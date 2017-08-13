Paul Craig Roberts Explains "How Conspiracy Theories Really Work"

Authored by Paul Craig Roberts via The Strategic Culture Foundation,
In the United States «conspiracy theory» is the name given to explanations that differ from those that serve the ruling oligarchy, the establishment or whatever we want to call those who set and control the agendas and the explanations that support the agendas.
The explanations imposed on us by the ruling class are themselves conspiracy theories. Moreover, they are conspiracy theories designed to hide the real conspiracy that our rulers are operating.
For example, the official explanation of 9/11 is a conspiracy theory. Some Muslims, mainly Saudi Arabians, delivered the greatest humiliation to a superpower since David slew Goliath. They outsmarted all 17 US intelligence agencies and those of NATO and Israel, the National Security Council, the Transportation Safety Administration, Air Traffic Control, and Dick Cheney, hijacked four US airliners on one morning, brought down three World Trade Center skyscrapers, destroyed that part of the Pentagon where research was underway into the missing $2.3 billion, and caused the morons in Washington to blame Afghanistan instead of Saudi Arabia.
Clearly, the Saudi Arabians who humiliated America were involved in a conspiracy to do so.
Is it a believable conspiracy?
The ability of a few young Muslim men to pull off such a feat is unbelievable. Such total failure of the US National Security State means that America was blindly vulnerable throughout the decades of Cold War with the Soviet Union. If such total failure of the National Security State had really occurred, the White House and Congress would have been screaming for an investigation. People would have been held accountable for the long chain of security failures that allowed the plot to succeed. Instead, no one was even reprimanded, and the White House resisted all efforts for an investigation for a year. Finally, to shut up the 9/11 families, a 9/11 Commission was convened. The commission duly wrote down the government’s story and that was the «investigation».
Moreover, there is no evidence to support the official conspiracy theory of 9/11. Indeed, all known evidence contradicts the official conspiracy theory.
For example, it is a proven fact that Building 7 came down at freefall acceleration, which means it was wired for demolition. Why was it wired for demolition? There is no official answer to this question.
It is the known evidence provided by scientists, architects, engineers, pilots, and the first responders who were in the twin towers and personally experienced the numerous explosions that brought down the towers that is described as a conspiracy theory.
The CIA introduced the term «conspiracy theory» into public discourse as part of its action plan to discredit skeptics of the Warren Commission report on the assassination of President John F. Kennedy. Any explanation other than the one handed down was debunked as a conspiracy theory.
Conspiracy theories are the backbone of US foreign policy. For example, the George W. Bush regime was active in a conspiracy against Iraq and Saddam Hussein. The Bush regime created fake evidence of Iraqi «weapons of mass destruction», sold the false story to a gullible world and used it to destroy Iraq and murder its leader. Similarly, Gaddafi was a victim of an Obama/Hillary conspiracy to destroy Libya and murder Gaddafi. Assad of Syria and Iran were slated for the same treatment until the Russians intervened.
Currently, Washington is engaged in conspiracies against Russia, China, and Venezuela. Proclaiming a non-existent «Iranian threat», Washington put US missiles on Russia’s border and used the «North Korean threat» to put missiles on China’s border. The democratically elected leader of Venezuela is said by Washington to be a dictator, and sanctions have been put on Venezuela to help the small Spanish elite through whom Washington has traditionally ruled South American countries pull of a coup and reestablish US control over Venezuela.
Everyone is a threat: Venezuela, Yemen, Syria, Iran, Iraq, Afghanistan, tribes in Pakistan, Libya, Russia, China, North Korea, but never Washington. The greatest conspiracy theory of our time is that Americans are surrounded by foreign threats. We are not even safe from Venezuela.
The New York Times, the Washington Post, CNN, NPR, and the rest of the presstitutes are quick to debunk as conspiracy theories all explanations that differ from the explanations of the ruling interests that they serve.
Yet, as I write and for some nine months to date, the presstitute media has been promoting the conspiracy theory that Donald Trump was involved in a conspiracy with the president of Russia and Russian intelligence services to hack the US presidential election and place Trump, a Russian agent, in the White House.
This conspiracy theory has no evidence whatsoever. It doesn’t need evidence, because it serves the interests of the military/security complex, the Democratic Party, the neoconservatives, and permits the presstitutes to show lavish devotion to their masters. By endless repetition a lie becomes truth.
There is a conspiracy, and it is against the American people. Their jobs have been offshored in order to enrich the already rich. They have been forced into debt in a futile effort to maintain their living standards. Their effort to stem their decline by electing a president who spoke for them is being subverted before their eyes by an utterly corrupt media and ruling class.
Sooner or later it will dawn on them that there is nothing they can do but violently revolt. Most likely, by the time they reach this conclusion it will be too late.
For the gullible and naive who have been brainwashed into believing that any explanation that differs from the officially-blessed one is a conspiracy theory, there are available online long lists of government conspiracies that succeeded in deceiving the people in order that the governments could achieve agendas that the people would have rejected.
If liberty continues to exist on earth, it will not be in the Western world. It will be in Russia and China, countries that emerged out of the opposite and know the value of liberty, and it will be in those South American countries, such as Venezuela, Ecuador, and Bolivia that fight for their sovereignty against American oppression.
Indeed, as historians unconcerned with their careers are beginning to write, the primary lesson in history is that governments deceive their peoples.
Everywhere in the Western world, government is a conspiracy against the people.
As long as PCR deals in generalities, he is safe.
But, but the kiddies at Sandy Hook!
I'll see your Sandy Hook and raise you one Boston Marathon hoax.
I wish that I was not provoked to LOL at your wit, Ignatius!
My macabre sense of humour has worn out from over use.
Wherever CIA is involved, rest assured conspiracy facts abound.
Just take a look at CNN's talking heads trying to normalize it.
VIDEO: As His Friend Calls for Trump’s Murder on CNN, Robert Mueller Tries to Bankrupt Trump Associates into Submission
http://dailywesterner.com/news/as-his-friend-calls-for-trumps-murder-rob...
Iggy, Boston was a terrible tragedy what with Jeff Bauman getting his already amputated leg blowed off! And what about Gabby Giffords? She took an AR-15 round to the skull at close range and continues to be an honorable politician.
The deep state are threatening to overtake Christianity in the realm of miracles.
Problem being, of course, is that the deep state deity is Satan.
No, "conspiracy theory" is the name given to the ridiculous claims made by whackjobs.
Exactly wrong. It is the "ridiculous claims made by whackjob" that are real. The rest is hogwash invented by the conspirators to cleanse themselves of the evil perpetrated. A very natural reflex, by the way, of every crook.
Mark Twain: “Truth is stranger than fiction. It is so because Fiction is obliged to stick to possibilities. Truth isn't.”
"Some Muslims, mainly Saudi Arabians, delivered the greatest humiliation to a superpower since David slew Goliath. They outsmarted all 17 US intelligence agencies and those of NATO and Israel, the National Security Council, the Transportation Safety Administration, Air Traffic Control, and Dick Cheney, hijacked four US airliners on one morning, brought down three World Trade Center skyscrapers, destroyed that part of the Pentagon where research was underway into the missing $2.3 billion, and caused the morons in Washington to blame Afghanistan instead of Saudi Arabia."
Here's a conspiracy theory rewrite of PCR's conspiracy theory, with a few words added and/or rearranged:
Some Muslims delivered the greatest humiliation to a superpower since David slew Goliath. They outsmarted all 17 US intelligence agencies and those of NATO, the National Security Council, the Transportation Safety Administration and the Air Traffic Control; but not Dick Cheney and the Israelis, who had hired the Saudis to hijack four US airliners on one morning, that brought down three World Trade Center skyscrapers, destroyed that part of the Pentagon where research was underway into the missing $2.3 billion, and caused the morons in Washington to blame Afghanistan instead of Saudi Arabia. And, is if by magic, Dick Cheney's Halliburton stock rose 600%, and the Israelis, masters of the psychological game, "let's you and him fight", got the U.S. engaged and mired in a Middle East war that has, so far, spanned 16 years, while enabling war profiteers to rob trillions of dollars from the U.S. Main Street economy. .
Well done with only a slight revision to your re-write ..
".... got the U.S. engaged and mired in a Middle East war that has, so far, spanned 16 years, while enabling war profiteers to rob trillions of dollars from the U.S. Main Street economy. "
I believe the correct term is more appropriately stated "muddle east war .." , and thus, the reason, the way, and the means ..
One look and perpetually faked economic statistics, other govern mental metrics, certainly provides sufficient enough motive ..
Carry on ..
I wonder who would want the US destroying the Middle East? Mmm..
http://biblicisminstitute.wordpress.com/2014/09/14/israel-is-the-problem/
"....destroyed that part of the Pentagon where research was underway into the missing $2.3 billion,....
^^^^^^^
TYLERS!!!! $2.3 TRILLION
That should be TRILLIONS not Billions.
btw, the spammer at the biblesite is hoggin' the forum.
X-
"I'll see your Sandy Hook and raise you one Boston Marathon hoax."
I'm all in .................
I raise you an Iraq....
...that will be pretty hard to cover
I'll see you with North Korea.
The great (((masters of the lie))) always distort words and language to suit their purposes. "White Supremacist", "Conspiracy Theorist", "Racist", "Homophobe", "Holocaust Denier", etc...
We need to start referring to ourselves in our OWN language... with words based entirely in truth. For if one has the truth on his side, there is no need to deceive. This is our most powerful weapon. I, for one, like the label "Truth Seeker". So, if anyone ever accuses you of being of being into conspiracies... just tell them that you're a "Lie Denier". There's not much they can say against that.
BRAVO. I'm so tired of progressivist attempts to hijack language in an attempt to protect lies by manipulating discourse and handicapping critical value judgements. Weaponized "hate legislation" needs to be stamped out, because let's face it, in life some things are hateful, and in a free nation, the truth seeker has an obligation to figure out for him/herself what those things are, without fear and without influence.
"In an empire of lies, telling the truth is an act of treason".
JFK ~ "The men who create power make an indispensable contribution to the Nation’s greatness, but the men who question power make a contribution just as indispensable, especially when that questioning is disinterested, for they determine whether we use power or power uses us." Oct 26, 1963.
Conspiracy theorists keep questioning ... we cannot let power use us.
Here's the deal. Sandyhook wasn't a conspiracy. Neither was this crap in Virginia. Lonely confused people can cause a lot of havoc. That's why we need guns to blow their heads off before they kill us.
Well, pizdowitz, notwithstanding Twain, there are some science fiction authors such as Aldiss who will dare to touch the truth with a barge-pole - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Helliconia . Even Niven & Pournelle's Motie planet...
What to know who believes in conspiracies? The federal government. Try looking up how many times they prosecute conspiracy in a year, your computer will overload.
...and Jesusneverexisted.com
Here's some serious tin foil....
CIA head says ‘Iran, Hezbollah & Russians’ involved in Venezuela, pose ‘risk’ to US
https://www.rt.com/document/5990d1cbfc7e93a72a8b4567/amp
Watch out for the snowflake jihadists!
LOL. Russia seems to be everywhere. They don't miss any occasion to piss the See Eye Ayy? But it looks like Hezbollaha nd Iran are trying to surpass the Russians.
LOL
Questions ... Any answers/explanations/theories appreciated:
1) Why was it necessary to "wire building No. 7 for demolition" (and then, I guess, set off the charges and bring down this building too?
2. Was the destruction of the two tallest buildings in America in America's largest city not enough of a "statement?"
3) If the building(s) was "wired for demoliton" this could not have been an easy operation. Who did it? When? How? Have all the people who were involved in this or had knowledge of this been silenced?
4) Regarding the Pentagon attack, which I believe the conspiracy theorists say was really a missile attack, well, what happened to the passenger jetliner and all its passengers? Are they hiding on some island, like in the TV show "Lost?" Or: Did the missile and the jetliner hit the same spot of the same building at the same time? Who fired the missile? Where was it launched from? Was all the (iron-clad?) evidence that this plane was indeed hi-jacked also made up?
I've become a believer in some "conspiracy" theories - mainly the efforts to rig the "markets" for monetary metals to protect the USD, but some of Mr. Roberts' theories seem to reside far to the end of the Plausibility Spectrum. He makes good points on some topics but his credibility is reduced (among a few of us) by his embrace of other theories that make no sense, and would involve way too many people to remain viable.
At some point people become so invested in their conspiracy theories, they'll never let them go. I see this in the MSM too. They've become so invested in the "Russians hacked an election" story, that they will never allow for the publication of any conflicting stories that question or discredit this "truth." That is, they will never reassess their initial assesment. This would damage their credibility. Same with the "Assad gassed his own people" story.The truth, almost certainly, is he did not. But the people charged with reporting the truth have already passed judgment on the "truth." They are not now going to say that their "truth" was really bunk ... Same with many of the popular conspiracy theories imo.
And those poor little darling Syrian children gased by evil Assad?
Speaking of conspiracies, below is an economic conspiracy and it is called the TRUTH. I can't remember the last time when the word ALERT was used by John Williams of www.shadowstats.com.
====
No.904: Economic and Financial Market Review, July Consumer and Producer Price Indices
August 13th, 2017
** A L E R T **
• U.S. Dollar and Equity Markets Face High Risks in the Near Future, with Impact of Deteriorating Domestic-Economic Activity Exacerbated by Domestic- and Global-Political Circumstances
• Residual Squirreling Instincts in Investors: 2017 Circumstances Are More Dangerous Than in 1987
• U.S. Dollar Has Turned Down Year-to-Year
• Continued Headline Economic Slowing and Contraction Ahead
• Physical Holdings of Gold and Silver Offer Store-of-Wealth Hedging, Liquidity, Safety
• July CPI-U Inflation Monthly Gain of 0.11%, Pulled Annual CPI-U Inflation Higher to 1.73% (Was 1.63%), with CPI-W at 1.64% (Was 1.50%) and ShadowStats at 9.4% (Was 9.3%)
• Softening Annual Consumer Inflation Appears to Have Troughed, Temporarily
• July 2017 Annual Final-Demand PPI Slowed to 1.90% from 1.99% in June
It is forbidden for the MSM to mention, cover, report on or follow-up on any of the work of John Williams and Shadowstats.com.
Now this is a "conspiracy" I think I do believe in.
If the subject is touchy - it's a conspiracy theory. If the money needs confiscating - it's terrorist money. If things need taxing - it's climate change. If one is against taxation without representation - he's a denier. If it's a man speaking out against a woman, it's sexist. If it's a white person speaking about someone of other ethnicity, it's a racist. If it's a country that needs invading then their leader is either a dictator or a ____ist.
They've got all of their bases covered.
Regarding the "theory" that WTC Tower 7 was brought down by "wired demolition" devices:
Is it okay to test such a theory and ask questions about it? Anyone on ZH actually ever worked for a company that demolishes buildings with explosives? Maybe you can answer these questions?
1) How many people does it take to "bring down" a building of this size? How long does the "prep work" for such an event take? Can one person wire the building in, say, one day? Or would it take many people working over the course of, say, several weeks?
2) Did this level of prep work take place (logic says it must have)? How were the workers on the demolition crew camouflaged? Were they disguised as, say, air conditioning repairmen? As asbestos removers? How did they do all this work with people still working in the building? Did the building manager sign off on this? Who was this "building manager" that gave the okay for all of these demoliton experts to climb throughout the guts of the building? Did any non-involved building maintenance workers stumble upon any of the crew members who were wiring the building for demolition? Did they ask any questions of these people? Like: "Who are you? What the hell are you doing here?" Are there archived videotapes or sign-in-logs of people who work in a building?
3) And who were these workers? CIA operatives? Real workers from some real demolition company who were recruited for the job?
4) How did they feel about this job? "What did you do at work today honey?" "Well, I wired one of the WTC buildings for demolition, but don't tell anyone, okay?" "Hmm, honey why would you do that?" "Well,I was told it was for the good of my country to bring down this building, and well, I was getting paid."
I'm not being cute here. These are all things that MUST have taken place for this theory to be true. And, of course, all the people who did the work, all the people who let them into the building and gave them access to all the key structural areas,had to be involved, and everyone of these people has had to have kept their silence for 16 years. The Probability such could have taken place (in my opinion): Zero percent. Okay, .0001 percent.
Has anyone interviewed the CEO of a demolition company and asked him, "Hey, what actually would be involved in blowing up a very big building with no one knowing you were there?"
he should take a chance and deal in (((generalities)))
I feel like PCR is really getting close to naming the Jew.
PCR needs a PBR.
People don't like something, so they make up things about them slightly based on the impression of those things in their brains combined with various other negative attributes.
What you get is a nonsensical mess. Over time, some of the nonsense gets weaned out as obvious falsehoods and you eventually get stuck with things that can't be proven or disproven.
For example:
>I don't like the government, therefore NASA never landed a man on the moon!
WTC7 in free fall or the constant downward acceleration of WTC1 are not beliefs, but big fat realities that destroy the official narrative of 9/11. There are many, many other 9/11 official narrative destroying facts. Get a clue.
Truth is not a belief. Truth is something that is recognized. Truth is a realization.
Truth is also very very Patient. wear as a Lie, sometimes has an expiration date.
Nice front to back article on Boeing uninterruptible auto pilot, first used in 1984 to fly and crash a Boeing 720 in desert to test new anti-misting jet fuel. uniteruptable remote take over of airplanes was around long before 2001. You can remove floor boards in the front of passenger compartment to disable the BUA pilot if you know what to look for in 757 and 767.
http://21stcenturywire.com/2014/08/07/flight-control-boeings-uninterrupt...
All the police inspectors I have known are conspiracy theorists. They laugh at the perversion of the term today.noun noun: conspiracy; plural noun: conspiracies a secret plan by a group to do something unlawful or harmful.
> nonsensical mess
No doubt. Reading your post is like eating the last few cheese puffs from a small bag ... so unsatiating.
But then, you remember it's really just garbage and so don't really want anymore, anyhow.
In a day or so - maybe even a few hours, the body will discharge the content and the mind will forget all about it.
I don't like the government, and frankly, I don't give a shit even if they DID fake the moon landing .. When I ponder other things, related to government skullduggeries, it's pretty far down on my list. And believe me, it's a pretty big list ..
That one ranks just beneath Roswell.
Reality is, war and new governments were formed for much less transgressions. Then again, I suppose modern methods of mass programming, increasingly keeps a passive citizenry at bay, not to mention extrordinary divide and conquer tactics, and various deep state / media centric meme's ...
Did I mention an inexhaustible supply of bread and circus ?
Where the hell is Spartacus when you really needed him anyway ..
Here ah is
My Name Is Spartacuss!
Fuck everything!!
That's all true.
DUH!!! Remember the Maine!
I prefer the point of view that says most governments are incompetent and simply muddle through forever trying to attach their narrative to world events.
I don't believe it's possible for 100,000 to keep a secret. Any theory that requires that level of compliance is not realistic.
Manhattan Project.
Manhattan project bro.
Also information is compartmentalized.
No one see the entire picture except the architects.
"I prefer the point of view that says most governments are incompetent and simply muddle through forever trying to attach their narrative to world events.
I don't believe it's possible for 100,000 to keep a secret. Any theory that requires that level of compliance is not realistic."
That is the biggest BS copout in the history of mankind. They don't always keep the secrets. We know they fund ISIS, we know they killed Kennedy, we know they overthrew the Ukraine, we know about the USS liberty, etc.
Concerning their "level of compliance" see: Wikileaks, General Smedley Butler, Binning, etc.
Don't be an idiot.