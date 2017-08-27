YouTube "Economically Censors" Ron Paul, Labels Videos "Not Suitable" For All Advertisers

Former US Congressman Ron Paul has joined a growing list of independent political journalists and commentators who’re being economically punished by YouTube despite producing videos that routinely receive hundreds of thousands of views.
In a tweet published Saturday, Wikileaks founder Julian Assange tweeted a screenshot of Paul’s “Liberty Report” page showing that his videos had been labeled “not suitable” for all advertisers by YouTube's content arbiters.
YouTube economically censors former presidential candidate @RonPaul for criticizing U.S. foreign policy on Afghanistan and WikiLeaks. pic.twitter.com/AnC88rZkhO
— Julian Assange ???? (@JulianAssange) August 26, 2017
Assange claims that Paul was being punished for speaking out about President Donald Trump’s decision to increase the number of US troops in Afghanistan, after Paul published a video on the subject earlier this week.
The notion that YouTube would want to economically punish a former US Congressman for sharing his views on US foreign policy – a topic that he is unequivocally qualified to speak about – is absurd. Furthermore, the “review requested” marking on one of Paul's videos reveals that they were initially flagged by users before YouTube's moderators confirmed that the videos were unsuitable for a broad audience.
Other political commentators who’ve been censored by YouTube include Paul Joseph Watson and Tim Black – both ostensibly for sharing political views that differ from the mainstream neo-liberal ideology favored by the Silicon Valley elite.
Last week, Google – another Alphabet Inc. company – briefly banned Salil Mehta, an adjunct professor at Columbia and Georgetown who teaches probability and data science, from using its service, freezing his accounts without providing an explanation. He was later allowed to return to the service.
Conservative journalist Lauren Southern spoke out about YouTube’s drive to stifle politically divergent journalists and commentators during an interview with the Daily Caller.
“I think it would be insane to suggest there’s not an active effort to censor conservative and independent views,” said Southern.
“Considering most of Silicon Valley participate in the censorship of alleged ‘hate speech,’ diversity hiring and inclusivity committees. Their entire model is based around a far left outline. There’s no merit hiring, there’s no support of free speech and there certainly is not an equal representation of political views at these companies.”
Of course, Google isn’t the only Silicon Valley company that’s enamored with censorship. Facebook has promised to eradicate “fake news,” which, by its definition, includes political content that falls outside of the mainstream.
Still, economically punishing a former US Congressman and medical doctor is a new low in Silicon Valley's campaign to stamp out dissent.
The only videos allowed are of perpetually happy people like in the Communist propaganda films.
These attempts never work, we can just go to an alternative
new google slogan: ein volk, ein reich, ein permissible viewpoint
The Google boys "do evil" yet again!
I know this about censorship and the war against freedom of speech, but there is a simple solution to the adpocalypse that we should pressure YouTube to implement: give advertisers the option of mainstream or alternative information. There is no doubt plenty that don't give two fucks about where their advertisements appear.
A lot of the brands do worry about how their ads are placed.
Many don't want to have their brands associated with Pewdiepie because of his Nazi jokes.
Why doesn't the doj sue yt since they threw that baker out of business for refusing to bake a wedding cake for gays?
Can someone please go wake Sessons up from his coma? Dump Rosenstein also; he's as useful as a tit on a bull hog.
SILENCE THE OPPOSITION
How is it that David Brock sleeps so well and has not a second thought for his personal safety?
Silencing ALL opposition voices: Inside The Media Matters Playbook
https://mediaequalizer.com/jeff-reynolds/2017/08/silencing-all-oppositio...
Don't you just love the Soros Machine?
At least he still has a YouTube channel.
FOR NOW !Here’s How the Jews and ADL Won the Battle of Charlottesville
http://dailywesterner.com/news/heres-how-the-jews-and-adl-won-the-battle...
YooTubbers such as Louder with Crowder, Roaming Millenial, Lauren Soutern, No Bullshit, etc who are being oppressed by YT are working with other on alternative sites and forums that do not suppress Freedom of Speech and esp conservative viewpoints.
i hope zh posts this news when they develop those and I will keep my eyes open for them also.
Lauren Southern and her co-host Brittany Pettibone have distanced themselves from the white supremacists and are advocating conservative ideas and family values that appeal to a broad audience, not just to white people. As they seek sponsors, they are more careful in how they present themselves.
Brittany Pettibone used to co-host a show with Tara McCarthy, but Tara said that the migrants coming into the UK should be shot. Some days later it seems like they parted ways. Tara seemed too extreme.
How is anyone surprised???
this is about money
the war on cash
and google is going to make a killing with your digital wallet
------
hmmm...... trump is kinda of silent on the war on cash don't you think?
he finds enough time to tweet about Mika's face.......
#maga
Eric Schmidt should be condemned for life to share a cell with his girlfriend, Hillary.
Add in Wasserman Shultz, Debbie.
Done, the would sing songs to each other!!
CIA Google blocks Ron Paul.
Completely shocking.
Nobody in DC is saying a word about the war on cash except maybe Ron Paul. What did Obama or Hillary say about it 14 week Interchagable Sock Puppet?????
Not suitable for some advertisers? WTF?. Are rhey now rating channels G, PG, R, Communist, Libertarian,Not suitable for children?
A lot of the Nazi white supremacists are associated with the Libertarians.
Social media lumps them in the category of far right extremists.
National SOCIALIST Workers Party. Extreme leftists.
Libertarians oppose govt control.
You must be the wet-dream of all propagandists. You believe “The Democratic Republic of North Korea” is democratic, that the “Federal Reserve Bank” is federal, has reserves and acts as a bank, that “humanitarian intervention” is just that (and not old school war)…
In other words you believe them. What a tool.
Read some real history –avoid Google and YouTube. Start by looking up the definitions of ideologies. And a suggestion: use the old and proven valuable method of “quo bono?”/follow the money. Fascism (including Nazism) is capital taking control. It is the money masters/capital owners/ownership class taking control of the state. The first to be weeded out in a fascist regime is the left-wing. Was in Spain during Franco, Italy during Mussolini, Germany during Hitler and will be in USA during your fascist regime (already begun and you’re well-conditioned for the next move: activating the FEMA-camps).
That “ad-revenue” controls most of the media-content is the same as given private owned corporations (i.e. capitalists) the editorial power. Only US-indoctrinated minds can see this as “left-wing”.
Banned me for my views on science, so I guess anything goes. I don't even cuss much. Don't disagree with science because it is the law. WEEoooo.
Science is the new theology.
Web censorship by Google is getting in higher gear. I’m moving away from Google (better named Goolag) as much as I can. It is up to us to move away from Goolag’s fascist censorship universe. If we all stop using Goolag’s services as much as we can then their power over the web will quickly fall apart. It is up to all of us to refuse Google’s search engine and other services as much as we can. And we all need to do this in order defend freedom of speech on the web.
Alternative web browsers:
Opera
On my new laptop I did not install their Orwellian web browser Google Chrome. I recommend that you install and try an excellent web browser called: Opera. Opera has several advantages: 1) You can hide your IP address by enabling a VPN function in the setting menu, 2) there is a very effective add blocker in the setting that speeds up downloading webpages and eradicates these annoying and sometimes aggressive adds on your screen, 3) as far as I know it doesn’t belong to any of the big cies like Goolag, Microfuck or Yahoo. Opera can be downloaded for free from this site.
http://www.opera.com
Tor
For the real hardcore searches there is Edward Snowden’s recommended Tor. ToR is supposed to be the web browser that best protects your anonymity while surfing the web. It protects you by bouncing your communications around a distributed network of relays run by volunteers all around the world: it prevents somebody watching your Internet connection from learning what sites you visit, and it prevents the sites you visit from learning your physical location.
Tor has a few disadvantages: most videos won’t play on Tor. Automatic and instantaneous price updating from stock markets tickers won’t work either. So Tor is very good to safeguard your privacy and protect your identity BUT it has some important limitations that will restrain its use to some very specific tasks/searches that you might want to do. Tor can be downloaded here:
https://www.torproject.org
Search engines:
I no longer use Goolag’s search engine. My default search engine is now duckduckgo. If I can’t find something with this one then I try with GoodGopherer. And if I still can’t then I use Yahoo as last resort (very rarely). I refuse to use Goolag’s search engine. And Bin (apart from belonging to the other Big Brother Microfuck) is absolutely useless. I could not even find Toyota’s official web site on it the other day! Unbelievable.
You can find these 2 alternative search engines here:
https://duckduckgo.com
http://www.goodgopher.com
Videos:
For alternative news websites there should be some work done in order to move away from youtube’s monopoly. I understand that this is easier said than done and has a lot to do with revenue generation through Youtube’s advertising. Nevertheless, Youtube current monopoly on video publication on the web is enabling Goolag’s current censorship policy about anything the Deep State considers “unappropriated”. There are a few other sites such as Vimeo, Vidme and dailymotion that should be explored. A diversification away from current Youtube’s monopoly appears to be the only way forward.
Sounds like a plan.
And for web developers, don't forget Piwik for analytics, and OwnCloud/NextCloud to replace Google Drive. Google Analytics in particular is critical in helping Google track users, so starve them of their most valuable asset - data.
I am pretty sure that I heard Goolag bought dailymotion a while ago. I stopped going there after the good stuff disappeared.
Thanks for the info. I didn't know that.
+1. Opera is great on all devices. But faster and less bandwidth used .
www.startpage.com
Close, it's boar hog. Bull would be bovine. Ron Paul is the nicest guy on Earth, but it might be time for him to make them prove in court that he is not suitable for advertizers. (they might have some clause that underwrites that, but researching, would only take a dime from his fan base for 1 day). Heck, I got a twenty, let's do it!
the trend of AG s doing absolutly nothing now goes back 9 years.
dc criminals have friends in high places...
fuking joke. rule of law is diminished to enforcement of speeders to consfigate stuff.
thanks jeffy, you fukhead cuksuker. weasel looking fuk rednecked looser...
This IS a story. This is "the truth." YouTube did do this to Ron Paul.
Now please note who had to bring this to our attention - WikiLeaks and Julian Assange.
Any mainstream media organization COULD have reported this. Note that none did.
Again: The biggest part of their "jobs" these days is to conceal the truth, not to report it.
It's not only what they do report, it's also all the news they could report, but choose not to.
Change Google's name to Goolag.
People are coming out about Goolag's oppressive policy.
More than likely it is their Indian office or a contracted Indian click farm. Many of the tasks that are manual like censorship in the big companies gets dumped onto India. Mostly because the people are cheap, but also because of their limited skills no matter what their resume says.
BOYCOTT YouTube & Google. Bring it all down. All of it.
That's the old motto. The new one is "Do hide evil."
Pointing out the 'do no evil' irony is getting as tiresome as Islam's 'religion of peace'. We get it already.
Use Startpage instead of Google and Dtube or one of the others instead of Youtube, and Firefox etc. instead of Chrome.
Google slogan: Only Kosher !
According to several people who were fired by them or quit, they claim oogle discriminates against females and esp asian females.
i wonder if they will bring a class action suit against them?
EVERYONE 'feels' discriminated against these days
Whiney pussies as far as the eye can see
.
YouTube "Economically Censors" Ron Paul, Labels Videos "Not Suitable" For All Advertisers
My response: IT HAS BEGUN!!! Welcome to George Orwell's 1984.
I hate where this is headed!!!
Usually I disagree with YouTube for doing stuff like this, but after seeing the rampant retardism that Crazy Ron's propaganda has caused on this site, I'm in full support of them. No worries though, I'm sure he's still making bank of his food dehydrators plus all the interest he's making on donations you idiots sent him. What was the slogan for the donation scheme he had going "The Campaign For Line My Pockets"... Pretty sure that was it.
Greg Mannarino declared that he will never be on YouTube again and went to Dailymotion. A day later he came back to YouTube.
Brittany Pettibone and Lauren Southern (Thought Crimes show) are getting sponsors from companies like VirtualShield. They promote their sponsors within the video content itself, rather than wait for YouTube to pay them if it ever does.
No he left again.
LOL that guy pumps pennies
I watch his videos for his reactions to the stock market. It helps to put a face on the stock market volatility. I don't necessarily follow his trades.
I also like WallStforMainSt.
Greg also joined us on Steemit.com, and he's making money there for his good content. Dtube is part of Steemit.com now as well, so there's no longer a need for video content creators to use YT. Don't fight the existing system. Create the new one, and walk away from the old one!
Think of Steemit as Zerohedge, but it doesn't have the fucking annoying ads. Also, instead of ZH making money on good content, the individual posters do!
Alternative viewpoint - yes.
What alternative video site?
As to Ron Paul or anyone censored, they are just telling us who the good guys are.