How Can We Learn From The Past If We Erase History?

Authored by Daisy Luther via The Organic Prepper blog,
Removing monuments from the Civil War to erase history is a mistake.
This won’t be a popular opinion, and I’m okay with that. Because for now, we still have freedom of speech.
While I can understand why some people would strongly disagree, I’d like to respectfully offer a different perspective. My opinion that those monuments should be left alone isn’t because I support the horrible things that have been done in our history. It’s exactly the opposite.
Every country’s history has a dark spot in it. More than one, if we’re being honest. But the fact that we aren’t still mired in those dark places means that we have made strides toward becoming better. Erasing history, though, is a dangerous path because it means that the truth becomes something malleable that has been created instead of recorded.
Rewriting history is positively Orwellian, and a terribly dangerous path.
After President Trump won the election, his opponents began snapping up copies of 1984 so quickly that Amazon sold out of the classic. At that point, I was hopeful that it meant people would find some common ground.
Amazon has sold out of copies of George Orwell’s authoritarian classic, 1984, and they won’t have more until Feb. 2nd. The book was the number one bestseller on Tuesday and Wednesday. The publishing company, Penguin, is rushing more copies to print.
This surge in sales came after Trump’s senior adviser Kellyanne Conway used the creepy term “alternative facts” to explain away some misleading statements in White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer’s statement to the press. (source)
Alas, my hope was short lived.
All sorts of breathless articles were penned, comparing President Trump to Big Brother. (This one, for example.) But then, something else happened. And it isn’t good.
1984 has become an instruction manual.
Despite the initial furor, now it seems like these folks have decided to instead use 1984 as a how-to manual. As you watch people destroying monuments of Southern Civil War generals, renaming streets, and planning to deface the side of a mountain with their faces on it, let this chilling quote ring in your ears.
“Every record has been destroyed or falsified, every book rewritten, every picture has been repainted, every statue and street building has been renamed, every date has been altered. And the process is continuing day by day and minute by minute. History has stopped. Nothing exists except an endless present in which the Party is always right.” (George Orwell, 1984)
Without our history, good or bad, who are we? If we don’t remember where we came from, how can we hope to continuously improve? If we can’t learn from the mistakes of the past, and if the truth is “created” by the vocal minority, then how does the truth even exist anymore?
History teaches us important lessons.
We’ve all heard that quote, “Those who do not learn history are doomed to repeat it.” So what happens when we completely erase it?
When my daughter and I took a road trip to explore American history last year, we stopped and visited many of these historic markers that are now pending demolition. We discussed the hypocrisy of a man who was responsible for resounding words of freedom in the US Constitution keeping hundreds of slaves. Her curiosity was piqued by the old homesteads. Her heart was saddened by walking into old slave quarters and seeing the shocking difference of their cramped quarters to the huge mansions beside them. Nothing you can read about in a book could possibly compare to walking through those doors and seeing the real thing.
We looked up information about General Lee and General Jackson. We learned of the famous battles where thousands of Americans from the North and the South died. When in California, we visited Manzanar, the site of an internment camp for Americans of Japanese heritage. She learned so much about our country’s ugly past and about how our ideals as a nation were changed for the better.
We also spent a lot of time at various civil rights monuments, in particular, the Harriet Tubman Museum and the Underground Railroad Byway. (My daughter has been fascinated by Tubman since she read her biography in third grade.) After seeing the old plantations and the slave quarters, Tubman’s heroism was suddenly writ large. Would her heroic acts have made so great an impression if my daughter hadn’t learned the backstory? Heroism doesn’t exist in a vacuum.
Erasing the negative part of history doesn’t make it go away Sanitizing the facts doesn’t mean that they never happened. It just means no one can learn from them.
Our very language is being rewritten.
Everything has now become so politically correct that most of us have no idea what to say in certain situations, lest we be chastised as horrible bigots. The schools are systematically brainwashing children and the indoctrination is completed in our colleges and universities.
“Power is in tearing human minds to pieces and putting them together again in new shapes of your own choosing.” (George Orwell, 1984)
By manipulating language, opinions are manipulated, as is a sense of right and wrong.
Newspeak is real.
“Don’t you see that the whole aim of Newspeak is to narrow the range of thought? In the end we shall make thoughtcrime literally impossible, because there will be no words in which to express it. Every concept that can ever be needed will be expressed by exactly one word, with its meaning rigidly defined and all its subsidiary meanings rubbed out and forgotten.
By 2050, earlier, probably – all real knowledge of Oldspeak will have disappeared. The whole literature of the past will have been destroyed. Chaucer, Shakespeare, Milton, Byron – they’ll exist only in Newspeak versions, not merely changed into something different, but actually changed into something contradictory of what they used to be. Even the literature of the Party will change. Even the slogans will change. How could you have a slogan like ‘freedom is slavery’ when the concept of freedom has been abolished? The whole climate of thought will be different. In fact there will be no thought, as we understand it now. Orthodoxy means not thinking – not needing to think. Orthodoxy is unconsciousness.” (George Orwell, 1984)
How can anyone not see this is happening right before our very eyes.
It isn’t Donald Trump who is bringing in an Orwellian future. It’s the rabid politically-correct thought police.
Where will it end?
It isn’t likely to end with the removal of icons related to the Civil War. Ajamu Baraka, the Green Party’s vice-presidential candidate in 2016 suggests that all memories of Trump, Washington, and Jefferson should also be erased.
If you want to remove symbols of white supremacy why are you limiting it to confederacy? Yes Trump, Jefferson & Washington must be next.
— Ajamu Baraka (@ajamubaraka) August 16, 2017
Good, bad, and ugly, this is part of our national story. Tearing down everything that was related to the sordid parts doesn’t mean that they never happened.
I strongly denounce these groups who are filled with hatred for their fellow Americans.
While I believe these historic monuments should not be destroyed, I certainly could never align myself with the neo-Nazis, the KKK, and the Alt-Right people who are protecting them, because they’re doing so out of hatred and a misplaced sense of glory. Nor would I ever align myself with the Antifa, the most ironic group ever in existence that proclaims to be against fascism but noisily and brutally stifles the First Amendment rights of those with whom they disagree.
These groups all represent what is worst about our country. Violence, vandalism, hatred, and terror are wrong, no matter who is perpetrating those acts.
In any argument, it’s always the loudest people who get heard, but that doesn’t mean they speak for everyone. We must be careful not to over-generalize when it comes to these groups.
The Alt-Right and the neo-Nazis cannot be confused with every conservative Republican out there any more than the Alt-Left and the Antifa can be confused with every liberal Democrat. All of these labels are divisive and painting everyone with a broad brush is a lazy generalization. But this isn’t what the media is telling us. Instead, the mainstream media is pouring gasoline on this fire on a daily basis and they’re polarizing our country even more.
Most of us are decent human beings who have no argument with our fellow Americans. We have a lot more in common than this noisy minority and if we could respectfully find those points of agreement, we could, perhaps, find peace amongst our neighbors once again.
I only hope that we haven’t gone so far down this road that there’s no way back.
We can't. That's the point.
"Because for now, we still have freedom of speech."
UNFUCKINGBELIEVABLE.
REALLY? IS THAT WHY THE ALT_RIGHT WASN"T ALLOWED TO SPEAK?
IS THAT WHY THEIR WEBSITES ARE BEING TAKEN DOWN?
HOW ABOUT YOU DUMBFUCKS STOP WRITING AND START PAYING MORE ATTENTION.
GET A FUCKING CLUE.
Erasing History???
How'bout when they just INVENT it wholesale.
http://biblicisminstitute.wordpress.com/2016/01/05/jews-and-history-lies...
But but diversity is strenght.
Just look at Sweden...they're awesome.
The War on Sweden: Sweden Erases Own History by Turning Viking Artifacts into Scrap Metal
http://dailywesterner.com/news/the-war-on-sweden-sweden-erases-own-histo...
I'm making over $7k a month working part time. I kept hearing other people tell me how much money they can make online so I decided to look into it. Well, it was all true and has totally changed my life. This is what I do... http://disq.us/url?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.counts.top%3ACd8iFJnWWuHOVCLsjT1...
152 years later and Fed.gov still runs scared of Bobby E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson- and the implications of limited, decentralized Federal gov'mt beholden to States Rights!!!
THE reason for all the monuments to the War is to remind people of that history. Those unaware of their history are bound to repeat it.
Those forces(some of which provoked the first War Between the States) desiring war with Russia...war with Syria..war with the Ukraine..war with Iran...war with China etc etc are relentless. If they don't get their war over there, well by God, they're bound and determined to have a punitive war here for our having refused their bidding.
Hopefully we are all bigger and smarter than that
"Removing monuments from the Civil War to erase history is a mistake."
Unless they're monuments that offend Joos. Then it's OK.
How Can We Learn From The Past If We Erase History?
My response: For the last week, I have been using a new term to describe the left. The term is MARXIST PROGRESSIVE LIBERAL. I added the word MARXIST because I am now convinced that Karl Marx teachings and philosphies have permeated higher educational institutions, the Church, businesses and government in America. Below is a quote from Karl Marx that I have been sharing as well.
Take away the heritage of a people and they are easily persuaded
--- Karl Marx
By the way, do you know the definition of a Marxist? This person is a socialist in a HURRY with a GUN!
Once America's heritage is removed from the public square, people will fall for anything. That really is the final goal.
Sadly, based on events of this week, America is almost at the point of falling for anything.
Why bother lying about history?
Nobody cares.
or never learned it, much less had an interest.
today is ultimately what matters.
i would suggest to all the pundits to trade their pen for something moar lethal.
the pen has run its course, as the rule of written law is being ignored.
but, i know that all the pen people will run for the hills.
look at them, pussies with suites and wing tips.
all the fuking answers with their harvard sheepskins.
fuk-em. just history rewriters with opinions, i mean assholes that stink...
The loony left doesn't care about history. They are Stalinists. They won't be happy until they pull the entire state down. So what's a boy to do?
The history we are taught is all propaganda, anyways. Really try and think about what American history you know, and then ask yourself if that sounds more like narrative of facts.
To know history you have to know the thinking, motivations and reasoning of all sides of it. You also need to know the 'political terrain' of all of it.
Napoleon ~ "history is written by the winners"
The significance of this statement is easy to miss. That's why getting to the truth of history is a challenge, and revisions frequently abound.
So historic and military monuments are being demolished. Yes, that's bad...
But the US sends tax money to groups and political parties that do the exact same thing in the rest of the world.
Using state funds to insult peoples' grandparents is probably not a great way of winning hearts and minds.
It's the equivalent of sending diplomats over to spit on family graves.
Maybe when i wake u i will red-pill readers on true American history and what History means. But for now I am too drunk and tired.
Ill leave you the teaser that American history has been taught in terms of narratives for many decades, if nor more.
take-home message:
beiter is the people's team
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GJOV_cN-JP8
We American Progressives believe it is self-evident that government has the power (or should have the power) to implement any good idea, and that when we are all on the same page, everyone benefits, but now, let’s think for ourselves, and explain why.
Effective government is necessary for the health and prosperity of everyone today and for future generations. A threat to government is thus a threat to the health and prosperity of everyone.
Government has some powers delegated from the power of individuals, such as the power to borrow and spend, and government also has unique powers that may not be legitimately exercised by individuals independently of government, such as the power to kill or to tax other individuals. Government thus has these unique powers, not because they were delegated by individuals who do not possess such powers, but because those individuals agreed to be bound by government.
We know that 97% of individuals, if given the choice, would agree to be bound by government rather than live without the benefits of government. Every individual instinctively knows that his life without government would be short, nasty, and brutish.
Although we would like to grant the 3% the right to live without government, many of those reactionaries would not get vaccinated, and many more would possess weapons. Therefore, it is self-evident that the health and prosperity of the other 97% dictate that all 100% of individuals must agree to be bound by government.
Everyone must be bound by government at all times, even when they disagree – especially when they disagree. Otherwise, Rule of Law would devolve into chaos and threaten the health and prosperity of everyone. No one can be above the law.
While we Progressives do not always agree with each other, we always accept the authority of government because effective government requires that 100% accept the authority of government. Anyone who does not accept the authority of government is thus a threat to the health and prosperity of everyone.
We are glad government forces us to pay taxes because even the most noble progressive are only human, and we would not always voluntarily pay taxes if we could avoid it. We know that about ourselves because we are also the most in touch with reality, and yet, we are so noble that we want to be forced to pay taxes anyway because we must for the health and prosperity of everyone.
Some governments have committed atrocities in the past, but we will not let our governance commit atrocities. However, individuals and businesses will always allow themselves to be ruled, and thus, if Progressives do not rule, then a worse faction would rule. Any other faction would be less effective and may even commit atrocities, and thus a threat to our rule is a threat to the health and prosperity of everyone. In other words, we are the good guys, in the vernacular, as it were.
Given that we are the good guys, and that we know we are right, then if we think for ourselves, we can deduce many other self-evident corollaries, such as the fact that it is OK to lie to maintain our rule. Such action is not only OK, but it is indeed noble. It is the Noble Lie advocated by Plato.
For all these reasons, it is thus legitimate for progressives to take any action up to and including killing any number smaller than a majority in order to maintain our rule. Obviously, if we had to kill a majority to maintain our rule, then our rule would not have been legitimate. We are people of principle after all.
More important than maintaining our rule is defending government itself. Government would be justified in killing a majority rather than letting anarchy prevail. Then, at least, the surviving minority would have the blessings of government.
More important than maintaining government and defending our rule is defending the future. For example, defending the planet is the most critical element of defending the future, and thus we would be justified in killing all but a tiny remnant of individuals if that were necessary to stop a threat to the planet, such as Global Warming, but of course, if it were possible to save the planet by merely sterilizing (instead of killing) all but a small remnant of humanity, then we would do that instead.
Another threat to the future is bad genes. In order to improve the human gene pool, it could be necessary to kill and/or sterilize all but small remnant of humanity. It should be self-evident that any such eugenics program should begin with those reactionaries who are least progressive.
By now it should be clear that only by our rule can everyone experience the full blessings of government; and though we mean to rule with benevolence, make no mistake, we mean to rule.
There are no "benefits" of government.
Big Government steals money via "taxation" and uses it to keep itself in power at the expense of truth.
It buys votes for itself by giving some of the stolen money to those who will vote to keep them in power, who will vote to keep the stolen money flowing to themselves, unproductive parasites.
You should be glad that I outed them then.
Progressives are regressives.
Next stage is tyranny.
Fuck off you rat commie bastard!
I think he got you. Fished in: https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=P5MALfID2lY
OK Jim, you got me! Love the website. Thanks for the vine.
Such a great piece of sarcasm that people are actually down voting it. Good job.
Exactly. MDB manifesto , Pièce de résistance, Magnum Opus
The social contract which is the basis of liberal governance is premised on the idea that the damage government is permitted to do is minimised. I.e. limited government.
No longer the case, even if you agree with the idea of a social contract.
Government is no longer limited, or liberal.
The federal reserve created great depression and the new deal ended that and implemented fascism instead.
Will the coming created crisis be used to implement socialism? They created a nearly identical credit bubble to the 1930s.
As for the dumb 'Nazi' thing, there were the ‘Nazis’ with the impossible '6M Jews, 5M others, & gas chambers' and there were the ‘Nazis’ without the impossible ’6M Jews, 5M others, & gas chambers’.
The '6M Jews, 5M others, & gas chambers' are scientifically impossible frauds.
see the 'holocaust' scam debunked here:
http://codoh.com
No name calling, level playing field debate here:
http://forum.codoh.com
The dead bimbo and her baseball bat, club wielding leftist thugs were looking for trouble and found it.
She instigated violence and got it. Play with fire, get burned.
The facts about Charlottesburg that the Zionist dominated MSM do not allow:
http://www.unz.com/article/narrative-collapse-is-charlottesvilles-james-...
Were was the outrage towards the black nationialist that killed five Dallas police officers in July, 2016? Obama did not call out or even allude to his hateful views.
Where is the claim of an act of terror against the Bernie Sanders supporter who tried to kill a crew of Republican Congressmen while practicing for a baseball game in Arlington, Virginia?
Why wasn't Marxists burning UC Berkley an act of terror?
Why isn't the massive black on white murder & violence considered terror?
Why isn't this considered terror:
Undercover video shows Democrat operatives admitting they incited violence at Trump rallies
http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2016-10-17/caught-tape-clinton-funded-demo...
https://youtu.be/5IuJGHuIkzY
Where was the outrage when the Marxists were burning UC Berkley?
Where is the outrage at the strict Israeli immigration laws which specify JEWS ONLY, while they demand massive 3rd world immigration into the US & Europe?
Where is the outrage for the massive black on white murder & violence?
Why aren't the ADL & SPLC correctly called Jewish supremacists?
Why aren't Black Lives Matter & the NAACP correctly called 'black supremacists'?
Why isn't 'La Raza' called 'brown supremacist'?
Why are only white gentiles denied the right to form support groups?
What a lame argument. Why don't we just re-hang all the Jim Crow signs? Maybe Germany can hang some Nazi flags back up over the Reichstag. Perhaps Russia can put up more statues of Stalin.
Wake the fuck up.
As for the dumb 'Nazi' thing, there were the ‘Nazis’ with the impossible '6M Jews, 5M others, & gas chambers' and there were the ‘Nazis’ without the impossible ’6M Jews, 5M others, & gas chambers’.
The '6M Jews, 5M others, & gas chambers' are scientifically impossible frauds.
see the 'holocaust' scam debunked here:
http://codoh.com
No name calling, level playing field debate here:
http://forum.codoh.com
"To learn who rules over you, simply find out who you are not allowed to criticize."
Soup Nazi Nazi Nazi
Next the modern day PC goons will take down Jackson, Monroe, Jefferson and Washington.
Al Sharpton Puts Jefferson Memorial on Notice
http://www.nationalreview.com/corner/450537/al-sharpton-opposes-jefferso...
Destruction of this country bits of a time.
Next Mt Rushmore.
Trump should hold a press conference and announce this. If he could announce it in a humble voice that, given the recent reaction to his past comments, he has decided to get out ahead of this thing. He will start a feasability study or council of some type for the removal of all former slaveholders, including Washington and Jefferson, from ALL monuments and currency. It would be a passive aggressive move that would seem hard to counter.
Oh, and BUY THE DIP
"Next the modern day PC goons will take down Jackson, Monroe, Jefferson and Washington."
Yup, when there is no economic or social mobility, there is always hate and finger pointing to drive the masses into a frenzy. If the deep state DNC wants to state in power, they need to constantly drive the masses into a politically driven frenzy. if the masses stopped to and had time to really think about the problem, they might choose to lynch party leaders instead.
Our period (today) reminds me of the early 20th century and radicals drove the masses into Socialisms (Communism, Marxism, & Fascism). I think these social/political/idealogy, movements are like tectonic plates, Once the start moving they never stop or switch direction until there they collide into each other.
The only way is to get out of the way. For me its going Galt and distancing myself for the mess. Nothing we can do about it either. I just see this trend continuing to grown and worse, until there is another World War. Lifes short, might as well have some enjoyment while it lasts.
"Next Mt Rushmore."
Probably Stone Mountain in Georgia will be next. Same thing as Rushmore but carved with Confederate generals instead of US presidents.
FWIW: Trumps words has just incited them more. The more he stands his ground the worse it will get. Drumpet needs to STFU before this goes ballistic. Drumpet does have much time left. Impeachment is coming. Hes pissed off just about every RNC Congressman & Senator. He has no support left to avoid impeachment. Perhaps if settles down and STFU and focuses on economic problems, he might have a chance of avoiding impeachment. But every day he opens his mouth it one more step towards impeachment. I don't think we will be able to stop himself.
Soros and the DNC know how to push Drumpet's buttons and he falls for it everytime. They get stronger every day while he loses support. Things are getting to point that Cabinets will start quitting just because they don't want to deal with the baggage, or have their families terrorised when antifa start showing up at their homes or their children's schools.
Better question to ask, "Why live in the United States if you disaprove of its history so much"?
The democratic party RINOs, deep-state paid these people to cause riot and destruction.
Diversity is divisive and deadly.
Diversity of thought actually can be rather healthy because by discussing various points of view, often by working through them we can arrive at a rather decent resolution.
And just whose singular opinion or form of government or which statute determinators ideas should triumph in the name of just getting on and not stopping to listen to other voices?
Right now too many of us are confusing violence with varying ideas.
Very excellent article Daisy! Thank you.
The Orwell quotes are very interesting in this context as Eric Blair was himself a Socialist Anti-fascist. What would he think of these events if he was only still alive to see them? I expect he would be dismayed to see what passes for Socialism these days.
“What passes for socialism” - exactly, Eric A. Blair/George Orwell was a socialist (a socialist libertarian – the real sort of libertarian. Look up anarchism in the Spanish Civil war and left-wing libertarianism). It is only in corporate controlled lala-land (USA) that socialism is equated with “taxes” (on a capitalist economy), “state/statism” (i.e. a big state = socialist. Idiotic, to be kind), “progressivism” (basically just “being for change” – not what kind of change) and “identity politics”. In other words empty words that does not define anything/any ideology – and therefore words loved by the corporate overlords. Not a word about what actually defines socialism: ownership. Who owns the shit show? Private entities (like in capitalism, feudalism, theocracies etc.) or common, social and/or public entities (like socialism, anarchism, communism)?
In US everything (of importance/profit-generating) is privately owned. Even the monetary system itself (that even most conservatives and pro-capitalists believe are in public control) are privately owned in fascist US.
And yes, fascism is right-wing (as defined by the merging of corporate and state power - with the former calling the shots/being in control - i.e. de facto private ownership [by the capitalist class/the ownership class] of the state apparatus). George Orwell fought the fascist in Spain together with the “International Brigade” of left-wing anarchists and socialists. AND they fought the communists (the Stalinists).
which past? The one NEVER taught in school?
The trails of tears past https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Trail_of_Tears ?
Germ warfare against Indians past? https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Native_American_disease_and_epidemics#Colo...
Lynching of Chinese past? https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Chinese_massacre_of_1871
lynching of Negroes in USA? https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lynching_in_the_United_States
Using Negroes as free labor in USA?
Mass genocide of Indians?
which past?
I heard Newt Gingrich use that same quote earlier this week. Scary as hell. Shit is getting real. I don't see how this ends well. Glad I have been prepping for a few years. I plan on surviving this crap. I hope I don't have to leave the country, but that may be necessary. I will never submit to communists. Ever.
You just get "bits and pieces"... Same as it ever was.
I saw a poll today which said 72% of Americans want to keep the Confederate statues. The media is in its usual anti-Trump anti-white feeding frenzy. I wonder what it will be next week.
The folks pushing this shit, the idiot class / media / various other useful idiots aside .. don't want anyone to remenber history, they want to let you know exactly where you stand, right here and right now, in the present ...
"I wonder what it will be next week.?"
Next week we're back to Russian collusion and NORKS ...
Few extra babbles thrown in to spice it up ..
A few nuts will do nutty things , tweet here, a tweet there .. media hair on fire, cryin, meltdowns, temper tantrums ..
You know, the usual
The idiot class as you call them are being pushed and manipulated by others.
Someone in Chicago yesterday , torched a bust of Abe Lincoln on the South Side (69th and wolcott) then justified on twitter saying Lincoln was a racist. Looks like Trump was right . No stopping point once this starts. I swear if I win the powerball this weeken I will hire a sculptor to make new statues of Robert E. Lee , Jeffersn Davis and Nathan Bedford Forrest and pu them on a flatbed truck and drop them off in front of City Hall
If you have any money left, consider one for Seth Rich.