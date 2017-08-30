German Election September 24: What Are The Coalition Possibilities?

Authored by Mike Shedlock via MishTalk.com,
Angela Merkel would like her CDU/CSU to have an outright majority. That does not look possible according to the latest German Election Opinion Polls.
Her second preferred choice, a coalition with FDP is not looking very likely either. Is another “Grand Coalition” in the works?
Coalition Math
- CDU + SDP (Black Red): Another “Grand Coalition” 61%
- CDU + FDP + Greens (Black Yellow Green dubbed “Jamaica”) 51.5%
- CDU + FDP (Black Yellow): 45%
- CDU + Greens (Black Green): 43.5%
- SPD + FDP + Greens (Red Yellow Green dubbed “traffic light”) 38.5%
- SPD + FDP + Greens + Die Linke (red red Green Yellow) 48.5
46% Still Undecided
As of August 23, Politico reported Almost Half of German Voters Undecided.
Forty-six percent of German voters do not know who to vote for in the September 24 parliamentary election, according to a poll published in Wednesday’s edition of newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine.
The newspaper said the share of undecided voters this close to an election was higher than at any point in the past 20 years. Yet at the same time, 45 percent of those surveyed believe the outcome of the election is already decided — the highest percentage since German reunification.
It takes 50% to form a government.
But all of the other parties will not form a government that includes Alternative für Deutschland (AfD), the anti-immigration, eurosceptic. Merkel has also ruled out Die Linke.
Unless CDU/CSU plus FDP cannot top 50%, forming a government is likely to take months.
If AfD and Die Linke get a combined 25% of the vote or more, coalition possibilities shrink.
Almost anything can happen, including new elections, if SDP refuses to enter a coalition.
Niggers.
these polls are as fake as the american polls. there will be a surprise even though election fraud about Briefwahlen will be very likely and will cost the AFD at least a few %. i do not know anyone anymore that would vote for CIA asset merkel however this criminal ossi-bitch fully controls the media.
Murkle is a crypto Jew. Father changed name from Kazmierczak to Kasner. Mother was a polish Jew. Murkle received a gold medal from the B'nai B'rith, a Jewish freemason-like organization, in 2008.
i do not mind her being jewish however it is quite known already here in germany by deeper thinkers that merkel is 100% controlled by CIA and Soros which is the real bad news. things have happened in her past that would not have been possible without her having CIA connections.
And just who do you think controls the US Blowback Lunatic Merchants, formerly known as US CIA (Criminally Insane Agency)? WASPs? Ha, ha, ha.
I’m making over $7k a month working part time. I kept hearing other people tell me how much money they can make online so I decided to look into it. Well, it was all true and has totally changed my life. This is what I do… http://disq.us/url?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.jobproplan.com%3A68UoF1LgzM-Yo3S...
Merkel is on such good terms with ISIS, why doesn't she just do away with the charade and set up a coalition with these fuckers. Their objectives are the same.
She isn't Jewish nor was her mother but she is a Green (green outside red inside) and her father was "Red Kasner" and a loyal GDR apparatchik
watermelon
There will be another grand coalition, more refugees and the continued destruction of the German state, culture and bastardization of its history.
Currently looking for a way to leave. I'm going to have a daughter, and per the Bundesstatistikamt 50% of boys in Germany by 2020 will have a "migratory background" with the overwhelming majority thereof coming from Africa and the Middle East.
Looking at Poland, Norway or Alaska.
Poland would be the easiest/most convenient, and if I could get myself a nice place in Pommern to use as a vacation rental it would be a good fall back for when this place finally inverts.
Polish ZH'ers ... why is your opinion of Pommern, and are there any non-native Polish speakers on ZH that have learned Polish as a second language? Possible?
i think all these glorious ideas about moving abroad are completely stupid and are very likely to be placed by the government to easily move out patriots. don't be whimply and move for these immigrating or political scum. move to the german countryside instead with a close social network and support and protection.
There's a lot of Germans around here, Byron Bay, they seem to like it.
Come on out and check it out.
Archieluxury's Gold Coast you mean?
You and your daughter will be far safer and more welcome in Alaska.
America has niggers Poland does not
why not in the US mainland?
No, I don't think the SPD will want to put themselves in the grinder once more in a grand coalition.
The polls indicate a Jamaica coalition. I say: legalize it! So we can at least chill while the european continent burns.
Thought Norway was infested with knaggars and aloha snackbars too.
I think they slowed down on the importation of the filth after a certain gentleman shot and killed a ton of commie party offspring.
Go to Czech and buy a gun ......or move to Offenbach and surrender
Forget about Norway, they are duplicating the Swedish model of importing trash and all the related social consequences.
The benign and egalitarian culture of Scandinavia is being turned against itself to destroy its ancient culture and future prospects.
After all the decades of NWO mind control and social conditioning, the natives will eventually gut the whole region.
Alaska ain't what it used to be either although it is better than other states in that the harsh weather discourages freeloaders and troublemakers.
Poland, Hungary, and farther east would be your best bet.
Western Europe is culturally dying and will be replaced with angry, maladjusted, socially stunted desert morons.
West Europeans will be reduced to their feeders and caregivers even as they destroy everything they touch.
Go east.
How about a coalition against the monster?
It is completely irrelevant who is elected to the cardboard cutout chancellor job in Berlin, and which parties form a government.
Germany is a US/NWO vassal state. The cardboard cutout takes orders from Soros and the bankers and is likely extremely well paid for the service.
Schulz is even worse than Murkle, the guy must have been produced in a retort like Obanana and Muckron.
I'd say the true support for CDU is no more than 25% SPD 15% and AfD ~20% ofc with fake pols and fake elections you are never gonna see that
very true
FDP at 8%¿ The best laugh I've had this morning!
they will get even more. many former CDU voters who are to scared and whimpy will opt out for the FDP.
Frau Merkel will team up with Schulz. They will speed up the centralisation of European administration directly after the elections. Resistance will be futile. The media will talk about right-wing extremist Nazi marches, and the police will be happy to smash them in full riot gear. Antifa will be there to spit on the bleeding victims.
An election where the winner is already certain a month beforehand (despite her outrageous crimes and "mistakes") really is a fake election. What a perfect match with the prevailing fake news and fake democracy.
He who controls Germany, controls Europe.
Karl Marx said that.
That's because the Zionist movement and illuminanti started in Germany along with the first international bankers.... A whole nest of rebels there to help bring it down wayyyyy before Hitler came to power ( with their help like Tyson who stored his money with Prescott Bushes bank in the United States.)... All important stuff omited from the propagandized public schools funded by Government and local taxes.
It goes way further back than that.
Israel is protesting the right for the PFLP (palestine) is running on a joint list with the marxist-leninist Party of Germany.The PFLP is not banned as a terrorist group so it can participate in elections.
The German Ministry did shut down the wesite of the radical left wing website for showing hate and legitimizing violence against police officers.
Hummm so why is facebook and twitter still allowing antifa websites to remain? The Us considers PFLP a terrorist party and backing the Israelis on this one. Antifa shows intent of violence and hate towards our President but no one in the gov. So far considers them a terrorist group..... Oh that's right Schumer and Waters influence public opinions these days... No homegrown terrorits spewing hate or violence here....
Merkel will win... again (sigh). That, or Israeli-firster (((Schultz))). Germany is toast.
The Merkel plan is to continue the pussification of Germany and usher in the Deutsche Islamic State led by Islamic men (of course). Women will then be stripped of the right to vote and turned into baby making machines.
Women will then be ... turned into baby making machines.
Only if they're willing to pair up with one of the millions of low-IQ, women-hating, invaders. Native German men need not apply.
Merkel plan (it has a plan?) is simply a continuation of the Kalergi plan (that mongrel Eurasian). She did win the Kalergi prize for her efforts in Islamifying Europe, after all.
Merkel will get a coalition with the liberal democrats.
Merkel is going to buy the election with Bitcoins.
The German people keep electing the same people who are fucking up their country over and over again just like we do in our fucked up country and then wonder why things keep getting more and more fucked up.
We both got and will continue to get exactly what we deserve.
as merkle famously stated a while ago: there is NO alternative (to whatever merkle utters decides, mumbles, says)
maybe (against polls) cdu has the majority next election, spd fucked herself to doom 10 years ago.
whatever the outcome of the election: germans are fucked anyway.
German voting system is unconstitutional (Uberhangemandate) and Merkel shifted spending from infrastructure to pensions to buy pensioner votes. Germany's ageing demographic lives very well especially in East Germany where they get payouts they never paid in for.........but roads, schools, universities, bridges are decaying and corroding.
Angela Merkel = Leonid Brezhnev
Around 390,000 migrants may be able to bring their families to Germany next spring, and the number is expected to rise, government figures reveal.
The Geneva Convention gives people with full asylum status the right to bring immediate family members to their new country of residence. Since 2015, more than 230,000 migrants in Germany have had their family reunification applications accepted and the number is expected to rise.
Merkel said she will make decisions on what to do with the family reunification standards after the general election.
They acquired 250,000 Afghans from somewhere despite promising to deport them. There are now 640,000 Syrians, 230,000 Iraqis, 783000 Poles; 96,000 Britons, 106,000 US
That "family reunification" rule pertains to grand parents, parents, children and siblings.
The new number, as of yesterday, for "refugees" who have applied for bringimg their families to Germany is 390,000.
What do you think the family size of one of those intruders is?!
Do the math. In the course of that political move I expect between 2 and 5 million additional muslims for the fatherland over the next 2 years ...
Anyone who thinks the elections matter in this or any other regard is a fool.
This little problem will not be solved in the Bundestag.
Same as in Holland. Pussies going through the motions refusing to acknowledge voters who don't want dhimmitude.
Central banking and Merkel's power are based on the fact that they can print money faster than the workers can pay off the debt it incurs. It's a fail-safe way to maintain power. The only problem is the voters, once they've had enough "cake" things can get ugly. Thus the immigrants. Simple plan, really. We'll see how it plays out.
Merkel has no children and hence no mothering instinct.
She is a danger to all of the women and children of Germany.
Merkel... no children. May (UK PM)... no children. Sturgeon (Scottish First Minister)... no children. Helen Clark (former NZ PM and now a UN do-gooder)... no children. Clinton... one child who was raised by an employee.
A common theme. These barren women have absolutely no understanding of family in the traditional sense. They have failed to achieve their primary biological function; motherhood.
They should be nowhere near the levers of power, let alone in charge of a country.
Make that the a danger to all the women and children of the EU. Petry has five kids and not an ounce of the misanthropic antics of Merkel.
So lets cut the crap. Every coalition option is Pro-Eu and Pro-Islamification...... It doesn't matter.
They went full Jewtard. Everyone knows you never go full Jewtard.......