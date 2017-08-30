Mario Draghi's Fatal Conceit

Authored by Thorstein Polleit via The Mises Institute,
On 23 August 2017, the president of the European Central Bank (ECB) gave a speech titled “Connecting research and policy making” at the annual assembly of the winners of the Nobel Price for Economics in Lindau, Germany. What Mr Draghi talked about on this occasion — and especially what he didn’t talk about — was quite revealing.
Any analysis of the causes of the latest financial and economic crisis is conspicuously absent from Mr Draghi’s remarks. One gets the impression that the crisis came basically unexpected, out of the blue. There is no mention of the role of central banks, the monopoly producers of unbacked paper (or: fiat) money, played for the crisis.
No word that central banks had for many years manipulated downwards interest rates — accompanied by an excessive increase in credit and money supply — causing an unsustainable “boom.” When the bust set in — triggered by the spreading of the US subprime crisis across the globe — the ugly consequences of this central bank monetary policy came to the surface.
In the bust, many governments, banks and consumers in the euro area found themselves financially overstretched. The economies of Southern Europe especially do not only suffer from malinvestment on a grand scale, they also found themselves in a situation in which they have lost their competitiveness.
Mr Draghi, however, doesn’t deal with such unpleasant details. Instead, he lets his audience know how well the ECB pursued a policy of "crisis solution." His narrative is straightforward: Without the ECB’s bold actions, the euro area would have fallen into recession-depression, perhaps the euro area would have broken apart.
The analogy to such a line of argumentation would be praising a drug dealer, who provides the drug addict (who became a drug addict because of him) with just another shot. Repeated consumption of drugs does not heal but damages drug addict. Who would applaud what the drug dealer does? Likewise: would it be appropriate to praise the ECB’s action?
Mr Draghi presents himself as a fairly modest, intellectually ‘undogmatic’ central bank president stressing the importance of the insights produced by economic research for real life monetary policy making (thereby dutifully applauding the output of the economics profession). But the policy maker’s approach is far from being scientifically impartial.
Draghi's Flawed Methods
Today’s economics research - as it is pursued, and taught, by leading mainstream economists - rests on a scientific method that is borrowed from natural science and builds on positivism-empiricism-falsificationism. This approach, used in economics, does not only suffer from logical inconsistencies, its embedded skepticism and relativism has, in fact, has let economics astray.
Under the influence of positivism-empiricism-falsificationism, economic theory – in particular monetary theory and financial market theory – has become the intellectual stirrup-holder of central banking, legitimizing the issuance of fiat money, the policy of manipulating the interest rate, the idea of making the financial system ‘safer’ through regulation.
In this vein, Mr Draghi praises especially the independence of central banks — for it would shield central bankers from destabilizing political outside influence. One really wonders how this argument — one-sided as it is — could find acceptance, especially in view of the fact that independent central banks have caused the great crisis in the first place.
The Central Bank's Many Friends
Why is there hardly any public opposition to Mr Draghi’s narrative? Well, a great deal of experts on monetary policy — coming mostly from government sponsored universities and research institutes — tends to be die-hard supporters of central banking. The majority of them would not find any fundamental, that is economic or ethic, flaw with it.
These so-called “monetary policy experts,” devoting so much time and energy for becoming and remaining an expert on monetary policy, unhesitatingly favor and accept without reservation the very principles on which central banking rests: the state’s coercive money production monopoly and all the measures to assert and defend it.
The upshot of such a mindset is this: “Once the apparatus is established, its future development will be shaped by what those who have chosen to serve it regard as its needs,” as F.A. Hayek explained the irrepressible expansionary nature of a monopolistic government agency – like a central bank.
Experts, keenly catering to the needs of the state and the banks, will make monetary policy increasingly complex and incomprehensible to the general public. Just think about the confusing abbreviations the ECB uses such as, say, APP, QE, CBPP, OMT, LTRO, TLTRO, ELA etc.4 In this way central bankers effectively sneak themselves out from public and parliamentary control.
Has the ECB Violated its Mandate?
It comes therefore as no surprise Mr Draghi hails “non-standard policy measures” such as quantitative easing through which the central bank subsidizes financially ailing governments and banks in particular. Mr Draghi, however, does not leave it at that. He also suggests that monetary policy should shake off remaining restrictions that hamper policy maker’s discretion:
[W]hen the world changes as it did ten years ago, policies, especially monetary policy, need to be adjusted. Such an adjustment, never easy, requires unprejudiced, honest assessment of the new realities with clear eyes, unencumbered by the defence of previously held paradigms that have lost any explanatory power.
These remarks come presumably because the German Constitutional Court has found indications that the ECB’s government bond purchases may violate EU law and has asked the European Court of Justice to make a ruling. The German judges say that ECB bond buys may go beyond the central bank's mandate and inhibit euro zone members' activities.
The issue is no doubt delicate: If the ECB is prohibited from buying government bonds (let alone reverse its purchases), all hell may break loose in the euro area: Many government and banks would find it increasingly difficult to roll-over their maturing debt and take on new loans at affordable interest rates. The euro project would immediately find itself in hot water.
Without a monetary policy of ultra-low interest rates and bailing out struggling borrowers by printing up new money (or promising to do so, if needed) the euro project would already have gone belly up. So far the ECB has indeed successfully concealed that the pipe dream of successfully creating and running a single fiat currency has failed.
The crucial question in this context is, however: What has changed in economics in the last ten years?
Unfortunately, economists that follow the doctrine of positivism-empiricism-falsificationism feel encouraged to question, even reject, the idea that there are immutable economic laws, preferring the notion that ‘things change’ that ‘everything is possible’.
However, sound economics tells us that there are iron laws of human action. For instance, a rise in the quantity of money does not make an economy richer, it merely reduces the marginal utility of the money unit, thus reducing its purchasing power; or: suppressing the interest rate through the central bank must result in malinvestments and boom and bust.
In other words: Sound economics tells us that central bankers do not pursue the greater good. They debase the currency; slyly redistribute income and wealth; benefit some groups at the expense of others; help the state to expand, to become a deep state at the expense of individual freedom; make people run into ever greater indebtedness.
What central bankers really do is cause a "planned chaos." Unfortunately, the damages they create — such as, say, inflation, speculation, recession, mass unemployment etc. — are regularly and falsely attributed to the workings of the free market, thereby discouraging and eroding peoples’ confidence in private initiative and free enterprise.
The failure of such interventionism — of which central bank monetary policy is an example par excellence — does not deter its supporters. On the contrary: They feel emboldened to pursue their interventionist course ever more boldly and aggressively to achieve their desired objectives. Mr Draghi made a case in point when he said in July 2012:
“[W]e think the euro is irreversible” and “the ECB is ready to do whatever it takes to preserve the euro. And believe me, it will be enough.”5 Hayek’s warning in his book Fatal Conceit (1988) goes unheard: “The curious task of economics is to demonstrate to men how little they really know about what they imagine they can design."6
Mr Draghi’s speech should not convince us that monetary policy rests on sound economics, or that the ECB works for the greater good. If anything, it shows that economics has been twisted and deformed to service the needs of the state and its central bank – which increasingly erodes what little is left of the free market to keep the fiat money system going.
Holding up the fiat euro will result in a coercive redistribution of income and wealth among people, within and across national borders, to an extent historically unprecedented in times of piece. As a tool of an effectively anti-democratic policy, the single European currency will remain a source of interminable conflict, injustice, and it will be a drag on peoples’ prosperity.
What is it with wogs and cash ?
In the 21st Century bankers, central bankers and national leaders are complete idiots.
In a globalised world they can’t see beyond the end of their own nose.
Real estate busts:
1990s - UK, Japan, Australia, Canada and Scandinavia real estate busts.
2008 is just another real estate bust, leveraged up and transmitted internationally by complex financial instruments. As the global bust hits the Euro-zone, it crumbles.
Irish, Greek and Spanish real estate crashes.
Australia, Canada and Scandinavia are queuing up for their second real estate bust.
The lunatics have taken over the asylum.
The FED, 1929 and 2008, probably the world’s worst Central Bank.
1929 and 2008 stick out like sore thumbs when looking at unproductive, private debt in the economy.
https://cdn.opendemocracy.net/neweconomics/wp-content/uploads/sites/5/2017/04/Screen-Shot-2017-04-21-at-13.52.41.png
Lay off the Karlsburg and neoclassical economics that doesn’t look at private debt in the economy.
We are sailing in a ship of fools.
Draghi qualifies as a passenger.
His IQ is below 70.
Moron (IQ 50-69), Imbecile (IQ 20-49) and Idiot (below 20).
These are the people they are looking for.
The 3 words that show how badly the FED, Regulators and Bank Governance have failed:
Unproductive Private Debt
Dragi, which part of "You can't polish a turd" that you don't understand.
The sole, true mandate of Goldman Sachs' Feral Reserve System is to make the rich richer, by stealing from the poor and middle class, thereby greatly increasing income and wealth inequality. Any muppets, er, I mean suckers, er, whatever, that did not not lose everything in the bursting of the previous two bubbles, are scheduled for pauperization in the upcoming planned bursting of the third Feral Reserve System boom-bust cycle this century. The Feral Reserve System criminals are extremely proficient at enriching their obscenely rich masters. They will lie to anyone and everyone about their true purposes but, their actions shows all that anyone needs to understand their evil purposes.
The Goldman Sachs Feral Reserve System's motto is:
"We steal from those who can least afford it and give to those who least deserve it."
The motto of the Goldman Sachs European Central Bank is the same. According to Goldman Sachs the wants of the few comes at the expense of the many.
The euro experiment is toast.
Put your money where your mouth is then. Short that failing currency.
No?
Thought so.
Why would one do that? Knowing the support the cartel provides to currencies?
You missed the point completely.
agree about euro is toast but the removal is about 19 countries and minimum total UE of 540 millions people.
at some points, considering the past, you don't wipe a monetary assembly that has been done to pre-federalise lander size regions of the europe.
the CECA->EEC->EU>euro zone process cannot end properly, immediatly. the consequences are so complexe they will keep rolling the can forward until something as global scale can act the change or the interruption : world war, asteroid, alien, massive pendemic.
i am afraid that the change i am waiting for to give us the fire at will, not going to come anytime soon.
but, who knows, humanity is all about faith and confidence.
You are exactly right. The value of any currency is entirely based on confidence. If the people and the markets lose confidence, the currency will plummet in value and it will be eventually discarded for another medium of exchange. Having said that, I highly doubt the euro will last another 10 years.
If you need storage space, send all your worthless euros to me.
Is not just Draghi and the €, the credit disease is global and there is not cure to the coming bust than extend (what has clearly not worked) and pretend that all is good so that the masses keep the faith, keep believing in their $,€,Yen,Pound, Renminbi, Swiss Frank,... you name it. The recent explosion of the cryptos have shown, that these currencies (and the underlying credit) are clearly not worth the paper they are printed on (even if you should have - god forbid - some hard fizz cash and not just some electronic "1s" and "0s" in whatever account you hold (cryptos included ! ). In the end, hard (metallic) currencies will be the remedy to the current folly, but the madness may continue still much longer than we think it could or should have. When the global house of cards comes crushing down, it will be mayhem... And the longer it takes, the less likely I see the odds of humanity coming out whole on the other side. The world is in uncharted waters and together we all wait for the resolution to all of our current predicaments.
Russia is debt free, why the Bankster countries hate them.
Trying to fix a debt problem by creating more debt is lunacy.
It's like fixing a leaking dam by creating more holes for it to leak from.
Central Banker manufactured debt will take millions of workers decades of paying higher taxes to nullify. All in the name of a little word called "inflation". When you hear a CB talk about inflation, you had better but you ass against a wall, because you're about to get fucked. Inflation is their code word for manipulating an economy. After they use massive government to manufacture worthless statistics, they then rationalize their own actions with said funny numbers. It's all a scam.
Not necessarily true. If the millions of workers rise up and say, Enough is enough and stop paying, the manufactured debt will default and disappear into the ether from which it came. I do agree with your take on inflation but will add this. Why does there have to be inflation? Who decided that 2% inflation is "optimal"? The simple answer is that is the central bank's "cut". 2% on trillions of dollars / euros/ yen / pounds is one hell of a lot of money that gets divided up among the elite cronies.
It is probably safe to say that real inflation is much higher than the official numbers, especially given the amount of global QE in the past 10 years. The additional inflation has surfaced in the form of higher stock and bond prices.
Actually with the income tax, the govt always eats before your children do.
Resist and Sessions and an army of police in camo and tanks will arrive to disposes you acting as the muscle for the Rent Seekers,
politicians are owned by rent seekers, judges are the collection agents for the rent seekers and ultimately the police do the collections.
You still take this filth seriously?
Fed=ECB=ISIS=USA=EU
I can't take the article seriously, and the comments don't offset anything
basically, it's written for the same people that were saying 6 years ago: "the EUR is toast"
with a side of people that say "it's all the same", like the above "Fed=ECB=ISIS=USA=EU"
at least he did not put Russia into that "it's all the same", did he? lol
Euro, what a stupid name. They should have at least called it Ecu as was originally intended. It would have lasted 5-10 years longer at least. But it was too French, they said, giving their real intentions away.
You cannot create something that already exists, like Europe. Just like you cannot create a whole out of many constituents with the express purpose of eliminating said constituents or parts.
The banksters assure us that the money is real.
But, if the money is not real, the debt is not real.
The money must be real we can see the numbers on the screen.
Banksters make Hitler look like a genius again.
Bring back the national currencies and tell the Central Banks to fuck off on their manufactured debts.
Go to international barter systems, yes including precious medals, gas, oil etc.
if the banks go bankrupt, seize them, zero out the owners....all 20 of them, and issue new stocks that restrict the old owners or their cronies from equity in the new banks. Guarantee all deposits.
Allow judges to knock down loans instead of dispossessing entire national populations of their homes and businesses, how deflation is handled.
A before and after the Euro Debt map of Europe; would reveal mostly losers and a few winners