is scare people to death on this subject".

According to the 20th century theologian and political commentator Reinhold Niebuhr, fear is a prime means which leading public institutions and elites utilize to keep the masses loyal. Fear and sensationalized coverage is also good for ratings and advertising revenue. Niebuhr says society's "myth-makers" - an apt description of today's major corporate media - constantly give us mere illusions divorced from truth:

Rationality belongs to the cool observer, but because of the stupidity of the average man, he follows not reason, but faith, and the naive faith requires necessary illusion and emotionally potent oversimplifications which are provided by the myth-maker to keep the ordinary person on course.

While the media's job ought to be the at all costs investigative uncovering of truth and accurate analysis in its role as the Fourth Estate, Brian Williams apparently thinks it's his and NBC's job to induce constant fear in the public. He openly stated just that.

Last April, Williams was widely mocked on social media for his comments in response to Trump's bombing Syria. Responding to a Pentagon video which showed US cruise missiles being launched on an airfield in Syria, he said live on MSNBC that he found himself “tempted to quote the great Leonard Cohen: ‘I’m guided by the beauty of our weapons.”

Aug 9, 2017 11:51 AM

 

< --- His job is to sell advertising (money green)

< --- His job is to sell war (blood red)

Aug 9, 2017 11:54 AM

His sole  job is to keep you "programmed" into whatever agenda the satanic elite are peddling.

"You're just another american who is willfully ignorant of the big red, white and blue dick being shoved up your asshole every day." - GC

Aug 9, 2017 11:56 AM

His 'Brand' is his face.  His 'Job' is to read a teleprompter.  The Producers are writing his words, and the public believes it's actually his opinion.  The pharmas/advertisers pay his bosses to keep the producers from doing anything out of line.  Pharmas>Networks Execs>Producers/Writers>On Camera 'Talent'

Aug 9, 2017 11:56 AM

 

Since we now know that MSNBC intends to kill some of its viewers:
1.  Is MSNBC guilty of attempted murder or aggravated assault?
2.  If MSNBC actually did scare someone to death would they be guilty of manslaughter or murder?
3.  Would the entire staff of MSNBC go to jail?
4.  Is Bryan Williams a vegetarian?
5.  What did Obama know and when did he know it?
6.  Has anybody seen my car keys?

 

Aug 9, 2017 12:00 PM

why does anyone watch television?????

Aug 9, 2017 12:12 PM

why does anyone pay taxes ?

Aug 9, 2017 12:14 PM

Their job is to:

<--- Scare people to death over Saddam's non-existent WMD
<--- Scare people to death over terrorists filling the vacuum left after we destroyed their country.

Also, this is the difference between having oil and no nukes vs having no oil and actual nukes.

Aug 9, 2017 12:50 PM

there is NO emp. all fiction. 

Aug 9, 2017 1:24 PM

Why does anyone vote?

<--- To get "their guy" in.
<--- To keep "the other guy" out.

Option C, to up or downvote a snarkwit on ZH.

Aug 9, 2017 12:38 PM

why does anyone watch television?????
why does anyone pay taxes ?

who is John Galt?

Aug 9, 2017 12:18 PM

Seeking out options requires work. The elderly aren't as familiar etc. Once you find online sources you have to filter out and move beyond lizard people, knights of the purple popsicle etc.

Aug 9, 2017 11:57 AM

< --- His job is to sell advertising (money green)

< --- His job is to sell war (blood red)

need more choices because he's just a whore

 

but I gave a red arrow anyway


Aug 9, 2017 12:00 PM

I cannot believe that this disgraced proven liar turd still has a job 'reporting' the 'news'.  What a fucking farce.

Aug 9, 2017 12:00 PM

Hey, at least he was being truthful for once.

Aug 9, 2017 12:10 PM

Isn't Brian Williams a PROVEN LIAR?

Aug 9, 2017 11:57 AM

Well, actually his job is to Overtly Overthrow the Sitting Elected President of the United States, if he were to be truthful

Aug 9, 2017 11:57 AM

First honest thing Lyin' Brian has said.

Aug 9, 2017 12:25 PM

Correct.  Kim's job is the exact same thing--to his population.   All Kim's speeches/quotes/phraseology made in public, to his public, imo are considered for his people's consumption only.  The rest of the world takes these sayings and pretends he makes them to all of us.

 

He is no real threat to you and I.  But Bri-Bri has a bigger megaphone than do I.

Aug 9, 2017 12:41 PM

How come no one is bringing up the question of getting the hell out of their government. If the pip squeak wants to talk a big show, let him. It is time to understand what the founders promoted, protect the home base and don't meddle in a foreign nations business. If a foreign nation wishes to trade and get along with America's identity, treat them as a friend.

The US justified bombing Hiroshima as a military base.

What Williams' forgot to add to his comment was "so we can divert you from the financial catastrophe hanging over our heads"

Aug 9, 2017 12:43 PM

Why is NK building ICBM's ?

Answer: To nuke whoever they want.

Aug 9, 2017 1:52 PM

You are being masterfully baited.

Aug 9, 2017 11:58 AM

 

Yes, but humans made war before money.

Aug 9, 2017 12:04 PM

but if prostitution came before war, then they needed money for that

Aug 9, 2017 12:10 PM

 

"Ug say good fuck.  Leave dried mammoth meat on nightstand."

Aug 9, 2017 12:30 PM

"But HH, I don't want you to pay me with the dried mammoth meat, I want you to give me the dried mammoth meat because you care about me."

Aug 9, 2017 3:35 PM

I very rarely post, but your 'mammoth meat' comment  made me spray my beer over the screen. Priceless!

Aug 9, 2017 12:28 PM

Untrue. Money just looked different back then. All money is in short is the store of a man's labor. 

Aug 9, 2017 1:54 PM

Replace is with was. The rules have changed to protect the guilty.

Aug 9, 2017 11:57 AM

We have much higher chance now: the little fat guy just might be so spooked by the orange pumpkin that at any sign he would throw anything he got even it's false alarm.

Aug 9, 2017 12:21 PM

I don't see The Goldman Brotherhood calling 'Fake News!' on this one. They want you to be terrified of the weakest state in the world as well.

Aug 9, 2017 12:28 PM

And that is why our media is a propaganda mill for the govt. and elite to push their agenda.

 

They know Russia won't take the bait and the US is split if they truly want to push them to the point of war that isn't controllable.  But they know that NK can be provoked into at least doing something drastic and they know they have a one shot nuke capability if they use it.  But if they can goad them into doing something they have their reason for the market to have it's plug pulled and blame it on NK and also have that war they want.

 

 

Aug 9, 2017 11:49 AM

Brian WIlliams satanic side, scares me to death.

Aug 9, 2017 11:57 AM

There is a special place in hell reserved for Lyin' Brian Williams.

Aug 9, 2017 1:34 PM

Vermin Supreme has way more credibility than that sack of botox.

Aug 9, 2017 11:50 AM

Hard to believe thid guy even still has a job.

Aug 9, 2017 12:03 PM

Hard to believe anyone still tunes into MSNBC

Aug 9, 2017 11:52 AM

Andrea should focus on servicing Greenspan.

Aug 9, 2017 11:58 AM

Are skeletons going at it a new "fetish?"

There is a porn flick I DON'T WANT TO SEE.

Aug 9, 2017 12:04 PM

If they had any musical talent they could start a duet (like Captain & Tenille) and call themselves 'The Strolling Bones'.

 

If they need a backup vocal group, I hear 'The Crypt Kicker 5' is looking 4 work.

Aug 9, 2017 11:51 AM

BrianWilliams....?....thought he passed on....or was that just his reputation....?

Aug 9, 2017 12:12 PM

It is Dan Rather bias who has passed on.

Aug 9, 2017 11:51 AM

Who gave him this order and why?