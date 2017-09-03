The Rise Of The Deep State: How They Got Their Power To Manipulate For Ultimate Control

Authored by Mac Slavo via SHTFplan.com,
While many in the United States firmly believe that the government just isn’t working, it is. But it’s only working for the powerful and rich elites in the government and the media who have a desire to cling to their oppressive control of others and the money many are willing to allow them to steal.
The fight has never been between the republicans and the democrats.
As Americans choose sides, their rights and freedoms are sold to the highest bidder. According to Intellectual Takeout, the fight is between “us” and the deep state; not those on the right and those on the left. More and more often we are seeing bureaucrats, lobbyists, and elected officials of both parties circle the wagons in an effort to prevent any true reforms of the government. They constantly write laws they exclude themselves from, come up with inventive ways to tax us to our breaking point and destroy the healthcare system. And this is all by design.
According to Joost Meerloo in his seminal book The Rape of the Mind, the author discusses the psychology of brainwashing that’s allowing every American to succumb to tyranny right before their eyes and not only not realize it, but beg for more oppression. “The burning psychological question is whether man will eventually master his institutions so that these will serve him and not rule him,” said Meerloo in his discussion of the Deep State or the “administrative machine” published in 1956.
Meerlo describes the rise of the deep state as:
“… The development of a kind of bureaucratic absolutism is not limited, however, to totalitarian countries. A mild form of professional absolutism is evident in every country in the mediating class of civil servants who bridge the gap between man and his rulers. Such a bureaucracy may be used to help or to harm the citizens it should serve.
It is important to realize that a peculiar, silent form of battle goes on in all of the countries of the world — under every form of government — a battle between the common man and the government apparatus he himself has created. In many places we can see that this governing tool, which was originally meant to serve and assist man, has gradually obtained more power than it was intended to have.
… Governmental techniques are no different from any other psychological strategy; the deadening hold of regimentation can take mental possession of those dedicated to it, if they are not alert. And this is the intrinsic danger of the various agencies that mediate between the common man and his government. It is a tragic aspect of life that man has to place another fallible man between himself and the attainment of his highest ideals.”
Meerlo goes on to say that the power of simply being in government will corrupt:
Being a high civil servant subjects man to a dangerous temptation, simply because he is a part of the ruling apparatus. He finds himself caught in the strategy complex. The magic of becoming an executive and a strategist provokes long-repressed feelings of omnipotence. A strategist feels like a chess player. He wants to manipulate the world by remote control. Now he can keep others waiting, as he was forced to wait himself in his salad days, and thus he can feel himself superior.
But what we are seeing now is not only the corruption of the government.
We are witnessing the deep state pulling the strings of every politician and fight to keep their power and money. The members of the Deep State are fighting for not only their jobs and their power but their sense of being. It is an ego boost to control entire populations. But what meaning do they have in life if they were shown that they are in fact dispensable, that they and their departments can be eliminated? In the end, their egos depend upon the maintenance and growth of the power and prestige.
Over many decades, the very government so many still trust to keep them safe has put in place compulsive orders, red tape, and regulations while expanding exponentially to enforce what it creates and stealing more tax money to cover the rising costs. All the while, its roots drive deeper and deeper into the very government many still fight to protect. Even the politicians who we send to D.C. thinking that they represent us are ensnared in the game. They begin to play by the rules set forth by the Deep State; indeed, our elected officials even become dependent upon the Deep State.
So the question is, how do we combat the deep state and get our freedom back?
You know what to do. You’re just too afraid to even NAME them.
Meet the deep state. https://goo.gl/bFYusM
End the Fed.
Excerpted from They Live
We can deduce with certainty that they exist.
You know … the globalist elite, also known as, the New World Order. Some also refer to them as the shadow government, or the deep state, but such terms are misleading — for they are global.
The astute reader will already be saying. "I don't care how good you're argument is, I simply can't imagine any way it could be possible for one cabal to become dominant and to keep that kind of thing a secret.?"
Even given the most compelling proof, such a response is the rational and correct level of skepticism; therefore, after I present the proof, I will empower you, the reader, with a clear understanding of how one cabal could become dominant and keep itself sufficiently secret.
The proof is very simple and direct, so we no longer need to rely on the mountain of circumstantial evidence, such as proving the use of mechanisms by which one cabal could become dominant and keep itself sufficiently secret. In fact, the proof is now reversed. We can now use the proof that the cabal exists to prove that if we can merely imagine effective mechanisms for achieving dominance and secrecy, then those mechanisms MUST have been employed to create and protect the cabal — because the cabal exists.
...after I present the proof
Let us know when, thanks.
That excerpt following the link was the intro. Do you really want me to paste 1000 more words here?
Deep State isn't a bunch of lowly government schmuck clerks. Deep State is miti-millionaire goldmanites Gary Cohn, Steve Mnuchin, Jared Kushner, billionaire Rosthschilder Wilbur Ross, and billionaire (or billionaire debtor) Donald Trump. Deep State is the multi-millionaire Clintons, Al Gore, goldmanites Robert Rubin and Hank Paulson. And give a shout out to Paul Ryan, who, with his lobbyist wife, has a net worth:$7.8 Million (Paul Ryan's salary is $175 Thousand). So how do he do it? The same way all the other revlolving door shithead "Government" multi-millionaires did it. That's what deep state is all about. Deep State is the foxes guarding the chicken coops. To Deep State, what's left of the American Class is little more than an ATM.
Should have read: What's left of the American middle class. Deep State, by the way, is international. Multinationalists own the U.S., western Europe, Australia, etc. , etc.
Deep State is everywhere...only ignorant Tejas electorate does not have a clue...
Gov. Greg Abbott flew to Israel Saturday on a plane belonging to Sheldon Adelson, the billionaire casino owner and megadonor active in Republican national politics.
A spokesman for the governor confirmed that Abbott flew on Adelson’s 737 after Jewish Insider and The Dallas Morning News first reported it Monday.
Adelson is a top spender in Republican politics known for his fierce support of Israel and his friendship with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Abbott met with Netanyahu in Jerusalem on Monday to discuss the Texas-Israeli relationship and reiterate Abbott’s opposition to Iran — a nation whose relationship with Israel has long been tense.
http://www.star-telegram.com/news/state/texas/article55442970.html
It was discussed with the prime minister, as well as other leaders in Israel,” Abbott said. “… I made very clear to the prime minister that he has no greater ally on the globe than Texas.”
http://tjpnews.com/texas-gov-abbott-talks-business-alliance-with-israel-...
Good use of Abbott's time considering the historic flooding in TX.
Hey, priorities!
At your first link:Gov. Abbott uses casino owner’s jet for trip to Israel
By Edgar Walters
The Texas Tribune
January 19, 2016 1:11 PM
Those people may have considerable influence and be able to get favors and insider rates, but they are not Deep State unless they are committing crimes. That is the defining trait. Only after they engage in significant crime can they be trusted.
Comey, Mueller, Rosen?? assistang atty general, Wray, are actors and criminals, but hands clean criminals.
Some people here will not believe that Trump is Shadow Gov because he told them so, and gave his word. And he did it very convincingly, to the point of generating extremely potent internal feels. Besides, if he was Shadow Gov then someone would know and someone would talk!
90% of the public should be stripped of voting rights. Only the Top 10%, in raw IQ, measured intellect, knowledge of mathematics, history, science, civics, formal logic, and economics should be qualified to vote
Pass the exam and you become a Citizen, with full voting rights.
The rest of you schmucks that swoon over Trump will be known as Consumers, and will be ruled over benevolently by the top 10%. 10% is enough of us to ensure that a malevolent oligarchy does not abuse you as they do to all of us today.
We''ll be like your parents so that you can spend your brain cell on more pressing matters like Fantasy Football! It'll be fun and you'll truly never have to grow up. You can be unintellectual to your deathbed and not have to concern yourselves with anything of importance because smart, emotionally mature, responsible people will do it for you.
And Consumers you are! Consuming your talking points and sound bites as mindlessly as you consume the shelves of WalMart.
New master just like the old master... looking for a new career?
well, to make the case for you, consider, no moon landings, yet not one of our -enemies- said a word. or the papers, tv, professors of science, ect ect. It was a staggering blow to the men of the sixties who were upset about kennedy 1 and 2, and were upset because they worked in the industries and knew. But, the fact that all media and govt went silent, and cheered our accomplishment, stopped the rebellion in its tracks because they were amazed by the outragious power play. Please dont imagine a new group is going to -save the day. The only hope, is to prep to survive, because there are numerous reasons to. Planet managers are not new, a number of centuries have gone into the work. You and I may have our complaints, but just toss the mouse against the wall, and prep, and enjoy those you like.
also, consider not eating all the poisons. Or drinking them.
Little late for that now. Without the ability to fabricate Dollars the nation would collapse. With no gold the nation cannot goto gold standard.
End the Fed is not a realistic goal. Audit the Fed is a much better idea, somewhat.
You sound like a fag, and your shit's all fucked up.
The best line from that classic movie "Ideocracy"
If you are addicted to fiat then please consider this.
Fiat directly issued by the Govt. No multiplier effect by the banksters. No compound interest to them. The whole benefit is collected by the government. Which is bad, but better than a bunch of crooked banksters buying your hard earnest assets with thin-air money.
Fiat first.
We need to do this. We need to do that.
Who is "we?"
Your comment is spot on. I love reading comments when the writer actually "gets it". However, most people think that since all they can remember is the private Federal Reserve issuing our money, then that is the way it is supposed to be.
Time for people to actually open their minds to other possibilities.
Actually, according to those teachings it would seem rather simple-walk in love and obey God's commands.
But hey, what do I know?
Clearly, Not Much.
"END THE FED"
That is the KEY. Take it out, and the house of rothchilds-zionists-jew neo-cons-jew supremacist fall from their self appointed pinacle.
Presidents Jackson liberated us from them and was accosted by a jew wielding a pistol- fired two shots that both misfired. Lincoln bypassed the bank and issued free of interest real federal dollars- he was shot dead. JFK did an end run around the fed and like lincoln began to issue bills free of interest and he also- was shot DEAD.
These jew supremacists play for keeps; Ask Jackson, Lincoln, John Kennedy, Hitler, Trafficant, Ernst Zundel, David Irving, and thousands more.....
We need to stop posting (((Jared Diamond)))-tier "arguments." It's bullshit.
Article is spot on in that if you look at people on the left and right trying to escape their programming, they typically agree on a lot of things that nobody in the ((((media))) is allowed to address.
In a constitutional republic that is functioning to its purpose, there should be more agreement from the left and right than disagreement. That's how the Democrat and Republican parties originally had legitimacy.
The Deep State is not primarily globalist Marxist Jews as AH & Churchill warned of in the early 20th century correct?
Drop dead daily doom porn!
Slavo re-pub to create more space to show the low IQ conspiracy crowd prepper ads.
Surprised at the downvotes for the only decent factual observation here. The summer holiday weekend Tyler's are posting reruns. To be expected.
The Mainstream is Crazy And Extreme
At some level, everyone realizes that mainstream life is crazy and extreme because it is so artificial and hectic, and because it is so physically and psychologically unhealthy. Everyone also realizes, at some level, that mainstream life is crazy and extreme because everyone is being played. They know (at some level) that both parties and most so-called alternatives are all on the same side. They even know that the mainstream believes absurdities and commits atrocities, and yet, the mainstream is even crazier and more extreme than that, because at some level, everyone realizes that they are addicted to it, and that they are doing nothing to fix it and nothing to learn the scope of the problem—except to occasionally listen to the mainstream media and vote for mainstream politicians ...
Everyone knows, at some level, that the mainstream is crazy and extreme and that any salvation may thus have to come from outside the mainstream (and the fake alternatives), and thus the craziest and most extreme aspect of the mainstream is that whenever anyone outside the mainstream tries to tell them anything that contradicts the mainstream narrative, they call that person crazy and extreme!
Instead of embracing reality, individuals in the mainstream prefer to double down on the failed, flawed, fatal policies of the past ... rather than risk looking weird.
To know that the mainstream is crazy and extreme and that any salvation may have to come from outside the mainstream, and to then fight tooth and nail to ensure that only the mainstream media, the mainstream experts, and the mainstream authorities are allowed to change the mainstream narrative ... well ... that's just batshit crazy.
----------
Please, provide an example of why you think the mainstream is, or is not, crazy or extreme. Thanks.
What does Jim from the Past have to say about it?
Yet the craziest, and most extreme, thing to realize about this international cabal running this fucking shitshow is that they so believe in what they are doing that they will sacrifice themselves for their 'goals', believing that their God will 'promote' them in their next life.
Hence all the shit coming out against the Bushes, Obama, the Clintons etc. THEY DON'T CARE what happens to them as long as their 'God' or 'bloodline' realizes his/their ultimate goal of total control. As such, I would not be surprised if many of these people labeled 'deep state minions' are sacrificed to assuage the masses.
The thing to look for after the coming 'cataclysms' is if the (((same people))) are atop the banking system, whether it is gold-based or crypto. If that is so, then we have ALL been had. And note: these 'people' can present themselves as saviors, while being (((stealth members))). Beware anyone coming out of this smelling like roses and promising to lead us to a better life...posies only cover the stench of death for a very short time.
And yes, I am aware of how insane this post may sound, but has anyone looked at the world lately??
I'll tell my theoretically elected representative Dianne F Einstein
to get right on that.
Although I suspect you will go in the machine as a pig and come out sausage.
Free=Military Industrial Complex to the 5G power.
Correction, the name is Schweinstein.
It's easy to control people when you have leverage over them. The spy agencies have every powerful person's email, phone calls,text messages, websearches, and every ounce of dirt on them. They have been in control for some time now.
How? From the barrel of a gun, naturally!
Every president who died in office with the exception of FDR was against the banking cabal.
“The issue which has swept down the centuries? and which will have to be fought sooner or later is the people versus the banks. ”.
- Lord Acton
The Deep State Syndicate got their power because the people of this earth are totally trapped between two major parties -- Everywhere!
It really is that simple.
There are many assholes out there who promote worthless "solutions" such as "approval voting" -- which simply cannot work against the spoiler effect producing "two-party" conspiracy.
Yet the advocates of these worthless systems continue on relentlessly.
What we need is Strategic Hedge Simple Score Voting.
Nothing less.
That site seems to be inaccessible.
"They"
Go figure a global cabal running central banks runs a deep state.
Trump next press conference, "ladies gentleman, your being screwed, we're issuing new money, tied in to gold. This is why" and goes on to give a 30 min. Powerpoint presentation. Boom! Problems solved. Would explain the rise in stocks.