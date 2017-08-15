A Defiant Trump Doubles Down: "Blame On Both Sides" For Violence

Tyler Durden's picture
by Tyler Durden
Aug 16, 2017 5:31 AM

During a fiery, improvized press conference that was supposed to address Trump's infrastructure proposal but quickly veered into an angry back and forth between President Trump and the media over Saturday's tragic events in Virignia, Donald Trump defended his initial response to the weekend violence in Charlottesville, saying he needed to "know the facts" before specifically calling out racist groups, and stating that there was “blame on both sides” for the violent clashes that erupted in Charlottesville over the weekend.

“You had a group on one side that was bad and you had a group on the other side that was also very violent and nobody wants to say that but I’ll say it right now,” the president said. He added: “You had a group on the other side that came charging in without a permit. They were very violent.”

Claiming he needed more information, Trump said “I didn't wait long” to condemn the violence, saying “I wanted to make sure, unlike most politicians, that what I said was correct, not make a quick statement."

He then said that "the statement I made on Saturday, the first statement, was a fine statement, but you don't make statements that direct unless you know the fact. It takes a little while to get the facts. You still don't know the facts. And it's a very, very important process to me. And it's a very important statement. So I don't want to go quickly and just make a statement for the sake of making a political statement. I want to know the facts.”

This was Trump's third attempt in the last four days to address the controversy over his initial reaction blaming “many sides” for the violence, drawing bipartisan condemnation.

On Saturday, Trump originally blamed Saturday blamed "many sides" for their role in the violence, and came under fierce criticism from both Democrats and Republicans for not being more specific in condemning the white supremacist and Nazi groups that had come to Charlottesville to rally. On Monday, Trump made an official condemnation of the KKK, White Supremacists and Nazis, even as appeared to double down on his original statement on Tuesday afternoon, saying there is “blame on both sides” and added "you had some very bad people in that group but you also had some very fine people."

“What about the alt-left that came charging at the, as you say, the alt-right?,” Trump asked. “Do they have any semblance of guilt? What about the fact they came charging with clubs in their hands, swinging clubs? Do they have any problem? I think they do. As far as I am concerned, that was a horrible, horrible day.”

“I’m not putting anybody on a moral plane. You had one group on one side, and you had a group on the other side,” Trump said. Observing the clashes that took place on Saturday morning, Trump added that liberal counter-protesters which included antifa protesters “violently attacked the other group.”

“I will tell you something. I watched those very closely, much more closely than you people watched it,” Trump said.  "And you had a group on one side that was bad, and you had a group on the other side that was also very violent."

"And nobody wants to say that. But I'll say it right now. You had a group on the other side that came charging in without a permit, and they were very, very violent.”

As discussed yesterday, on Monday Trump specifically called out neo-Nazis and the KKK and condemned racism, but his critics have said he should have done so immediately and that he didn’t because he didn’t want to alienate extremist elements of his base. On Tuesday, the president said that the groups protesting against white supremacists in Charlottesville, Virginia, were "also very violent" calling them "alt left."

When asked by a reporter if Trump believes white supremacists were treated unfairly, the president responded “you had a lot of people in that group who were there to innocently protest and very legally protest. I don't know if you know. They had a permit. The other group didn't have a permit. So I only tell you have. There are two sides to a story.”

Trump also said race relations in the country “have been frayed for a long time” adding “you can ask President Obama about that. He made speeches about it.”

Trump also claimed that not all of the white nationalists protesting were racists. Some, Trump said, had gathered to protest the taking down of a Confederate statue. “I have condemned neo-Nazis. I have condemned many different groups, but not all of those people were neo-Nazis, believe me,” Trump said. “Not all of those people were white supremacists, by any stretch. Those people were also there because they wanted to protest taking down of a statue Robert E. Lee.”

Trump also said White House strategist Steve Bannon, who has been speculated to be on the chopping block after this weekend's violent events, is “a good person. But we’ll see what happens with Mr. Bannon” Trump added that press treats Bannon “poorly,” and he’s not a racist. "I like Steve Bannon, he’s a friend of mine, but Mr. Bannon came on very late” to his campaign.... I never spoke to Mr. Bannon about it,” in reference to his statement about violence in Charlottesville, Va.

Launching into yet another fiery exchange, Trump then slammed at the process of tearing down monuments and defended those protesting the removal of a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee in Charlottesville, Va. last week, asking rhetorically "George Washington was a slave owner... Are we gonna take down statues to George Washington? How about Thomas Jefferson?"

Speaking of the protesters, Trump said “they were there to protest the taking down of the statue of Robert E. Lee", then proceeding to equate the confederate general to presidents Washington and Jefferson: “This week it's Robert E. Lee. I noticed that Stonewall Jackson is coming down. I wonder is it George Washington next week and is it Thomas Jefferson the week after? You know, you really do have to ask yourself where does it stop.”

Following of the attacks, several cities said they would remove statues of Confederate soldiers and leaders. Protesters have also started fighting to tear down such statues, including the statue of "Stonewall" Jackson in Charleston, W.V.  Demonstrators tore down a Confederate statue on Monday night.

He followed up by saying "You're changing history, you're changing culture"

On Monday, Trump said at the White House that “Racism is evil and those who cause violence in its name are criminals and thugs, including the KKK, neo-Nazis, white supremacists, and other hate groups that are repugnant to everything we hold dear as Americans."

Full press conference below, the Q&A begins 20 minutes in:

Comment viewing options

Select your preferred way to display the comments and click "Save settings" to activate your changes.
Horse Pizzle's picture
Horse Pizzle Aug 15, 2017 4:53 PM

Fake news got their ass handed to them. Liars all. 

Shitonya Serfs's picture
Shitonya Serfs Horse Pizzle Aug 15, 2017 4:58 PM

I'm triggered. Gotta go wreck some private property. See you tomorrow.

Thanks for the ideas on the new targets Donald. MAGA

NugginFuts's picture
NugginFuts Shitonya Serfs Aug 15, 2017 5:00 PM

Well at least he finally blamed BLM and ANTIFA for their half of the destruction..... right?

Give_me_liberty_or's picture
Give_me_liberty_or NugginFuts Aug 15, 2017 5:06 PM

someone in the WH will damamge control and walk his comments back tommorow, so he's got all the bases convered.  He's the everything/nothing man.

Billy the Poet's picture
Billy the Poet Give_me_liberty_or Aug 15, 2017 5:10 PM

I'm still pleased that we have a President who doesn't employ terrorist armies to overthrown foreign nations and then cackle over the death and destruction. You gotta take what you can get.

Son of Loki's picture
Son of Loki Billy the Poet Aug 15, 2017 5:13 PM

Most of the wh press males are actually what Schwartenegger would call, "Girlie Men."

 

Even Faith Goldie mentions that soy may be the cause of these American men being pussified. here she is:

 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mduUbJTdXag

AllTimeWhys's picture
AllTimeWhys Son of Loki Aug 15, 2017 5:23 PM

I Watched this live. gave me a raging stiffy when he started calling out the hypocrisy

Jim in MN's picture
Jim in MN AllTimeWhys Aug 15, 2017 5:31 PM

The entire enterprise of tearing down memorials reeks of intellectual and moral bankruptcy.

The Cooler King's picture
The Cooler King Jim in MN Aug 15, 2017 5:52 PM

I've criticized you before, but this, I agree with you

Jim in MN's picture
Jim in MN The Cooler King Aug 15, 2017 6:03 PM

Right on.  I am evolving too, sometimes in uncomfortable ways, but that is life. 

It's taken me a lot of thought to figure out what is wrong with the all-so-easy 'hating on haters' emotional candy being firehosed around.

But deep down, I know something's wrong with it.  And you know, as a rational person (with feelings but hey animals have feelings too), it's something that can be worked out.  Later on I will research Mandela, Gandhi and others on how to treat a defeated opponent.  I am sure I will find more support in their words. 

On with the real resistance--to Tyranny, stemming from corruption. We have to make it work, or the Republic is fallen. 

Get On The Right Side--the American side--the side of Liberty

IntTheLight's picture
IntTheLight Jim in MN Aug 15, 2017 7:03 PM

A defeated opponent. The English and White South Africans calmly handed them what they want. Ghandi and Mandela do not impress me. Ghandi and his naked girls. Mandela the murderer. The test of these men is how the countries did after they took control. Indians with money moved to where the white man was. South Africa spirals downward.

Stop worshipping third world losers.

Jim in MN's picture
Jim in MN IntTheLight Aug 15, 2017 7:10 PM

Hey now, I haven't done the research yet (and I wonder about your sources).   The idea is if you want to get all ethical and shit, you need to display compassion.  Otherwise it's just more  naked force, however clothed. 

Just a thought.  You might be right.....but you might be a dope or an actual racist per se. 

Be seeing you.

Giant Meteor's picture
Giant Meteor Jim in MN Aug 15, 2017 9:32 PM

Indeed correct, 100%

Then again, in case no one had noticed, the empire, as all empires are, is best at turning on itself, self destructing from within, not the ebil Russians, China, Norks, Iraq, Libya, Syria, The Muslim hordes etc. and all the rest of that shit. Current trajectory is indicative of Franklin's response, when asked, " Well Doctor what have we got, a republic or a monarchy.” , "a republic if you can keep it."

The money powers insured, this was only going to go in one direction, and frankly that is where the real fight always was and where it remains ... 

Intellectual and moral bankruptcy as this point, is a foregone conclusion.

The ship has sailed ..

 

dasein211's picture
dasein211 AllTimeWhys Aug 15, 2017 5:35 PM

Confederates were traitors not cultural icons.

tmosley's picture
tmosley dasein211 Aug 15, 2017 5:41 PM

Every man that desires freedom from a central power is a traitor and a patriot.

HockeyFool's picture
HockeyFool tmosley Aug 15, 2017 6:12 PM

Rebels were traitors?

Well then so were the minute men in the revolutionary war, according to the Brits.

It all depends on your perspective.

Giant Meteor's picture
Giant Meteor HockeyFool Aug 15, 2017 9:46 PM

Indeed. One man's terrorist, is another man's freedom fighter, and why it seems we are infinitely locked into this cosmic drama, this mortal combat, till the end of everything, cuz sure as the mornin dew, the sun does not yet rise, for everyone ..

LindseyNarratesWordress's picture
LindseyNarrates... tmosley Aug 15, 2017 7:42 PM

People, the TRUTH is getting censored, by (((the usual-suspects))), BUT IT IS HERE, AND PLEASE, PLEASE, PLEASE, SPREAD IT EVERYWHERE THAT YOU ARE ABLE:

 

SREAD THIS EVERWHERE:  http://www.reddit.com/r/The_Donald/comments/6togcn/massive_cover_up_yout...

 

Lindsey 

Nostradumbass's picture
Nostradumbass LindseyNarratesWordress Aug 16, 2017 2:58 AM

If you are White and you defend yourself, you are a violent terrorist - simple.

If you are black, you are innocent - always.

Sincerely, (((MSM))) (((liberals))) 

 

 

http://www.renegadetribune.com/alt-right-led-trap-charlottesville-now-pr...

Dancing Disraeli's picture
Dancing Disraeli dasein211 Aug 15, 2017 5:51 PM

Wrong.  The states ratified the Constitution, agreeing to cede some of their power to a federal govt.  The states created the federal govt.

The right of any state to secede was understood by everyone leading up to the Civil War, and, in fact, many states in the North seriously considered seceding during the War of 1812.

The actual traitor was Lincoln, who destroyed states' rights, threw many Northern newspaper editors into prison without charge, created fiat $, instituted a draft, and allowed his Generals to employ a scorched earth policy.

Chupacabra-322's picture
Chupacabra-322 Dancing Disraeli Aug 15, 2017 5:58 PM

The "government" has not been legitimate since Lincoln's War. When the southern States' contingent walked out of congress and congress adjourned "sine die" (without a day), congress officially dissolved. They never had a lawful quorum so never lawfully reconvened.

It was Lincoln ruling by decree back then which is the basis for all actions since. He ordered congress to do certain things under martial law (military rule). He even had the governor of New York arrested for opposing certain decrees.

We have had a corporation ACTING as government since 21 Feb 1871.
See:

28 U.S.C. 3002 (15)
(15)“United States” means—
(A) a Federal corporation;
(B) an agency, department, commission, board, or other entity of the United States; or
(C) an instrumentality of the United States.

So... B and C are subdivisions of the "Federal corporation." For further verificaton go to Dunn & Bradstreet (dnb.com) or manta.com. You will find that ALL government entities are listed as private corporations right down to your local police department and school district.

The "law" isn't what you think it is. It's all corporate regulations. Congress and legislatures are acting as the board of directors for the corporations and most don't have any idea. You are simply seen as a corporate asset (human resource) with an asset tag # (SS#) that is not allowed to tell your owner what to do.

The questions you should be asking are, "Who owns it?" "Who are they really working for whether they know it or not?" "What are the requirements to be a CEO of a corporation?"

Hint: You don't have to be a Citizen of any specific country to head up a corporation.

These Criminal Psychopaths / Sociopaths are just minions gaming a Criminal FRUAD system all based on Contract Fraud through our CONSENT (Blacks Law Dictionary) & deception.

From Lincoln, to the Act of 1871, Fed Reserve Act of 1913, to The Emergency Banking Act of 1933. No doubt, thse Megalomaniac's have taken historical FACT, twisted it, kept it from public knowledge to use as leverage in their diabolical plan to Enslave / Control mankind. And, the entire planet.

The purported 14th Amendment to the United States Constitution is and should be held to be ineffective, invalid, null, void and unconstitutional for the following reasons:

The Joint Resolution proposing said amendment was not submitted to or adopted by a Constitutional Congress per Article I, Section 3, and Article V of the U. S. Constitution.

The Joint Resolution was not submitted to the President for his approval as required by Article I, Section 7 of the U. S. Constitution.

The proposed 14th Amendment was rejected by more than one-fourth of all the States then in the Union, and it was never ratified by three-fourths of all the States in the Union as required by Article V of the U. S. Constitution.

They also ratified the 14th amendment after the southern states were not allowed to rejoin congress. Thus the 14th was never ratified by 3/4's of the states.

WernerHeisenberg's picture
WernerHeisenberg Chupacabra-322 Aug 15, 2017 6:04 PM

^^^^^ THIS!

Also as described by Ronald Bernard there are 4 (+2) levels above corporations < private banks < reserve banks < IMF & World Bank < BIS

My plus 2 would be Luciferian oligarch families < the entity they sold their souls to.  I am not kidding.

GUS100CORRINA's picture
GUS100CORRINA Chupacabra-322 Aug 15, 2017 6:57 PM
Chupacabra-322 wrote   The "government" has not been legitimate since Lincoln's War. When the southern States' contingent walked out of congress and congress adjourned "sine die" (without a day), congress officially dissolved. They never had a lawful quorum so never lawfully reconvened.

It was Lincoln ruling by decree back then which is the basis for all actions since. He ordered congress to do certain things under martial law (military rule). He even had the governor of New York arrested for opposing certain decrees.

My response: I AGREE COMPLETELY!!!!

Ace Ventura's picture
Ace Ventura Chupacabra-322 Aug 16, 2017 12:12 PM

+1   Also, not entirely 100% positive, but I believe the 16th Amendment was similarly 'passed'. That is, unconstitutionally and illegally.

Scuba Steve's picture
Scuba Steve Dancing Disraeli Aug 15, 2017 6:21 PM

and so let it be ....

Drag Lincolns ugly ass out of that bitch laiden monument and piss, kick the shit out of that too.

Get to it Snowflakes, fukkin retards.

 

detached.amusement's picture
detached.amusement Scuba Steve Aug 15, 2017 7:29 PM

better yet, let's tear down the fkn lincoln memorial.  its nothing but a testament to the destruction of the republic.

ILikeBoats's picture
ILikeBoats dasein211 Aug 15, 2017 6:29 PM

We got a sh*twit here, who knows nothing of Robert E Lee and his life, and worse, is proud of his pathetic ignorance.

Bill of Rights's picture
Bill of Rights dasein211 Aug 15, 2017 6:44 PM

Another asshole rewriting history to his own liking ...

chubbar's picture
chubbar AllTimeWhys Aug 15, 2017 6:27 PM

Anyone who disagrees with Trump is either retarded or intentionally playing dumb. All you had to do was watch the fucking tv on ANY channel and you would have seen the antifa starting the violence. The fucking cops are crooked as hell, I blame them as much as anyone because they get paid to stop this shit and they just stood around with their thumb up their asses. In fact, it was reported that they intentionally marched them single file into the antifa thugs, which had their faces masked, which is another law the cops saw fit to ignore. Fucking assholes the lot of them. I can't wait for this shitshow to finally kickoff, there are so many little fucktards that desperately need to get a big dose of reality.

maxwellsdemon's picture
maxwellsdemon chubbar Aug 15, 2017 7:12 PM

There are no pictures of blood or gore; Charlotte is a laughable false flag to pin the lable "nationalist' on whites in order to guilt trip whites and scare blacks; the same old globalist/banker/jewish trick of old.  The three people hurled about are all awake, non bloody, and looking quite fine.

First, the journalist Faith Goldy is a Zionist shill,; you can hear her say in this video  how a visit to Israel changed her mind from AGAINST the occupation to FOR the occupation; she is heard just saying 'hear you go' just before the start of the staged crash

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u8WPz2u1ipA

She is heard just saying 'hear you go' just before the start of the staged crash 4 seconds into this video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SHOk0tIdz-A

The iconic photo of the black man with a white t-shirt and red shoes, in mid air behind the dodge was phony; as you can see in the video he obviously grabbbed the large rear air spoiler of the challenger after it had stopped.  Stop at 1:05 into this video (upper right corner)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WAewwlgDaa4

 Then watch him roll of the truck COMPLETELY UNINJURED !!!!!! (1:28 into this video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XTbQ7LyY368

 and seen 9 seconds into this video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0wpVtqk_xmM

 An oveweight lady in a green shirt and black slacks is seen sliding down over the top of the convertible that the challenger hits, conveniently she slides on over the vinyl top of the convertible she positioned herself on when the crash stated (stop around 1:30 into this video and at 3:35 you can see how she begins her fake flip); he calls it a 'crash dummy' but it isn't; it's an obese blonde female

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pFZ_sRgeQ9g

 

She is later seen sitting up looking fine (from the back); no blood or torn clothes are visible.  WHAT A CROCK OF BS !!!!!!

1:17 into this video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SHOk0tIdz-A

 

Also the beginning of this video shows the back of the challenger after it stops and the black guy with the white t-shirt isn't seen behind the car, so that the iconic photo looks may have been completely photoshopped

 

The only other injury was the slightly built man or woman wearing a heavy backpack (IS THIS CRASH PADDING?) who is tossed to the side of the challenger as it backs up and appears to be injured.  But no, the video shows him responsive, no blood, NO TORN CLOTHES EVEN, and looking just fine

 

Einstein wrote that jews needed antisemites in order to force them to preserve their 'jewish identity', so don't turn this juvenile behavior of the psychopathic cabal into a reason to hate. 

 

This crisis actor is straight from Tel Aviv central casting

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t8hjRECCG2w

 

No blood anywhere!!

nmewn's picture
nmewn AllTimeWhys Aug 15, 2017 6:47 PM

"gave me a raging stiffy when he started calling out the hypocrisy"

I was so hard the skin split ;-)

Bigly's picture
Bigly nmewn Aug 15, 2017 7:05 PM

Ok. I sense a chain here.

I was so hard, it petrified....

Beowulf55's picture
Beowulf55 Bigly Aug 15, 2017 7:16 PM

I was so hard I was able to pound a six inch nail into a board.

stormsailor's picture
stormsailor Beowulf55 Aug 15, 2017 10:00 PM

i was so hard a cat couldn't scratch it

stormsailor's picture
stormsailor Bigly Aug 15, 2017 9:57 PM

i was hard as chinese calculas

josie0802's picture
josie0802 stormsailor Aug 16, 2017 8:09 AM

Well can't complain here 2day

swamp's picture
swamp AllTimeWhys Aug 15, 2017 9:15 PM

Why why why is Trump being labeled

DEFIANT?

WTF?

Raymond K Hessel's picture
Raymond K Hessel Son of Loki Aug 15, 2017 5:24 PM

Angelou, DC instead of Washington DC?

How about Port Waters instead of Port Jefferson?

 

Fucking dummies.

Jim in MN's picture
Jim in MN Raymond K Hessel Aug 15, 2017 5:30 PM

Slavery was just one aspect of the United States at the time of the war.

Using slavery as the totality, and therefore the justification for erasure of identity, is a shallow political move, crass and frankly cowardly.

chiaroscuro's picture
chiaroscuro Jim in MN Aug 15, 2017 6:39 PM

Here's the actual text of the Emancipation Proclamation: 

http://blueandgraytrail.com/event/Emancipation_Proclamation_(Full_Text)

Note that it granted freedom ONLY to slaves in the states that had seceded (with the exception of certain counties within those states with Union sympathies). It did NOT apply to the four states in the Union where slavery still existed: Delaware, Maryland, Kentucky and Missouri (plus West Virginia once it was formed for a total of five slave states in the Union). Slavery persisted in some of those states until after the Civil War when the 13th Amendment finally abolished slavery everywhere in the US. In addition, the emancipation proclamation discourages newly freed slaves from fighting (for the South) but invites them to join the Union army. 

Knowing those details it's obvious that Lincoln did not sign the Emancipation Proclamation out of a genuine desire to end slavery. Rather his intent was to punish or reward states and counties based on their loyalty or lack thereof to the Union. It was an attempt to divide and conquer the South with the added goal of bringing more soldiers into the Union army. 

In spite of Lincoln's efforts to sow discord between blacks and whites in the South, tens of thousands of blacks freely served the Confederate Army. I posted this link yesterday but I'm going to post it again because if more people were aware of this piece of history the fallacy of equating the Confederacy with slavery and racism would fall apart: 

https://video.search.yahoo.com/search/video;_ylt=AwrBT7h8dZNZWZEAM5JXNyo...

What we should be doing now is erecting monuments to black Confederates. 

Jim in MN's picture
Jim in MN chiaroscuro Aug 15, 2017 7:08 PM

I would expect we'll be seeing a whole shitload of brand new statues in Trump country (meaning 80% of the USA).....

chiaroscuro's picture
chiaroscuro Jim in MN Aug 15, 2017 9:52 PM

That would be awesome. But until then here's a cheap, simple, mobile and vandalism resistant idea: shadow monuments. I haven't tried this yet but I think it would work. Just make a foam board cut out 2D representation of a monument that's been taken down (or even just one of your favorites). Prop it up in front of a large spot light and project it somewhere highly visible.

Imagine if every night when the sun went down there were haunting, elusive 50 foot tall shadows of Lee on Traveler flashing all over the cities that took their monuments down. Ideally the spot lights and foam boards would be in places that are difficult for vandals to get to. But even if they did it wouldn't be a terribly costly loss. You could make another one by the next night.

From the right location you could move the shadows across a wall or hill and watch SJWs chase them like cats trying to pounce on a laser beam:)

stormsailor's picture
stormsailor chiaroscuro Aug 15, 2017 10:07 PM

i had a laser on my glock 22 .40 i use to make it come out from behind the speaker where my cat could see it,  he thought it lived there cause after he chased it around for a while i always took it back behind the speaker and turned it off.

 

one time i ran him down the hall and made the laser go up the door about half way and back down,  the cat ran up the door turned around and ran back down the door and was hot on that red dots tail.

 

 

GUS100CORRINA's picture
GUS100CORRINA Jim in MN Aug 15, 2017 6:45 PM

My response: WELL DONE Mr. PRESIDENT, WELL DONE!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Thank you for setting the RECORD STRAIGHT for the entire incident.

PRESSITUTES of the MSM should be ASHAMED, TRULY ASHAMED of themselves.

The Cooler King's picture
The Cooler King Son of Loki Aug 15, 2017 5:45 PM

I go back & forth on the TWEETS. (usually, I just roll my eyes).

 

But in an instance like this weekend, where the Soros fueled crowd can & will have a field day on the 'reportage'

 

no holds are barred.

 

The 'saddest' thing, really, is...

 

BOTH sides of the fire are being ginned up by the insatiable jew appetite to create CIVIL WAR 2.0*** in America...

 

*** ~ You see, the first time the jews tried to do this was by trying to assasinate Andrew Jackson (twice), because he threw them down the well. After he died, it took another decade to 'gin up' the CIVIL WAR... Abe Lincoln was only the 'orderly' on watch... The CIVIL WAR had nothing to do with 'slavery', as Steven Spielberg would like to re-write history about....

 

It had everything to do with the NY jew bankers, wanting to get their greedy grubby hands on Southern mercantilism (hence the 'carpetbaggers' as the war was ending)...

 

The jews even offered Abe Lincoln 'loans' to finance the efforts of the 'NORTH' (which was a slick way of calling, the NY JEWS)...

 

Abe never took them up on it, & instead, financed the war by way of GREENBACKS (which, were actually quite successful)... He was confident to actually continue on with that as a currency after the war ended, (except for the fact that the jews hired a man to shoot him in the head as soon as the war was over)...

 

Years passed thereafter, and sooner or later ol 'Woody Wilson' saw that it became a reality (after the 1st Bank of the United States whereby the CHARTER for was fought over in the War of 1812), the 2nd Bank of the Unites States (which Andrew Jackson killed), and later, ol honest Abe has fingerprints on.

 

& so here we are now today...

 

Gamefly & GrubHub afficianados think they're gonna overturn the 'system' that has been around as long as 300 years, by way of a handful of Presidential assasination attempts, are gonna change...

 

Actually, I hope they're right & hope that Satoshi IS NOT ROTHSCHILD.

subversion's picture
subversion Son of Loki Aug 15, 2017 5:35 PM

Tofu much? Why do you think they feed it to monks?

Stay far away from soy.

BlackChicken's picture
BlackChicken Son of Loki Aug 16, 2017 1:28 AM

http://youtu.be/L58T2dl997A
Bombshell connection between Charlottesville, Soros, Obama, Virginia Governor, and other pieces of crap.

This is what real reporting looks like. Watch this, and you will see why the fake media is "going all in" trying to make Trump look like the bad guy. They are doomed...

Bigly's picture
Bigly Billy the Poet Aug 15, 2017 5:14 PM

TRUMP IS THE MAN!!! TRUTH!!!

Billy the Poet's picture
Billy the Poet general ambivalent Aug 15, 2017 5:56 PM

So, in your opinion, Trump defunded Obama's terrorist army in Syria because he wanted to help them. Is that right?