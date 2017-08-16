Trump Disbands Advisory Councils As CEOs Flee; Pence Ends Foreign Trip Early

Update 3: According to the WSJ, Blackstone's Steve Schwarzman called Trump to tell him council was disbanding. Then Trump tweeted he was disbanding it.
One of the councils had planned to disband after a conference call of its executives on Wednesday morning, a person familiar with the matter said. Mr. Trump’s tweet came after reports that council was disbanding. Blackstone Group LP Chief Executive Stephen A. Schwarzman, who led the Strategic and Policy Forum, phoned the president on Wednesday to inform him the group was being disbanded, according to people familiar with the call.
After the call, which was described as cordial, the president tweeted that it was his decision to disband that council. In that tweet, he also announced he was disbanding the manufacturing-advisory council. A White House spokesman declined to comment.
Update 2: Following its decision to disband, which took place even as two more CEOs from the mfg council - the chiefs of J&J and United Tech - were announcing their resignations. Trump's now defunct Strategy Council has just issued the following statement:
"As our members have expressed individually over the past several days, intolerance, racism and violence have absolutely no place in this country and are an affront to core American values. The President's Strategic and Policy Forum was conceived as a bi-partisan group of business leaders called to serve our country by providing independent feedback and perspectives directly to the President on accelerating economic growth and job creation in the United States. We believe the debate over Forum participation has become a distraction from our well-intentioned and sincere desire to aid vital policy discussions on how to improve the lives of everyday Americans. As such, the President and we are disbanding the Forum. Job creation and supporting an inclusive pro-growth agenda remain vitally important to the progress of our country. As Americans, we are all united in our desire to see our country succeed."
Meanwhile, as noted earlier, VP Pence will end his visit to South America early and fly home on Thursday, after the latest Trump scandal which led to the dissolution of two of his key economic advisory councils following the riots in Charlottesville, Va.
As AP reported previously, Pence will cut short his trip to South America, where he joined Chile President Michelle Bachelet for a joint press conference Wednesday on the political unrest in Venezuela. The vice president defended Trump just days ago as Trump drew bipartisan criticism for his remarks following the violent events in Charlottesville, and may return in order to directly address critics and steady the administration after the dissolution of the American Manufacturing Council and Strategy and Policy Forum.
Update 1: With the CEOs within the various administration councils deciding to leave en masse, President Trump has tweeted over the top to give the appearance that he decided to shut them down:
"Rather than putting pressure on the businesspeople of the Manufacturing Council & Strategy & Policy Forum, I am ending both. Thank you all!" Trump wrote in a tweet.
Rather than putting pressure on the businesspeople of the Manufacturing Council & Strategy & Policy Forum, I am ending both. Thank you all!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 16, 2017
As we detailed earlier, with CEOs dropping like flies from Trump's manufacturing councel, with 3M and Campbell Soup CEOs announcing they are out, CNBC reports that President Trump's Strategic and Policy Forum has agreed to disband. The business advisory council is, or rather was, made up of top business leaders is separate from Trump's manufacturing council, which several business leaders left this week.
The Strategic and Policy Forum, led by Blackstone CEO Steve Schwarzman, featured, among others:
- JPMorgan Chase's Jamie Dimon
- BlackRock's Larry Fink
- Wal-Mart's Doug McMillon
- IBM's Ginni Rometty
"The thinking was it was important to do as a group," a member told CNBC. "As a panel, not as individuals because it would have more significant impact. It makes a central point that it's not going to go forward. It's done."
Bloomberg confirms that Trump’s council of senior business leaders who advise on strategy and policy is disbanding, according to a person familiar with the matter.
The executive council, which is led by Blackstone Group LP’s Stephen Schwarzman, planned to inform the White House Wednesday before making the announcement public, according to the person, who wasn’t authorized to discuss the matter publicly.
The strategy group is one of several the White House convened earlier this year to advise the president.
Several CEOs from a manufacturing council have quit this week, following blowback over Trump’s remarks about racially charged violence in Virginia on Saturday.
This follows the mass exodus of CEOs, most recently 3M and Campbell CEOs. Inge Thulin, the chairman and CEO of 3M , on Wednesday announced his resignation from President Donald Trump's manufacturing council.
"Sustainability, diversity and inclusion are my personal values and also fundamental to the 3M Vision. The past few months have provided me with an opportunity to reflect upon my commitment to these values," he said in a statement. "I joined the Manufacturing Jobs Initiative in January to advocate for policies that align with our values and encourage even stronger investment and job growth - in order to make the United States stronger, healthier and more prosperous for all people. After careful consideration, I believe the initiative is no longer an effective vehicle for 3M to advance these goals. As a result, today I am resigning from the Manufacturing Advisory Council. At 3M, we will continue to champion an environment that supports sustainability, diversity and inclusion. I am committed to building a company that improves lives in every corner of the world."
And Campbell Soup Company CEO left shortly after:
NEW: Inge Thulin, Pres. and CEO of 3M, resigns from Trump’s manufacturing council: “We will continue to champion...diversity and inclusion.” pic.twitter.com/914A2G2Z9z
— ABC News (@ABC) August 16, 2017
They join Merck CEO Kenneth Frazier, Under Armour's Kevin Plank, Intel's Brian Krzanich, Alliance for American Manufacturing president Scott Paul and AFL-CIO president Richard Trumpka in exiting the council, which is headed by Dow Chemical CEO Andrew Liveris. Thea Lee, former deputy chief of staff of the AFL-CIO, said on Twitter she is quitting the council as well.
Tesla's Elon Musk and Disney's Bob Iger in June dropped out of a strategic and policy forum to the president following his decision to withdraw the United States from the Paris climate accord. Since-ousted Uber CEO Travis Kalanick quit the council in February over employee backlash.
As a reminder, President Trump tweeted yesterday:
"For every CEO that drops out of the Manufacturing Council, I have many to take their place. Grandstanders should not have gone on. JOBS!"
That remains to be seen, meanwhile VP Pence just made statement confirming he will be returning early from his LatAm trip:
- PENCE: WILL END TRIP A BIT EARLY AFTER PANAMA VISIT
- PENCE SAYS HE'S RETURNING TO U.S. TOMORROW FROM LATIN AMERICA
So be it. Globalists gotta globe.
All CEOs on the Council can be replaced by Generals. We already have so many of them, so what’s another dozen or two? ;-)
Looney
Replace them with someone who puts the countries interests ahead of their own.
Kids… understand this …\
CEO’s are not business people…
They are rentier --- financiers.
The good thing is that the pres will not have to deal with those schmucks anymoar.
I now have an extremely limited list of places to shop and goods I can buy.
Fecking CEO's ... Same Shit NO Jobs ...
There is no excuse or defense for the white supremacists or racists. But to not see and condemn the same foundational motivations deep in the roots of the black lives matter movement (when they espouse the execution of police, and burn down stores and cars), or postmodernist social justice warriors (who so vehemently and violently protest against any form of speech on campuses that is contrary to their own) is to not understand and see the whole of the issue. It is fine to call a spade a spade. Not calling all spades spades is ignorance, willful blindness, or demonstrates a profound lack of courage.
Sorry Again Plebes... CEO'$ win, you lose...
The Ferengy Said It...PROFIT Above All...Hello Mexico...
Wonder how many of those CEOs where members of the tribe.
REPEATING HISTORY: The Jewish Attack on America Same as the Jewish Attack on Weimar Republic
http://dailywesterner.com/news/the-jewish-attack-on-america-same-as-the-...
hey trumpy...when you finally lose all of your goldmansux friends and the generals start leaving you...you can always turn to the PEOPLE and start doing OUR business:
1. Pardon Edward Snowden and Julian Assange as a sign he WELCOMES whistle blowers and putting the PEOPLE'S business in the LIGHT
2. Begin to revoke the fed's charter by putting Ron Paul in charge of a special investigation of fed malfeasance and destruction of the currency
3. Immediately suspend weapon sales to ANY country or organization involved in a current conflict
4. Revoke israel's special exemption from foreign lobbying registration and fully audit AIPAC with an intention to uncover bribery and espionage
5. Immediately indict Bill and Hillary Clinton and others from the Clinton Foundation on charges of corruption, espionage, and theft
6. Rescind all future payments/allotments to the saudi arabia and israel until they are in compliance with international law and human rights standards
7. Cease saber rattling against Iran and Russia and work toward peaceful, complementary accommodations
8. Draw down the 600 plus U.S. military bases around the world and bring the Americans HOME
Yeah, but what a window dressing opportunity for those CEO's! Or is it called virtue signalling?
Wow - a chance to scream: "I'm not a racist!" - you don't get a shot (okay, it's a cheap shot) like this everyday.
No
A) Tax Reform
B) ObamaCare Reform
C) Business Panel
D) Jobs coming back to US.
Tell me again why we're still at Dow 22k?
Cause wese printed it duh!!
We have a winner!
"Sustainability, diversity and inclusion are my personal values" says 3M CEO Inge Thulin.
No mention of things like honesty, integrity, a lack of duplicity, or even something akin to the NAP? Those are values I'd claim far before using those lovely code-words for reverse discrimination and socially engineered "equal results", but maybe I was raised wrong....
Who cares about these big corps...
Small/medium business is the REAL driver of the economy...
There should be at least 20 small business "councils" anyways...
Trumps a bitch.
Because, in Project Fed, bad news is good news.
Re: Platform of BullyBearish ....
You running in 2020? You do know that saying all these things could very well get you elected.
And the neat thing is that you won't have to follow through and actually do any of them. If some of these things just kind of happen on their own, great. Take credit. If some of them don't, no worries. Don't beat yourself up. Blame Congress, the press.
Anyway, Enjoy Camp David and Air Force One. Work on that golf game. Watch out for the comely interns though. If you invite them swimming in the WH pool, make them wear a one-piece suit.
You got an American flag lapel pen? Get a bunch of them. Wear them every time you go outside your house and are on TV. This proves you are a patriot, love your country... and hate - I mean really HATE - Russia (but this goes without saying).
I pull for Bama. Hope you get to invite our guys to the WH four times after they win four national titles!
Sooo now...is there any chance CONgress can resign en masse or be disbanded altogether? You know...now that virtue signaling is all the rage.
I vote firing squad for congress and we elect non-politicians and don't allow any to sign loyalty oaths to the zionists jew banksters and CEOs.
Raise your American flags ladies and gentlemen. Put them in your front yard where everyone can see them. The media and alt-left want to paint our president and half the country (presumably yourself included) as neo-Nazi racist fascists, just because our president believes in the Constitutional right of freedom of speech and rule of law.
I don't believe in Nazism or fascism or antifascism either, but in our country, you have the right to your opinion so long as you stay within the law, and I served in the military to defend that, and I would gladly see my children willing to defend that. The MSM and a bunch of violent crazy assholes would like to take that away from us. The American flag is a big "fuck you" in their flag burning faces, and a show of solidarity with your fellow patriots.
which "war" were in in exactly that defended USA's freedom and democracy"? The fake false flag Gulf of Tonkin war where you were sent to Vietnam to kill gooks who had done NOTHING to USA?
The first fake Iraq invasion based on fake testimony about babies being taken out of incubators? You went to invade Iraq who had DONE NOTHING to USA.
The second Iraq invasion where you wen to find the Weapons of Mass distraction and couldn't find any?
The Afghanistan invasion where youiwent to find the CIA asset Bin Alladin when in fact you went to invade Afghanistan who had done NOTHING to USA?
You should be terribly ashamed to be a tool of the USA imperialism, NOT be proud. What an idiot waving the bloody American flag
The generals and financiers are the enemy, not the troops.
Get it together, fuck, we're almost out of time.
It's OUR flag and if we have to reclaim it, as well as watering a certain tree from time to time, very well then.
You will also need to choose a side. At least here at ZH you get to say what you think. Come on then.
Well asshole, I still support you being able to fly whatever flag it is that you believe in, that is, if you have enough of a spine to believe in anything strongly enough to display it in your local community.
I totally agree about not fighting the banksters wars btw.
"in our country, you have the right to your opinion so long as you stay within the law"
Sounds a bit iffy to me.
You seem to be agreeing with the concept of 'thought crime', that it is possible for some opinions to be illegal.
Incidentally, rights exist irrespective of manmade law - the latter is supposed to recognise and protect the former.
I wonder if your thought crime extends to BLM, the Muslim Brotherhood and ANTIFA?
Didn't mean that at all brother, you have a right to voice any opinion you might have without fear of violence under our laws, when they are being upheld that is.
When you are breaking the law however, you may become legally subject to violence, depending upon the exact circumstances, as I'm sure you are well aware. In Charlottesville, the videos clearly show that it was Antifa who were primarily instigating violence, rather than simply voicing opinions.
Anyone up for joining an anti-antifa chapter? We could expose them for what they truly are with very little trouble at all.
You must be very selective in your tv watching. I saw a lot of racists with tiki torchers beating up people with the handles of their torches.
Do you have a link? I missed that.
Wouldnt it be real cool if the police, security, county cops or FBI arrested dudes from both sides and questioned the hell out of them for answers to paint a picture of the scene?
Wonder why that doesnt happen? /s
coming to believe a greater power isn't going to save this nation.
hardly anybody is listening or hearing what the other has to say.
one side is soo irrational it makes me wonder what is in their brain to evoke such thinking.
the other side is coming unglued over this irrationality and becomeing as dumb with violence.
this doesn't have a good outcome. I for one can't see myself head bashing snowflakes, but will join the fray when is comes to close for comfort. not sure what that exactly means as I am clueless how it will unfold.
certainly the nation will enter a period of marschall law and military presence to restore order in the hot spots...
Amen brother
nice fantasy land you live in.
Just one tiny question: what are those 10+ million Americans who are now in those military bases around the world gonna do when El Trumpo brings them back to USA?
There's room in Texas... the new super power.
Your spot on with this list.
9. Pass national concealed carry reciprocity.
10. End all federal funding for abortions nationally.
11. Focus on tax reduction for the middle class.
12. Rescind all future payments and allotments to Pakistan and other borderline terrorist countries.
I have others I would like to see but I'll stop here.
9. Recind the special Health Care to Congress and put them all on Obamacare.
i agree, but none off your list will be achieved. the last who tried only 10% has been shot.
the power.
when you taste it, put you sometimes in position you have to deal with and sometimes it is not that clean, you may have also some cases on the back.
it is all about status quo, you kick some, you preserve some, you get position, you try to lock it at your best, sometimes you have to do the opposite of what you said, just because those in front forced you to do so.
north korea is a nice exemple. all you wrote is about reset and balanced situation. it is not going to happen.
i am sorry.
i would like it just any of you upvoters.
but i made a reason, we have a lot more to do down along kicking the can. i am afraid as much as i count in decades.
but i swear god at least once in a day i would not be angry if teotwawki happend all of a sudden.
Add patent reform to that and you'll see that forum reform faster than the Sunday morning line at a Vegas all-you-can-eat when that fresh trough of bacon lands.
good points,
WHY would jewry allow the USA to exist after those points are executed?
especially the FED ending?
Yup - with Joos you Loose
this just in:
ESPN2's approach to auctioning players as part of its Fantasy Sports Marathon on Monday night drew criticism from some on social media, who said it resembled a slave auction.
https://www.usatoday.com/story/sports/nfl/2017/08/15/espn-criticized-fan...
hugs,
the association of actual owners who actually own the players and yet nobody objects to that
ps -- before we buy them, we see how high they can jump. it's just part of the process. perfectly normal. if the label on the box says "42 inch vertical", well, we just want to be sure we get the product that was advertised.
Trust me, NBA owners are very very measured and PC in their speech but deep down the players are chattel to be traded like slaves. "how high can that mandingo jump Schwartz?" "That boy ain't gonna be some uppity negro that will disrupt the rest of the cotton pick...uh.... players"
Just ask Kaepernik...
Maybe we should encourage the employee ownershio of the teams?
Yeah I'm sure the next Jordan or Byant is more than willing to share the wealth with benchwarmer Bob.
Who's that BillGates looking dweeb, Schwartz? "Oh him? That's the waterboy. My brother-in-law's kid. He got a bball scholarship at MIT."
CEOs of many corporations are Pedos and Satanist. Most do not get to these levels without being part of the evil Faternity. That is why they are on each others BOD. They go to Bohemian Grove, Bilderberg etc. This whole thing is obviously staged, how many nazis are out there, and out of those 50 how many are severly mentally ill or feds. White boys and girls listen to rap mostly, how does that make them nazis.
They're pissed the wall will cut off their cheap labor. I am 100% sure these CEO's can't give a rat's ass about "diversity" unless it's cheap labor and they can profit.