Yes Congress, Afghanistan Is Your Vietnam

Authored by Andrew Bacevich via The American Conservative,
Does any member have the courage and vision to take responsibility?
Just shy of fifty years ago on November 7, 1967, the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, chaired by J. William Fulbright, Democrat of Arkansas, met in executive session to assess the progress of the ongoing Vietnam War. Secretary of State Dean Rusk was the sole witness invited to testify. Even today, the transcript of Rusk’s remarks and the subsequent exchange with committee members make for depressing reading.
Responding to questions that ranged from plaintive to hostile, Rusk gave no ground. The Johnson administration was more than willing to end the war, he insisted; the North Vietnamese government was refusing to do so. The blame lay with Hanoi. Therefore the United States had no alternative but to persist. American credibility was on the line.
By extension, so too was the entire strategy of deterring Communist aggression. The stakes in South Vietnam extended well beyond the fate of that one country, as senators well knew. In that regard, Rusk reminded members of the committee, the Congress had “performed its function…when the key decisions were made”—an allusion to the Tonkin Gulf Resolution, a de facto declaration of war passed with near unanimous congressional support. None too subtly, Rusk was letting members of the committee know that the war was theirs as much as it was the administration’s.
Yet Fulbright and his colleagues showed little inclination to accept ownership. As a result, the back-and-forth between Rusk and his interrogators produced little of value. Rather than illuminating the problem of a war gone badly awry and identifying potential solutions, the event became an exercise in venting frustration. This exchange initiated by Senator Frank Lausche, Democrat from Ohio, captures the overall tone of the proceedings.
Senator Lausche: “The debate about what our course in Vietnam should be has now been in progress since the Tonkin Bay resolution. When was that, August 1964?
Senator Wayne Morse (D-Ore.): “Long before that."
Senator Albert Gore, Sr. (D-Tenn.): “Long before that.”
Senator Fulbright: “Oh, yes, but that was the Tonkin Bay.”
Senator Lausche: “For three years we have been arguing it, arguing for what purpose? Has it been to repeal the Tonkin Bay resolution? Has it been to establish justification for pulling out? In the three years, how many times has the Secretary appeared before us?
Those hearings, those debates, in my opinion, have fully explored all of the aspects that you are speaking about without dealing with any particular issue. Now, this is rather rash, I suppose: If our presence in Vietnam is wrong, [if] it is believed we should pull out, should not one of us present a resolution to the Senate[?] …. [Then] we would have a specific issue. We would not just be sprawled all over the field, as we have been in the last three years.”
Put simply, Senator Lausche was suggesting that Congress force the matter, providing a forum to examine and resolve an issue that had deeply divided the country and that, Rusk’s assurances notwithstanding, showed no signs of resulting in a successful outcome. No such congressional intervention occurred, however. As a practical matter, Congress in 1967 found it more expedient to defer to the wishes of the commander in chief as the exigencies of the Cold War ostensibly required.
So the Vietnam War dragged on at great cost and to no good effect. Not until the summer of 1970 did Congress repeal the Tonkin Gulf Resolution. Even then, the gesture came too late to have any meaningful impact. The war continued toward its mournful conclusion.
To characterize congressional conduct regarding the Vietnam War as timorous and irresponsible is to be kind. There were individual exceptions, of course, among them Senator Morse who had opposed the Tonkin Gulf Resolution and Senator Fulbright who by 1967 openly regretted his vote in favor and recognized Vietnam for the disaster it had become. Collectively, however, legislators failed abjectly.
Well, with the passage of a half century, here we are again, back in the soup (or perhaps more accurately, the sand). With the United States currently mired in the longest armed conflict in the nation’s history—considerably longer than Vietnam—Senator Lausche’s proposal of 1967 just might merit a fresh look.
Of course, the Afghanistan War (ostensibly part of a Global War on Terrorism) differs from the Vietnam War (ostensibly part of the Cold War) in myriad ways. Yet it resembles Vietnam in three crucial respects. First, it drags on with no end in sight. Second, no evidence exists to suggest that mere persistence will produce a positive outcome. Third, those charged with managing the war have long since run out of ideas about how to turn things around.
Indeed, the Trump administration seems unable to make up its mind about what to do in Afghanistan. A request for additional troops by the senior U.S. field commander has been pending since February. He is still waiting for an answer. James Mattis, Trump’s defense secretary, has promised a shiny new strategy. That promise remains unfulfilled. Meanwhile, the news coming out of Kabul is almost uniformly bad. The war itself continues as if on autopilot. Lausche’s “sprawled all over the field” provides an apt description of where the United States finds itself today.
Where is the Congress in all of this? By all appearances, congressional deference to the putative prerogatives of the commander in chief remains absurdly intact—this despite the fact that the Cold War is now a distant memory and the post once graced by eminences like Truman and Eisenhower is now occupied by an individual whose judgment and attention span (among other things) are suspect.
A citizen might ask: What more does the Congress need to reassert its constitutional prerogatives on matters related to war? Surely there must be at least a handful of members who, setting aside partisan considerations, can muster the courage and vision to offer a rash proposition similar to Senator Lausche’s. Doing so has the potential not only to inaugurate debate on a conflict that has gone on for too long to no purpose, but also to call much needed attention to the overall disarray of U.S. policy of which Afghanistan is merely one symptom. Otherwise, why do we pay these people?
This ain't a war, it's a belligerent occupation, for no reason except those of the CIA spookfuck drug runners.
Congress doesn't take ownership of wars... war profits ? Thats different...
We've been there for a long long time. And all those farmers are still growing poppy. I wonder where all that money goes? It's good to be the king.
The great clown-show that is american foreign policy.
https://aadivaahan.wordpress.com/2016/07/24/laugh-till-you-weep-liberia-...
Most here have lived long enough to experience the aftermath of any started, extended conflict. From the deaths, life long crippling, devastation of cultures, homes/churches businesses, disruption of governments, refugees, obligations, generations of hate, on and on.
THE CONSEQUENECS should be the first required order of business when considering anything military anywhere.
Good pount. There was zero consideration of what would come after Gaddafi or Assad. Zero.
Every war requires we allow hundreds of thousands of new immigrants.
The government needs a meat grinder for white boys to dissapear into.
Serious question - has the USA ever won a war?
Not in the 20th C and later. They can win battles but always end up losing the war. However, they do have Hollywood on their side. Those boyz do a good job of correcting the 'erroneous' history.
The silent , record high, defence ticker/sector, petro $ washing machine...
Free Ex Im bank~
Why should the 535 war criminals in the United States CONgress care about the war in Afghanistan or anywhere else for that matter? It isn't like any of their kids are coming home with PTSD, missing body parts or in body bags. Fucking feckless spineless piece of shit criminals one and all.
Today is different in every way. A majority of US citizens couldn't find Afghanistan on a map. Nobody is being drafted and sent to war. Most still believe the rhetoric initiated after 911 and believe we should be there. There are few organized protestors and those who do exist are not covered by the fake news. Congress is eating up the same shit you are being fed, with the only difference being that they receive benefits from MIC lobbyists.
I was drafted and sent to Viet-Nam for a year. My return flight was greeted by a large group of protestors calling us baby killers. Nobody wanted to hire a veteran. I was living in my car because I didn't have money to pay rent. Did not qualify for govt assistance like the blacks and hispanics. The GI bill paid the same as paid to returning Korea vets 20 years before. I finally got a job working out of Singapore in the offshore oil fields. It was the only way I could afford to go to college because loans were not available unless you had a close relative who was willing to put their house up for collateral. Being awakened in the middle of the night from bad dreams and having flashbacks began diminishing after 10 years, but still haunt me 47 years later.
So, I say....FUCK YOU ALL. You allow it to happen. You are as guilty as congress and the neocon globalists because you benefit from not having to do anything about the situation because it only affects others. Not you! Just continue disassociating yourselves from the real issues. One day it will blindside you and if you survive, then maybe, among the death and destruction, you will finally realize you were part of the problem.
Agree totally Grizfish.
The culprit is 'Collective Corruption'.
Nearly every American believes their little take of all Sam's scams is sufficient to keep their mouths shut. And so they do.
The entire country - except you and me and maybe a handful of others - are blinded by 'Collective Corruption.'
Makes me crazy mad as well!
There is generally a huge sense of false entitlement that has been embedded in the minds of people all over the world right now. It's what makes them so intractable. Everyone feels they will be the next one discovered, rich, famous, beautiful...... everyone's 15 minutes of fame is right around the next virality corner.
The frankfurt school did a damn fine job infecting the global mind via schooling and hollywood...
No easy way to unwind because people, especially most millenials, are now hard-wired for this.
In the US of A you have the additional burden of Menifestering Destiny..... as if you are/were the most special, deserving of all the goodness the world has to bestow just because you were born on that geography.
Meanwhile, all it was, was a giant propaganda scam....
It is NO exaggeration to say that 99% of those in the USSA Knesset are unfit for Public Service - and are criminally culpable of turning America into THE Global Pariah Thug-State that it IS today - with the likes of Afghahistan, Iraq, Libya, Yemen, Syria, Ukraine - and NOW with NK, Russia, China, Venezuela etc on the Hit List!
Not only are they criminally insane and "on the take" - - they are so fcking dumb they never knew that Afghanistam was known as the 'Graveyard Of Empires' for a !REASON! - going back over TWO AND a HALF THOUDAND YEARS - all the way back to the Ancient Persians!!!
So what is KKKongress gonna do about it? Look the OTHER WAY - as a large proportion of them take off on Free ALL-Expenses-Paid "Fact Finding" Trips to ISISrael!!!(where no doubt they'll be wined, dined and fellated (by some Ukrainian sex-slaves) for "services rendered" - as Donny DumbFck & His Merry Band Of Mil'turry Morons DOUBLE DOWN ON DUMB and throw even MORE resourses and cannon-fodder into that Graveyard Of Empires !!
there was no point to going into afghanistan in the first place,
at least not for the nation. 911, funded by saudis, planned
in hamburg, trained in florida, directed from telaviv....only
real reason was to show G-W had big ass balls. so can't we
just say, "okay, george, y'all got some awesome shiny
ones" and leave?
All of this because of a trap set for the Ruskies by Carter and Brzezinski. That led to AQ which led to the war on terror as we see now. Or was it all as planned? The difference that back then in the 60s the support of the Vietnam war was low because of the death toll on US side as well as the civilian deaths. While the Afghanistan war had huge support in the beginning, now support for Afghanistan is low. In the 60s there was outrage because of the images of death and destruction, now we don't see this images anymore and people don't want to see them anyway. I remember that of the Iraq war, the news stations stops broadcasting images of death and destruction because it upset the viewers while they were having their TV dinners. We don't want that of course. Did the audience ever wondered how the recipients of that violence felt? If they were upset?
In the 60s, journalists were critical of the war and the administration, now they are embedded with the troops. As Seymour Hersch said, there is no investigative journalism anymore. And Bob Woodward said the same of WaPo. The powers is with the editors and they follow the instructions of the owners. Oh, and there is no draft, also a major difference.
I read his zh bio & all I can say grizfish is the country did u & itself a disservice taking u from a productive & honest job using serious skills to put a rifle in your hands & sending u to a foreign land to kill strangers for no reason, bankers war....
Thank you for your non-military service to the USA..
They had to go into Afghanistan becouse ISIS/Taliban were destroying the poppy fields.
Voting for President Trump really woke me up to the shit fuck that the US people are in.
Congress doesn't give a FUCK about what we think.
2018: vote third party, Run for Congress or start a civil war.
Opium fields forever. Where's Agent Orange when we need it? Oh yeah, forgot.
The "new and improved" version was commercialized into a product called RoundUp and sprayed on our food crops for Americans to consume.
You pay these people to loose your liberty at the threat of loosing your liberty.
If this causes cognitive dissonance . . . well . . . you are welcome.
With $156 trillion in unfunded liability on top of the "principal" The U.S. Congress only WISHES IT WERE VIETNAM!...
Afghanistan... Iraq... Syria... Libya... Yemen... Somalia... Ukraine... HAS NO EQUAL!!!
The title and article makes a huge ASSumption. As if Congress then or now gives a shit.
Are they being shot at? Is their ass on the line ........in any way? Is the writer that naive? Seems to me the writer is doing what congress is doing.......killing time, playing along, and drawing a check.
Besides, do you know what unemployment would be like if we shut down our ME war operations? And where would we train all our future law enforcement officers? And who would keep the opium flowing? And how would the MIC keep increasing the PE of their stock valuations? And we damn sure don't want the American public to focus too closely on domestic policy, problems, and inept leadership.
War keeps the music playing for DC and Wall Street.
Clearly the author does not understand the purpose of congress - which is to enact and enforce deep state policy, to include protecting rare mineral, oil and drug profits gained from foreign wars. It's really quite that simple.
Nothing was added to this otherwise important discussion by dragging in Vietnam. It was very different then. First, the Cold War was on big time and bleeding communists any way possible was great.
Second, we did achieve military victory despite absurd ROE. See Snepp's book Decent Interval. Leftist Democrats snatched defeat from the mouth of victory.
Afghanistan and Syria can be considered separately. Iran, Iraq, Venezuela (double you tee ef), NK, and Russia too. What the @#$&+% are we doing engaging in and fomenting war and this accursed "regime change" in half the world? What is NATO doing on Russia's bordr? Also, do we have to be Israel's bitch by destabilizing every neighboring and not-so-neighboring country?
Who appointed us as arbiters of who should rule in Libya, Syria, and Yemen? There seems to be some pretend confusion on who should rule here at home truth to tell.
Who are these swine that wanted to waged war in Syria to the tune of 400,000 civilian deaths. In Libya?
Why are 10s of thousands of U.S. troops overseas but not a one on our own goddamn border?
Earnest inquiry must be made as to why we have cornered the market on geostrategic and domestic stupidity. And why Congress doesn't insist on its constitutional prerogatives and why we are waging aggressive war. we can't even keep order on our own streets with police forces as likely to be ordered to be passive observers as not.
Think about it folks, our Presidents and members of CONgress along with the MIC lobbies have killed more Americans in Afghanistan and Iraq than Mr. Kim from NK has killed anywhere and we're supposed to be afraid of WHO?... And guess how our leaders wash their hands of all this blood and suffering? Well, they simply say, "They died fighting for freedom." And the American public like circus seals, begins appaulding and cheering...Now, that's fucking DISGUSTING!....
Quit complaining about Afghanistan. Give war a chance!
For 15 years US military has been 'training' the Afghan Army 'to take over their own defense' yet they run away whenever they have to fight on their own. Ditto Iraq. Admit hopeless failure and withdraw.
Government is too dangerous to be tolerated.