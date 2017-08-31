US Releases 500,000 Barrels Of Oil From Strategic Reserve As Largest US Refinery May Be Shut For 2 Weeks

The U.S. Energy Department announced on Thursday that it would release 500,000 barrels of crude oil from the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve as a result of the disruption to the US petroleum industry following Hurricane Harvey amid fears of a surge in motor fuel prices, which have been compounded by the previously reported shuttering of the Colonial pipeline. According to the DOE statement, the oil will be delivered to the Phillips 66 refinery in Lake Charles, Louisiana, a plant which has not been affected by the storm.
According to Reuters, the release - the first emergency release from the reserve since 2012 - will include 200,000 barrels of sweet crude and 300,000 barrels of sour crude oil. It was an exchange agreement, meaning the government will loan crude to Phillips 66, which is required to replace the reserve’s oil at a later date.
The Energy Department “will continue to provide assistance as deemed necessary, and will continue to review incoming requests for SPR crude oil,” spokeswoman Jess Szymanski said.
The reserve, a legacy from the 1970s Arab oil embargo which caused panic over fuel supply, currently contains 679 million barrels of oil. It is a small release of crude for a country that uses nearly 20 million barrels of petroleum daily.
Furthermore, it is unclear what if any benefit the SPR release will do to surging gasoline prices, as the bottleneck is not oil supply but rather refining capacity: as of this moment roughly 20% of US refining is offline as a result of Harvey. As we reported this morning, gasoline prices surged in morning trade after the Colonial Pipeline which operates the biggest U.S. fuel transport system, said it would shut its main lines to the Northeast amid outages at pumping points and lack of supply from refiners.
Separately, and confirming that the gasoline price spike may last longer than initially expected, moments ago Reuters reported that Motiva Enterprises' Port Arthur, Texas refinery, the largest in the US, may be shut as long as two weeks for assessment of the plant and repair of any damage, sources familiar with plant operations said on Thursday. The 603,000 barrel per day (bpd) Port Arthur Refinery was shut on Wednesday due to flooding from Tropical Storm Harvey.
And while gasoline has soared to 2 year highs as shown earlier...
... it now appears that the euphoria has also shifted to oil, which moments ago spiked sharply higher, even if the catalyst for the move was not initially clear.
Trump can "release" all he wants. There's still a glut.
Its a gasoline issue not a crude.
So is the SPR oil in the front of, or back of, the long-ass queue forming in the gulf waiting for refining capacity to come back online?
On Monday, I filled up both tanks of my Truck (32 gallons), plus, another 40 gallons (8 5 gallon containers) and paid $2.15 a gallon at COSTCO
Today it's $2.30 a gallon
Food trucks, USPS trucks, etc are not moving because they can't get gas.
Where? The Post Offoce? Hell, its only been a couple of days.
Yeah, I'm not getting how more crude helps with a refinery shortage.
More Oil + LESS REFINERIES = WTF????...
Probably equals tankers stuck in holding orbits around the Gulf Coast. The US doesn't tend to license new refineries because it makes the commies unhappy, so the ones in place just get bigger and bigger.
That was my thought as well. They have oil, they need refining capacity.
Just another dumb move to placate Wall Street. And a tiny move at that.
This might be worse than doing nothing, as the majority is sour crude anyways!
Between 1998 - 2015 they didn't open any new refineries in the US. Since then, 5 have been built.
Take a look where ~~~
https://www.eia.gov/tools/faqs/faq.php?id=29&t=6
If you read the article, even the first few short paragraphs, you would know that they are releasing the crude to particilar refinery. It is likely the case that crude is not getting to that refinery. Those tankers are out in the Gulf because they can't unload.
Many refineries transitioned to sour over the years and got really good at it. That's why the sweet-sour spread narrowed.
Got a family member in the biz.
>Furthermore, it is unclear what if any benefit the SPR release will do to surging gasoline prices, as the bottleneck is not oil supply but rather refining capacity
Amerika refuses help from other countries.
It doesn't surprise me that you are ignorant, and that you show that ignorance on a daily basis.
13 hours ago - https://www.reuters.com/article/us-storm-harvey-mexico-red-cross-idUSKCN...
3 hours ago - https://www.vallartadaily.com/news/mexico/mexico-red-cross-houston/
Mexico’s Red Cross sent an envoy of volunteers to storm-devastated Houston on Wednesday, hours after Texas governor Greg Abbott said the state accepted an offer of aid from the Mexican government, including vehicles, boats, supplies and food.
Standard Disclaimer: Now try spending an entire day without showing your ignorance, you'll be glad you did.
Ok, so what does releasing barrels of oil do to help with the issue of REFINERIES being shut? Who is going to crack that oil into distillates? Something is missing in this story.
I doubt there's anything missing in the story. Probably just a political move to make it look like they are doing something to help "ordinary Americans."
Gas prices spike .25 in South Carolina.
In what form is the reserve? Diesel fuel, and gasoline?
Why does it not seem to make sense to be releasing oil when the refineries are not operational?
Yeah the gouge is on! +25 or so here in the NY Metro area. My understanding is that refined gasoline supplies are still high in this area (like nothing is stored in those GIANT tank farms in NJ). But of course not many really undertsand the energy business.
Awesome! That's gotta be at least 1/3rd of a days supply for the east cost.
If the refineries aren't working releasing oil means nothing. Plus the gas pipeline to the South East has been shut down as of today.
Bingo. But the masses don't understand that. The SPR will never really be "strategic"until the stores are refined products.
Good thing regulations make it so hard to build new, or small, refineries, so that everything has become centralized and made our infrastructure more fragile to localized weather events.....
But of course all the regulation nazis' never address this aspect of regulation.
