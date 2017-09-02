Three Dangerous Delusions About Korea

Authored by James George Jatras via The Strategic Culture Foundation,
They say that most of the world’s real dangers arise not because of what people don’t know but because of what they do 'know' that just ain’t so.
As a case in point, consider three things about Korea that the bipartisan Washington establishment seems quite sure of but are far removed from reality:
Delusion 1: All options, including U.S. military force, are «on the table.»
- Everyone knows there are no military «options» the U.S. could use against North Korea that don’t result in disaster. The prospect that a «surgical strike» could «take out» (a muscular-sounding term much loved by laptop bombardiers) Pyongyang’s nuclear and missile capabilities is a fiction. Already impractical when considered against a country like Iran, no one believes a limited attack could eliminate North Korea’s ability to strike back, hard. At risk would be not only almost 30,000 U.S. troops in Korea but 25 million people in the Seoul metropolitan area, not to mention many more lives at risk in the rest of South Korea and perhaps Japan.
- Hence, any contemplated U.S. preemptive strike would have to be massive from the start, imposing a ghastly cost on North Koreans (do their lives count?) but still running the risk that anything less than total success would mean a devastating retaliation. That’s not even taking into account possible actions of other countries, notably China’s response to an American attack on their detestable buffer state.
Delusion 2: North Korea must be denuclearized.
- Whether anyone likes it or not, North Korea is a nuclear weapons state outside the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty and will remain so. Kim Jong-un learned the lessons of Saddam Hussein and Muammar Gaddafi. Because Kim has weapons of mass destruction, especially nukes, he gets to stay alive and in power. If he gives them up, he can look forward to dancing the Tyburn jig or getting sodomized with a bayonet, then shot. That’s not a difficult choice.
Delusion 3: If the U.S. presses China hard enough, Beijing will solve the problem for us.
- There is no combination of U.S. sanctions, threats, or pressures that will make Beijing take steps that are fundamentally contrary to China’s vital national security interests. (Here, the «vital national security» of China means just that, not the way U.S. policymakers routinely abuse the term to mean anything they don’t like even if it has nothing to do with American security, much less with America’s survival.) Aside from speculation (which is all it is) that China could seek to engineer an internal coup to overthrow Kim in favor of a puppet administration, maintaining the current odious regime is Beijing’s only option if they don’t want to face the prospect of having on their border a reunited Korean peninsula under a government allied with Washington.
- After Moscow’s experience with the expansion of NATO following the 1990 reunification of Germany, why would Beijing take credibly any assurances from Washington (of which there is no indication anyway) not to expand into a vacuum created by a collapse of North Korea? Quite to the contrary, it has been suggested that if China refuses to deal with the North Korea problem on Washington’s behalf, then the U.S. would do it on its terms, presenting Beijing (in the description of former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations John Bolton) with «regime collapse, huge refugee flows and U.S. flags flying along the Yalu River.» Adds Bolton, «China can do it the easier way or the harder way: It’s their choice. Time is growing short.» If under such a scenario U.S. forces end up on China’s border, suggests Bolton, they wouldn’t be leaving anytime soon. Don’t be so sure. In 1950, the last time American forces were on the Yalu River, they weren’t there very long when hundreds of thousands of Chinese soldiers crossed into Korea. Keep in mind that happened when China didn’t have nuclear weapons but the U.S. did.
The seemingly weekly rise and fall of the decibel level of bellicose rhetoric coming out of Washington and Pyongyang obscures the realities behind these three delusions. Little change can be expected from Pyongyang, whose policy at least has the virtue of simplicity: «if you do anything bad to us, we’ll do something really, really bad to you.»
So then, what are the prospects Washington could jump off the hamster wheel and come up with something besides threats and sanctions? The omens are not auspicious. Just before he left the White House, Steve Bannon violated the taboo surrounding Delusion 1: «Until somebody solves the part of the equation that shows me that ten million people in Seoul don't die in the first 30 minutes from conventional weapons, I don't know what you're talking about, there's no military solution here, they got us.» Then he was gone.
But let’s be optimistic. There have been reports of direct «back channel» contacts between North Korea and the U.S. at the United Nations in New York. Even Bolton suggests that some kind of accommodation could be made to China in the form of a pullback of U.S. forces down to the south, near Pusan, so as to be still «available for rapid deployment across Asia.» (Certainly, that’s one idea. Here’s a better one: how about getting us out of Korea entirely and not having Americans available for deployment across Asia?)
The definitive clarification should have been the Beijing-based Global Times editorial of August 10, 2017 («Reckless game over the Korean Peninsula runs risk of real war»), universally seen as reflecting the position of the Chinese government:
«China should also make clear that if North Korea launches missiles that threaten U.S. soil first and the U.S. retaliates, China will stay neutral. If the U.S. and South Korea carry out strikes and try to overthrow the North Korean regime and change the political pattern of the Korean Peninsula, China will prevent them from doing so».
That means that if Kim attacks the U.S., he’s on his own. If we attack Kim, we’re at war with China. In the latter case, while Russia would not likely directly join the fray we can be sure Moscow would provide China total support short of belligerency. Put mildly, this would not be in the American interest.
There is one, and only one overriding priority that should now guide U.S. policy on Korea. It’s not regime change in North Korea – despite that regime’s loathsomeness – or even the wellbeing of South Korea or Japan. It’s avoiding Kim’s developing a missile system capable of delivering a nuclear weapon to the United States. How close North Korea might be to such a capability is the subject of wildly conflicting estimations. (Regarding the American lives hung out on the DMZ, there’s a simple solution to ensuring their safety – get them the hell out of there.)
But what about South Korea and Japan? Our «alliances» with them are a fiction. The U.S. guarantees their security but other than cooperating on the defense of their own territory they do nothing to safeguard ours, nor can they. The U.S. derives no benefit in continuing to make ourselves a target on account of a place that’s more than five thousand miles from the American mainland.
It’s time that «America First!» meant something. As a start, Washington could take seriously Beijing’s proposal for a double-freeze. On the one hand, Pyongyang would suspend its nuclear and missile programs, in particular halting tests of weapons with potential intercontinental range. Washington and Seoul would suspend joint military exercises, including practicing so-called «decapitation strikes« aimed at North Korea’s leadership.
If protecting our own territory and people is American officials’ top priority, and not, as they implausibly claim, «regime change» in North Korea, it’s hard to see why a double-freeze would not be a sensible first step. It would be largely up to China to see that the North Koreans complied with their part of the deal. If they did, perhaps it could lead towards a long-overdue settlement of this Cold War-era standoff and, in time, a reunited, neutral Korea. If not, all bets are off – but we’d be hardly worse off than we are now.
You only need to kill the nkorean leadership. Thats your military option.
I think fat fuck kim is just playing us...those photos of pots and pans bolted together do not make a Nuclear Warhead.....this is BS. He will continue to taunt us until we strike....I do not understand his tactics if we are being told the truth. I always question the never ending United States "Boogy Men". If this thing goes Hot...it will go hot really fast. Again...if all we have been told is true....then I have one final question?
.
Kim the little fat porker (Hope he is reading this because you know it pisses him off) has the dream life...money ,power, on and on but yet does he also have a death wish?
Nobody needs North Korea more than America. Kim Jong Il iis America's best friend. Because of him..we get to stay in Asia..we get to sell Thadd's to S.Korea..we get to sell S.Korea Treasury bonds..we get to protect and keep Japan our ally..we get to keep Korea and Japan away from China. Same tactic insists we keep Germany from its natural ally Russia. We stick our military nose where it doesn't belong to derail prosperity not on our hegemonic terms. Debt or destruction is what we bring to the table
America loves you North Korea..not just Dennis Rodman.
Shit is about to get real:09.03 00:30 ET BREAKING NEWS: Large Nuclear Test in North Korea 6.3 Magnitude
USGS calls the quake an "EXPLOSION"
https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquakes/eventpage/us2000aert#executive
I've updated in my article above, there was a 4.6 magnitude secondary quake which could possibly be tunnels around the test site collapsing. The yield is estimated by some experts to be 40 times larger than last years 5.3 magnitude test. More info coming as governments in the region are freaking out and South Korean forces are now on a war footing at their highest alert levels.
There's another benefit to the double freeze that you left unmentioned: it's the only way to get everybody on the same page, leaving NKorea fewer options to divide and play on differing sentiments. Not only has the US little to lose in trying this, they could have direct talks instead of murky back water channels -- doing what the N Koreans have always claimed would allow them to stop ramping up their defense. It seems an obvious no real loss step: give them what they're asking, which has essentially no cost for the US unless you are thinking in imperial terms.
Bannon was exactly right. Kim's ability to shell Seoul is and has been his ace up the sleeve. In fact, unless SoKor develops a shield over Seoul or evacuates a trillion dollars worth of city, nukes weren't necessary to prevent a Qadafi-ing. His life and power already being secure as possible, why develop nukes & ICBMs? Power projection. Better leverage shaking down the world for aid? National pride: "They'll have to take us seriously now." My guess is this has also to do with internal NoKor politics which are structured around a permanent war footing.
I disagree. America wants a foe that is sane, and will nuke the US on a predictable timeline. Kim is no such animal and the Elite know that a premature nuking of the American people will screw up all of their plans.
Remember, fundamentally Kim is trying to replicate technology the US and USSR had in the 50s. Seriously, this was originally done with vacuum tubes. Don't think he doesn't have and can't get nukes, this is a sucker's bet.
Maybe Kim just created a 6.3 magnitude earthquake at depth of 0 miles using pots and pans! Maybe it's all a hoax! Maybe we should have some 'talks'! Let's talk about some serious fucking delusions...
Delusion #4- The US govermnet is to serve the people!
Wow! Thanks a million! Why didn't we think of that? Now, please tell us your action plan for doing that, GI Joe.
And your surgical strike has no consequences, such like a hundred thousand skoreans lost their lives. That´s the kind of an easy option, where collateral damage only relates to allies.
It's just too bad putting more marines on Guam would cause it to capsize.
If they took out all the urinals on Guam, it would right itself. Why didn't the USS Jerry Ford use squat toilets?
All these armchair warriors on ZH should take their rifles and go invade North Korea on their own. Take a GoPro, so we can view your bravery in action! Time's a wasting!
That would be awesome....live stream....go pro... You have a great reality show in the making...
Let's name it
Kim Jon un gets CHOPPED
Go Get Kim
or
Hunting Porky "Live".
Yep. Its the same shit they say about beating down antifa. Lots of opportunities and lots of racists yet nobody is crowing, probably because they are still grounded, or their Hov-a-round needs to be charged.
This war should not be fought with rifles.
A better proposal would for us to come to your house and threaten to beat your ass and rape your wife and daughters. and let's see how you will respond. Sit there and wait for it to happen ? Or stop the threat before it happens ?
That is what the US is up against, and you are choosing to have your little daughter's ass violated with a nuke from North Korea before you will get up off your ass to do anything.
I say no to that proposition, we are going to stop the bastard before he gets to your house. We are going to keep you and your family safe with the weaponry you paid for as an American citizen to confront exactly this type of threat.
You want your family raped and pillaged, do it yourself. The Patriots who defend this country will not let someone else do it.
What's your plan, Harry ???
Care to share, or are you here to simply pontificate ?
Duh
Hairy Lightning. A MAN whose Cock is so big, it drags the ground.
Give us your address and those of your friends. Since you've threatened to rape this guys daughter he may as well take your advice and snuff out you and your friends.
Have you armchair neocon generals ever asked yourselves why it's always about US security that we stack up bodies by the millions thousands of miles away. Or give them foreign aid in the form of weapons and entice them to kill each other. Like the CIA starting a civil war in Rwanda which led to the genocide and when the UN commander in the area asked for more troops before the genocide to keep a lid on the US vetoed it. Do you seriously believe Venezuela and other countries around the world that are military lightweights with no nukes or rockets deserve to be labeled a danger to US security and must be destroyed whether by sanctions, covert operations, or military action? I'm sure you do because you're just like the Magic Negro who bragged about Americans being the one and only exceptional people from the one exceptional nation.
If the Yellowstone volcano were to blow and the US devastated the rest of the world will flip us the bird, laugh, and say karmas a bitch. Ignorant Americans will ask how they can do this after all the help we gave in disasters that befell them. Sorry but it was all for PR for the US masses so they wouldn't look behind the curtain and see the real US and even then they have been so brainwashed they wouldn't believe it anyway. Plus all those illegals we allowed in will go back home and sit on the beach with the under the table cash they made while here and raise a glass and give us a hearty fuck you and to take our exceptionalism and shove it up our ass. Before they do that they will get every available body on the border to build a wall to keep us out.
Actually I would bomb the crap out of NK. With pallets of food, medicine, and other good stuff. Pull back the troops and definately stop the B1 bomber flights and the war games. Can't hurt. If they get a helping hand with the possibility of more on the way maybe Kim and the rest would change their tune or get a bullet in the brain from the citizens. One of the big bitches the Norks have is for a along time the US rattles it's sabres around planting and harvest to keep the NK military on the alert and out of the fields. If those stories of starvation are true how much of it was caused by the US especially when the US has had drastic sanctions on NK since the end of the war and uses every excuse to pile on even more. Like putting sanctions on them for the Sony hack done by an insider and claiming it was a danger to US security. Our security must be pretty crappy if hacking a movie studio endangers the US.
The US totally destroyed all but 2 of NK's cities, killed almost a third of their population, and destroyed every bridge and infrastructure they could find during the war. Yet look at what they have accomplished since then, besides building up their military, with all the sanctions put on them since the war. Very impressive. Plenty of pictures and vids by western visitors to NK. Give them some gas for their tractors and some wide screen TV's to make them friends not enemies. Won't happen though. The US needs the Norks as it gives the US an excuse to keep troops and facilities in the area to threaten China. Like all those bases on the Russian border to threaten Russia.
Bomb them with "food, medicine and other good stuff"?
That sounds like delusion #4.
How about we build them Section 8 tenements, give them EBT cards, WIC and Escalades? Seems to work a treat in Chicago, Detroit and Baltimore.
Yada, yada, yada. You sound like John Bolton's 16 year old son, with extra testosterone where brains ought to be.
Did youread the article? Want to tell us how the "Patriots" wil do it? What "Patriots" are you talking about, anyway? The ones in Congress with dual citizenships? Or maybe the ones at the upper levels of the MIC? Or maybe all those International Banker Patriots that are rapidly buying up America? So many "Patriots" desiring to dominate the world
Sorry, sonny boy. I don't think you have a clue about where the real threats to your wife and daughters are.
all of the events in east asia are about china demonstrating to japan and south korea that the usa does not have their back, that their future is in asia and that asia is better off without the usa meddling in asian affairs and that china is the east asia protector. china just boxed the usa in a rather simple go trap.
Rather, we could say that China just boxed Donald Trump into a rather simple go trap. Problem with Donald is that none his "art of the deal" dealings in the past have nuclear options nor have any of them involved 20,000,000 deaths in the first half hour.
"And if you're thinking of going to California, California is a brand new game." The Gatlin Brothers All the Gold in California. The same is true in international relations.
Don, you done your job! You trashed both the Republican Party and the Democratic Party. Well done! You've already won the gold medal. Stop all the crap and do some more good for the country. Think it through! So far, your mind is on vacation but your mouth is working overtime.
trumps advantage is he is not a politician . America knows that we will have to drop nucs on pingpong city..........this crazed idiot is lighting off fireworks in arbitrary directiions. He will never stop until he is stopped.....1953 gets finalized.
South Korean and Japanese trade with the US crosses the Pacific which the PLA Navy is unable to control. It may challenge the sea lines of communication and trade in the Pacific, but not control the entire Pacific Ocean. The US will likely remain engaged in the Pacific as long as the US has the Pacific coast.
The PLA Navy is also unable to control the Indian Ocean although it has a base in Djibouti for future Indian Ocean and Middle East engagements. Time will tell how much the PLA Navy can control South China Sea and the Strait of Malacca. The anti-ship ballistic missile is a significant weapons system that may usher in the demise of the aircraft carrier. The ace in the hole, however, may be the US anti-satellite missiles to degrade or destroy the ASBM guidance systems. When satellites are shot down, that could be a significant escalation of any conflict, however. Any misinterpretation of any hostile act could lead to nuclear war.
Blow up a bunch of satellites and risk the debris destroying our own. For all we know every country with satellites up there has weaponized satellites to destroy ours in case of conflict. Or stocked with nukes.
trade with the usa for japan is not nearly as important as you think. the usa is not its biggest trade partner. trade with europe is much bigger. that is why the new silk road is so important. it links india and the rest of eurasia by land and not sea. korea has always had a very tight relarionship with china pre western(and japan) intervention. they are natural partners.
most of china's oil imports9and japan's and korea's oil) come through the south china sea, however. that's why china is so keen on controlling the passage.
China needs the US consumer more than the US needs China's plastic crap. That said, Japan and Korea are not helpless children. Let them defend themselves. Put our troops on our border where they belong. I don't care if the Koreans have a war and we are not invited.
usa based companies need china's crap more than china needs the usa. the usa trapped itself with that arrangement. china has a potential 1.3 billion people market that is rapidly growing into that potential and they buy chinese made products.
This is way beyond the grasp of the average ZH poster. Can the author condense this into a tweet that also fits the reader's preconceived notions? Maybe something about Jews as well? Thanks in advance.
I don't think there are words short enough or vague enough for the average ZH poster to understand. All they can understand is the language Sonny Liston used when interviewed just before the first Patterson-Liston fight: "I'm gonna knock his haid off."
Your talking about Hairy Lightning!
so simple even a little piglet can grok it.
Waiting for you to encapsulate the situation sos its grasp-able by the average ZH poster, Smarty Pants.
(crickets)
So far you're the only one talking about Zionism, tho we can say "Jews" if that's where yours at.
When you finish Hooked On Phonics, get back to me. Give it a hour and some delusional bot will somehow connect (((THEM))) and NK.
If this is a site for stupid people what are you doing here? Maybe you're too stupid to know how dumb you are.
dirty fingernails, all 17 weeks and 4 days of them. Can't argue for shit. Gets pressed and resorts to the most weak-assed form of argument that has ever been invented.
Let's see, school's back in session, but 5 months ago was Spring Semester, where ol' dirty flunked SJW 102 "Trolling and Trying to Trigger Them". So ol' dirty is back at it, continuing to fail, avoiding any learning that could lead to an outcome other than failure, racking up another $40k of debt, gotta' be good for someone.
- Ned
heres your tweet - DOUBLE FREEZE = good
Jaw jaw not war war Churchill (a jew)
What an awkward introduction, finally:
China? MIC.
MIC? China.
Bannon said it like it is. North Korean's converntional weapons will bring serious pain to Seoul.
The question we will find the answer to soon is whether washington values the lives of South Koreans.
Or will they be "thrown under the bus" same as that of the Yemenis, Iraq's, Syrians, Ukranians, Libyians, Somalis, Afghanis and not to forget, American Military personel.
The Deepstate and it's Zionist and Goy enablers have a lot to answer for.
A sensible and truthful comment, MaxThrust.
All of this "Little Kim" madness bubbles to the surface RIGHT AFTER Trump is elected and JUST WHEN the US dollar is about to slip beneath the waves and drown. Just a coincidence? I think not.
The Chinese Communist Party leadership is deluding itself when it believes that North Korea will never aim its nuclear arsenal at Beijing.
If Kim Jong-un is successful in deterring US military intervention in North Korea and even cause a US strategic retreat from the region, those nuclear warheads may eventually target Beijing until Kim Jong-un is satisfied with any Chinese concessions he is seeking.
The North Korean nuclear weapons program is the Chinese Pandora's box.
Shanghai may be the first city that Kim Jong-un threatens if China in any way commits a hostile act toward North Korea.
Moscow, likewise, may be targeted. China may tacitly approve of such aggression to coerce Moscow indirectly on trade agreements or in settling territorial disputes.
Wrong! The only reason the US cannot take out North Korea is loss of American troops' lives and the millions of South Koreans that would be killed. China doesn't have that concern. Also, China has a much better grasp on what weapons North Korea has, where they are located and what triggers them. At the slightest hint of an attack on China, Chana could obliterate North Korea (while North Korean conventional weapons obliterate the South Koreans). Win-win for China. China destroys North Korea; North Korea destroys South Korea and whatever American troops are lurking south of the DMZ.
If you're going to be an armchair general, at least get an armchair instead of that chicken crate you're sitting on now.
Don't tell anyone I told you this, but the Chinese and the US share their information on this madman, and they both know what he has and where he has it. Satellites are watching and recording all of this daily.
Cue Hairy Lightning,the most interesting man in the world.Stay bloodthirsty,my friend.
You are so full of shit its comical.