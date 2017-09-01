Establishment Turns on ANTIFA; It's Now Quite Fashionable to Condemn Them

Content originally published at iBankCoin.com
In the September issue of The Atlantic, the cosmopolitan political magazine for globalist elites, the topic of ANTIFA was broached. I wouldn't call their assessment of the alt-left group a rebuke, but instead a mild chastising.
Antifa believes it is pursuing the opposite of authoritarianism. Many of its activists oppose the very notion of a centralized state. But in the name of protecting the vulnerable, antifascists have granted themselves the authority to decide which Americans may publicly assemble and which may not. That authority rests on no democratic foundation. Unlike the politicians they revile, the men and women of antifa cannot be voted out of office. Generally, they don’t even disclose their names.
Antifa’s perceived legitimacy is inversely correlated with the government’s. Which is why, in the Trump era, the movement is growing like never before. As the president derides and subverts liberal-democratic norms, progressives face a choice. They can recommit to the rules of fair play, and try to limit the president’s corrosive effect, though they will often fail. Or they can, in revulsion or fear or righteous rage, try to deny racists and Trump supporters their political rights. From Middlebury to Berkeley to Portland, the latter approach is on the rise, especially among young people.
Revulsion, fear, and rage are understandable. But one thing is clear. The people preventing Republicans from safely assembling on the streets of Portland may consider themselves fierce opponents of the authoritarianism growing on the American right. In truth, however, they are its unlikeliest allies.
After the events in Berkeley this past weekend, where ANTIFA thugs went haywire, beating Trump supporters up for sport, support for the violent leftist group has plunged.
Now we're seeing widespread condemnation from both the media and establishment hacks, deep state troglodytes and politicians alike. Clearly, someone pulled the plug on ANTIFA. Perhaps an important think tank did some proprietary polling and concluded the risk-reward analysis wasn't worth shilling for them anymore, especially in light of the events in Texas. Back in June, Trump supporter and advocate, Jack Posobiec, wondered why CNN didn't even acknowledge the group's existence.
Here's a brief rundown of some of the recent remarks. Bear in mind, about a fortnight ago, the media and a whole slew of politicians, on both the right and the left, condemned President Trump for criticizing ANTIFA. Both Marco Rubio and Mitt Romney praised the group as being 'anti-fascist.'
Remember this?
The worm has turned.
The Morning Shill got the go ahead to condemn the masked marauders.
Apparently, some didn't get the memo.
All of us should be anti-fascists. I am anti-fascist
That the abbreviation for that, Antifa, is now some kind of bad thing, is ridiculous.
Mika the hag and her on-screen girlfriend? Bill fucking Kristol?? Trevor "nothing-I-say-could-possibly-be-construed-as-funny" Noah?!?! Wow. Gentlemen, I think it's safe to say we won this round. Cheers.Yes, NAZIS and COMMUNISTS are MORALLY EQUIVALENT. - #HiddenHistory #CultOfSaturn
The globalists must have anticipated this?! Or maybe they didn't expect that Feinstein & Pelosi would flip?
So either they are desperately trying to create racial division in America - or this Antifa movement is just a cover for something bigger to come?
Trump reinvaded Afghanistan and flew nuclear bombers near North Korea. The Bush/Clinton/Obama interventionist war agenda is continuing with Trump.
Realizing that their personal prosperity is not put at risk by a non-interventionist "peace president", the war-profiteering Feinstein and Pelosi can safely condemn Antifa and say give Trump a chance.
What is sort of surprising is the sudden near-unanimity of the anti-Antifa directive. They are all following the same memorandum provided by ???.
Antifa, look out. Your next demonstration will not be met with permissive non-action by the police state.
your conclusion is not an XOR
This will be the establishment narrative next angle: They'll 'uncover' the pantyfa people, and find they're really white supremacists in disguise, all in a conspiracy to make leftists look bad.
You know they're not just giving admitting defeat here by throwing their useful idiots under the bus. You know they'll never blame Soros for funding them. Just placing my bets on their next move.
One wonder's how many of those self-appointed Corporate guardians of societal conscience who stepped-down because of "moral outrage" will now take a knee in further protest?????
The LIBTARD and janitor's son-of-colour from merck?
The johnny come lately from johnny & johnny, inc
The twisted up panty wad fool at UnderArmour
or any of the show-boaters who jumped the bandwagon post ex facto: Bloviating Loyd from GS, the shinny diamond at jpm, HP's perpetual looser, Telas's debt-genius, or uber's ass-clown?
Waiting...
LIBTARD Mantra ... we were for it, before we were against it
Does anyone here find the irony of leftys that monetarily back the ANTIFA are now having to defend themselves of this problem with armed guards.
Soros fucked up.
He thought sedition would do the trick on Trump and his base.
Instead like all insurection, it gets a life of its own.
Instead of hurting the Trump base, it affirmed them in their stanace against the left and the Establishment, and the Media.
Soros - own goal.
Paul Ryan showed himself to be a Democrat Deep State plant.
Paul Ryan is 100% AAA rated traitorous cunt.
Now what about all those pathetic arse-holes who resigned from Trump over Charlottesville?
Now they look like pathetic little whimps.
They will just change their name again, they used to call themselves some nonsense about wall srtreet. or was it 1% that they were protesting. They never learn so they keep repeating the same mistakes.
Can't count the times I have heard the expression, "Trump's right again."
Watching the video, the woman (fake blond one)was stunned to have to be part of the reversal and even then - they tried to mitigate it by saying it was "new" and confined to "Berkley"...the man in the red shirt was a woman...dipsticks!!
So Trump was right? There were two viollet groups in Charlottesville?
When is it Open Season on Antifa? Lead or Steel shot??? I look forward to bagging my limit.
That's how the Marxism game works. They always sacrifice the front line believer troops. They become too much a pain in the ass later. I would be very surprised if any of the real bankers, university and government agitator leaders and their lieutenants get exposed. But then ...
Now the media will accuse Trump, and his supporters of creating, and supporting AntiFa.
Always accuse & label the opponent of your crimes - Alinsky play book.
Boy, people (especially the media) have no freaking idea what "anarchy" or "anarchist" mean!
What do those terms mean? Essentially, they mean.
NO RULERS == NO LEADERS == I DECIDE FOR ME AND YOU DECIDE FOR YOU.
In other words, live and let live.
To claim that people who wander around harming other people and their property are "anarchists"... is precisely the OPPOSITE of true.
The reason media and predators falsely characterize the terms "anarchy" and "anarchist" is a blatant attempt to make it IMPOSSIBLE for anyone to conceive of NO RULERS, NO LEADERS, NO VIOLENCE... and everyone gets to run their own lives, and enjoy/bare/suffer the consequences.
These so-called "Antifa" creeps are pure in-your-face communists thugs. I was born in China. I know how the descent into communism happens. This is how.
You're tallking about anarchism. Anarchy is a different thing.
The media and politicians are all Humpty Dumpty fans, it seems:
"The question is," said Alice, "whether you can make words mean so many different things."
Right on! Except that anarchy doesnt mean "I decide for me and your decide for you". It means simply mean "I decide".
Why? Because you cant decide what others can decide... You are only in control of yourself. Your stupid, random, ideological shrills of "no violence, no leaders" become meaningless once leaders appear and start telling followers what to do.
And all you'll be left to do is to explain to everyone why they are not supposed to do that, why they are supposed to think the right way, just as you do.
You need to think that through a little more...you are correct that the misuse by these media puppets, but also you are fooling yourself if you believe that man left to himself without constraints, such as imposed by laws, would be better...you haven't thought it out or do not understand the inherent nature of man bent on rebellion and manifested in various degrees. Less restraints will result in higher manifestation of the evil nature we have.
I think you'll find Ann has thought it through. Firstly, if there is no "-archy", there is nothing to rebel against. Secondly, less laws is not the same as no action. If someone commits an evil act in an anarchic situation, he is arguably more likely to get killed.
Anarchy does not mean no behaviour enforcement, it means private law enforcement. That isn't necessarily worse than State law enforcement.
Try this:
http://www.peterleeson.com/Pirates__Prisoners__and_Preliterates.pdf
#VanillaISIS
Why aren't the "anti-fascists" protesting Google, Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Apple, Microsoft?
They are based in Commiefornia right? Funny, just like how the only place you see Nazis is in Commiefornia.
Ironic huh? Maybe the above mentioned Corporations are also funding "Antifa".
Just sayin' Has anyone bothered explaining to them what fascism is?
Antifa, useful idiots who weren't even all that useful.
You got played son!
By the way, George Soros's real name is Gyorgy Schwartz, another jew supremacist hiding behind a gentile name.
Quote from Thomas Jefferson (not THE TJ)
"While I am glad to see there are people among the Jewish community who denounce the actions of the Zionist agenda, far more needs to be done publicly to spread the knowledge about these Satan worshiping atheists being humanities most dangerous enemy.
We must declare war on the bankers who gave us the most destructive monetary system ever conceived. This system is designed to bankrupt world governments and their respective countries via compound interest that is impossible to repay. It has already transferred the vast majority of global wealthy to the bankers as governments struggling to pay off bank loans are forced to sell assets/utilities owned by the public.
It is time to confiscate all bank stocks, liquid assets and the power of currency creation must be taken away from the banks and returned to the commonwealth of the people of each country and their official governments. This is the Achilles heel of all banks and where the Zionists have obtained ALL their power. All bank loans are to be cancelled globally.
All immigration needs to cease immediately to defy the Zionist agenda to assimilate and dilute the purity of our racial nationalities. Our history needs to be re-written to expose the guilty for their lies and deception. Crime tribunals must be constructed to hold the Zionists/Mossad accountable for their belligerent, murderous and savage acts committed against humanity especially for their brutality and decimation of the Palestinian people."
Debt is an asset.
I mean, i dont mean actual debt, but IOUs. Promises to pay debt. Thats the asset, not the debt, lol.
Say i lend you money... and you promise to pay me back. Is your promise, the IOU, the debt, the bar tab, worth anything?
Unrelated, how is "George Soros" a gentile name? Its made up, no one else goes by "Soros". And Schwartz is a perfectly good gentile name.
I feel your pain and basically agree.
However, one aspect of what you want to do is precisely the same as the banksters!
You give SOME people A FREE HOME they did not earn or buy. That's what happens when you cancel all loans.
Meanwhile, everyone who has been renting and saving their pennies for a home --- THEY GET NOTHING.
Meanwhile, everyone who saved their pennies and purchase a home with cash --- THEY GET NOTHING.
-----
No need to cancel loans. Just have them paid back to... well... I suppose the least unjust would be to take all payments on loans and refund them proportionally to everyone... or everyone who has paid taxes... or something like that.
But to just give the most unthinking and irresponsible people far and away the most monumentally HUGE benefit... is flat out unjust. And that's what you're doing when you give a free home to those people who most dramatically supported the banksters (by taking huge loans from them), and those people who are most dramatically irresponsible (by taking huge loans from anyone).
Don't create yet another FREE CRAP ARMY and another FALSE ENTITLEMENT. But do TRASH PREDATORS.
-----
Declare George Soros a terrorist? Well, duh... of course.
Russian fake news
lead me to think that rumor about Venezuelan trained Antifa elements trying (and failing like the losers they are) to kill Trump this week in Texas, could be true.
Leads me to think that since the most visible of antifa antics have occurred in San Fran and the US is closing the Russian outlet there that someone is going to accuse Russia of being behind antifa alongside the whole election rigging and hacking crapola. Yep, don't be surprised if they try to tie Russia to sponsoring domestic terrorist groups.
Nothing will happen to Soros until he "dies" of natural causes but in reality does a soul-body swap with a much younger innocent victim of his occult machinations. Is Soros an occultist? I can suggest no other thing based on the utter depravity of his behavior.
most would think you are a crazy david icke type person...i actually think you are correct..not exactly but very close...satanic, not occult, or maybe they are the same thing...
I would literally kill one of these people if they tried to gang up on me. That's why I would never go to one of these events...You start ganging up on me for minding my own business I will shoot you in the fucking face.
I just took my CCW renewal class and was reminded that the threshold is "fear of losing your life" and if you are, you are justified in the use of a deadly weapon.
These people are playing with fire and it's going to back fire.
"Fear of losing your life" hasn't been good enough in many cases. I highly recommend having CCDW insurance just in case. It's cheap and all they do is defend these kind of cases.
For the life of me, I can't believe it hasn't already happened.
These protestors and their supporters (i.e. Soros & MSM) do not care about any cause; they only care about themselves and love violence - freinds of Satan.
Frigging Antifrittatas!
Once again the brilliant democrats have one of their illegal plans of political mass destruction come back and bit them in the ass. I say that by know the democrats will lose 100 seats in the house and 20 seats in the senate. The melt down will continue through 2018. They are done, finished, lost.
It just means that the Deep State is ready for the next act of the play to commence.
Zerohedge is crawling with paranoid nerds who swear everything is going according to plan.
They write: "Antifa believes it is pursuing the opposite of authoritarianism". Antifa "believes" absolutely nothing, it is not a person. It's just a masked rabble of youths with too much time on their hands feeling their oats.
"As the president derides and subverts liberal-democratic norms, progressives face a choice. They can recommit to the rules of fair play, and try to limit the president’s corrosive effect, though they will often fail. Or they can, in revulsion or fear or righteous rage, try to deny racists and Trump supporters their political rights."
Oh really? There are no other choices? How about this one: they could suck it up, go hide in a corner and cry quietly. And what on earth is the sentence "the president derides and subverts 'liberal-democratic norms'" even supposed to mean? Can we please have some examples of what "norms" precisely he "subverts"? I sure wish he really were a subversive, unfortunately it has turned out he isn't.
The incessant moaning and whining of lefty pseudo-intellectuals over Trump is tedious in the extreme by now. I must admit that the one thing I personally like most about Trump is that he isn't Hillary. If that corrupt bitch of a war-harpy had won the presidency, there would indeed have been a good reason to fall into deep despair and strongly commit to whining, wailing and gnashing one's teeth at all times of the day (at least until everything got swallowed up by mushroom clouds and covered in radioactive dust).
Lastly, the main reason for the recent bout of faint condemnation of the masked commies by so-called "progressives" is probably that the Democratic Party elders have realized that even tacit support of this group could lead to a complete wipe-out of the Democrats in the next election. It's a good bet that 95%+ of the electorate is at best highly alarmed at the sight of these clowns and their antics. And absolutely no-one actually believes they are fighting "fascism" or somehow represent a lesser evil one should support.
Listen, its the culture and the guiding texts. All movements have texts and a common culture. That does the guiding and sets what the believers have to believe.
When an antifa doesnt behave like other antifas, he gets shamed by his antifa friends of not being a true antifa, of being a sellout, a LARPer. This keeps everyone thinking the same no matter what without a leader.
"I sure wish he really were a subversive, unfortunately it has turned out he isn't."
"....the one thing I personally like most about Trump is that he isn't Hillary."
Two of the most perceptive comments; I couldn't put it better myself. Well said!
From what has gone on since January, I fail to see what difference there is between tiny hands tRump (bush the III) and killary clitanus. She cheered on, even seeking to take credit for the pathetic attack on the Syrian Air Base in April. I guess things possibly have been slightly slower, but then the buffoon clown is slower than the evil wicked witch bitch.
Back on main subject. If antifa had run over 20 people and killed one person, what would the virginal retards and soros (steve mnunchin's best mate) paranoiacs have said? Probably engaged in the same meaningless farting I'm sure. Definitely the land of the freaks, not the free.
They do have an ideology. They are also anachronistic. Antifa is 1930s grade Marxist youths primed to duke it out with the Brownshirts, except that there aren't very many so they had to incorporate/target "racists", then "alt rightists" (whatever falls in that ???), then conservatives and populists, and, finally, anyone who disagrees with them or wants to document them or "police" them (keep the peace so nobody gets run down?). Well, this isn't 1930s Germany and mostAmericans have some different ideas about liberty, rights, political speech and what totalitarians of any stripe can expect - and Americans are well armed, to boot, and unlikely to tolerate that crap outside the disarmed major cities and a few idiot states that will experience the consequences of their corrupt governments. I believe that the Virginia politicians responsible for the C'ville mess will get their just rewards in the next relevant elections. Either that, or they are so hopelessly corrupted by proximity to Washington DC as to be irretrievable. I think you are right about the progressives/funders being unable to stand the "optics" they were being associated with that they had to triage the thugs.