Car Plows Into Protesters In Charlottesville, Numerous Injuries Reported

Update 2: The car has been found nearby abandoned, while Mic tech reporter Taylor Lorenz writes that earlier "reports that the car had no license plates are false. The police have the plates, the car, and the man in custody."

Pic of car at Blenheim and Monticello. Street closed pic.twitter.com/2z9LNsiYSH — Matt Spitzer (@matthewspitzer) August 12, 2017

Also, reports that the car had no license plates are false. The police have the plates, the car, and the man in custody. — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) August 12, 2017

As Mic's Taylor Lorenz further adds, the police are asking private citizens with video of the car to share them with authorities. They are said to have arrested a driver, but it was unclear of which car.

Lorenz adds that The driver was taken into police custody right after the incident. Police say the car was covered in dents prior and apparently hit by a bat. She adds that "If you watch the earlier part of my stream you can see anti-right wing chasing after a Lexus and throwing rocks, bottles, a shoe. This car was not the one that mowed people down. That was a differ grey car."

Lorentz also notes that according to "several police officers at the station here think the guy running people down wasn't malicious. They said the driver was scared. His car was being swarmed by protesters and some of them were getting violent (like the guy who punched me/threw me down)"

Anyway several police officers at the station here think the guy running people down wasn't malicious. They said the driver was scared — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) August 12, 2017

* * *

Update 1: Witnesses told BuzzFeed News that the numbers of injured are unknown but witnesses saw at least six people injured, and one person appeared to be very badly injured and was receiving CPR.

Reporter Wiliam Turton tweeted that two of his friends marching with the Democratic Socialists of America had been hit by the car and were injured, with one suffering a "probably broken leg and the other a concussion".

* * *

As we detailed earlier, a car plowed into a group of counter-protesters at a white nationalist rally in Virginia on Saturday afternoon, news reports said. An Associated Press reporter saw at least one person on the ground receiving medical treatment immediately after the incident: there were several hundred protesters marching in a long line when a car drove into a group of them, then quickly backed out and sped away. Video on social media showed more than one vehicle involved in the incident.

VIDEO: Car slams into group of people during protests in Charlottesville, Virginia; reports of serious injuries (Vid: Rebelutionary_Z) pic.twitter.com/Gf5qMf64u9 — BNO News (@BNONews) August 12, 2017

Different angle showing the start of the car's acceleration...

Shocking scene (at around 2:35 in) shows the hit and run as the car quickly reverses back out and away...

.@intelwire #Charlottesville See actual footage of cars plowing into protesters at 2:35 into video here. Bad! https://t.co/XzTBL53HO8 — Barb (@my2cnz) August 12, 2017

And the aftermath...

#BREAKING: I just watched a car plow through dozens of protesters. Extremely heavy injuries #Charlottesville pic.twitter.com/rE8DWUmrfD — Alex Rubinstein (@RealAlexRubi) August 12, 2017

The vehicle quickly left the scene...

The moment when a vehicle hits anti- alt right activists in #charlottesville. It is a hit and run. The vehicle quickly leaves the scene pic.twitter.com/cW7K6N51gc — Rag?p Soylu (@ragipsoylu) August 12, 2017

No possible dispute that after initial crash, driver deliberately reversed at high speed back through a crowd, fled scene. See vid. https://t.co/ZEWt5PHAi6 — David Burbach (@dburbach) August 12, 2017

Emergency services are on site...