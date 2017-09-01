FBI, DHS Officially Classify Antifa Activities As "Domestic Terrorist Violence"

President Trump was crucified by the mainstream media a few weeks back after hosting an improvised press conference and saying there was "blame on both sides" for the violence in Charlottesville that resulted in the death of a counterprotester. The comments resulted in most of Trump's advisory councils being disbanded, as CEO's around the country pounced on the opportunity to distance themselves from the administration, and heightened calls from CNN for impeachment proceedings.
The problem is that while Trump's delivery probably could have been a bit more artful, the underlying message seems to be proving more accurate with each passing day and each new outbreak of Antifa violence.
As Politico points out today, previously unreported FBI and Department of Homeland Security studies found that "anarchist extremist" group like Antifa have been the "primary instigators of violence at public rallies" going back to at least April 2016 when the reports were first published.
Federal authorities have been warning state and local officials since early 2016 that leftist extremists known as “antifa” had become increasingly confrontational and dangerous, so much so that the Department of Homeland Security formally classified their activities as “domestic terrorist violence,” according to interviews and confidential law enforcement documents obtained by POLITICO.
Since well before the Aug. 12 rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, turned deadly, DHS has been issuing warnings about the growing likelihood of lethal violence between the left-wing anarchists and right-wing white supremacist and nationalist groups.
Previously unreported documents disclose that by April 2016, authorities believed that “anarchist extremists” were the primary instigators of violence at public rallies against a range of targets. They were blamed by authorities for attacks on the police, government and political institutions, along with symbols of “the capitalist system,” racism, social injustice and fascism, according to a confidential 2016 joint intelligence assessment by DHS and the FBI.
Not surprisingly, law enforcement officials noted that the rise in Antifa violence overlapped perfectly with Trump's campaign as they made appearances at rally after rally to incite chaos...all the while making it seem as if violent, racist Trump supporters were to blame.
“It was in that period [as the Trump campaign emerged] that we really became aware of them,” said one senior law enforcement official tracking domestic extremists in a state that has become a front line in clashes between the groups. “These antifa guys were showing up with weapons, shields and bike helmets and just beating the shit out of people. … They’re using Molotov cocktails, they’re starting fires, they’re throwing bombs and smashing windows.”
Almost immediately, the right-wing targets of the antifa attacks began fighting back, bringing more and larger weapons and launching unprovoked attacks of their own, the documents and interviews show. And the extremists on both sides have been using the confrontations, especially since Charlottesville, to recruit unprecedented numbers of new members, raise money and threaten more confrontations, they say.
“Everybody is wondering, 'What are we gonna do? How are we gonna deal with this?'” said the senior state law enforcement official. “Every time they have one of these protests where both sides are bringing guns, there are sphincters tightening in my world. Emotions get high, and fingers get twitchy on the trigger.”
As you'll likely recall, one such event came in June 2016 when Antifa showed up at a rally in Sacramento and began violently attacking protestors with canes and knives. Of course, with the whole thing caught on video, it's pretty clear who the instigators of violence were (see our post here).
Some of the DHS and FBI intelligence reports began flagging the antifa protesters before the election. In one from last September, portions of which were read to POLITICO, DHS studied “recent violent clashes … at lawfully organized white supremacist” events including a June 2016 rally at the California Capitol in Sacramento organized by the Traditionalist Workers Party and its affiliate, the Golden State Skinheads.
According to police, counter-protesters linked to antifa and affiliated groups like By Any Means Necessary attacked, causing a riot after which at least 10 people were hospitalized, some with stab wounds.
At the Sacramento rally, antifa protesters came looking for violence, and “engaged in several activities indicating proficiency in pre-operational planning, to include organizing carpools to travel from different locations, raising bail money in preparation for arrests, counter-surveilling law enforcement using three-man scout teams, using handheld radios for communication, and coordinating the event via social media,” the DHS report said.
Insane video. Crowd sees any signs of "Nazis" and they run&attack. A lot of people bleeding/getting maced. @ABC10 pic.twitter.com/PoFhILfZ95
— Frances Wang (@FrancesWangTV) June 26, 2016
Of course, it's not just California. As the FBI and DHS note, the Antifa group operates much like terrorist cells with disconnected groups all over the country.
Even before Charlottesville, dozens and, in some cases, hundreds of people on both sides showed up at events in Texas, California, Oregon and elsewhere, carrying weapons and looking for a fight. In the Texas capital of Austin, armed antifa protesters attacked Trump supporters and white groups at several recent rallies, and then swarmed police in a successful effort to stop them from making arrests.
California has become another battleground, with violent confrontations in Berkeley, Sacramento and Orange County leading to numerous injuries. And antifa counter-protesters initiated attacks in two previous clashes in Charlottesville, according to the law enforcement reports and interviews.
More recently, the antifa groups, which some describe as the Anti-Fascist Action Network, have evolved out of the leftist anti-government groups like “Black bloc,” protesters clad in black and wearing masks that caused violence at events like the 1999 Seattle World Trade Organization protests. They claim to have no leader and no hierarchy, but authorities following them believe they are organized via decentralized networks of cells that coordinate with each other. Often, they spend weeks planning for violence at upcoming events, according to the April 2016 DHS and FBI report entitled “Baseline Comparison of US and Foreign Anarchist Extremist Movements.”
Dozens of armed anti-fascist groups have emerged, including Redneck Revolt and the Red Guards, according to the reports and interviews. One report from New Jersey authorities said self-described antifa groups have been established in cities including New York, Philadelphia, Chicago and San Francisco.
Meanwhile, even by the spring of 2016, the FBI had already grown concerned enough about Antifa that they began investigating overseas trips by activists out of concerns that they were coordinating with European anarchists to stage large bombings in the U.S.
By the spring of 2016, the anarchist groups had become so aggressive, including making armed attacks on individuals and small groups of perceived enemies, that federal officials launched a global investigation with the help of the U.S. intelligence community, according to the DHS and FBI assessment.
The purpose of the investigation, according to the April 2016 assessment: To determine whether the U.S.-based anarchists might start committing terrorist bombings like their counterparts in “foreign anarchist extremist movements” in Greece, Italy and Mexico, possibly at the Republican and Democratic conventions that summer.
Some of the antifa activists have gone overseas to train and fight with fellow anarchist organizations, including two Turkey-based groups fighting the Islamic State, according to interviews and internet postings.
Alas, we suspect you'll hear precisely nothing about any of this on CNN.
So the Deep State public meme is being changed just afterTrump has been safely corralled. Interesting. And this now gives Trump the chance to save some face and pander to his base. Bannon was right. Think about this folks instead of triggering. Trump capitulated and now he has been given his media grandstand back. Notice the turning tide?
Yes, antifa was actually the militant arm of the German communist party in 1932. Their antics are one of the reasons Hitler came to power.
Yup. Nationalism is a direct response to Communism
A deal is a deal, if the deep state / Soros can so free and easily discard their pawns / useful idiots ( ISIS / Antifa ) then the deep state are fools.
A deal is a deal:
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2002/apr/22/warcrimes.comment
In the 1980s Washington's secret services had assisted Saddam Hussein in his war against Iran. Then, in 1990, the US fought him in the Gulf. In both Afghanistan and the Gulf, the Pentagon had incurred debts to Islamist groups and their Middle Eastern sponsors. By 1993 these groups, many supported by Iran and Saudi Arabia, were anxious to help Bosnian Muslims fighting in the former Yugoslavia and called in their debts with the Americans. Bill Clinton and the Pentagon were keen to be seen as creditworthy and repaid in the form of an Iran-Contra style operation - in flagrant violation of the UN security council arms embargo against all combatants in the former Yugoslavia.
The Deep State screwballs and the Swampites are turning on their Antifa pets because things are spinning out of control faster than they can react.
They underestimated the numbers of volunteer rioters and were astonished that once mobilized in large numbers they won't play the game.
They have gone rogue, the are now giving interviews, forming alliances in academia for credibility, and setting up their own little fiefdoms.
They made the fatal mistake of forgetting who is boss and who controls the money.
It would only have been a matter of time before they would organize into narcotics, slave and organ trafficking, meth labs, illegal immigration, car chop shops, the business opportunities are endless.
That would also put them in direct competition with their own DC employers.
Worse than that, an arrest might get them to sing and throw shade on the Swamp, as if there is an inch of room for more.
So they have to go.
They were only supposed to commit a few direct assaults, threaten people at random, and destroy property, because all of those are covered by tax and insurance money.
But the Antifa .gov employees started enjoying the free rampages too much and began to wander off the reservation by battling police.
Now they will have to be eliminated before the police get killed and the investigations lead back to the employers.
That would mean uncomfortable questions and maybe seizure of their vast array of assets, possibly even a visit from HR telling them to be more careful and stop making all of them look bad.
So the employers have to abandon their disobedient employees.
But never mind -- the DC Swamp and the Deep State screwballs already have a list of their best employees.
Rest assured that those lucky psychos have been identified and extracted, and are in some safe tax funded location for redeployment after the purge.
So once again, the taxpayers will foot the bill.
Tax payers will pay for the purge of unwanted Antifa employees and will have to house and feed them in jail, will have to pay their court fees, and provide them with parasitic lawyers should they issue such a request.
And all the while the most lethal of them will be trained and organized by our "leaders" for more trouble, but this time they will be more akin to wet workers.
They have proven to DC and Langley that they will obey without question.
Hell, they might even get cleaned up and put in fancy suits and given .gov jobs and badges.
So expect to see a former Antifa employee in some .gov postition telling the rest of us what to do.
Consider: https://www.marxists.org/archive/lenin/works/1906/aug/29.htm
"The December events confirmed another of Marx's profound propositions, which the opportunists have forgotten, namely, that insurrection is an art and that the principal rule of this art is the waging of a desperately bold and irrevocably determined offensive. We must make up for this omission with all our energy. It is not enough to take sides on the question of political slogans; it is also necessary to take sides on the question of an armed uprising. Those who are opposed to it, those who do not prepare for it, must be ruthlessly dismissed from the ranks of the supporters of the revolution, sent packing to its enemies, to the traitors or cowards; for the day is approaching when the force of events and the conditions of the struggle will compel us to distinguish between enemies and friends according to this principle. It is not passivity that we should preach, not mere "waiting" until the troops "come over". No! We must proclaim from the house tops the need for a bold offensive and armed attack, the necessity at such times of exterminating the persons in command of the enemy, and of a most energetic fight for the wavering troops."
Lenin is perfect to bring up since ANTIFA are modern Bolsheviks. They make a fuss about "freedom", just like the Bolshevik slogan was "liberty and equality", but in reality they are the agents that bring in the precise opposite: a totalitarian police state.
In the 30s the Communists were also the "anti-fascists", not because they are opposed to socialism, and not because they are opposed to totalitarian government (even Stalin was "anti-fascist), but because they fighting for a GLOBAL TOTALITARIAN GOVERNMENT. They want the world and they want it now.
Thus to ANTIFA and their ilk every nationalist is a "fascist". They use the code words "fascist" and "white nationalist" to try to get sympathy from less extreme globalists, but their agenda is an armed uprising to form a global government. Some may even genuinely believe they will achieve anarchy, but that is no way going to happen, and if the global oligarchy thought they could, they would have been crushed long ago.
On the other hand I cannot rejoice about them being labeled a terrorist organization - the police can handle them just fine (if they were permitted to). The problem is the government will also label nationalist, anti-globalist groups "domestic terrorists" if there is any significant opposition against them driving us down the road to hell, and against those groups, the police will use the boot. Despite the nationalists cheering "blue lives matter" and the ANTIFA bunch throwing urine and bottles on them. That's the sad state of our gubernment.
Looks scripted to me. Pay a bunch of assholes to attack Trump supporters. Have the police sit back and do nothing, which provokes outrage against the do nothing cops, declare the group terrorists, next big event (upcoming coulter berkeley speech?) have the cops come in with their newly purchased military gear and crush the antifa, population cheers the cops, US is now indoctrinated into having cops crush dissent with military hardware. Operation overlord a success.
In the 1920s-early 1930s, the "Brownshirts" (the SA, Sturmabteilung) was born as the paramilitary wing to Hitler's NAZI party, and were his footsoldiers to silence opposition, beat communists, and harass the Juden. Then, when they kept pressing for more radical socialist changes once Hitler had secured power, causing a rift with the regular army and the industrialists, Hitler chose to end their power by unleashing (and choosing the SS as his imperial guard) the SS with the Night of the Long Knives. Based on your scenario, the idiots in black do seem to resemble the SA, and that they'll cease being usefull soon enough.

Side note: notice how the DHS and IC (and media) are trying to characterize them as "anarchists?" The truth is these fools are radical authoritarians, NOT anarchists. They want a government they control to silence all opposition.
I'd say that they resemble the Bolsheviks more than the Nazis. The SA was actually a response to the Bolshevik bullies who were rampaging through the streets of Germany.
Antifa ARE the fascists.
Antifa ARE the fascists.
...Benevolent government overlords crush Antifa and save us from yet another "emergency," reinforcing the idiot masses faith in government control. Yes, that's a script as old as human history itself.