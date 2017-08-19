Paul Craig Roberts Reminds America - "A House Divided Against Itself Cannot Stand"

Authored by Paul Craig Roberts,
The liberal/progressive/left are enjoying their drunkfest of denunciation. I can’t say I have ever witnessed anything like it. These are the people who sat on their hands for 16 years while Washington destroyed in whole or part seven countries. Not being satisfied with this level of warmongering and crimes against humanity, Washington orchestrated a conflict situation with Russia. Americans elected a president who said he would defuse this dangerous conflict, and the liberal/progressive/left turned on him. In contrast, one person is killed after the hated Charlottesville protest event was over, and there is endless absurd outrage against the president of the US.
Three New York Times presstitutes yesterday blamed the crisis on Trump, declaring him “increasingly isolated in a racial crisis of his own making.” Apparently, Trump is responsible for the crisis because he blamed both protest groups for the violence.
But isn’t that what happened? Wasn’t there violence on both sides? That was the impression I got from the news reporting. I’m not surprised that Trump got the same impression. Indeed, many readers have sent emails that they received the same impression of mutual violence.
So Trump is being damned for stating the truth.
Let’s assume that the impression Trump and many others got from the news is wrong. That would make Trump guilty of arriving at a mistaken conclusion. Yet, he is accused of instigating and supporting Nazi violence. How is it possible to transform a mistake into evil intent? A mistaken impression gained from news reporting does not constitute a “defense of white nationalist protesters.” An assertion by the New York Times cannot turn the absence of intent into intent. What the Establishment is trying to do is to push Trump into the arms of white supremacists, which is where they want him.
Clearly, there is no basis for this charge. It is a lie, an orchestration that is being used to delegitimize President Trump and those who elected him.
The question is: who is behind this orchestration?
The orchestration is causing people to run away from Trump or is being used as an excuse by them to further the plot to remove him from office.
Trump’s Strategic and Policy Forum headed by Stephen A. Schwarzman ran away, just as members of the Carter Center’s board deserted President Jimmy Carter when he criticized Israel for its apartheid policy toward the Palestinians. The New York Times says that the armed services chiefs are running away. And the entire Republican Party.
The hypocrisy is stunning. For 16 years the armed services chiefs, the New York Times and the rest of the presstitute media, both political parties and the liberal/progressive/left have participated actively or passively in massive crimes against humanity. There are millions of dead, maimed, and displaced people. Yet one death in Charlottesville has produced a greater outpouring of protest.
I don’t believe it is sincere. I don’t believe that people who are insensitive to the deaths of millions at the hands of their government can be so upset over the death of one person. Assume that Trump is responsible for the death of the woman. How much blood is it compared to the blood on the hands of Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, and Obama? It seems clear enough that the outpouring of grief is an orchestration designed to deligitimize the president and the people who elected him. We are now experiencing at home what the Obama regime inflicted on Ukraine, with the support of course of the liberal/progressive/left just as John Wight said in CounterPunch.
Just as the majority of the Maidan protesters had no idea they were being used, the same is the case for the majority of those protesting the false charge against Trump. For most of the liberal/progressive/left, the hatred of Trump and white nationalists that they are expressing is a reflexive result of the Identity Politics with which they are imbued.
Any objective reading of the situation has to conclude that the hate with which Trump and the “deplorables” who elected him are being covered far exceeds in amount the hate expressed by the white nationalists.
Members of the liberal/progressive/left are proclaiming that despicable people such as white nationalists should not be allowed to protest and should not be given a permit to protest. They forget that protest is a right.
The US Supreme Court settled the issue 40 years ago in 1977 by overturning an Illinois court order that blocked an extremist protest in Skokie, a Jewish suburb of Chicago. The Supreme Court ruled that protest is not limited by the fact that some people will be offended or by the chance that there will be violent reactions. Otherwise, whatever faction happens to be in charge can suppress dissent by everyone else.
For decades the liberal/progressive/left has invested heavily in driving people apart. Black studies, women’s studies, and Native American studies can easily cross into propaganda that generates hatred. As a man of peace said, “a house divided against itself cannot stand.”
Charlottesville has given us a debauchery of denunciation that proves that we are a divided nation. Does a nation so divided really want to be in conflict with Russia and China and Iran? If the US is the institutionalization of White Supremacy as the liberal/progressive/left says, how can it be that Americans are simultaneously the “exceptional, indispensable people” with the right to bomb other peoples into the stone age?
Obviously, there is a lot in this scenario that does not make sense.
My readers on my website are people capable of independent thought. They understand that an explanation of something is not an excuse for it. My explanations are explanations. They might be wrong, but they are not apologies. I find it necessary to say this, because my columns are reposted on many other websites where some of the audience wants to hear only what they already believe and are always looking for someone to denounce. It is a great disability for the United States that only a limited number of its citizens are capable of independent thought. Perhaps this is a problem for every country, but it most certainly is a problem for the United States.
The United States has another great disability, and that is that its intellectual class, or perhaps I should say its semi-intellectual class, has a large contingent of cowards who are too fearful to be truthful. Of course, considering the witchhunt mentality that Identity Politics has created, they have reasons to be fearful, but their cowardice leaves the burden of searching for and defending truth to a few.
Note: Virginia governor McAuliffe made false claims that were spread around the world by the presstitutes that the white nationalists had weapons caches and that the Virginia police were outgunned by the supremacists. Reason.com reports that the police have contradicted the moronic governor with the statement that no such weapons caches were found.
by Kevin Alfred Strom
WHY IS IT important to study and understand the Jewish Question? The Jews are presently the most powerful and wealthiest ethnic group on this planet, and it is their power structure which is pushing to terminate the existence of our race through replacement migration.
It is they who are the true power behind the Muslim and the other Brown invasions across the borders of America, and in Europe, and wherever White people live. It is they who demonize any who oppose the invasion, by calling them “racist,” trying to get them shunned, isolated, and unemployable.
It is they who created an inverted “morality” which teaches our children and our brothers and sisters that they are “evil” if they want our race to continue to exist.
It is they who own and control the mass media which are spreading the false narrative about Charlottesville — that “White racists” killed Heather Heyer — and using the emotions they generate with their lies to de-platform and economically destroy and deny the rights of the writers, publishers, and activists who are trying to expose their crimes.
The National Alliance, the sponsor of this radio program, has lost its credit card processor and its online store software provider — making it temporarily impossible to sell books and CDs or take donations online — in just the last week alone. So the Jewish power structure’s lies and hate have very real consequences.
The headline should read, "A House Invaded By Alien Usurpers Cannot Stand".
I better warn the neighbors. They live in a duplex.
Jesus said that first about "house being divided cannot stand." So of course (((the anti-Christ ones))) are trying to divide us.
PCR laments that we are a house divided, but it seems that every article PCR writes is divisive. PCR served in a Reagan Treasury that raised the national debt by 186%. That record still stands. PCR, like most national Democrats and Republicans, was either a crook, or he worked for crooks. George H.W. Bush was right about the voodoo economics, and, when it came to the practice of voodoo economics, PCR was a high priest.
PCR wrote a book called "The Failure of Laissez-Faire Economics" in which he explains what went wrong, and he would be the first to tell you that trickle down economics was a failure and a mistake.
So you think Capitalism is a mistake too?
YOU ARE GOOD GOY!!!!
Trickle UP is Socialism.....Trickle down Capitalism....
Skip Economics in college, or just skipped college?
"VooDoo Economics"?
You mean CAPITALISM?
You are Good Goy!
the democrats caused the national debt not reagan. The left controlled both the house and senate at the time. Reagan wanted to cut debt and of course the left wanted to spend spend spend.
C'mon now, this thing has got a round-a-bout Reichstag Fire feel to it. Charlottesville followed up by another deal in the Boston Commons? What are the next locations for fakery, San Francisco, Seattle?
OANN with it's tiny viewership blew up the response by the VA popo and made the ties...McCaullife, Signer, Podesta, Barkey. C'mon Sessions you grand-standing swamp turd.
The only question I've got left is was Trump just tossing a bone to deplorables when he came out and said both sides in VA weren't right, because his remarks concerning Boston seemed a little pandery and waffley to me.
Trump, you've got a big litmus test coming up, and that's Julian Assange. The fake news experts aren't talking about it much but I know. Rohrabacher has been over to see him claiming to have proof the Russians weren't involved with the fake hack story you like to tweet about.
If you tell him to get lost then fuck you. You're on your own and you'll either assimilate into the swamp or it will devour your ass.
Chunga, how many more things does Trump need to do for you to tell him to get lost and fuck you? He's the enemy of the People as much as Obama, W, Clinton, and Bush Sr. were. You need to forget what he said and remember what he did (and who he appointed/fired).
My view of the future is very grim and I suppose I'm grasping at straws hoping we can turn this thing around. The window is closing and speaking out against the Imperial City may get us all black bagged some day, I just don't care. Trying to remain positive just a little.
I gotta get up early so y'all have a good night and stay safe.
chunga, it is my opinion that you are echoing most thoughts here.
imo, there will never be a prez again that will be able to bring the dark forces of gov.org to justice.
trump, in hindsight, had to come out both barrels blazing. Instead, he tried to appease, find common ground with these known enemies. the rest is history. too late.
but playing the blazes plan, trump could have put them on their heals. He could have appointed a dozen special council criminal investigations and numerous grand juries to go after the whole cabel of deep staters. and keep pressing til results. the results are simple:rats ratting out rats for imunity.
his only chance left is to go on offense and strike at the poster cunter of criminal activity, the cunt herself.
but fuking NO, she moves about freely spreading vial ideas to brainwashed braindead progressives.
Exactly. This was baked in the cake in 1965. It's particularly perverse and insulting since the Dindus are the ones killing each other and whites are exponentially more likely to be victimized by the other races. You never hear about that though.
The US is headed for civil war. Libertarians and Civic Nationalist cucks will be forced to admit the constitution doesn't matter if you replace the people who created it. A piece of paper can't protect you once you're a minority in your own country.
Whites who haven't need to get out of the big cities, get in shape and get armed. Take back your country now or it will be like S. Africa in 10 years.
so what are you going to do about it besides complain?
Elvis was singing to the JEW when he sang:"Devil In Disguise."
It is interesting that commenters have given Kevin Alfred Strom so many thumbs up. If you identify with this man, then you should know this about him:
"In 2008 Strom pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography and was sentenced to 23 months in prison, of which he served four months"
"On January 4, 2007, Strom was arrested in Greene County, Virginia on charges of possession of child pornography and witness tampering. The Grand Jury later added the charges of receiving child pornography and of seeking to coerce a 10-year-old into a sexual relationship. At the October 2007 federal trial on charges of sexually coercing a 10-year-old girl, and of witness intimidation, the judge threw out both charges due to lack of evidence.
At the plea hearing on January 14, 2008, Strom pleaded guilty to possessing computer images of child pornography and was held at Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail while awaiting sentencing. On April 21, 2008, he was sentenced to 23 months of incarceration, with credit for times served, and 15 years of supervised release.[2] He was released from prison on September 3, 2008, at which point he resided in Earlysville, Virginia."
Never heard of this Strom before, but the first this coming to mind is how easy it would be to plant this child porn stuff on somebody.
Everybody hate child porn and just a whiff of suspicion on somebody is really bad.
Unless of course one is a chief of staff or chairman of a us presidont or condidate. In that case it's taboo to even suggest it?!?
What a crazy world we live in.
That's the first I heard of the National Alliance website. It is actually very good.
America have come much richer over the past 20 years, but all the wealth has gone to the top 1%. So those in the top 1% then try to blame minorities for the problems of the middle class when it is the fault of the 1%.
I'm just going to say I am going to thoroughly ENJOY watching the Leftards come totally unglued in the coming months / years.
I think a lot of people are becoming convinced that the beltway/media complex are just as crazy as the nazi/antifa wingnuts.
Not nearly enough.
More words...
Lindsey
This is Global.
I was thinking the same thing Yen, this is definitely magnified here in the Divided States of America but it's everywhere.
Ironically I quoted this same scripture about the divided house several times on ZH. The world is coming unglued from a personal level to corporate to political. When this does come totally unraveled it's going to be far uglier than any of our wildest imaginations.
Satan's house is dividing. The hatred that Lies in the human heart because of ethnicity to religious to bloodline will literally shatter mankind.
Identity politics, massive influx of refugees, Russia même, the EU desperately clinging to power, the US media playing games with truth....
It all sounds like a pre-conceived plan. The plan of Georgy and his fellow globalist because at the end....there is a lot of gold: a one world government.
Forget the nation state. NAFTA is being re-negotiated as we speak which means MAGA is also just that: a sound bite. Remember Hope and Change?
Psychopaths have no imagination
Oh, it's divided alright, and it will not stand.
On a less (or more) controversial note... how Twitter fucks with you. Watch it before it disappears...
Excellent vid.
I had thought that it would be impossible to impeach Trump - especially with Republican control of both Houses of Congress. Trump was backed by a winning voter population who would storm Washington. But Trump is not bashing Congress loud enough for doing nothing, the globalists and MIC around him continue pushing their own agendas, and the unthinkable is becoming plausible - if the Democrat minority finds a few Republicrats to join them on the vote (like the vote on Obamacare).
Congress no longer works for the republic............they work for themselves........the aca, the wall, Immigration all 3 voter top 5 things to do..........not congress, ryan and mcconnell gave us all the bird. Our republic is dead.
No republicans voted for Obamacare.
Peaceful Antifa member beating veteran in the head with pipe, serious head wound.
I wonder if they have ID any of these leftists? I doubt if they would prosecute them.
On the bright side, i did not see Pocahontas Warren at the protests. She must have been back home with her tribes people.
She was back on the res in the sweat lodge dreaming of a naked Nancy Pelosi which in most circles would be classified as a nightmare.
If your goal is to divide the house PCR, you've succeeded! I can't believe what I have read!
People do not have a right to organize to kill 1/3 of the population!
Why give the fucking Neo Nazi scumbags justification for starting a civil war?!
As far as the statues, I leave it to states rights to determine the outcome.
I thought that you were a fan of the constitution PCR!
As far as the level of ridiculousness among the far left, they are just as bad with the psycho senator proclaiming that she wishes that somebody would assassinate Trump!
What is the point of attempting to avert war with Russia , yet incite civil war on our own soil?!
I commend Trump for the way that be handled this, but you have crossed the line PCR of moral respectability in my mind!
There is no white culture, black culture, Hispanic culture, Asian culture! Until people start recognizing that every individual person is unique, and has their own belief system and capabilities America can not heal. I have met many people from many cultures. There are no committees for each race that decide an agenda!
The lunatics receive all of the attention!
How can the repulbic heal when the LEFT personally hates the right, not about law, policy or a bill but truly HATE THE PERSON , So much so that the LEFT has taken upon itself to determine who speaks and who doesnt. That is unamerican, and unconstitutional, no one save the scotus intrtprets the constitution, The republic is dead, look for our BLACK JESUS being inserted as Dictator by 2026
The dead really don't give a shit about who killed them.
Strangely enough, their families do.
Here you have on one side, mainly composed of Communist organizers using the naive and ignorant and often dumb shit underclass brainwashing them into a bolshevik's mindset where their goal is to take away our individual rights and prosperity. Victims of Communism around the world look at the U.S. and see this movement, funded by the Soro's of the world, and shake their head at the reality of what they see. Ayn Rand spoke of this for her family lived it, despite what some may think of her one has to take into account those victims and understand their hatred of such horrifying Statist systems.
On the other side is the apathetic and complacent American's who are witnessing these twisted and perverted protests and really haven't had enough incentive to make a stand to fight against it yet, mainly because many haven't the historic knowledge or lived under these totalitarian regimes and literally what they do to the people because they haven't lived it. Communist infiltration is in Washington and one can easily see it because of their behavior. Look at the high tech companies trying to subvert the 1st Amendment, they want it all, the wealth extraction and control of every living soul. America is being attacked at it's very core and the Communist's are doing what they have always done. They organize mobs to incite riots through intimidation/terrorism intimidating their opponents. Think about it, if your a Conservative or even middle of the road they will rally, protest to shut you down. There is no compromise with left.
To get educated a bit, there is an excellent documentary by Trevor Louden, 'The Enemies Within', Amazon Prime: https://www.amazon.com/s/ref=nb_sb_noss_1?url=search-alias%3Dinstant-vid...
Like I've said sooner or later the 'Sleeping Giant' (The Silent Majority) will make a stand, when that time is is anybodies guess.
The only way to beat them at their own verbage war is to not engage them in it...........period. conservatives need to think and plan for the impending divorce. we are going to secede as our idealogies are too different to co-exist, its a matter of before or after the BLACK JESUS is installed as dictator in 2026
Mr. Paul Craig Roberts seems to have forgotten that at least the Globalist Socialist Liberal Collective has no interest in keeping the house standing. Their Social Justice Warriors drones are just expendable idiots and soldiers in the destruction of the country.
The intent of the LEFT is to goad the president and conservatives to engage in verbal combat. 1) The president is not a moral/spiritual leader, his duties are clearly defined in the constitution and i would reminde mr. trump TO NOT ANSWER OR ENGAGE IN ANY KIND OF VERBAL BANTER. Conservatives have fallen into the same trap, by protesing themselves, thus giving the LEFT an clear shot at screamoing and shutting them down.............this is the LEFT, character assassination, notice these rallies are not to promote or protest a law, pending bill, or legislative dealings.......the LEFT doesnt care about policy...the LEFT gets elected because they sell themselves as less bad than the conservative candidate...
No more discourse thru protest, Trump must ignore the chlldish tauntings of the LEFT. Dont acknowledge or talk to the press when asked, again it is a setup for demonizing YOU not your opinioin. The Republic is done, we are going to get a DIVORCE or we are going to get an installed dictator.... my money is on the left re annoiting the BLACK JESUS to the new dictatroship, followed by civil war...just sayin
Only verbal combat ?? I was hoping for so much more. It's on my bucket list towards the top.
Fuck it.
We in the south ain't feeling the love. Don't give me a reason to get even. Because I am thinking about it . Pretty sure others are to. Will be smarter than me. . Don't like being called a " White Supremacists"!! So they can regain political power.. that's all want to say about that. But I will say this STOP! You have no idea
Can I get an amen ?? Hell yes !!
The United States has another great disability, and that is that its intellectual class, or perhaps I should say its semi-intellectual class, has a large contingent of cowards who are too fearful to be truthful.
This rings pretty hollow PCR when you are being a coward by being too fearful to be truthful and name the people behind it all - the jews.