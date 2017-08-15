A Defiant Trump Doubles Down: "Blame On Both Sides" For Violence

During a fiery, improvized press conference that was supposed to address Trump's infrastructure proposal but quickly veered into an angry back and forth between President Trump and the media over Saturday's tragic events in Virignia, Donald Trump defended his initial response to the weekend violence in Charlottesville, saying he needed to "know the facts" before specifically calling out racist groups, and stating that there was “blame on both sides” for the violent clashes that erupted in Charlottesville over the weekend.
“You had a group on one side that was bad and you had a group on the other side that was also very violent and nobody wants to say that but I’ll say it right now,” the president said. He added: “You had a group on the other side that came charging in without a permit. They were very violent.”
Claiming he needed more information, Trump said “I didn't wait long” to condemn the violence, saying “I wanted to make sure, unlike most politicians, that what I said was correct, not make a quick statement."
He then said that "the statement I made on Saturday, the first statement, was a fine statement, but you don't make statements that direct unless you know the fact. It takes a little while to get the facts. You still don't know the facts. And it's a very, very important process to me. And it's a very important statement. So I don't want to go quickly and just make a statement for the sake of making a political statement. I want to know the facts.”
#ICYMI "I wanted to make sure, unlike most politicians, that what I said was correct, not make a quick statement," Trump said. pic.twitter.com/R2NXpVE56D
This was Trump's third attempt in the last four days to address the controversy over his initial reaction blaming “many sides” for the violence, drawing bipartisan condemnation.
On Saturday, Trump originally blamed Saturday blamed "many sides" for their role in the violence, and came under fierce criticism from both Democrats and Republicans for not being more specific in condemning the white supremacist and Nazi groups that had come to Charlottesville to rally. On Monday, Trump made an official condemnation of the KKK, White Supremacists and Nazis, even as appeared to double down on his original statement on Tuesday afternoon, saying there is “blame on both sides” and added "you had some very bad people in that group but you also had some very fine people."
“What about the alt-left that came charging at the, as you say, the alt-right?,” Trump asked. “Do they have any semblance of guilt? What about the fact they came charging with clubs in their hands, swinging clubs? Do they have any problem? I think they do. As far as I am concerned, that was a horrible, horrible day.”
“I’m not putting anybody on a moral plane. You had one group on one side, and you had a group on the other side,” Trump said. Observing the clashes that took place on Saturday morning, Trump added that liberal counter-protesters which included antifa protesters “violently attacked the other group.”
“I will tell you something. I watched those very closely, much more closely than you people watched it,” Trump said. "And you had a group on one side that was bad, and you had a group on the other side that was also very violent."
"And nobody wants to say that. But I'll say it right now. You had a group on the other side that came charging in without a permit, and they were very, very violent.”
As discussed yesterday, on Monday Trump specifically called out neo-Nazis and the KKK and condemned racism, but his critics have said he should have done so immediately and that he didn’t because he didn’t want to alienate extremist elements of his base. On Tuesday, the president said that the groups protesting against white supremacists in Charlottesville, Virginia, were "also very violent" calling them "alt left."
Pres. Trump on Charlottesville: "There's blame on both sides...you also had people that were very fine people on both sides." pic.twitter.com/ayX9eHABsN
When asked by a reporter if Trump believes white supremacists were treated unfairly, the president responded “you had a lot of people in that group who were there to innocently protest and very legally protest. I don't know if you know. They had a permit. The other group didn't have a permit. So I only tell you have. There are two sides to a story.”
Pres. Trump on Charlottesville: "There are two sides to a story"; says the counterprotesters "didn't have a permit." https://t.co/7QghYd2OO2 pic.twitter.com/C7ISHU6JSI
Trump also said race relations in the country “have been frayed for a long time” adding “you can ask President Obama about that. He made speeches about it.”
Trump also claimed that not all of the white nationalists protesting were racists. Some, Trump said, had gathered to protest the taking down of a Confederate statue. “I have condemned neo-Nazis. I have condemned many different groups, but not all of those people were neo-Nazis, believe me,” Trump said. “Not all of those people were white supremacists, by any stretch. Those people were also there because they wanted to protest taking down of a statue Robert E. Lee.”
Trump also said White House strategist Steve Bannon, who has been speculated to be on the chopping block after this weekend's violent events, is “a good person. But we’ll see what happens with Mr. Bannon” Trump added that press treats Bannon “poorly,” and he’s not a racist. "I like Steve Bannon, he’s a friend of mine, but Mr. Bannon came on very late” to his campaign.... I never spoke to Mr. Bannon about it,” in reference to his statement about violence in Charlottesville, Va.
Launching into yet another fiery exchange, Trump then slammed at the process of tearing down monuments and defended those protesting the removal of a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee in Charlottesville, Va. last week, asking rhetorically "George Washington was a slave owner... Are we gonna take down statues to George Washington? How about Thomas Jefferson?"
President Trump: "George Washington was a slave owner... Are we gonna take down statues to George Washington? How about Thomas Jefferson?" pic.twitter.com/bUJnbaniwL
Speaking of the protesters, Trump said “they were there to protest the taking down of the statue of Robert E. Lee", then proceeding to equate the confederate general to presidents Washington and Jefferson: “This week it's Robert E. Lee. I noticed that Stonewall Jackson is coming down. I wonder is it George Washington next week and is it Thomas Jefferson the week after? You know, you really do have to ask yourself where does it stop.”
Following of the attacks, several cities said they would remove statues of Confederate soldiers and leaders. Protesters have also started fighting to tear down such statues, including the statue of "Stonewall" Jackson in Charleston, W.V. Demonstrators tore down a Confederate statue on Monday night.
He followed up by saying "You're changing history, you're changing culture"
Trump: "You're changing history, you're changing culture" pic.twitter.com/37tb0rGNLA
On Monday, Trump said at the White House that “Racism is evil and those who cause violence in its name are criminals and thugs, including the KKK, neo-Nazis, white supremacists, and other hate groups that are repugnant to everything we hold dear as Americans."
Full press conference below, the Q&A begins 20 minutes in:
Fake news got their ass handed to them. Liars all.
I'm triggered. Gotta go wreck some private property. See you tomorrow.
Thanks for the ideas on the new targets Donald. MAGA
Well at least he finally blamed BLM and ANTIFA for their half of the destruction..... right?
someone in the WH will damamge control and walk his comments back tommorow, so he's got all the bases convered. He's the everything/nothing man.
I'm still pleased that we have a President who doesn't employ terrorist armies to overthrown foreign nations and then cackle over the death and destruction. You gotta take what you can get.
Most of the wh press males are actually what Schwartenegger would call, "Girlie Men."
Even Faith Goldie mentions that soy may be the cause of these American men being pussified. here she is:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mduUbJTdXag
I Watched this live. gave me a raging stiffy when he started calling out the hypocrisy
The entire enterprise of tearing down memorials reeks of intellectual and moral bankruptcy.
I've criticized you before, but this, I agree with you
Right on. I am evolving too, sometimes in uncomfortable ways, but that is life.
It's taken me a lot of thought to figure out what is wrong with the all-so-easy 'hating on haters' emotional candy being firehosed around.
But deep down, I know something's wrong with it. And you know, as a rational person (with feelings but hey animals have feelings too), it's something that can be worked out. Later on I will research Mandela, Gandhi and others on how to treat a defeated opponent. I am sure I will find more support in their words.
On with the real resistance--to Tyranny, stemming from corruption. We have to make it work, or the Republic is fallen.
Get On The Right Side--the American side--the side of Liberty
A defeated opponent. The English and White South Africans calmly handed them what they want. Ghandi and Mandela do not impress me. Ghandi and his naked girls. Mandela the murderer. The test of these men is how the countries did after they took control. Indians with money moved to where the white man was. South Africa spirals downward.
Stop worshipping third world losers.
Hey now, I haven't done the research yet (and I wonder about your sources). The idea is if you want to get all ethical and shit, you need to display compassion. Otherwise it's just more naked force, however clothed.
Just a thought. You might be right.....but you might be a dope or an actual racist per se.
Be seeing you.
Indeed correct, 100%
Then again, in case no one had noticed, the empire, as all empires are, is best at turning on itself, self destructing from within, not the ebil Russians, China, Norks, Iraq, Libya, Syria, The Muslim hordes etc. and all the rest of that shit. Current trajectory is indicative of Franklin's response, when asked, " Well Doctor what have we got, a republic or a monarchy.” , "a republic if you can keep it."
The money powers insured, this was only going to go in one direction, and frankly that is where the real fight always was and where it remains ...
Intellectual and moral bankruptcy as this point, is a foregone conclusion.
The ship has sailed ..
Confederates were traitors not cultural icons.
Every man that desires freedom from a central power is a traitor and a patriot.
Rebels were traitors?
Well then so were the minute men in the revolutionary war, according to the Brits.
It all depends on your perspective.
Indeed. One man's terrorist, is another man's freedom fighter, and why it seems we are infinitely locked into this cosmic drama, this mortal combat, till the end of everything, cuz sure as the mornin dew, the sun does not yet rise, for everyone ..
People, the TRUTH is getting censored, by (((the usual-suspects))), BUT IT IS HERE, AND PLEASE, PLEASE, PLEASE, SPREAD IT EVERYWHERE THAT YOU ARE ABLE:
SREAD THIS EVERWHERE: http://www.reddit.com/r/The_Donald/comments/6togcn/massive_cover_up_yout...
Lindsey
If you are White and you defend yourself, you are a violent terrorist - simple.
If you are black, you are innocent - always.
Sincerely, (((MSM))) (((liberals)))
http://www.renegadetribune.com/alt-right-led-trap-charlottesville-now-pr...
Wrong. The states ratified the Constitution, agreeing to cede some of their power to a federal govt. The states created the federal govt.
The right of any state to secede was understood by everyone leading up to the Civil War, and, in fact, many states in the North seriously considered seceding during the War of 1812.
The actual traitor was Lincoln, who destroyed states' rights, threw many Northern newspaper editors into prison without charge, created fiat $, instituted a draft, and allowed his Generals to employ a scorched earth policy.
The "government" has not been legitimate since Lincoln's War. When the southern States' contingent walked out of congress and congress adjourned "sine die" (without a day), congress officially dissolved. They never had a lawful quorum so never lawfully reconvened.
It was Lincoln ruling by decree back then which is the basis for all actions since. He ordered congress to do certain things under martial law (military rule). He even had the governor of New York arrested for opposing certain decrees.
We have had a corporation ACTING as government since 21 Feb 1871.
See:
28 U.S.C. 3002 (15)
(15)“United States” means—
(A) a Federal corporation;
(B) an agency, department, commission, board, or other entity of the United States; or
(C) an instrumentality of the United States.
So... B and C are subdivisions of the "Federal corporation." For further verificaton go to Dunn & Bradstreet (dnb.com) or manta.com. You will find that ALL government entities are listed as private corporations right down to your local police department and school district.
The "law" isn't what you think it is. It's all corporate regulations. Congress and legislatures are acting as the board of directors for the corporations and most don't have any idea. You are simply seen as a corporate asset (human resource) with an asset tag # (SS#) that is not allowed to tell your owner what to do.
The questions you should be asking are, "Who owns it?" "Who are they really working for whether they know it or not?" "What are the requirements to be a CEO of a corporation?"
Hint: You don't have to be a Citizen of any specific country to head up a corporation.
These Criminal Psychopaths / Sociopaths are just minions gaming a Criminal FRUAD system all based on Contract Fraud through our CONSENT (Blacks Law Dictionary) & deception.
From Lincoln, to the Act of 1871, Fed Reserve Act of 1913, to The Emergency Banking Act of 1933. No doubt, thse Megalomaniac's have taken historical FACT, twisted it, kept it from public knowledge to use as leverage in their diabolical plan to Enslave / Control mankind. And, the entire planet.
The purported 14th Amendment to the United States Constitution is and should be held to be ineffective, invalid, null, void and unconstitutional for the following reasons:
The Joint Resolution proposing said amendment was not submitted to or adopted by a Constitutional Congress per Article I, Section 3, and Article V of the U. S. Constitution.
The Joint Resolution was not submitted to the President for his approval as required by Article I, Section 7 of the U. S. Constitution.
The proposed 14th Amendment was rejected by more than one-fourth of all the States then in the Union, and it was never ratified by three-fourths of all the States in the Union as required by Article V of the U. S. Constitution.
They also ratified the 14th amendment after the southern states were not allowed to rejoin congress. Thus the 14th was never ratified by 3/4's of the states.
^^^^^ THIS!
Also as described by Ronald Bernard there are 4 (+2) levels above corporations < private banks < reserve banks < IMF & World Bank < BIS
My plus 2 would be Luciferian oligarch families < the entity they sold their souls to. I am not kidding.
It was Lincoln ruling by decree back then which is the basis for all actions since. He ordered congress to do certain things under martial law (military rule). He even had the governor of New York arrested for opposing certain decrees.
My response: I AGREE COMPLETELY!!!!
+1 Also, not entirely 100% positive, but I believe the 16th Amendment was similarly 'passed'. That is, unconstitutionally and illegally.
and so let it be ....
Drag Lincolns ugly ass out of that bitch laiden monument and piss, kick the shit out of that too.
Get to it Snowflakes, fukkin retards.
better yet, let's tear down the fkn lincoln memorial. its nothing but a testament to the destruction of the republic.
We got a sh*twit here, who knows nothing of Robert E Lee and his life, and worse, is proud of his pathetic ignorance.
Another asshole rewriting history to his own liking ...
Anyone who disagrees with Trump is either retarded or intentionally playing dumb. All you had to do was watch the fucking tv on ANY channel and you would have seen the antifa starting the violence. The fucking cops are crooked as hell, I blame them as much as anyone because they get paid to stop this shit and they just stood around with their thumb up their asses. In fact, it was reported that they intentionally marched them single file into the antifa thugs, which had their faces masked, which is another law the cops saw fit to ignore. Fucking assholes the lot of them. I can't wait for this shitshow to finally kickoff, there are so many little fucktards that desperately need to get a big dose of reality.
There are no pictures of blood or gore; Charlotte is a laughable false flag to pin the lable "nationalist' on whites in order to guilt trip whites and scare blacks; the same old globalist/banker/jewish trick of old. The three people hurled about are all awake, non bloody, and looking quite fine.
First, the journalist Faith Goldy is a Zionist shill,; you can hear her say in this video how a visit to Israel changed her mind from AGAINST the occupation to FOR the occupation; she is heard just saying 'hear you go' just before the start of the staged crash
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u8WPz2u1ipA
She is heard just saying 'hear you go' just before the start of the staged crash 4 seconds into this video
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SHOk0tIdz-A
The iconic photo of the black man with a white t-shirt and red shoes, in mid air behind the dodge was phony; as you can see in the video he obviously grabbbed the large rear air spoiler of the challenger after it had stopped. Stop at 1:05 into this video (upper right corner)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WAewwlgDaa4
Then watch him roll of the truck COMPLETELY UNINJURED !!!!!! (1:28 into this video)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XTbQ7LyY368
and seen 9 seconds into this video
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0wpVtqk_xmM
An oveweight lady in a green shirt and black slacks is seen sliding down over the top of the convertible that the challenger hits, conveniently she slides on over the vinyl top of the convertible she positioned herself on when the crash stated (stop around 1:30 into this video and at 3:35 you can see how she begins her fake flip); he calls it a 'crash dummy' but it isn't; it's an obese blonde female
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pFZ_sRgeQ9g
She is later seen sitting up looking fine (from the back); no blood or torn clothes are visible. WHAT A CROCK OF BS !!!!!!
1:17 into this video
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SHOk0tIdz-A
Also the beginning of this video shows the back of the challenger after it stops and the black guy with the white t-shirt isn't seen behind the car, so that the iconic photo looks may have been completely photoshopped
The only other injury was the slightly built man or woman wearing a heavy backpack (IS THIS CRASH PADDING?) who is tossed to the side of the challenger as it backs up and appears to be injured. But no, the video shows him responsive, no blood, NO TORN CLOTHES EVEN, and looking just fine
Einstein wrote that jews needed antisemites in order to force them to preserve their 'jewish identity', so don't turn this juvenile behavior of the psychopathic cabal into a reason to hate.
This crisis actor is straight from Tel Aviv central casting
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t8hjRECCG2w
No blood anywhere!!
"gave me a raging stiffy when he started calling out the hypocrisy"
I was so hard the skin split ;-)
Ok. I sense a chain here.
I was so hard, it petrified....
I was so hard I was able to pound a six inch nail into a board.
i was so hard a cat couldn't scratch it
i was hard as chinese calculas
Well can't complain here 2day
Why why why is Trump being labeled
DEFIANT?
WTF?
Angelou, DC instead of Washington DC?
How about Port Waters instead of Port Jefferson?
Fucking dummies.
Slavery was just one aspect of the United States at the time of the war.
Using slavery as the totality, and therefore the justification for erasure of identity, is a shallow political move, crass and frankly cowardly.
Here's the actual text of the Emancipation Proclamation:
http://blueandgraytrail.com/event/Emancipation_Proclamation_(Full_Text)
Note that it granted freedom ONLY to slaves in the states that had seceded (with the exception of certain counties within those states with Union sympathies). It did NOT apply to the four states in the Union where slavery still existed: Delaware, Maryland, Kentucky and Missouri (plus West Virginia once it was formed for a total of five slave states in the Union). Slavery persisted in some of those states until after the Civil War when the 13th Amendment finally abolished slavery everywhere in the US. In addition, the emancipation proclamation discourages newly freed slaves from fighting (for the South) but invites them to join the Union army.
Knowing those details it's obvious that Lincoln did not sign the Emancipation Proclamation out of a genuine desire to end slavery. Rather his intent was to punish or reward states and counties based on their loyalty or lack thereof to the Union. It was an attempt to divide and conquer the South with the added goal of bringing more soldiers into the Union army.
In spite of Lincoln's efforts to sow discord between blacks and whites in the South, tens of thousands of blacks freely served the Confederate Army. I posted this link yesterday but I'm going to post it again because if more people were aware of this piece of history the fallacy of equating the Confederacy with slavery and racism would fall apart:
https://video.search.yahoo.com/search/video;_ylt=AwrBT7h8dZNZWZEAM5JXNyo...
What we should be doing now is erecting monuments to black Confederates.
I would expect we'll be seeing a whole shitload of brand new statues in Trump country (meaning 80% of the USA).....
That would be awesome. But until then here's a cheap, simple, mobile and vandalism resistant idea: shadow monuments. I haven't tried this yet but I think it would work. Just make a foam board cut out 2D representation of a monument that's been taken down (or even just one of your favorites). Prop it up in front of a large spot light and project it somewhere highly visible.
Imagine if every night when the sun went down there were haunting, elusive 50 foot tall shadows of Lee on Traveler flashing all over the cities that took their monuments down. Ideally the spot lights and foam boards would be in places that are difficult for vandals to get to. But even if they did it wouldn't be a terribly costly loss. You could make another one by the next night.
From the right location you could move the shadows across a wall or hill and watch SJWs chase them like cats trying to pounce on a laser beam:)
i had a laser on my glock 22 .40 i use to make it come out from behind the speaker where my cat could see it, he thought it lived there cause after he chased it around for a while i always took it back behind the speaker and turned it off.
one time i ran him down the hall and made the laser go up the door about half way and back down, the cat ran up the door turned around and ran back down the door and was hot on that red dots tail.
My response: WELL DONE Mr. PRESIDENT, WELL DONE!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Thank you for setting the RECORD STRAIGHT for the entire incident.
PRESSITUTES of the MSM should be ASHAMED, TRULY ASHAMED of themselves.
I go back & forth on the TWEETS. (usually, I just roll my eyes).
But in an instance like this weekend, where the Soros fueled crowd can & will have a field day on the 'reportage'
no holds are barred.
The 'saddest' thing, really, is...
BOTH sides of the fire are being ginned up by the insatiable jew appetite to create CIVIL WAR 2.0*** in America...
*** ~ You see, the first time the jews tried to do this was by trying to assasinate Andrew Jackson (twice), because he threw them down the well. After he died, it took another decade to 'gin up' the CIVIL WAR... Abe Lincoln was only the 'orderly' on watch... The CIVIL WAR had nothing to do with 'slavery', as Steven Spielberg would like to re-write history about....
It had everything to do with the NY jew bankers, wanting to get their greedy grubby hands on Southern mercantilism (hence the 'carpetbaggers' as the war was ending)...
The jews even offered Abe Lincoln 'loans' to finance the efforts of the 'NORTH' (which was a slick way of calling, the NY JEWS)...
Abe never took them up on it, & instead, financed the war by way of GREENBACKS (which, were actually quite successful)... He was confident to actually continue on with that as a currency after the war ended, (except for the fact that the jews hired a man to shoot him in the head as soon as the war was over)...
Years passed thereafter, and sooner or later ol 'Woody Wilson' saw that it became a reality (after the 1st Bank of the United States whereby the CHARTER for was fought over in the War of 1812), the 2nd Bank of the Unites States (which Andrew Jackson killed), and later, ol honest Abe has fingerprints on.
& so here we are now today...
Gamefly & GrubHub afficianados think they're gonna overturn the 'system' that has been around as long as 300 years, by way of a handful of Presidential assasination attempts, are gonna change...
Actually, I hope they're right & hope that Satoshi IS NOT ROTHSCHILD.
Tofu much? Why do you think they feed it to monks?
Stay far away from soy.
http://youtu.be/L58T2dl997A
Bombshell connection between Charlottesville, Soros, Obama, Virginia Governor, and other pieces of crap.
This is what real reporting looks like. Watch this, and you will see why the fake media is "going all in" trying to make Trump look like the bad guy. They are doomed...
TRUMP IS THE MAN!!! TRUTH!!!
But not for want of trying.
So, in your opinion, Trump defunded Obama's terrorist army in Syria because he wanted to help them. Is that right?