Leaked Chat Logs Reveal White Supremacists Joked About Ramming Charlottesville Counter-Protesters Before Event

Less than a week after white supremacist James Alex Fields drove his car into a crowd in Charlottesville, VA, leaving one dead and 19 injured, leaked chat logs from several weeks before the event reveal protesters joking about mowing down counter-protesters blocking their path.
Of note, several conservative groups around the country who are not affiliated with white supremacy or Neo-Nazi movements, such as The Three Percenters, have severed all ties with the protests in the aftermath of last weekend’s deadly events.
“While we support and defend everyone’s right to free speech, we will not align ourselves with any type of racist group.”
In screenshots from a ‘Discord’ chat room moderated by former liberal Obama activist turned white supremacist event organizer Jason Kessler (username ‘MadDimension’), attendees can be seen discussing transportation in case things turned violent. While one member’s suggestion to use Uber was shot down, another participant suggested coordinating with Enterprise rent-a-car in case of a ‘worse case scenario.’
In a subsequent comment, user AltCelt(IL) posted a picture of a two buses being mobbed by protesters, typing ‘this will be us’ below.
In response, an event organizer named ‘Tyrone’ – who worked closely with Kessler, advised the group that it would be legal to mow down protesters under certain circumstances:
‘I know NC law is on the books that driving over protesters blocking roadways isn’t an offense. This is crossover for this channel and VA law. Sure would be nice,‘ along with a meme of a John Deere ‘Multi-Lane Protester Digestor.’ –‘Tyrone’
It is unknown whether or not 20 year old James Alex Fields, the white supremacist arrested after his 2010 Dodge Challenger plowed into a crowd of counter-protesters, was in the Discord chat room at the time – however members of the group “Vanguard America,” which Fields belonged to, participated in Kessler’s server.
What we do know is the same ‘Tyrone’ who made the vehicle-ramming comments also made several posts telling members that attending the event ‘in general’ would be risky.
Attendees of #UniteTheRight in #Charlottesville discuss legality of plowing into protesters with a vehicle, less than one month before rally pic.twitter.com/bVOAisOOZG
— Unicorn Riot (@UR_Ninja) August 17, 2017
What else do the chat logs reveal?
Over 300 screenshots leaked exclusively to unicornriot.ninja were made available in a 65 MB .zip archive on Friday. Here are a few more notable finds:
Kessler organized the event with military precision
To preface, perhaps this 2015 blog entry of Kessler’s in which he proclaims “I can’t think of any occupation that I admire more than the professional provocateur” can shed some light on how a hyper-liberal Occupy activist did an ideological flip and wound up leading a group of white supremacists in a protest that has since polarized the nation:
Jason Kessler ‘Running Thoughts‘ Blog
And while I’m sure Jason Kessler’s white power buddies didn’t know he had a Jewish girlfriend and African roomates, or wrote and performed African revenge-pornpoetry – slamming the “evil” white man, or was a huge Obama supporter who was heavily involved with the Occupy movement – writing two articles for CNN on the topic, Kessler sure organized last weekend’s white power rally like a pro – even intervening when participants got into a fight.
And in addition to applying for a license to hold the protest in Emancipation Park and successfully utilizing the ACLU to sue the city when it was rejected, Kessler issued instructions to the group regarding the tiki torch ceremony and other matters.
Kessler was concerned about optics…
When one participant in the discord chat asked another protest participant if he was in ‘Vanguard’ and if Vanguard was in the ‘National Socialist Front’ (Also known as the National Socialist Movement, or NSM), the other user replied ‘Yup,’ adding ‘Nsm is not the optic Kessler wanted tho.’
Although I guess he didn’t mind the optics in May when he was hanging out with white supremacist Richard Spencer at Jackson Park:
Some have questioned whether or not the May demonstration was a ‘dry run’ for last weekend’s ill-fated rally. Note Kessler’s long pause at the :15 second mark when asked.
Kessler also didn’t mind the optics of the haircut he got to match his new friends attending the ‘Unite the Right’ protest he organized.
Self professed agent provocateur got a haircut to play the white supremacist role for #UniteTheRight rally. Left 2/15/17 & on right today pic.twitter.com/cAUB6998pz
— Ed (@DowdEdward) August 15, 2017
The group also discussed using burner phones and cash to avoid doxxing
‘Unite the Right’ attendees were also weary of was VA felony mask laws – something the police did not enforce when it came to masked Antifa, as well as whether or not they’d be turned away if the wore shirts with swastikas instead of the polo / khaki ‘uniform’ most of the group can be seen wearing.
Back to Kessler – it appears he’s taken himself out of the equation…
Right before deleting his Twitter account, Kessler made a wildly inappropriate tweet about Heather Heyer – the counter-protester killed in Charlottesville:
This allowed Richard Spencer to cauterize the compromised Kessler from the tiny movement I’m sure we haven’t heard the last of.
After his offensive tweet, Kessler stated “I repudiate the heinous tweet that was sent from my account last night. I’ve been under a crushing amount of stress & death threats,” adding “I’m taking ambien, Xanax and I had been drinking last night. I sometimes wake up having done strange things I can’t remember.”
Life comes at you fast, scumbag pic.twitter.com/7Cc52RM889
— Jack Posobiec ???????? (@JackPosobiec) August 19, 2017
Strange things indeed…
I told you, All, right after it happened, that (((jason kessler))), I ABSOLUTELY BELIEVED, was controlled-opposition.
Lindsey
Good for you. SInce you're apparently so clever, have you ever considered that such tactics feed the 'divide and conquer' strategy best if they are implemented both ways?
Nah, you can't spell "righteousness" without "right", amirite?
You support all things american in the involvement of WW2 for this
https://murderbymedia3.wordpress.com/2017/08/18/the-right-side-of-histor...
you complain about all those things in the pic above yet you still refuse to admit you were and are wrong
Waive anther freedumb flag hypocrisy knows no bounds continue on crying against the jew while demonizing the only people who actually did something about them continue to cower in your own fear of being labled a NAZI LMAO Hypocrisy at it's best ... fearful of a word because you know you cannot admit a mistake a grave and un-godly mistake "greatest generation" all murderers with innocent blood on their hands now crying about the ones who really are guilty denial for the sake of saving face ...saving face in who's eyes? no one but your own self serving hypocrisy that is your battle cry Man up you pussies or stop crying jew you cannot have it both ways
Wow excellent investigative reporting. Looks like the trusted "management team" has been reactivated or maybe it never stopped. Lol what a job.... Professional agitators..... Professional deceivers....professional a$$holes.....power is intoxicating.
Someone explain to me why two groups of human garbage (Antifa and neo-Nazis) beating and killing each other is suddenly so much more important than the crimes of Hillary, Obama, Wasserman, etc.
It was 100% astroturf. Kessler is a Soros goon.
Is it time to start packing with an arsenal?
Powerful piece....After reading most of it, I'm really going to turn away from protecting my culture, race, and civilization as we know it.
Maybe don't follow shills into stupid manufactured situations and you'll be OK.
Would any of this have happened without Kessler's involvement and the city of Charlottesville telling cops to stand down?
Do you think Cville helped or hurt white nationalism?
This proves Kessler was setting it up. The part where he say no open carry. He wants a fight.
EXCLUSIVE: FBI Admits Federal Informants Linked to Deadly Charlottesville Riots; Unlikely To Face Charges
https://truepundit.com/exclusive-fbi-admits-federal-informants-linked-to...
FBI insiders said it is unlikely leaders of the radical groups that clashed in demonstrations turned deadly in Charlottesville, VA will face prosecution.
Why?
FBI said they have already identified several federal informants who participated in the mob-like riots over the weekend in Virginia. The FBI is also now working those sources to piece together the events from Charlottesville, sources said.
But FBI agents have deemed the newly-minted investigation dicey, having to navigate separate agreements with embedded intelligence assets while trying to pinpoint responsibility for the violence.
The FBI sources said it is unlikely an asset would be charged for stoking violence in Virginia if for instance that asset had or was providing valuable information on another domestic terrorism case.
“We wouldn’t do a solid informant for this,” one FBI insider said.
The word “do” here pertains to indict.
Federal law enforcement sources said that attitude would be different if the two Virginia State Police troopers who died were killed as part of the demonstrations. The troopers perished after they lost control of a State Police helicopter which was leaving Charlottesville, according to NTSB records.
No agitprop from "The Real Fly" at the moment. Did the clicks stop coming? So back to the "Zero Point Now" account to waste time stirring shite.
I keep seeing pop up ads for careers for the SS... Sorry, I'm too old....
Where's all the information on Antifa and Black Lies Matter? There were many more of them and they were more violent.
My last article before outing Kessler as a shill a few days ago was critical of Antifa and Charlottesville officials for calling off police while allowing the two groups to meet, and I've been incredibly critical of Antifa all along.
Find me leaked chat logs of Antifa planning for Charlottesville and I will GLADLY go to town. This article was about the fact that Fields may have been inspired by one guys coordinating the event joking about plowing through a crowd, plus I wanted to shed more light on Kessler.
Does anyone think any of this was unfolded organically? It's all manufactured Soros shit, which may very well include Richard Spencer.
I smelled a rat when his name popped up last week. He was an informant/asset going back to Occupy. I suspect a couple of names that appear in your article may also be assets.
It's about time white people started fighting back....
Make no mistake, DIE-versity is the 'NAZI JEW WAR ON WHITES AND WHITE COUNTRIES
I know this is true, becuase ISRAEL SHUNS DIE-VERSITY LIKE THE PLAGUE!!!!...as does the 95% jew run media, and jew owned FED
To everyone, Knowledge is the most powerful weapon we have right now. Keep spreading the truth.
Its still to early to say now, but I think the Awans are just going to be the patsy for Clintons, others selling state secrets and intel to foreign govts. The "Nazis" and Antifa are bankster owned.
Just my opinion.
I see much rumor and speculation here, crazy-glued together to form a narrative. As for Kessler, time will tell. But, cut-and-pasting some comments showing sarcasim and irony often used in comment sections of all news outlets, is just a over-reach.
We've all seen Anti-Whites, including seated Politicians, on Twitter, calling for outright murder and violence towards White Supreeeemists ( White people who don't want to be disenfranchised ). Not just Antifa, which regularly plots felony violence, but basic Shit-Libs as well.
Have you looked at the comments Jews are making on the SPLC comment section. Stroll on over there, if you change the actors, you'd think it was a NeoNaziKKKFascist comment board.
Obviously the "Never Trumper" State and probably the Feds were manipulating the chessboard in Charlottseville, but we should not Punch Right or chase rabbits down holes just because the Anti-White Leftists are having, large Anti-Trump Marches. These are all the same people who've been marching since Trump was elected.
"As for Kessler, time will tell."
Stopped reading there.
Kessler is ON RECORD as a former Occupy / Obama shill. He admitted it to Alex Jones. End of story.
Borders, language, culture are key. But putting a uniform on and carrying torches around like a bunch of cult members going into literal battle is an age-old Democrat thing and looks absurd.
Its all just one big old chainyank folks. The only reason anyone is calling people Nazi is to cover up that the left is being turned into a new Nazi party.
Yes kiddies the left has been turned into a religious cult just like happened in Germany.
They stopped answering questions about a decade ago. From the second Trump won this thing we called an election the left has been openly advocating violence. Not just on Trump supporters but on anyone who did not vote for the super villain HRC. They are even more ticked off at people that did not vote at all.
We are getting played my friends. Buy both sides. Bankers are funding all the stupid as always.
George Soros knows his shit! Nicely Done you Nazi/Jew Bastard!!!
Kessler is a plant.
It appears that Kessler and friend Tyrone most likely planted the car ramming idea knowing that Military op James GREGORY Field 33 of Ohio was prepped for the stunt.
Then released it after the car ram stunt to further the inflammatory narrative.
As to Hot Heads,
they unfortunately exist on both sides.
Define supremacist- someone who promotes/supports a group.
.........supremacy needs a group association with some defined goal/s.
SO,
white supremacy is incorrect as no group is being identified for support by the white people.
the BLM supremacist supports the BLM group. All negros arent blm supremacist's and you dont have to be negro to be a BLM supremacist.
How can a white person protest white supremacy? They would be protesting themselves.
The Alt-Right is infected with parasitic members of the Left....it is too obvious now. The leadership is a joke....Spencer is a joke too. DStormer is the biggest joke of all. All weak leaders with massively stupid strategies....so bad...they must be paid shills.
Nazi flags and torch rallies???? Holy fuck.....too obvious!!!!
Virginia Democratic Gov. Terry McAuliffe is a Clinton Bagman.
Enough said!
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2016/05/23/terry-mcauliffe-clint...
Another "management team" member...
"Agitation Provocation."
It was Psychological Operation from before the start.
Spencer & Kessler are both Deep State Agents carrying out the Operation.
Kessler is a fraud. His purpose is to make pro free speech look like nazis.
Feilds was set up.
Here we go again...You know what? I think everybody, at some point, has made a comment or joke about rolling over roadblockers, but it appears that few actually go ahead and DO that.
Most people I know have 'threatened' to "Kill you!" over some stupid thing, yet most people I know have not committed murder, nor been murdered.
I've heard a mother I know tell her young son that she would "Skin him and make him into a handbag" over some typical mother/child dispute. Said child remains intact to this day, and Mother is still using her old Coach purse.
Tech has given us another new, unpleasant pasttime...poring over the words of another strictly to unearth 'violations' or create lengthy narratives about their motivations. The careless phrase expressing frustration, "I'll kill him!", now becomes an actionable threat. Should the target have the misfortune of being hit by a bus, it becomes a possible murder or manslaughter charge. The context in which the phrase was uttered is not even considered, unless it fits the narrative of course.
A CNN 'reporter', Erin Burnett, does this frequently. She'll dissect a single word or phrase, then torture it to death with speculations until she gets what she wants.
+1. I wonder what Erin would come up with, dissecting the phrase,
"Go fuck yourself, with a black, made in Mexico, broom-handle Erin..."
"She'll dissect a single word or phrase, then torture it to death with speculations until she gets what she wants."
It's called "Spin" to the average person.
She's trained in the art of Gas Lingting & PsyOp.
Indeed. How does this story compare with with the Black Female Missouri senator who has just explicitly called for Trump's assassination, then refused to resign?
African revenge-porn poetry
LOL...
This man represents EVERY "white supremacist"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IQgzldZDH2U
While the tactics sertainly seem quite shocking to normal folks, I couldn't care less if this Kessler guy is Obama's bum buddy. Fact is dog whistles only work when there are dogs around. This site is crawling with white trash, antisemitic knuckle-draggers and pissing in their beds wannabe Ukrop storm-troopers who can all rot in hell as far as I am concerned. If you and your families are rounded up, incarcerated and exterminated like cunt roaches I would sleep like a baby.
Guess what you sick fucks, your time is up.
Define semite. Then define anti semite.
Note the contradiction?
Jew is a luciferian cult. Read the kaballah and the talmud, the root of judaism, the philosophical root of jew.
I would argue the knuckle draggers are people that don't have their facts straight and don't know what they are talking about.
The #1 threat to national and global security is the luciferian jew cult. I have posted an extensive bibliography. Search my posts, find it, and get back to me.
The Rudolf Report conclusively shows there were no human killing gas chambers using real, physical evidence. There was no jew holocaust. Since that is true, what are we to make of the ppl that perpetuate that lie, jews? What are the implications of establishing the fact?
That holocaust myth is the chief cornerstone jew privilege rests upon.
The jew and its demonic ideology controls the govt. That is only the tip of the kosher iceberg. If you do not see the jew cancer operating all around you, you are truly blind.
If you really want to blow some minds send your "googling" asses to eisenhowers death camps read the statements on record by churchill about the Germans read the official red cross documents about treatment of "jews" in so called "death camps" lie upon lie exposed ...I said all of this here for a few years ... yet still the message of looking for any sort of un-biased assesment of WW2 goes unchecked. some will go far enough to say the hollowhoax was faked but cling desperatley to all other fiction regarding NS Germany ... They will only go so far as to have a new biased opinion on the hollowhoax all else is "etched in concrete" for them
Hitler banned guns
NSism is a leftist
Hitler was a rothchild baby
NS Germany was funded by rothchilds
BLAH BLAH BLAH
my favorite is this BS "revisionist history is a psyop" fucking laughable the same proponents of all these falsehoods use revisionist history to prove the BS that was the civil war ... so if it suits the ameridumb story it's all good but if it supports the truth of NSism it's a jew psyop?????
What we have here is the jews using all angles possible to circumvent the truth They are funding neo-nazi's (sad because some of these neo-NAZI's know the truth and are being played) while at the same time cursing them this circular continuation goes on and on and the plebes are confused and misled therefore assigning all things anti-jew as being jew led talk about tinfoil hat shit.. you know the ashkeNAZI type of shit This is the reality of them playing both sides in a conflict for sake of confusion ...this however is NOT the truth behind NSism and Hitler ...do not fall for the fakery the outright kiking of history.
THE BIGGEST FEAR TO THE ZIONISTS JEWS WHATEVER LABEL YA LIKE IS THIS: THEY SAW THE EFFECTS OF A NATIONALIST GOVERNMENT FREE FROM THEIR CONTROL VIA USURY AND FIAT. BOTTOM LINE: THEY LOST ALL FORMS OF CONTROL
(((They))) will not let that happen again just as they used every available army they could (((pay))) to smash it to oblivion then demonize it to the point it has become second nature in all peoples minds to associate anything and everything of "evil" with the utterance of one word ...that word is NAZI the second most used form of this full frontal attack is any mention of the name Hitler ... the most hated man of modern and for that fact all of history...
we have idiots calling out things like hitlary and saying trump is literally Hitler
The fact is this nothing is more widely spread and enforced as the hatred of all things to do with NSism and Hitler and who gaurds the gates of information about the movement and the man , who fabricates falsehoods and teaches them as fact ... If you are to ignorant to even ask this or any other questions about these things you have no one to blame but yourself ... you cannot go on preaching about how educated or righteous you are while accepting the force fed narrative... you cannot "cry jew" and in the same breath slur Hitler or NSism
when some one asks you why the world is fucked up don't pander don't argue don't proffess to expound tons of data sighting NSism got a bad rap and Hitler was right ...
Simply answer with one simple word and walk the fuck away Q: why is the world so fucked up? A: JEWS slip the name of the jew into everday conversations about politics welfare whatever don't expound on it don't make derogatory refferences ...just slip in the name of the jew connotate any negative answer you have with the jew ...it is called positive reinforcement do it use it ... people will find the truth about the falsely accused "evil Germans" on thier own
I have red pilled more fucking people than you can imagine Whites Blacks Mexicans all can be made to see who is running the fucked up show on earth I never talk to anyone about Hitler or NSism (exception being on these un-real life threads) but I do name the JEW every chance I get
Shoot for the heart stop fucking about trying to convince people put it in their face and sink it in their minds one word simple and succinct
Sertainly
Get hold of your emotions, fucking idiot.
Since Fields mother is Jewish, that makes Fields a 'Chosen One,' which sounds like the Tribe was really behind this Chatlottseville craziness, just like back in the 1950's when Israeli agents tossed grenades and bombs at Iraqi Jews to scare them into moving to 'Stolenland,' AKA Israel.
Israel and her rabid backers have shown time and again they have no problem with using violence to achieve their twisted ends, just ask the USS Liberty crew or the Jews working for Odigo in the WTC on 9/11 who were warned to GET OUT by someone, but they never told any GOYIM the warning.
P.S. Odigo HDQs back then was Herlzliya, Israel also the home of the MOSSAD.
Damn...I guess when your Mom stopped breast feeding you at sixteen years old... that WAS too early...
Pity the violent left, for they are tools of the worst scum to ever walk.
Incinerating brown babies all over the world for greed and power-lust.
Pitiful.
Their total silence over actual Nazis, enabled by Clinton and Obama, murdering women and children in east Ukraine is deafening. But then again they are funded by the same people.
Apparently people wearing swastikas are welcome at the Wailing Wall but not in the US.
There is little doubt Kessler is a paid Double Agent. He was ordered to "switch teams" and pose as a YT Nationalist while the other part of the plan consisted of organizing the anarchists and having Fellow-Travellers in the VA Governor and Charlottsville Mayor call off the municipal and state police.
A lot of Red Money is also being poured in to these statue protests. As soon as the Bolsheviks took control in Russia they destroyed Christian churches and historical sites. The goal was to erase History and build the "New Soviet Man."
This is the exact same plan now being played out in the USA. Some "Tribe" wants to exterminate the White Man and supplant him with an uneducated slave race of brown people.
Arm up!
if you want to see some of that red money, just duckduckgo "stop trump craigslist". there are hundreds of offers, considering the current times, for decent money. i guess this would be the alt-economy.
and as so many topics, present day, involve the discussion of double standards, it warrants mentioning the media's reaction had something like this happened in 2009.
“The best way to control the opposition is to lead it ourselves.” ~ Vladimir Lenin
"As soon as the Bolsheviks took control in Russia they destroyed Christian churches and historical sites."
But they tore down very few synagogues as opposed to all the Christian churches that got mobbed and destoryed. And the Catholic priests and Christian preachers that were either tortured to death or shipped to some Gulag.
So if Trump or any white person gets the Kennedy treatment, we can hold ALL the liberal-progressives-leftists accountable for their jokes, suggestions, and threats. Good.