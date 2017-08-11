James Damore: "This Is Why I Was Fired By Google"

Fired Google engineer Jame Damore has penned an op-ed for The Wall Street Journal explaining how his good-faith effort to discuss differences between men and women in tech couldn’t be tolerated in the company’s "ideological echo chamber," adding that self-segregation with similar-minded people has grown in recent decades as we spend more time in digital worlds "personalized to fit our views."
I was fired by Google this past Monday for a document that I wrote and circulated internally raising questions about cultural taboos and how they cloud our thinking about gender diversity at the company and in the wider tech sector. I suggested that at least some of the male-female disparity in tech could be attributed to biological differences (and, yes, I said that bias against women was a factor too). Google Chief Executive Sundar Pichai declared that portions of my statement violated the company’s code of conduct and “cross the line by advancing harmful gender stereotypes in our workplace.”
My 10-page document set out what I considered a reasoned, well-researched, good-faith argument, but as I wrote, the viewpoint I was putting forward is generally suppressed at Google because of the company’s “ideological echo chamber.” My firing neatly confirms that point.
How did Google, the company that hires the smartest people in the world, become so ideologically driven and intolerant of scientific debate and reasoned argument?
We all have moral preferences and beliefs about how the world is and should be. Having these views challenged can be painful, so we tend to avoid people with differing values and to associate with those who share our values. This self-segregation has become much more potent in recent decades. We are more mobile and can sort ourselves into different communities; we wait longer to find and choose just the right mate; and we spend much of our time in a digital world personalized to fit our views.
Google is a particularly intense echo chamber because it is in the middle of Silicon Valley and is so life-encompassing as a place to work. With free food, internal meme boards and weekly companywide meetings, Google becomes a huge part of its employees’ lives. Some even live on campus. For many, including myself, working at Google is a major part of their identity, almost like a cult with its own leaders and saints, all believed to righteously uphold the sacred motto of “Don’t be evil.”
Echo chambers maintain themselves by creating a shared spirit and keeping discussion confined within certain limits. As Noam Chomsky once observed, “The smart way to keep people passive and obedient is to strictly limit the spectrum of acceptable opinion, but allow very lively debate within that spectrum.”
But echo chambers also have to guard against dissent and opposition. Whether it’s in our homes, online or in our workplaces, a consensus is maintained by shaming people into conformity or excommunicating them if they persist in violating taboos. Public shaming serves not only to display the virtue of those doing the shaming but also warns others that the same punishment awaits them if they don’t conform.
In my document, I committed heresy against the Google creed by stating that not all disparities between men and women that we see in the world are the result of discriminatory treatment.
When I first circulated the document about a month ago to our diversity groups and individuals at Google, there was no outcry or charge of misogyny. I engaged in reasoned discussion with some of my peers on these issues, but mostly I was ignored.
Everything changed when the document went viral within the company and the wider tech world. Those most zealously committed to the diversity creed—that all differences in outcome are due to differential treatment and all people are inherently the same—could not let this public offense go unpunished. They sent angry emails to Google’s human-resources department and everyone up my management chain, demanding censorship, retaliation and atonement.
Upper management tried to placate this surge of outrage by shaming me and misrepresenting my document, but they couldn’t really do otherwise: The mob would have set upon anyone who openly agreed with me or even tolerated my views. When the whole episode finally became a giant media controversy, thanks to external leaks, Google had to solve the problem caused by my supposedly sexist, anti-diversity manifesto, and the whole company came under heated and sometimes threatening scrutiny.
It saddens me to leave Google and to see the company silence open and honest discussion. If Google continues to ignore the very real issues raised by its diversity policies and corporate culture, it will be walking blind into the future—unable to meet the needs of its remarkable employees and sure to disappoint its billions of users.
As a reminder, a survey of Google employees reflected the company's divisions.
Of 440 Google employees who responded to a Blind survey on Tuesday and Wednesday, 56% said they disagreed with Google’s decision to fire Mr. Damore.
Goolag had to prove him right.
James Damore Explains: "Why I Was Fired By Google"
My response: The Goolag is powerful and a CLEAR and PRESENT DANGER to the Republic. What is going on inside the Goolag should be looked into by DOJ.
I am still bothered by the Goolag's meddling in the POTUS election to influence the outcome using their search technology. It is very troubling to see this kind of corruption from a large company like Goolag.
By the way, it is GOD Almighty who defines evil and I very seriously doubt if many inside of the Goolag even know anything about the GOD who made them. I also suspect that the Goolag's definition of evil is very different from GOD's definition of evil.
What's yer home page? My home page is still Google.
Here's why he was sacked:
There's a new (decades old) trend in Western World.
Hypergamy, Affirmative Action and Google’s “Diverse” Workplace: The Replacement of White Males
http://dailywesterner.com/news/hypergamy-affirmative-action-and-googles-...
The qustion is WHY he was hired?
A: Because he's a BETA
People need to understand what is driving the hard left and the SJWs. It is postmodern philosophy. I doubt that most of them could articulate it, but it has a huge influence in their thinking.
https://www.britannica.com/topic/postmodernism-philosophy (Encylopedia Brittanica's entry on postmodernism)
It truly is a cancer. To them, having a dialectic or a dialog, and coming to a consensus is what defines reality. All Trump supporters are racist, homophobic, xenophobic Nazis? Well, when your dialectic bypasses the need for empirical evidence, it's easy to come to that conclusion and not believe anything else is possible. It is your reality. It's why climate change is good to them and why evolutionary psychology is getting labeled as evil. The absolute relativism, that is very capable of putting science on the same pedestal as literal voodoo, combined with the need for consensus to define reality is why many of these people act like they're in a cult. It allows magical cult-like thinking.
Personally I think its just jews who hate white people, we keep kicking them out of our countries 109 plus some times (through absolutely no fault of their own, dindus they are). They found a tremendous tool Communism and Cultural Marxism and Fabianism ...hooray something for every decent white nation we must destroy.
What people need to understand are the consequences of the philosophy crap that sounds like a foreign language. However they cannot if they do not know real history. (((Hollywood))) history and (((approved))) school history is going to wipe us out.
Look how quickly this got forgot and now how a fresh invasion of rapefugees is good for white women in Germany:
"...the minimum estimate of 9.3 million Germans who died needlessly after the war. This is far more Germans than died during the Second World War.....Millions of German women who had been repeatedly raped had to bear the physical and psychological scars for the rest of their lives."
It is like they have left bread crumbs going back through history that lead eventually to the essential truth. All we need to do is start in the present and follow the bread crumbs by exposing the truth. Each bread crumb exposed will make the next one easier to solve. It goes something like this:
Google Cultural Marxism => Syrian war => Ukraine Orange Revolution => Libya => Iraq => Afghanistan => 911 => Oaklahoma => Vietnam => the Liberty => Kennedy assasinations => Korean War => UN => Hellstorm => Nuremburg => Holohoax => Pearl Harbor => Poland => WWI => Protocols => US "Civil" War => 1848 revolutions => French Revolution => US Revolution....
(((goldsmiths))) everywhere I look.
well zionists at least. this is a far more telling explanation of today's world as it includes the goy zionist assets so guilty of and so crucial to these crimes. and excludes, as simple justice would indicate, such as seth rich, glenn greenwald, and ed asner who are more part of the solution than part of the problem.
to show you how biased google is, try "jewish truthers" and go from there. or "jews who doubt the truth of the official 9-11 story".
nada.
you are not allowed to know this. try as you might.
"Personally I think its just jews who hate white people"
None of the Jews i have known, hated white people.
Exactly. Consensus is all they need. It IS their proof, the simple BELIEF is proof, and when they all agree, how could they possibly be wrong?
I was not sure perhaps you failed to spell 'censorship'. Oy vey
It works so well...NO consensus just ((())))
Shut it down! I only know censorship.
"The absolute relativism, that is very capable of putting science on the same pedestal as literal voodoo, combined with the need for consensus to define reality is why many of these people act like they're in a cult."
Postmodern philosophy also forms the underpinnings of identity politics, which is fragmenting and tribalizing society. This is a serious threat to Democracy, and was embraced by the Democrats in the last election. I suspect they will fall back into this in the next election, not being able to truely bare their souls and go full-socialist like they'd like to in their heart-of-hearts, for fear of TOTALLY alienating the electorate.
On the bright side, their own predelection for identity politics, virtue signaling, and race-baiting is also tearing THEM apart.
you are wrong about the socialism part. the electorate wants relative socialism here and now: single payer healthcare, free or very low cost public colleges and universities, vast reduction in the power of corporations, particularly the banks and the mic, to influence government.
who doesn't want it are the big donors. that's what constrains the dems.
as far as what is tearing apart the dems it's the above: those who want reform and those who are loyal to the donors. the beck suit for the berniecrats against the dnc will open up some real muscle and bone in this regard, not to mention seth rich and russiagate.
In individuals insanity is rare but in groups, nations, parties and epochs it is the rule... F Nietzsche
Simplify the statment.
Some unfounded assertions are so destructive as to be bona fide crimes against humanity.
***Adressing the 'human causes of climate disruption: the burden of proof.***
Unfounded assertions can be as damaging as any form of plague, catastrophy, or warfare.
Some unfounded assertions are so destructive as to be bona fide crimes against humanity.
The assertion that human industrial activities are directly resulting in irreversible and catastrophic climate change is one such assertion.
IF the assertion that human industrial activity is damanging the global climate system and endangering the survival of the entire human populace is a knowingly false asserton made for political purposes, whatever their ideological basis, it is a lie of monumental proportions and paramount criminality.
Many people actually feel mortally threatened, and arguably -rightfully so; as the assertion has been made that certain human activities are irrevocably disrupting, even destroying the natural balances within the climate system of the whole planet: and by this destructive behavior these activities will shortly render it irreversibly uninhabitable by mankind.
It is easy for those that believe this assertion to believe it, as those that maintain this assertion also maintain that they have reached a 'scientific consensus' supporting that view.
But science does not and cannot certify assertions. Democratic social and political consensus may certify popular sentiments and widly shared opinions; but, science does not and can cannot.
There can be no 'consensus' in science. There is either proof or their is not proof.
For centuries the inhabitants of Europe were taught that the Earth was flat. The assertion was supported by the consensus of the most learned and informed Catholic Church; and taught as unassailable truth by what was in that place and time the most unquestionable of authorities on any such matters. Yet, now there is more than ample scientific proof that this dogma was not based in truth. Thus the assertion of this scientifically unproven consensus was eventually proved to be false.
IF certain human activities are indeed sltering the global climate systems, and endangering the wider ecology of the planet -including endangering humankind: then something MUST indeed be done; and is reasonable to argue that it is uniquely criminal to argue otherwise or obstruct saving all of humankind from a catastrophic disruption of the global climate system.
The issue devolves down to proving or disproving the assertion.
The stakes could not be higher. The validity of the entirety of existing industrialized economic systems are blatantly challenged by this assertion that they are criminally destructive to the entire human populace.
This is where the disciplines of scientific processes must be respected and the rigors associated with scientific proof stringently maintained and upheld.
The assertion must be proved or disproved lest entire economies are swiftly deconstructed and human standards of living in the develped and developing world are drastically, possibly permanently diminished and inhibited.
The human toll from pursuing a rapid de-industrialization without proof of the absolute necessity of doing so must be considered, and the basis for such a drastic disruption to industrialization must be proven before vast economies are hobbled and progress in raising and maintaining living standards are infringed.
...And IF it should be discoved that the scientific basis upon which so much human progress has been built have been debased and weaponized politically to achieve agenda of disenfranchisement or to punish the citizens of industrialized and developing economies for their progresses; it is indeed a crime of the highest order against all of mankind.
The assetion that human industrial activity is irrevocably disruptive of and damanging to the gloabl climate system inarguably demands a strict verifiable burden of scientic proof.
It is in the best interests of all of the inhabitants of the Earth to continue to progress in raising standards of living in all developed and developing economies; and no disruption or inhibition of human endeavor to better mankind should be contemplated without unassailable scientific proof that the present path of industrial progress is in itself destructive and fatal.
Wilful ignorance of the Bell Curve is the basis of all this clamor. The horror of having to acknowledge that some just don't have the potential as others is the heresy that can't be admitted.
Say the words "normal distribution" to a liberal academic and watch the fireworks start.
Correct. Their Cult Dialectic helps them avoid having to draw their own conclusions based on reasonable and logical observations, experience, and research. Why think when you can just assimilate? All the "cool" kids are doing it!
I'm glad I took the RED pill.
Postmodern philosophy: Agreed but we can simplify this more as being the spectre of #culturalmarxism which will be the end of the west unless we fight
From a commentor in Alt-RightGirl's link:
No mention of Damore. In an interview he reveals that he was hired while in MIT's doctoral program on the basis of blind testing which is essentially illegal but somehow Google is exempt. Or was.
I would post what I want to say about Google but they will block my search access and demonitize my YouTube account.
Thankfully they promote "freedom" and "diverse points of view" according to their Reichsfuhrer, er, CEO.
Shit happens to the best of us.
Been there done that... bye bye YouTube accounts.
Block search access? That doesn't make sense.... I would assume that they would just nudge free thinkers towards materialist, instant gratification and warm fuzzy (and keep you from that nasty unfiltered truth poison stuff.)
Can't subvert the family well if you don't emasculate men while denigrating femininity as flawed unless it's identical to masculinity.
We've devolved into a "merit-less" based system where the color of your skin or your sex preferences/identity outweigh your actual qualifications. There was always unfair hiring practices, relatives/legacy/etc, but those were at least illegal if you could prove them.
Now we have legal hiring practices that directly discriminate against white males and to some extent white females AND these practices are widely applauded. Discrimination can't be remedied by discrimination, a fact that is lost in the libtard world.
Well, duh. If you don't maintain a "normal" social media/browsing profile for your demographic YOU ARE FLAGGED. Those motherfuckers know where you live.
The only way to win is not to play.
Delete all accounts on yt, fb and twitter. Do not use google if you can help it. Turn off your tv. Get your news from alternative sources.
You can do one better than the equivalent by studiously NOT clicking on any advertisements. If you use them and do not click on ads you are upping their electricity and server bills while not paying them. That's a double whammy.
and if you ever are tempted to click on an ad all you have to do is note the name of the company and GOOGLAG them.
Mine is now bing
Ha!
The ISP knows all.
https://www.tunnelbear.com/
The VPN operator does what with your IP logs?
Very cute ... but a bear? Must be RUSSIANS behind it somewhere!!!!
Look who the honchos are:
https://www.tunnelbear.com/about
Home page = not Google and I changed my search engine to DuckDuckGo. So far it seems to find the things I want. Bye Bye Goolag
StartPage has a ton of other features, including proxy service and is very good as well.
https://www.whitehouse.gov/blog
Then you're an idiot..... yandex and duckduckgo are both great and powerful search engines that afaik do not bias search results.... but as you were sheep.
Yandex is a Russian company. Their search engine uses Google (and Bing, Yahoo and others) in their searches, so the bias is still there, but diffused.
My home page: www.zerohedge.com
The Goo is run by evil men (ha ha ha you hypocrite bastards!) but It still works and the influencing is at sub (sunstein) nudge level. But intentional omission is already vaguely notable. My hope is that some kind of evolving system (like multiple layer deep learning) will be a distributed/cloud replacement. And frankly, about half of their apps show that they don't give a shit anymore.
homepage or startpage? Usually we call our personal page homepage. I doubt you built google.com
zerohedge.com
EPIC or Brave for me:
https://www.epicbrowser.com/our-key-features.html
https://brave.com/
Then choose duckduckgo
https://duckduckgo.com/
and be done with google
James' observation are true not only of Goolag, but of the entire Left.
They are the true NAZIs, in ideology, in strategy, in tactics.
yes and there is something in the air.. change..
The Google is drunk on its own power...it will end as their arrogance and self assurance will bring things into balance. They are the "new" kids scoffing at the ignorance of those that came before them, but certain principles stand the test of time and blinded by their success they are not even aware. The more you try to control the less you have. Live long enough and you will witness this many times over.
Google was created by the CIA to support the Surveillance / Police State. They and their fuction are not going anywhere until the Republic returns.
Gus, a {different god} to quote 1. Putin 2. Chariots of Fire
Sounds like google is a progressive liberal democrap bastion and as expected filled with the meanest nastiest hypocrite intolerant divisive turds on the face of the earth Fukemall