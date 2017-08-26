Paul Craig Roberts: "There Is A Conspiracy... And It's Against The American People"

Authored by Paul Craig Roberts,
In the United States “conspiracy theory” is the name given to explanations that differ from those that serve the ruling oligarchy, the establishment or whatever we want to call those who set and control the agendas and the explanations that support the agendas.
The explanations imposed on us by the ruling class are themselves conspiracy theories. Moreover, they are conspiracy theories designed to hide the real conspiracy that our rulers are operating.
For example, the official explanation of 9/11 is a conspiracy theory. Some Muslims, mainly Saudi Arabians, delivered the greatest humiliation to a superpower since David slew Goliath. They outsmarted all 17 US intelligence agencies and those of NATO and Israel, the National Security Council, the Transportation Safety Administration, Air Traffic Control, and Dick Cheney, hijacked four US airliners on one morning, brought down three World Trade Center skyscrapers, destroyed that part of the Pentagon where research was underway into the missing $2.3 trillion, and caused the morons in Washington to blame Afghanistan instead of Saudi Arabia.
Clearly, the Saudia Arabians who humiliated Ameria were involved in a conspiracy to do so.
Is it a believable conspiracy?
The ability of a few young Muslim men to pull off such a feat is unbelievable. Such total failure of the US National Security State means that America was blindly vulnerable throughout the decades of Cold War with the Soviet Union. If such total failure of the National Security State had really occurred, the White House and Congress would have been screaming for an investigation. People would have been held accountable for the long chain of security failures that allowed the plot to succeed. Instead, no one was even reprimanded, and the White House resisted all efforts for an investigation for a year. Finally, to shut up the 9/11 families, a 9/11 Commission was convened. The commission duly wrote down the government’s story and that was the “investigation.”
Moreover, there is no evidence to support the official conspiracy theory of 9/11. Indeed, all known evidence contradicts the official conspiracy theory.
For example, it is a proven fact that Building 7 came down at freefall acceleration, which means it was wired for demolition. Why was it wired for demolition? There is no official answer to this question.
It is the known evidence provided by scientists, architects, engineers, pilots, and the first responders who were in the twin towers and personally experienced the numerous explosions that brought down the towers that is described as a conspiracy theory.
The CIA introduced the term “conspiracy theory” into public discourse as part of its action plan to discredit skeptics of the Warren Commission report on the assassination of President John F. Kennedy. Any explanation other than the one handed down, which is contradicted by all known evidence, was debunked as a conspiracy theory.
Conspiracy theories are the backbone of US foreign policy. For example, the George W. Bush regime was active in a conspiracy against Iraq and Saddam Hussein. The Bush regime created fake evidence of Iraqi “weapons of mass destruction,” sold the false story to a gullible world and used it to destroy Iraq and murder its leader. Similarly, Gaddafi was a victim of an Obama/Hillary conspiracy to destroy Libya and murder Gaddafi. Assad of Syria and Iran were slated for the same treatment until the Russians intervened.
Currently, Washington is engaged in conspiracies against Russia, China, and Venezuela. Proclaiming a non-existent “Iranian threat,” Washington put US missiles on Russia’s border and used the “North Korean threat” to put missiles on China’s border. The democratically elected leader of Venezuela is said by Washington to be a dictator, and sanctions have been put on Venezuela to help the small Spanish elite through whom Washington has traditionally ruled South American countries pull off a coup and reestablish US control over Venezuela.
Everyone is a threat: Venezuela, Yemen, Syria, Iran, Iraq, Afghanistan, tribes in Pakistan, Libya, Russia, China, North Korea, but never Washington.
The greatest conspiracy theory of our time is that Americans are surrounded by foreign threats. We are not even safe from Venezuela.
The New York Times, the Washington Post, CNN, NPR, and the rest of the presstitutes are quick to debunk as conspiracy theories all explanations that differ from the explanations of the ruling interests that the presstitutes serve.
Yet, as I write and for some nine months to date, the presstitute media has itself been promoting the conspiracy theory that Donald Trump was involved in a conspiracy with the president of Russia and Russian intelligence services to hack the US presidential election and place Trump, a Russian agent, in the White House.
This conspiracy theory has no evidence whatsoever. It doesn’t need evidence, because it serves the interests of the military/security complex, the Democratic Party, the neoconservatives, and permits the presstitutes to show lavish devotion to their masters. By endless repetition a lie becomes truth.
There is a conspiracy, and it is against the American people. Their jobs have been offshored in order to enrich the already rich. They have been forced into debt in a futile effort to maintain their living standards. Their effort to stem their decline by electing a president who spoke for them is being subverted before their eyes by an utterly corrupt media and ruling class.
Sooner or later it will dawn on them that there is nothing they can do but violently revolt. Most likely, by the time they reach this conclusion it will be too late. Americans are very slow to escape from the false reality in which they live. Americans are a thoroughly brainwashed people who hold tightly to their false life within The Matrix.
For the gullible and naive who have been brainwashed into believing that any explanation that differs from the officially-blessed one is a conspiracy theory, there are available online long lists of government conspiracies that succeeded in deceiving the people in order that the governments could achieve agendas that the people would have rejected.
If liberty continues to exist on earth, it will not be in the Western world. It will be in Russia and China, countries that emerged out of the opposite and know the value of liberty, and it will be in those South American countries, such as Venezuela, Ecuador, and Bolivia that fight for their sovereignty against American oppression.
Indeed, as historians unconcerned with their careers are beginning to write, the primary lesson in history is that governments deceive their peoples.
Everywhere in the Western world, government is a conspiracy against the people.
Flouride and 12 years of public schooling (in formative years) and hollywood does the trick most of the time. I think its all about ego. People would rather continue with the lie all the way to their demise rather than admit to having been fooled all their lives. It's a hard pill to swallow so they just avoid it all together.
I believe that juice-boxes are turning us all into a bunch of fairies. No kidding.
All that truth, Paul, and not one mention of the Mossad - whose slimy semitic fingerprints are all over 9/11?!
And it's not the governments who deceive the people, Paul... it's the jews who CONTROL the governments that deceive the people.
"Everyone is a threat: Venezuela, Yemen, Syria, Iran, Iraq, Afghanistan, tribes in Pakistan, Libya, Russia, China, North Korea, but never Washington" (or Israel).
Lovely - the Building 7 freefall crap once more. Buying into that shit isn't a conspiracy theory - it's an Idiocy Theory.
Let's take this in small bites.
1) Everything that falls on the Earth is in freefall. It's this little thing called gravity.
2) 99.999999% of you have never run experiments in a Structural Materials Testing Lab. Boring places unless you're breaking things or causing them to fail. If you take structural steel without fireproofing and put it in a fire - it fails in about 30 minutes and it doesn't fail by bending, it fails by collapsing under the total load at the speed of gravity - freefall.
3. Pay close attention! If you are a mob controlled set of unions buiding the World Trade Center in New York City there are MILLION$ to be skimmed by putting fake fireproofing on the structural steel and bribing the testing labs to certify it meets spec. Best of all, since there has NEVER been a mojor fire in major skyscraper in the history of NYC, you can sleep well at night becuase you're confident NO ONE will ever know the fireproofing was just a cosmetic look-a-like.
4. Come 9/11/01 all bets are off - two planes filled with hundreds of tons of jet fuel are crashed into the upper floors of the two buildings. I went to school with Saudis back in the day. They came in two varieties. Those who didn't give a shit and were never going to be engineers (rich kids) and fucking brilliant (middle class guys who put the Asians to shame) who were able to visualize and model the most complex problems in the field. The Blind Sheik's shit of vans full of explosives in underground garages in the 90's was amateur hour. The second try was a realtively straight forward engineering solution.
5. Back into the Structural Materials Testing Lab! If you want to bring down the two largest open space frames ever built in a controlled demolition you are going to need many tons of high explosive. You could work it out on supercomputers and given a couple of years of highly intrusive and conspicuous charge placement & wiring you'd be ready to punch the button. Just one problem - these charges aren't going to be little puffs - they are going to be massive motherfuckers and ridiculously obvious to the people outside.
Here's simple question for those who think they see flaws in the above to focus you on why planes are the simplest approach:
What's the most damage even a jihadi maroon can do with a 777?
Imagine a 20 story building suspended 80 stories in the air with nothing but air between it and the ground.
Now Imagine a 20 storey building suspended 80 stories in the air with an 80 storey sky scraper between it and the ground.
You release both 20 storey buildings at the same time.
Which one hits the ground first?
That one's paid, you'll never convince him unless you pay more and threaten his family with worse. It takes a certain kind of stupid to believe the New Physics backed by government "experts". Maybe they don't teach that in school anymore. Senior year in high school, honors physics, our challenge was to test these steel ball launchers then set them at an angle and predict where the ball would land by placing a red mark on carbon paper in a litter box tray on the floor. Mine was dead center within a centimeter because I understood the math and the process—generally physics in general. Building 7 was brought down with pre-planted explosives. It doesn't happen that perfectly without. The next logical conclusion is to examine the other buildings' collapse. Some stupid bitches in the class never even hit the shitty litter box. But that was 20 years ago; physics is probably about how people interact based on their victimhood now.
Don't forget the fact that nothing hit the building in the first place.
My favorite was the explanation that it fell "in sympathy."
There is no way things went down like they say they did. WTC 7 is proof. We don't have to solve the mystery, we only have to show how the official story is bunk.
As for PCR not calling out the Mossad, how can he? He has to back up any assertions with evidence. There is little directly tying them to it. The dancing Israelis and the art students is some, but that probably isn't enough for him. He does not have to solve the mystery though, just show the official is bunk. And if the Mossad gets outed as the general contractor for this little event, there still is the question of who hired them.
I think PCR goes farther than most with 911. Let's not throw away the 90% that we have for the 10% that we don't have. If the 90 is accepted, the other 10 will come out anyways.
I've got a better one. If I fart in space and there's no on else there to smell it, does it still stink?
Answer: No, it doesn't stink because the propulsion from the outgassing would rocket you out of the solar system at light speed. You'd be in the Kuiper Belt before you'd even have a chance to admire your floral bouquet.
Don't waste your time on this cretin! S/he has a job to do as another hasbara troll desperate to convince those that have not woken up yet, to continue in their deep sleep. Thankfully, it's wasting it's time because the vast majority on ZH have a close understanding of the truth about 911!
He's been hanging around ZH 8 years just waiting for this moment?
lol...in truth, it was hit by debris from one of the towers opening a multi-story gash in the building.
If anyone wants to go back and look, some of WTC7's street facing floors were made into what can only be described as balconies by the collapse of WTC1.
You can see what I'm saying at 1:27...and 2:23 thru 2:32...and notice the debris field in the foreground extending a half block past the impacted side of WTC7 at 2:28...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nEgPNNcdtu4
...debris like that extended out in a radius from the collapsing tower and hit the WT7 side facing the tower or it wouldn't be in the street foreground here.
People have expended a lot of time & energy in their various theories and no minds will be changed now by me.
But it was what it was and all the theories in the world don't change facts.
I guess that makes me the 0.0000001%. "Fire" huh? Your understanding of materials in general, and physical metallurgy in particular, appears quite superficial. Crack a book and study some. Or, try testing your heating theory with an I-beam under a load and a large kerosene torch. Have fun.
Oh..and, any competent materials failure test requires a specific materials failure mode. Your phony expertise was missing that part.
You say it would take tons of explosives to bring down building 7. Yet the official story is that a few fires on two lower levels on just one side of the building caused all the steel and concrete to basically vaporize. That's why sane people think the story is bollocks.
Not only that but firefighters were working their way up the building when it collapsed, there was no fire on the bottoms 6 levels.
History usually takes some time for the truth to come out. For example it's been proven that the CIA fabricated that American boat story that the Vietnamese 'sunk' for a pretext to invade Vietnam. Knowing that now, why wasn't the entire agency disbanded on the spot after it came out? Instead, the same people involved then ran the agency.
It's not a stretch to think 911 could be an inside job, just look at what we know from the internal workings of the agencies and government, then look at what they got away with in the past, why couldn't it happen again on a grander scale. As the article said, you can usually tell what's going on by someone's actions, not words. How the investigation was handled and how the fear was redirected is telling.
Even Afghanistan, the invasion was because they were 'hiding' Bin Laden. We now know he was in Pakistan the entire time, so where did the certainty come from? The reality was they had no idea where he was.
Perhaps you should read the Jones et al paper in Europhysics News, 2016. A peer-reviewed journal, which discusses this exact thing, plus the fact that Jones' other article, the physical chemistry analysis of the 9/11 dust, also a peer-reviewed paper and 3 other papers on the same topic, at least one peer-reviewed, showed that indeed explosives were used to bring down the towers.
After you encompass the opinions of genuine phsicists, we will consider your opinions again.
Why aren't you out screeching in your latex suit with the rest of the trolls on a Saturday night?
@ Barliman: That's not too bad, as flailing goes. It's tempting to respond with counterpoints, but that would mean helping you to understand better how the narrative fell apart, so in the interest of economy, let's just quote George Thorogood: "Get a real job."
Summing up your replies - /autistic screeching/
Which is all I expected and why I don't bother with this place very much anymore.
P.S. The very last line not drawing a single response is a tell. Any one of thousands of jihadi maroons know the answer to that question but none of the ZH replies could muster a sentence on the topic.

Hint: What is the cargo capacity in tons of a 777?

Answer: enough mother fucking high explosive to deliver a REAL MOAB to any one of dozens of world capitals.
Enjoy your delusional reality while it lasts.
P.S. The very last line not drawing a single response is a tell. Any one of thousands of jihadi maroons know the answer to that question but none of the ZH replies could muster a sentence on the topic.
Hint: What is the cargo capacity in tons of a 777?
Answer: enough mother fucking high explosive to deliver a REAL MOAB to any one of dozens of world capitals.
One word: Reichstag.
You're very quick to obfuscate and project. Sadly, there are too many like you out there. It's why America is finished. You'd rather impose BS on others than face hard truths about yourself and address them conscientiously.
ad hominem much?
" Hint: What is the cargo capacity in tons of a 777?
Answer: enough mother fucking high explosive to deliver a REAL MOAB to any one of dozens of world capitals. "
I don't get it . You mean the planes crashing in the WT1 & 2 were fully loaded with high explosives ?
In case I understand correctly :
by whom , where, when ?
And I don't want to rain on the parade but your "high explosive" don't seem to have exploded anyway. All we can see, when watching the documents showing the planes crashing in the towers, are very conventional kerosene explosions.
Please explain the collapse of WTC - 7. No planes, no jet fuel, only fire. The first skyscraper to collapse solely from fires.
"Lovely - the Building 7 freefall crap once more. Buying into that shit isn't a conspiracy theory - it's an Idiocy Theory."
Stupidity is a nice excuse for buying into the official line on 9/11. I have the full set of plans for the Twin Towers Complex (you know the plans that no one could get their hands on). My father in law was a primary contractor on the project. When he passed away I took them. I am now 70, and will keep them as an insurance policy of sorts, When I go they will be forwarded to someone who then must decide if the pure evil within this government should be exposed. Being an engineer myself, I can assure you that no plane brought down those structures. You are being totally deceived, and lied to.
+1000(1000) That's it in a nutshell. I just hope I am in a urn before the fat lady sings. I have given up trying to sound the alarm
The job was probably finished by handing out anti-depressants to anyone with a pulse.
The Insane preaching to the Broken
It's moreso the fear of choosing what to do, what out of the box and confrontational life/death actions to take when one accepts the reality. I know plenty of people that get it, but they don't do a goddamn thing about it. In fact most here don't do a goddamn thing about it other than write comments and up/downvote each other. Some are 'prepped' for disaster sure. But it won't matter when it all falls apart. Who will be in power? Those that are pushing us over the cliff, those who are currently taking action, not just preparing for us to revolt. If you think your little farm, BOB, ammo cache and security measures are going to make a fucking difference you are sadly mistaken. What will make a difference is collective and very serious organization, preparation, followed by uncomfortable actions, proactive not reactive. It's the only way we have a chance. Until then we are just laying on a train track, train bearing down, not willing to move until the train runs over our legs, cutting them off just above the knee.
I was 9 years old when Kennedy was assasinated. Since then, I pretty much knew something sinister was afoot (I am 62 now). In the last couple of years, I have admitted to myself that I've been played. It's a bad feeling-a really bad feeling. Akin to finding out your wife has been banging your best friend for years. You had your suspicions, but ignoring it was easier
We all have to go through it.
Paul Craig Roberts: "There Is A Conspiracy... And It's Against The American People"
My response: Over the last couple of years, we have all seen much that is morally and ethically wrong. Many of our leaders have been AWOL. The American people spend too much time amusing themselves to death while ROME BURNS. CAESAR controls our lives and the education of our children.
The IC and MSM have teamed up with educational institutions to destroy the values of the American Republic.
Yes indeed, there is a conspiracy against the American people.
"For example, it is a proven fact that Building 7 came down at freefall acceleration, which means it was wired for demolition. Why was it wired for demolition? There is no official answer to this question."
Dr. Leroy Hulsey, a forensic engineer at University of Alaska, Fairbanks, is puttung the final touches on an academic paper that will put to rest any notion that WTC7 came down at free fall acceleration due to office fires and minor damage. During a preliminary report he was asked if fires brought WTC7 down and he unequivically said, "No." When asked later, on a scale from 1 to 100, what was the likelyhood that fires brought down WTC7 and he said, "Zero."
The truth will out. Thank you Dr. Roberts and so many others for your courage.
The truth is also supported by the BBC video where the reporter said WTC7 had collapsed well before the building was actually demolished. And then there's Silverstein's comment saying "we decided to pull it".
The official 9/11 narrative is 100% bullshit.
the (((BBC))) video
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ltP2t9nq9fI
The social contract is broken
It never really existed. Except in our minds where it served as some sort of rationalization mechanism whereby we accept being parted from the fruits of our labors.
"The only way to deal with an unfree world is to become so absolutely free that your very existence is an act of rebellion."
When the Soviet Union collapsed and the global Communist movement died, Americans were too quick to celebrate.
The end of Communism unleashed billions of former Communist peasants in Asia to compete with the American workforce.
This suppressed wage growth and led to the decline of the middle class. The good news is that the rebalancing of global wages may be complete.
"The good news is that the rebalancing of global wages may be complete."
The fact that there's still people posting to sites such as this suggests that it's not. Long way to go for the ultimate dream come true for the globalists.