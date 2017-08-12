Car Plows Into Protesters In Charlottesville, Numerous Injuries Reported

Update 2: The car has been found nearby abandoned, while Mic tech reporter Taylor Lorenz writes that earlier "reports that the car had no license plates are false. The police have the plates, the car, and the man in custody."
Pic of car at Blenheim and Monticello. Street closed pic.twitter.com/2z9LNsiYSH
— Matt Spitzer (@matthewspitzer) August 12, 2017
Also, reports that the car had no license plates are false. The police have the plates, the car, and the man in custody.
— Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) August 12, 2017
As Mic's Taylor Lorenz further adds, the police are asking private citizens with video of the car to share them with authorities. They are said to have arrested a driver, but it was unclear of which car.
Lorenz adds that The driver was taken into police custody right after the incident. Police say the car was covered in dents prior and apparently hit by a bat. She adds that "If you watch the earlier part of my stream you can see anti-right wing chasing after a Lexus and throwing rocks, bottles, a shoe. This car was not the one that mowed people down. That was a differ grey car."
Lorentz also notes that according to "several police officers at the station here think the guy running people down wasn't malicious. They said the driver was scared. His car was being swarmed by protesters and some of them were getting violent (like the guy who punched me/threw me down)"
Anyway several police officers at the station here think the guy running people down wasn't malicious. They said the driver was scared
— Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) August 12, 2017
* * *
Update 1: Witnesses told BuzzFeed News that the numbers of injured are unknown but witnesses saw at least six people injured, and one person appeared to be very badly injured and was receiving CPR.
Reporter Wiliam Turton tweeted that two of his friends marching with the Democratic Socialists of America had been hit by the car and were injured, with one suffering a "probably broken leg and the other a concussion".
* * *
As we detailed earlier, a car plowed into a group of counter-protesters at a white nationalist rally in Virginia on Saturday afternoon, news reports said. An Associated Press reporter saw at least one person on the ground receiving medical treatment immediately after the incident: there were several hundred protesters marching in a long line when a car drove into a group of them, then quickly backed out and sped away. Video on social media showed more than one vehicle involved in the incident.
VIDEO: Car slams into group of people during protests in Charlottesville, Virginia; reports of serious injuries (Vid: Rebelutionary_Z) pic.twitter.com/Gf5qMf64u9
— BNO News (@BNONews) August 12, 2017
Different angle showing the start of the car's acceleration...
Nazis mowing down anti-Nazis #Charlottesville pic.twitter.com/cJmF562ASS
— Steven C (@bleacherbum87) August 12, 2017
Shocking scene (at around 2:35 in) shows the hit and run as the car quickly reverses back out and away...
.@intelwire #Charlottesville See actual footage of cars plowing into protesters at 2:35 into video here. Bad! https://t.co/XzTBL53HO8
— Barb (@my2cnz) August 12, 2017
And the aftermath...
#BREAKING: I just watched a car plow through dozens of protesters. Extremely heavy injuries #Charlottesville pic.twitter.com/rE8DWUmrfD
— Alex Rubinstein (@RealAlexRubi) August 12, 2017
The vehicle quickly left the scene...
The moment when a vehicle hits anti- alt right activists in #charlottesville. It is a hit and run. The vehicle quickly leaves the scene pic.twitter.com/cW7K6N51gc
— Rag?p Soylu (@ragipsoylu) August 12, 2017
No possible dispute that after initial crash, driver deliberately reversed at high speed back through a crowd, fled scene. See vid. https://t.co/ZEWt5PHAi6
— David Burbach (@dburbach) August 12, 2017
Emergency services are on site...
Soros!
Leftists….
Gentle and kind….
Kind of like abortionists.
Left or right this is a disgusting act that no American should condone! Hang them!!!
The only good communist is a dead communist.
Car Slams Into Protesters In Charlottesville, Numerous Injuries Reported
Signs Of Distress??
My response: A lot of frustration and rage beneath the surface. The PROGRESSIVE LIBERAL LEFT are about to REAP what they have SOWED under "OBOZO" for the last 8+ years.
So, what comes next?
In a society where all lies, all deceptions, all corruptions are accepted, that society will lose control of everything. Chaos will begin to take over, and the only way that chaos will be slowed down will be when dictatorial control, or maybe even a police state is formed, where thought and behavior is fixed, and anybody out of bounds is punished. Eventually, the chaos has to be controlled. We’re not headed toward socialism; we could very well be headed toward a dictatorship in our world. Is this hard to grasp?
In a society where there are NO MORAL ABSOLUTES, all HELL will break loose.
One has to just look around at recent events in the American and other societies to confirm that HELL is indeed breaking loose in selected areas.
Quote from American Rep Robert Charles Winthrop stated during the 1800's
Men, in a word, must necessarily be controlled, either by a power within them, or by a power without them; either by the word of God, or by the strong arm of man; either by the Bible, or by the bayonet.
Just a guess, the black car did not know there were cars in front of him surrounded by the pedestrians. He hit the crowd and was surprised to find cars there stopping his progress. Intended to blow right through......
Just a guess.
The Blues Brothers?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZTT1qUswYL0
JESUS CHRIST TYLERS!
That picture of the "driver" is a photoshop of Sam Hyde. Anytime some shit like this happens, he gets shopped into it as a meme.
The discourse in this Criminal Fraud UNITED STATES, CORP. INC., & even amongst the Presstitute's would change practically overnight if an APB, "All Points Bullitin" along with InterPol was issued for the immediate Arrest & Apprehension of George Sorros.
Some are obvious paid Sorros Agent Provocateurs mixed in with actual Leftists. Others are perhaps different left over Occupy Wall Street groups which have spun off into Splinter protesting groups of their own.
You have the Anti Whites, Anti Capitalism, Anti Trump & Racism, BLM Groups. You have the Immigration, Pro Abortion, Pro Gay & Trans Whatever Groups being all sent into a fever pitch because of one person.
Pure Evil Criminal Psychopath Geroge Sorros.
And, they all have one Ideology in Common.
They all favor Socialism & Nations without Borders.
I wonder if there are enough Ford Mustangs in this country to fix our uppity nigger problems?
Haha, ZH fell for the Sam Hyde meme... or is it a shout out?
Beat me to it - Sam Hyde is an internet meme :D
Angry marches/protests/demonstrations are just like Global Thermonuclear War...
"The only winning move is not to play."
If you know how to handle yourself around an angry mob, and how to read said mob, they are fun to watch though.
Probably didn't want to be pulled out of the car and beaten to death by the violent ancoms.
Or maybe white people have finally had enough.
but you, americans, invented them. nurtured them. exported them to other countries, like Russia.
You support them until now.your bankers finance them.
>Americans invented Communism
I believe this is what they call "full retard".
hey TMOSLEY,
FUCK YOU
----
the oligarchs win
when americans kill each other
over melanin content
The "Alt-right" was really termed the Alt- Media not that long ago.
The Gas Lighting propagandists had to change the name Alt-Media to Alt-Right to distract the masses from listening to alternative forms of media while simultaneously associating the now Alt-Right to extremist groups via the ADL & Southern Poverty Law Center.
Ultimate Fail.
Said it before.. these revolutionary Marxist are going to be in for a very rude wake up call when they finally push people far enough into using their own tactics against them
I had my first cataract op last week.My sighting eye is having a little trouble focucing on things closer
than 3 feet.Over that its now perfect to about 3000yards,incredibly sharp.
Bring it on.
It'll be IED, DMR time. Silently and swiftly.
The optics of this are going to play right into the left's confirmation biases. I've seen National Socialist symbols openly displayed, and now this car plowing through are going to further convince the hard left that everybody else is a bunch of evil racist Nazis. They're going to double down, and push people away from them even more. IMO, we've entered a self-reinforcing feedback loop of drawing ideological battle lines.
".....these revolutionary Marxist are going to be in for a very rude wake up call...."
First of all, these folks are far too ignorant of what Marxism is about. Don't write foolish accusations. These silly little, ignorants have all bought into the SOCIAL JUSTICE MOVEMENT that's emerged from the Democratic Party and people like George Soros. This is actually, what Soros relishes doing.
It's pure propoganda these fools have bought into to divert the people's far their more urgent needs: decent paying jobs, a fair health care system, and housing that doesn't cost them unaffordable prices.
Yep, Fuck these Commie/Socialist/Progressive scumbags. Run them all over.
this reminds me of a scene from the Simpsons. amorica is more and more cartoonish by the minute:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zGL80fYMxW8
https://giphy.com/gifs/simpsons-homer-mr-plow-lJVatukQP8ky4
As a Trump supporter I do not condone or consort with Nazis, the KKK, Antifa, BLM, the MSM, Soros and his other goons, Hillary Clinton, Zionists, illegal immigrants or John McCain.
Communist / DemocRAT - Tomato / Tamato
Amen SilverRhino!
Time to take America back from the filthy Marxist maggots!
Lok in for the highly entertaining responses from the media and the indifferent memes from the alt right.
Why do you assume it is a lefty who did that? My money is on it being some crazy far right clown which if that is the case, just made it worse for everyone of the regular alt right.
There is no question most of the left are intolerant but you don't fight intolerance by doing hit and runs and being intolerant yourself. Too bad many don't seem to get that.
Especially when the Jew media controls the narrative.
They will get endless mileage out of this, and will drag it out EVERY fucking time a leftist/negro/Antifa-type pulls shit, saying, 'See? You guys do it, too.'
Ignoring the fact that their side does it constantly, while ours does it about once a year.
Hilarious to see a supposed group of Liberterians on ZH defend Nazis and Ku Klux Klanners. Ayn Rand rolls in her grave. Oh, yes, sure, it's about the First Amendment. LOL
what is worse to see a nigger or a self hating white like you defend those who would and are genociding the whites
Said the left wing wannabe totalitarian who hated free speech.
Hilarious to see a supposed group of Liberterians on ZH defend Nazis and Ku Klux Klanners
In 1978, the ACLU took a controversial stand for free speech by defending a neo-Nazi group that wanted to march through the Chicago suburb of Skokie , where ...
And the Blues Brothers drove right through it, interesting.
Nazi's are leftist. They are "National Socialists" that fall into the Bernie Sanders camp of "Democratic Socialism". Same goes for Fascism. They are all leftist ideologies and have nothing to do with right wing Conservatism and advocating for the rights of the individual.
Leftists and communists embraced all workers of the world.
Nazis were for the Aryan race only.
The Nazis fought to defend Europe and European people and European culture and traditions. They lost and that is the reason why those people and things are facing extinction.
The Nazis slaughtered millions of Europeans. Fool.
When the right goes full Nazi, it's over.
you mean Alisa Rosenbaum rolls in her grave.
FIFY,
Don't be surprised if the driver wasn't from the right but left, make no mistake the left in this nation wants a civil war and police state.
Who never saw some kind of incident coming? Oh dear, oh dear, oh dear. Oh so fucking predictable.
Wow, without even seeing who drove the guy says a nazi hit a bunch of ppl. Pretty sure this tactic has been a 'radical muslim' tactic recently. Waiting to see who the driver was.
Probably a false flag. Cold blooded and too bold to be organic. It will certainly be used to demonize the "right". Who benefits?
More than likely a stolen vehicle. Perhaps stolen and windows tinted dark for this express purpose.
Possibilities are...
1. Anti-Antifa
2. Person trying to avoid getting dragged out of their car by violent Antifa folks
This will be the defense if the perp is caught, that they were afraid for their lives after watching all the MSM reports showing Antifa violence going unfettered by the police. Ive seen first hand what even "peacful" protesters are capable of, even if they are not being deliberately violent it is very common to threaten people in cars with gestures, flashing weapons, rocking the car etc. An interesting point is that the Protesters were there under legal permit. The counter protesters were assembling illegally and it will be shown in court that they were there to instigate violence.
3. Actual lunatic white power dude
4. False Flag to prime the pump
All to say that the conclusion of all of this is that the Alt-right movement (nativists, multi-ethnic, multi-racial, and anti-multi-cultural movement will continue to grow in response to the Marxist left...ie more people and more violence.
Well get out of the road chanting "my street" and attacking drivers, tards.
And we'll just start making up bullshit narratives that contradict the evidence. "Yeah but that leftist is dating that hot chick I'm all into".