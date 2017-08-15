This Picture Of Mike Pence 'Triggered' An Entire Campus Of California Private College Kids

When McKenzie Deutsch posted a picture of herself posing with the Vice President of the United States at the White House she probably didn't expect to set off a mass 'triggering' event at her ritzy Southern California private institution of higher indoctrination, Scripps College, but that's exactly what happened.
According to the Daily Caller, Deutsch, a rising junior at Scripps, was an intern this summer in the office of U.S. Representative Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-WA) and was excited by the opportunity to meet the Vice President. So, after snapping the pic below she posted it to Facebook with the caption: “The places you’ll go, the things you’ll see, the people you’ll meet… What a day it was in DC!”
Of course, it wasn't long before Deutsch was effectively tried and convicted of a hate crime by her peers at the ritzy, $70,000-per-year college.
“I don’t know if you understand that Pence want me and the people I love to be erased by any means possible. I don’t know how to express to you how it feels to see a fellow Scrippsie in this photo with someone who has shown himself so willing to commit institutional violence,” one angry student wrote under Deutsch’s photo with Pence.
“Posing next to someone who is a direct threat to LGBT+ groups and other marginalized communities and posting this photo with a pleasant caption is not a politically neutral act,” the student declared. “It shows you as a person who smiles with our oppressors for the sake of a photo op.”
Another student said the photo of Pence — snapped 2,636 miles away in Washington, D.C. — made her feel “unsafe.”
“To post this photo with pride is to make LGBTQ+ folks feel unsafe, as Pence has incredibly violent, homophobic views,” the student wrote, adding that she was “shocked at the continued inability to listen to marginalized people about the impact of this picture on us.”
A third student was downright hostile.
“Hmmmmm how many lgbtq folks do you need to help send to conversion therapy in exchange for reproductive rights from Pence?” the student asked.
Meanwhile, one student apparently is 'in to the whole brevity thing' and posted a simple one-word response to the picture: "Bitch."
Upon returning to school, Deutsch posted a scathing opinion piece blasting not only the "vicious" responses she received over Facebook but the faculty of her liberal college which she says are intolerant of con-conforming political opinions.
Mutual respect for those with right-leaning political beliefs is lost on liberal students at the Claremont Colleges.
Most students probably come to that conclusion within their first week at Claremont. I certainly did after just a few days in Scripps’s freshman seminar course, “Core,” a mandatory curriculum to introduce—although “indoctrinate” more accurately describes my personal experience—the theories and philosophies Scripps faculty deem necessary for students’ college education (Angela Davis’s Are Prisons Obsolete? was the class Bible).
I did not feel that I could freely express my own views without being shunned by my classmates and professors alike. So, I did not. I kept my head down and did my best to avoid sparking controversy.
How did we get here?
How did we get to the point where taking a photo with someone is an act of violence? How will we ever be able to have adult conversations if no one is ever willing to listen to those who have opposing philosophies? How can we coexist when we write off our political opponents—as well as those who dare to take photos with them—as morally bankrupt?
Hopefully Deutsch is OK never getting another 'A' during her college career at Scripps.
well, pence is anti lgbt and knee jerk zionist warmonger as well as financially pretty crooked (used campaign contributions to pay his mortgage, car payment, visa bill and golf fees: http://www.indianapolismonthly.com/news-opinion/incoming-mike-pence/). i wish trump had picked a better person but maybe tptb made him an offer he couldn't refuse. if trump runs again i hope he chooses (is able to choose) more wisely.

still these snowflakes are pretty insufferable in their moral superiority, absolutism and total blindness to the (arguably far greater) moral and financial corruption of the dnc and hillary clinton.
still these snowflakes are pretty insufferable in their moral superiority, absolutism and total blindness to the (arguably far greater) moral and financial corruption of the dnc and hillary clinton.
People should not of harassed the girl pictured with Pence! This does not mean Pence is well liked by all.
Following the revelation Donald Trump has picked Mike Pence for his Vice Presidential running mate we hear the words "Tell me it isn't so" flowing from the mouth of many Trump supporters. Pence is viewed by many voters as one of the most divisive and polarizing politicians in America. When the announcement was made a cheer rang out in the state of Indiana, the cheer did not signal approval but was rather a joyous celebration that Indiana would soon be rid of the unpopular Republican Governor.
At the time Pence who was running an uphill campaign to be reelected. To many voters outside his camp, Pence is seen as a shallow stuffed shirt and an opportunist with a history of seeking power by working his way up the political food chain. The article below delves into why Pence was not popular in his home state of Indiana.
http://brucewilds.blogspot.com/2016/07/trumps-choice-of-pence-good-or-bad.html
Founded by the daughter of the man who set up the Scripp's media empire: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/E._W._Scripps_Company
And now for the place of matriculation:
http://www.scrippscollege.edu/about/
When Scripps was founded in 1926 in Claremont, California, it was one of few institutions dedicated to educating women for lives of commitment and engagement. Since then, Scripps has continued to champion qualities of both mind and spirit in accordance with the vision of its founder, newspaper entrepreneur and philanthropist Ellen Browning Scripps. Scripps today offers a rigorous interdisciplinary curriculum, a robust intellectual community, a commitment to diversity and inclusion, and a rich residential experience designed to shape the next generation of leaders.
As an internationally recognized leader in women’s liberal arts education, Scripps has an increasingly competitive admissions process that reflects the growing demand for a Scripps education. The College has garnered numerous prestigious national grants for student and faculty research, curriculum development, and educational initiatives, and has established a reputation for thoughtful leadership among higher education peers. Scripps students win many national fellowships and research grants and offer the skills employers value and society needs: strong critical thinking, written and oral communication abilities, a global orientation and intercultural competence, and the ability to collaborate effectively.
