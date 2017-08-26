Knave Dave's picture

Congress Quietly Passed A Bill Allowing Warrantless Searches of Homes - Only 1% Opposed It

Tyler Durden's picture
by Tyler Durden
Aug 26, 2017 12:39 PM

By Rachel Blevins of The Free Thought Project

A bill that will allow homes to be searched without a warrant was passed with overwhelming support by the United States Congress, and signed into law by President Trump—and it happened with no media coverage and very little fanfare.

On the surface, House Joint Resolution 76 looks harmless. The title of the bill claims that its purpose is Granting the consent and approval of Congress for the Commonwealth of Virginia, the State of Maryland, and the District of Columbia to enter into a compact relating to the establishment of the Washington Metrorail Safety Commission.”

“Whereas the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority, an interstate compact agency of the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Virginia, and the State of Maryland, provides transportation services to millions of people each year, the safety of whom is paramount; Whereas an effective and safe Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority system is essential to the commerce and prosperity of the National Capital region; Whereas the Tri-State Oversight Committee, created by a memorandum of understanding amongst these 3 jurisdictions, has provided safety oversight of the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority.”

The proposal for a safety commission to act as a wing of the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority may sound logical, when its power includes thing such as the ability to Adopt, revise, and distribute a written State Safety Oversight Program” and to “Review, approve, oversee, and enforce the adoption and implementation of WMATA’s Public Transportation Agency Safety Plan.”

However, there is one major red flag buried within the text of the bill that stems from the list of “powers” given to the Washington Metrorail Safety Commission, and it violates one of the basic tenets of the U.S. Constitution.

“In performing its duties, the Commission, through its Board or designated employees or agents, may:Enter upon the WMATA Rail System and, upon reasonable notice and a finding by the chief executive officer that a need exists, upon any lands, waters, and premises adjacent to the WMATA Rail System, including, without limitation, property owned or occupied by the federal government, for the purpose of making inspections, investigations, examinations, and testing as the Commission may deem necessary to carry out the purposes of this MSC Compact, and such entry shall not be deemed a trespass.”

The text gives the Commission the authority to enter property near the Metro Rail System “without limitation” and without a warrant, for the purpose of “making inspections, investigations, examinations, and testing.”

This clearly goes against the Fourth Amendment, which states that Americans’ rights to be secure in their persons, houses, papers, and effects, against unreasonable searches and seizures, shall not be violated, and no warrants shall issue, but upon probable cause.”

When the bill was brought to a vote in the House of Representatives, there were only five Congressmen who voted against it: Representatives Justin Amash, a Republican from Michigan; Walter Jones, a Republican from North Carolina; Thomas Massie, a Republican from Kentucky; Alex Mooney, a Republican from West Virginia; and Mark Sanford, a Republican from South Carolina.

Amash called out the hypocrisy surrounding the fact that even though this legislation is in clear violation of the Constitution, it was passed by Congress with overwhelming support. Only 5 of us voted against bill allowing govt to enter/search private property in parts of VA, MD & DC w/o warrant,” He wrote on Twitter.

This is not the first time Congress has quietly passed a bill that will take away some of the most basic rights from law-abiding citizens in the U.S., and it won’t be the last. One of the most important things to remember about this legislation is that it was ignored by the media, and while it may only affect the Washington D.C. metro area now, it could be laying the blueprint for future legislation across the country.

Looney's picture
Looney Aug 26, 2017 12:44 PM

Make Warrantless Searches Great Again?

<<<   Trump’s gonna sign it

<<<   Trump will never sign it

Looney   ;-)

rubiconsolutions's picture
rubiconsolutions Looney Aug 26, 2017 12:45 PM

Not surprised, the constitution is a dead screed. It died at the hands of Lincoln. 

Looney's picture
Looney rubiconsolutions Aug 26, 2017 12:50 PM

 

The White House briefing room needs a makeover.

The oval backdrop with "The White House - Washington" should be replaced with another one “The Swamp”.

Looney

Swampster's picture
Swampster Looney Aug 26, 2017 12:58 PM

You cannot have a Bill of Rights, AND a jew World Order.....

Bes's picture
Bes Swampster Aug 26, 2017 1:04 PM

Trump is a

zio-goldman-globalist-neocon

#maga

Swampster's picture
Swampster Bes Aug 26, 2017 1:09 PM

It's neocoM, and Trump is the Orange Obowelmovement, aka the Orange Jewlius...

 

aka Shabbos Goy for the Globalist, Neocom, ashkeNAZI jew World Order.

 

ALL WHITE COUNTRIES MUST PERISH SO THE jew WORLD ORDER MAY FLOURISH!

JRobby's picture
JRobby Swampster Aug 26, 2017 1:46 PM

Don't live in those states. If all the patriots move out of them, we can surround them and starve them out. Take the airports and train stations first. Shut down road access.

moimeme's picture
moimeme JRobby Aug 26, 2017 3:06 PM

(((THEY))) are suffocating America and destroying its very fabric in order to HIDE their lies.

http://biblicisminstitute.wordpress.com/2016/01/05/jews-and-history-lies...

So when (((they))) don't like what you say, (((they))) can now have the brown shirts INVADE your homes with no warrant.

The precedent is set.

peddling-fiction's picture
peddling-fiction moimeme Aug 26, 2017 3:07 PM

Cheka the creep.

Creep of the cheka.

The Cooler King's picture
The Cooler King Swampster Aug 26, 2017 1:34 PM

How is it that SWAT Team paramilitary helmets & body armor are slowly morphing towards looking like IMPERIAL STORM TROOPERS?

 

 

Can't be by accident.

Stackers's picture
Stackers The Cooler King Aug 26, 2017 1:55 PM

FAKE NEWS on ZH ? SHAME !!!

It says "wihtout limitation, any property owned by the Federal Govenment"

SHAME !!!

Oquities's picture
Oquities Stackers Aug 26, 2017 2:37 PM

i take that to mean that, in addition to all privately owned proximal property being subject to search, all government propertyy is specifically not exempted from search by local jurisdiction.

Shift For Brains's picture
Shift For Brains Oquities Aug 26, 2017 3:04 PM

If that was the clear intent, it would have to state it more directly. I think this is poorly written legal language. Pretty sure an argument in this manner would not be accepted by the courts.

83_vf_1100_c's picture
83_vf_1100_c Stackers Aug 26, 2017 3:00 PM

Read it again. "Including" is the key word. It is clear that private property is not exempted.

Shift For Brains's picture
Shift For Brains Stackers Aug 26, 2017 3:03 PM

I'm not an attorney but I am pretty sure this is just a case of sloppy construction. The "including" is supposed to enumerate the class that is subject to the law, which is federal property. Typically, the government would have to argue any expansion of this to non-federal property.

The more interesting question, and one that may be relavent, is: does the federal government "own" all of the District of Columbia? It was set aside as the seat of the federation of states united, which is why Congress administers it and it is not permitted to vote as it is not part of that federation.

If case law supports the interpretation that the federal government "owns" DC, then very clearly the law would affect every part and parcel of Washington, including residences which are on federal land.

Ignorance is bliss's picture
Ignorance is bliss The Cooler King Aug 26, 2017 2:51 PM

I use my swat outfit for Halloween and as a deterrent to whatever unauthorized person enters my abode without my consent. My Ak47 and shotgun are props that propel lead at very high velocities.

Blankenstein's picture
Blankenstein Bes Aug 26, 2017 1:36 PM

Coming from a Hillary supporter.....

tmosley's picture
tmosley Looney Aug 26, 2017 1:04 PM

Doesn't exactly authorize searches, as "reasonable" notice must be given.

Doesn't seem much different than city workers coming onto your property to address a gas leak.

Pure Evil's picture
Pure Evil tmosley Aug 26, 2017 2:21 PM

What I do on the toliet is nobody's business but mine.

nmewn's picture
nmewn tmosley Aug 26, 2017 2:47 PM

Its also called a resolution in the article and then a bill after Trump supposedly signed it, which would have made it a law, not a bill or resolution.

Basically, I'm saying I don't know what the hell I just read because language apparently has no meaning anymore.

GUS100CORRINA's picture
GUS100CORRINA Looney Aug 26, 2017 12:50 PM

Congress Quietly Passed A Bill Allowing Warrantless Searches of Homes - Only 1% Opposed It

My response: Looks to be limited to the homes of the SWAMP creatures in MD, VA and WASHINGTON DC.

Interesting news item. There must be a concern about potential terrorist threats that would affect US Government operations.

political_proxy's picture
political_proxy GUS100CORRINA Aug 26, 2017 12:51 PM

First the dam dribbles a drop or three...

ChartRoom's picture
ChartRoom GUS100CORRINA Aug 26, 2017 2:38 PM

First they came for the swamp creatures, but I was not a swamp creature...

bshirley1968's picture
bshirley1968 Looney Aug 26, 2017 12:48 PM

So is Trump going to veto it?

Wouldn't bet on it.

I am going give him a big Addaboy! for the Sheriff Arpaio pardon.

If he vetoes this shit, I will give him another.

Any law that violates the Constitution and Bill of Rights is not a law.  Some people have to die to understand certain things.

Warrant-less searches at my house are detrimental to ones health.

political_proxy's picture
political_proxy bshirley1968 Aug 26, 2017 12:53 PM

He signed it, you dolt.
Is it too much for you to at least read the first paragraph before you comment?

"A bill that will allow homes to be searched without a warrant was passed with overwhelming support by the United States Congress, and signed into law by President Trump—and it happened with no media coverage and very little fanfare."

Looney's picture
Looney political_proxy Aug 26, 2017 12:59 PM

 

I can’t read, I can barely write.   ;-)

Looney

toady's picture
toady Looney Aug 26, 2017 1:10 PM

I was gonna say....

rejected's picture
rejected bshirley1968 Aug 26, 2017 12:53 PM

A bill that will allow homes to be searched without a warrant was passed with overwhelming support by the United States Congress, and signed into law by President Trump—

Might try reading the article.

Looney's picture
Looney rejected Aug 26, 2017 1:00 PM

 

I can’t read, I can barely write.   ;-)

Looney

Dabooda's picture
Dabooda bshirley1968 Aug 26, 2017 12:59 PM

He already signed it.  MAGA, my ass.

Looney's picture
Looney Dabooda Aug 26, 2017 1:01 PM

 

I can’t read, I can barely write.   ;-)

Looney

UselessEater's picture
UselessEater Looney Aug 26, 2017 1:29 PM

I think they're trying to tell you something Looney. :)

Lucretius's picture
Lucretius bshirley1968 Aug 26, 2017 1:19 PM

9 eleven, patriot act, Bush the elder, Slick Willy, Bush the shrub, two terms of the Kenyan bush monkey, need I name a few moar? The Constitution is long dead! Sad that so many Merkans still live in the dream.

Sorry, forgot asset forfeiture!

PleasedToMeatYou's picture
PleasedToMeatYou bshirley1968 Aug 26, 2017 1:48 PM

...and stop calling me Shirley! 

chunga's picture
chunga Looney Aug 26, 2017 12:54 PM

This article here says the maverick outsider already signed it?

HRClinton's picture
HRClinton Looney Aug 26, 2017 1:33 PM

"A Republic, if you can keep it." - Benjamin Franklin 

ET's picture
ET Aug 26, 2017 12:42 PM

Supreme Court will declare it unconstitutional.

Mr. Universe's picture
Mr. Universe ET Aug 26, 2017 12:46 PM

Since when does the Supreme Court care about what's constitutional?

Gold Pedant's picture
Gold Pedant Mr. Universe Aug 26, 2017 3:01 PM

Determining constitutionality isn't really their bailiwick. Congress and the president have just as much say in the matter according to the Constitution.

 

Judicial Review was sort of made up on the spot. The Supreme Court just took it and ran kind of in the same vein as Congress has done with FISA courts. I'm not saying that the former is a bad thing, but it does need to be spelled out in the Constitution in order for it to be unquestionably lawful.

shovelhead's picture
shovelhead ET Aug 26, 2017 12:59 PM

Only if a WTA train runs through it.

Swampster's picture
Swampster ET Aug 26, 2017 1:02 PM

ROFLMAO@U

 

The Supreme court will always vote for the jews....Don't know which way they'll vote? Ask yourself "what's good for the 'Nazi jews"...

 

You'll be able to predict every single case and amaze your friends!....if you have any!

 

What's good for the jouse, is bad for youse.....it works every time.

To Hell In A Handbasket's picture
To Hell In A Ha... ET Aug 26, 2017 1:05 PM

Not when the argument is to prevent Muzzies from killing us. Supreme Court will always go with National Security. Give the plebs the anti-Muzzie angle and they will endorse anything. Take the Patriots Act as a prime example.

HRClinton's picture
HRClinton ET Aug 26, 2017 1:35 PM

Too funny. Might as well ask the Sanhedrin.  Which is where things are headed, at this rate.

man from glad's picture
man from glad ET Aug 26, 2017 1:44 PM

We already have across the board illegal searches and seizures, I don't know why everybody is in a twist over this law. The news that roughy only 1% opposed the law is hardly surprising either. Wasn't it Pelosi who said during Obamacare vote "we have to pass the law so we know what's in it" (?) Fact is few in Congress read the bills they vote on. And Trump signing it... well he was just an anti Hillary candidate, and a hammer looking for something to hit. Constitutional law is not exactly his strong point.

earleflorida's picture
earleflorida ET Aug 26, 2017 2:52 PM

'the three branches of the republic coalescing about the nucleus-hub, that being the constitutution 'we the people',... with a fourth (implicit grafting) branch usurped a half-century ago,...--- today` [leaves] but a parch'd tear for freedom... [but] rather an anormous choking slaivation for a tyrannical rebellion for yesteryear'

Mr Pink's picture
Mr Pink Aug 26, 2017 12:42 PM

Warrantless searches will result in a lot of dead cops

Swampster's picture
Swampster Mr Pink Aug 26, 2017 1:03 PM

when it should result in a lot of dead ashkeNAZIS!!!!

Rockatanski's picture
Rockatanski Mr Pink Aug 26, 2017 2:38 PM

yep and everyone remember, they mostly come right before dawn. mostly. an AR10 with 16" barrel and mk319 would make a good self defense rifle because some vermin have kevlar hides.

Nostradumbass's picture
Nostradumbass Aug 26, 2017 12:43 PM

When a sufficient number of cops/thugs do not go home to their families after being dealt with in criminal warrantless searches, and when we begin lynching the traitors sitting in government, this will stop the searches. 

Swampster's picture
Swampster Nostradumbass Aug 26, 2017 1:05 PM

" We the sheeple, of the 57 states of America.....

 

 

You mean WE like that?