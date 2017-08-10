Pentagon Unveils Plan For "Pre-Emptive Strike" On North Korea

Just hours after Trump made his famously heated vow to unleash "fire and fury" on North Korea if provocations by the Kim regime continued, the US Air Force issued a very clear statement in which it explicitly said that it was "ready to fight tonight", launching an attack of B-1 bombers if so ordered:
“How we train is how we fight and the more we interface with our allies, the better prepared we are to fight tonight,” said a 37th EBS B-1 pilot. “The B-1 is a long-range bomber that is well-suited for the maritime domain and can meet the unique challenges of the Pacific.”
Now, according to an NBC report, it appears that the B-1 pilot was dead serious, as the Pentagon has unveiled a plan for a preemptive strike on North Korean missile sites with bombers stationed in Guam, once Donald Trump gives the order to strike. Echoing what we said yesterday that war "under any analysis, is insanity", the preemptive strike plan is viewed as the "best option available" out of all the bad ones:
"There is no good option," a senior intelligence official involved in North Korean planning told NBC News, but a unilateral American bomber strike not supported by any assets in the South constitutes "the best of a lot of bad options."
The attack would consist of B-1 Lancer heavy bombers located on Andersen Air Force Base in Guam, a senior acting and retired military officials told NBC news.
“Of all the military options … [President Donald Trump] could consider, this would be one of the two or three that would at least have the possibility of not escalating the situation,” retired Admiral James Stavridis, former Supreme Allied Commander Europe and an NBC News analyst, said.
Why the B-1?
Military sources told NBC News that the internal justification for centering a strike on the B-1 is both practical and intricate. The B-1 has the largest internal payload of any current bomber in the U.S. arsenal. A pair of bombers can carry a mix of weapons in three separate bomb bays — as many as 168 500-pound bombs — or more likely, according to military sources, the new Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missile — Extended Range (JASSM-ER), a highly accurate missile with a range of 500 nautical miles, allowing the missile to be fired from well outside North Korean territory.
There is another important consideration: according to one senior military officer, "the B-1 has also been selected because it has the added benefit of not being able to carry nuclear weapons. Military planners think that will signal China, Russia, and Pyongyang that the U.S. is not trying to escalate an already bad situation any further."
The plan explains why in recent weeks pairs of B-1s have conducted 11 practice runs of a similar mission since the end of May, the last taking place on Monday, around the time Trump and Kim were exchanging unpleasantries in the media, with the training has accelerated since May, according to officials. In an actual mission, NBC notes that the non-nuclear bombers would be supported by satellites and drones and surrounded by fighter jets as well as aerial refueling and electronic warfare planes.
There are currently at least six B-1 bombers on Andersen Air Force base, which is located some 3,200km from North Korea. If given the command, these strategic bombers would target around two dozen North Korean "missile-launch sites, testing grounds and support facilities" according to sources cited by NBC.
Asked about the B-1 bomber plan, two U.S. officials told NBC News that the bombers were among the options under consideration but not the only option. NBC points out that "action would come from air, land and sea — and cyber."
Of course, as we elaborated yesterday, striking North Korea is certain to prompt an immediate and deadly response that could involve targets as near as Seoul, just 40 miles from the border, or as far away as Andersen AFB, according to Adm. Stavridis.
"The use of the B-1 bombers to actually drop bombs and destroy Korean infrastructure and kill North Koreans would cause an escalation," said Stavridis. "Kim Jong Un would be compelled to respond. He would lash out militarily, at a minimum against South Korea, and potentially at long-range targets, perhaps including Guam. … That's a bad set of outcomes from where we sit now."
"Diplomacy remains the lead," said Gen. Terrence J. O'Shaughnessy, the U.S. Pacific Air Forces commander, after the B-1 bombers' late May training run. "However, we have a responsibility to our allies and our nation to showcase our unwavering commitment while planning for the worst-case scenario. If called upon, we are ready to respond with rapid, lethal, and overwhelming force at a time and place of our choosing."
Separately, Defense Secretary James Mattis said military strategists at the Pentagon have a military solution in place to address the growing threat emanating from North Korea, but they are holding their fire in favor of ongoing diplomatic efforts. The Pentagon chief said any military option would be a multilateral one involving a number of regional powers in the Pacific.
“Do I have military options? Of course, I do. That’s my responsibility, to have those. And we work very closely with allies to ensure that this is not unilateral either … and of course there’s a military solution,” Mr. Mattis told reporters en route to meet with senior leaders in the technology sector in Seattle and California.
However, as the Washington Times reports, Mattis reiterated that the administration’s diplomatic efforts to quell tensions on the peninsula remained the top priority for the White House.
“We want to use diplomacy. That’s where we’ve been, that’s where we are right now. and that’s where we hope to remain. But at the same time, our defenses are robust” and ready to take on any threat posed by the North Korean regime, Mattis said.
Finally, should the worst-case scenario be put in play, and conventional war is launched, here is what Capital Economics predicted would be the drastic economic consequences from even a contained, non-nuclear war.
- North Korea’s conventional forces, which include 700,000 men under arms and tens of thousands of artillery pieces, would be able to cause immense damage to the South Korean economy. If the North was able to set off a nuclear bomb in South Korea, the consequences would be even greater. Many of the main targets in South Korea are located close to the border with the North. The capital, Seoul, which accounts for roughly a fifth of the country’s population and economy, is located just 35 miles from the North Korean border, and would be a prime target.
- The experience of past military conflicts shows how big an impact wars can have on the economy. The war in Syria has led to a 60% fall in the country’s GDP. The most devastating military conflict since World War Two, however, has been the Korean War (1950-53), which led to 1.2m South Korean deaths, and saw the value of its GDP fall by over 80%.
- South Korea accounts for around 2% of global economic output. A 50% fall in South Korean GDP would directly knock 1% off global GDP. But there would also be indirect effects to consider. The main one is the disruption it would cause to global supply chains, which have been made more vulnerable by the introduction of just-in-time delivery systems. Months after the Thai floods had receded in 2011 electronics and automotive factories across the world were still reporting shortages.
- The impact of a war in Korea would be much bigger. South Korea exports three times as many intermediate products as Thailand. In particular, South Korea is the biggest producer of liquid crystal displays in the world (40% of the global total) and the second biggest of semiconductors (17% market share). It is also a key automotive manufacturer and home to the world’s three biggest shipbuilders. If South Korean production was badly damaged by a war there would be shortages across the world. The disruption would last for some time – it takes around two years to build a semi-conductor factory from scratch.
- The impact of the war on the US economy would likely be significant. At its peak in 1952, the US government was spending the equivalent of 4.2% of its GDP fighting the Korean War. The total cost of the second Gulf War (2003) and its aftermath has been estimated at US$1trn (5% of one year’s US GDP). A prolonged war in Korea would significantly push up US federal debt, which at 75% of GDP is already uncomfortably high.
- Reconstruction after the war would be costly. Infrastructure, including electricity, water, buildings, roads and ports, would need to be rebuilt. Massive spare capacity in China’s steel, aluminium and cement industries mean reconstruction would unlikely be inflationary, and should instead provide a boost to global demand. The US, a key ally of South Korea, would likely shoulder a large share of the costs. The US spent around US$170bn on reconstruction after the most recent wars in Afghanistan and Iraq. South Korea’s economy is roughly 30 times larger than these two economies combined. If the US were to spend proportionally the same amount on reconstruction in Korea as it did in Iraq and Afghanistan, it would add another 30% of GDP to its national debt.
Naturally, should North Korea manage to successfully launch a nuke, the devastation, economic and otherwise, would be orders of magnitude greater.
The "carrot and stick" approach is a deeply flawed theory.
If someone uses a carrot and a stick at home, it is called Domestic Violence.
I must have missed something.
Why, exactly, are we going to attack North Korea?
Why, exactly, are we going to attack North Korea?
they do not have a (((central bank)))
bankers must be furiosly cumming
Team Thump / MicKain ...
now that NK will nuclear wipe samsung... this means double plus good for AAPL...
Don't give daddy diapers options unless you want him to take them
More secret code word postings? Fucked up individual .
"There is no good option"
How about leaving them alone.
Nah, let's have some good old shock and awe! That shit has proven to work great! Last time was a cakewalk, is this time a kimchi wok?
There is never such a thing as a "little bit of war". The "its probably ok if we just bomb a little here and there" aproach is so fucking stupid one wonders if its April 1st already.
This will be the only just war in the entire modern era. Godspeed, brothers.
FIRE & FURY
https://youtu.be/CsvywlELsXA
Why, exactly, would it be just?
Remember EBOLA... EBOLA... EBOLA... EBOLA... EBOLA... and then Poof It Was Gone... Poof...
Now its... North Korea... War... Fire... Fury... North Korea.. War... Fire... Fury... Nort... and then Poof...
It Will Be Gone... Wait For It...
There will be NO WAR with North Korea... North Korea can take out 90% of ALL South Korean Manufacturing with ONLY Artillery in a few hours...
International Computer & Other Electronics Parts... That Number in the Millions... Critical Components of US, NATO, etc Computers and Electronic Devices around the world would no longer have parts or supplies or replacements...
War With North Korean Is Not Profitiable For US/NATO War Crime Machine... So Its Not Happening...
Is this a diversion... What is really on the Zio Docket... WTF is All This War Porn... ??
You had me at EBOLA.
A preemptive strike is not a unilateral option. If the Norks have a nuke, they better use it. Either way, they are apparently on the menu.
Communists aren't people.
What makes humans people is our respect for the rights of other people. Communists have no such respect. They are instead extraordinarily dangerous animals.
It is clear to me that you are not able to seperate another nation's leadership from its people, but you very much have tried to seperate yourself from your nation's leadership in the past.
That seems hypocritical.
They need some B-1 humanity lessons and we're just the guys to do it.
"How you like that 1000 lb. Hunk of Empathy, Fat Boy?"
...and you aren't really much of a person are you?
You seem to be here at ZH all the time, 24 hours a day, so one can only assume you are unemployed, disabled, or a paid troll- maybe all three.
When you are not masturbating over how Bitcoin will rule the world, you come here to disrespect humanity and cheer-lead for foreign wars that you will never ever have to fight in. I am guessing you are one of the (((chosen))), for with only half a dick, you'd surely be sore at the rest of humanity- the hundreds of millions of people better and less greedy than you.
Allah is pleased by the destruction of infidels, in the belief of a big percentage of the world's Muslims. You're an infidel. NK has been working with Islamist regimes and Islamist entities for a long while now, spreading and trading nuclear weapon and nuclear delivery capabilities. A Nork reactor project was destroyed in Syria a little while back. Syria. NK has put two satellites into polar orbits and is very interested in an EMP first strike weapon, as are jihadist. That can end the western world on the cheap, and the jihadists don't mind the counterstrike. Allah will reward them see.
Don't drop bombs on North Korea. Drop tons of hostess Twinkies on a daily basis for 30 days. Once the people are hooked stop dropping. They'll riot and overthrow Lil Kim and solve the problem.
There is no military option that will not provoke a violent response by NK. AS usual, they are stumbling into a very bad situation. I am sure the Pentagon does not care, but the SKs should very much care unless they want Seoul to burn. Miscalulation as usual.
What they seem to be getting for free is the compliance of the American people.
What the MSM says and what the average Joe thinks are two different things.
People who do not listen to the news are uninformed. People who do listen to the news are mis-informed. Mark Twain (mostly)
having worked with and around the Pentagon for years, I can assure you they ABSOLUTELY do care and take America's security more seriously than that idiot Trump. Your first statement is correct and that is why our stupid president should stand down.
You have to think laterally here...
Kicking of a war between North and South is a great way to solve the US trade deficit with SK (as well as being just plain dandy for the MIC, obviouly)
Seriously, whereas Saddam and Gadaffi were, and Assad remains, pretty cunning individuals, given the duration of their tenures before they pissed of Hillary et al, Buttface Boy is completely different animal - he is basically batshit fucking crazy.
Dangerous times.
Especially given America's historical propensity to start wars in distant lands costing millions of indigenous (i.e non-American) lives, and absolving themselves of any responsibility for their cuntish behavior every time after the event.
The banksters need the money from loans and we ain't willing to give it to them, so they intend to start another unnecessary war; if Dimon and Blankstein could get a message out on Trump's twitter it would only say "Tsar Bomba 2.0!".
I would be careful about assuming that young Kim is crazy - we are told that he is mad, but we were told that Gadaffi was mad, and Assad is mad, and Saddam was most certainly mad. Bizarre that all these crazy people manage to run entire countries for decades.
Or are we being lied to.....?
"we were told that Gadaffi was mad, and Assad is mad, and Saddam was most certainly mad"
Luckily for us we have CLEAR THINKERS like Maxine Waters, Nancy Pelosi, & Hank Johnson on our side.
With them, affirmitave action, a printing press, some botox, and a special edition collection of Tupac rap CD's, you could run a country for CENTURIES!
You're lying to yourself. These countries operate on brutality.
Exactly, torturing people for years without trial in Guantanamo Bay, invading and occupying Afghanistan for more than 14 years, bombing the fuck out of Syria, etc.
History proves otherwise.
If they cared they would say "we cannot follow illegal orders".
If they don't have the balls to do that, they would at least equipt the meat with best equipment for the battlefield and not MIC's bank accounts.
Yea... I've worked for and around the Pentagon too. Those fucking assholes put me and my people in grave danger to impress Dick Cheney. You obviously weren't paying any attention in your time there. Evil is systemic in that hellhole.
"There is no military option that will not provoke a violent response by NK."
That is only true if you are assuming Kim Fatty is crazy. Any war with the USA only has one end for him. He dies during the war or he dies on the end of a rope after the war. I doubt he wants to die. I think he wants to eat kimchi until he looks like Jabba the Hut. A war with South Korea on the other hand where the USA was not involved would stand a could chance of ending in something like victory with a small chance of total defeat. That is the rational behind the nuclear program. He is never going to win a nuke exchange with the US but the threat of dropping a big one on Chicago could neutralize conventional US forces allowing him to duke it out with the south mano a mano.
The immediate threat to the USA is to totally undermine our geopolitical position in the far east and with it our economy. As soon as South Korea and Japan realize the US defense shield is no longer operational they will have to reassess their alliances and certainly in Japan's case take a look at the nuclear option. The winner in all that would be China which of course is the reason why they are not helping to rein in Kim (I can't believe I haven't shot my barber) Fatty
The largest reason countries seek to control nuclear weapons is to use as a deterrent for US military invasion or "peacekeeping" STAFOR from the US or Nato. To any rational actor, invasion of a country with a Nuke has very sizable downside. In North Korea's case, any military action against the Norks results in unstoppable assault on South Korea and potentially some damage to Japan. Lil Kim will take his pound of flesh if someone starts a fight. It's a rational strategy.
The problem is that the Pentagon is full of people more crazy irrational and bloodthirsty than Lil Kim.
France, Israel, GB, Pakistan, India, have nukes to defer the USA???? BfuckingS.
+1 for "The winner in all that would be China"
There's no broken windiws like a nuked Seattle or San Fran! Think of the stimulus, the jobs, the GDP growth( after that bad quarter )!

P. Krugman
P. Krugman
Trump may be alluding to new weapon systems, for example deorbiting tungsten alloy "rods" or/and other black budget stuff that has been in development.
PEACE IS NOT AN OPTIONtm
US foreign policy.....
Why would we not just base them in Japan or South Korea? What's the reason for having them all the way in the ocean in Guam?
"Why would we not just base them in Japan or South Korea?" - Don't want to have to negotiate with the Japanese or Koreans about their use. Flying from US territory allows them plausible deniability. Politically much simpler all around.
"Why would we not just base them in Japan or South Korea?" - Don't want to have to negotiate with the Japanese or Koreans about their use. Flying from US territory allows them plausible deniability. Politically much simpler all around.
