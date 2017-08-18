'Art Of The Deal' Co-Author Slams "Racist" Trump, Says "Endgame Is On, Amazed If He Survives Til Year-End""

Authored by Mac Slavo via SHTFplan.com,

Tony Schwartz, the man who co-authored Art of the Deal with Donald Trump in 1987, now says that the President will likely resign before the end of the year.

In a series of Tweets earlier this week Schwartz showed his disdain for the President and echoed the sentiments of top Democrats who have claimed that Trump will either be impeached or voluntarily step away from the Presidency:

I said some time ago I wasn’t going to tweet about Trump anymore. He hadn’t yet raised the stakes to the point of survival. He has now. — Tony Schwartz (@tonyschwartz) August 10, 2017

Understand this: Trump will never do what’s ethical and decent because he has no conscience. That’s why I called him a sociopath a year ago. — Tony Schwartz (@tonyschwartz) August 13, 2017

Is Donald Trump a racist? Yes. — Tony Schwartz (@tonyschwartz) August 13, 2017

Trump’s base: Nazis, white supremacists, far right wing lunatics, people who live to hate. A rogue president enabling the worst of humanity. — Tony Schwartz (@tonyschwartz) August 14, 2017

Understand this: Trump will destroy anything & anyone to protect against feeling weak & out of control. It’s not a choice but a compulsion. — Tony Schwartz (@tonyschwartz) August 15, 2017

The more humiliated & threatened Trump feels, the more wildly & impulsively he lashes out . Only love he can find is from far right whackos — Tony Schwartz (@tonyschwartz) August 15, 2017

The end game is on: Trump goes down or we do. He will blow up world to prove he matters. We must stand up in opposition every day. — Tony Schwartz (@tonyschwartz) August 15, 2017

The circle is closing at blinding speed. Trump is going to resign and declare victory before Mueller and congress leave him no choice. — Tony Schwartz (@tonyschwartz) August 16, 2017

Trump’s presidency is effectively over. Would be amazed if he survives till end of the year. More likely resigns by fall, if not sooner. — Tony Schwartz (@tonyschwartz) August 16, 2017

There seems to be a renewed interest from Democrats who are actively working on articles of impeachment that could lead to the President’s removal from office. And though such a move would require a majority vote in the House of Representatives and two-thirds of the Senate, it appears that many Congressional Republicans are now publicly speaking out against the President, suggesting that such a measure could have legs.

Coupled with an”independent” investigation targeting the President as well as members of his administration and former business partners, it is becoming ever more likely that, as Rich Dad Poor Dad author Robery Kiyosaki recently noted, they are going to find something.

While author Tony Schwartz has an obvious beef to pick with the President and may simply be pandering to the liberal left, the pressure being put on Trump could force him to resign in order to avoid impeachment and/or criminal charges, whether real or imagined.

The war to take out Trump’s closest lieutenants has been raging since before he was even sworn in and will continue until the goals of The Deep State have been accomplished.

As Brandon Smith of Alt Market has warned, Donald Trump may well be first used as a scapegoat by the elite in order to usher in the next phase of crisis and a reorganization of the global order:

I have been warning since long before the election that Trump’s presidency would be the perfect vehicle for central banks and international financiers to divert blame for the economic crisis that would inevitably explode once the Fed moved firmly into interest rate hikes. Every indication since my initial prediction shows that this is the case. The media was building the foundation of the narrative from the moment Trump won the election. Bloomberg was quick to publish its rather hilariously skewed propaganda on the matter, asserting that Trump was lucky to inherit an economy in ascendance and recovery because of the fiscal ingenuity of Barack Obama. This is of course utter nonsense. Obama and the Fed have created a zombie economy rotting from the inside out, nothing more. But, as Bloomberg noted rightly, any downturn within the system will indeed be blamed on the Trump administration. Fortune Magazine, adding to the narrative, outlined the view that the initial stock rally surrounding Trump’s election win was merely setting the stage for a surprise market crash. I continue to go one further than the mainstream media and say that the Trump administration is a giant cement shoe designed (deliberately) to drag conservatives and conservative principles down into the abyss as we are blamed by association for the financial calamity that will occur on Trump’s watch.