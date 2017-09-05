FLORIDA BRACES FOR ANNIHILATION: HURRICANE IRMA CLOCKING IN AT 200MPH SURFACE WINDS

Content originally published at iBankCoin.com
The good folks at the NOAA2 just recorded Hurricane Irma's surface winds at ~200mph, barreling towards the lesser Antilles. The current trajectory of the storm has it wiping out all of Miami, or perhaps swinging west and laying waste to the Florida keys. Either way, insurance stocks (UVE, HCI, HRTG, FNHC) in Florida are positively doomed.
Here is the latest reading on this great storm of death and cataclysm.
The storm is clocking in at 913.1 mb.
To put this in context, Hurricane Katrina clocked in at 902mb and this system hasn't even reached the coast yet.
This be the only way to save Florida from #IrmaHurricane pic.twitter.com/gmqYyJL611
— imanol (@2464imanol) September 5, 2017
An update from Guadalupe.
Footage from Guadalupe. #HurricaineIrma pic.twitter.com/RQ0RLTwJLT
— The_Real_Fly (@The_Real_Fly) September 6, 2017
Well at least we don't have to worry about Houston anymore those dumb fuckers are on their own now.
Ah, this one is more likely to be a whimper than a bang.
Like Snowmageddons, etc.
When the MSM hypes something, the top, with max hype, has been reached. Further hype brings diminishing returns.
"The storm is clocking in at 913.1 mb.
To put this in context, Hurricane Katrina clocked in at 902mb and this system hasn't even reached the coast yet"
It appears ZH thinks millibars (mb) measures wind speed or some goofy thing. It simply measures the air pressure, the intensity of the 'low pressure' factor. ZH obviously doesn't realize that in order for hurricane Irma to be more powerful than Katrina, the millibar (mb) reading for Irma has to be 'lower' than it was for Katrina. Based on that fact, Irma is not yet as powerful as Katrina. That doesn't mean it won't get as (or more) powerful than Katrina though.
ZH took the "context" and turned it completely upside down. So no ZH... you didn't put this factor in context at all.
The storms are always more powerful over water. They dissipate a lot when they reach land.
Kind of like pre IPO hype for a unicorn.
Pressure is not a direct relationship with windspeed. Other forces - like wind shear - affect the ability of the storm to organize. Think of the pressure as the POTENTIAL of the storm to organize, and the windspeed as the OBTAINED level of organization.
And yes, hurricanes do dissipate over land (as it is the evaporation-powered updraft that is their engine, and there is insufficient evaporation over land to feed it), remember that hurricances generally reach maximum strength in the warm waters of the caribbean or Gulf of Mexico. Irma is the strongest recorded storm (both windspeed and pressure) over the open Atlantic.
So the real potential of Irma won't be reached unless Irma passes over Florida / Cuba and spends a few days strengthening in the Gulf (Andrew redux).
fake footage from gudalupe, it is a tornado filmed before this hurricane.
Imagine if we could steer these things on a different path of our choice.
Imagine the wars and political battles that would result from trying to decide where they should go.
Remind me again where Lloyd Blankfein’s Florida condo is located.
Some years back, I visited my family in Orlando after they had a triad of hurricanes in the same season. The most powerful one that came through had been gusting to just about 100 MPH. The one story masonry house eeked through that, barely, and the great oak trees which would have crushed the house, luckily stood their ground. But many came down in the neighborhood, and raised havoc with the utility lines. Is was bizarre driving around and seeing the damage. One house had a concrete walkway that went up to the porch overhang. The tree that fell jacked it up in one piece via the root system. You could literally walk up onto the roof from the sidewalk using the walkway. With the A/C not working, daily life was miserable. You couldn't see safely to turn when you pulled up to intersections due to the limbs being piled so high by the work crews at the intersections. Some piles of cut up timber were eight feet high or more. Those structures I saw appeared to be right at the edge of what they could stand. What they call built-up roofs (poured hot tar broadcast with small stones on a flat roof) did OK, mostly. Those homes built with shingle roofs got a haircut. A few roofs were actually lifted. A year later, when I visited again, some of those homes still had missing shingles. If Irma goes through, with just 130+ MPH winds, it will cross that limit of what can be withstood by most homes, and will be devastating to those areas.
If you saw what I saw driving through Homestead, Florida - about a year after Hurricane Andrew - you'd be in Georgia already, and heading north and east until the storm is 100% gone. (Just don't stop in Chicago.)
If you saw what I saw driving through Homestead, Florida - about a year after Hurricane Andrew - you'd be in Georgia already, and heading north and east until the storm is 100% gone. (Just don't stop in Chicago.)
I predict a nothing burger for Florida!
You mean like nothing left on your burger?
Everything for making a burger will be blown from the state = nothingburger.
Wow Dog, for your sake I hope you stay out of the securities markets.
too much hype over this thing.
it's going to lose its juice in puerto rico.
Stick with nintendo and your moms basement and let the pros handle this.
Some of us have family and clients in FL.
And if you can't 'catch my drift'?
Go fuck yourself.
It's all about the satellites. Same thing happened after the invention of the microscope. Now we could SEE the bugs. AAAAARRRGGHH!!!!
Speaking of microscopes and bugs, where is Miffed?
I can't get the image of Miffed skinning rabbits out of my mind. Mr Miffed is in a good place.
Satellites and television.
Now Social Media with a 24x7 Internet feed from a billion minds and lives. The Matrix.
.
There is no separate Mr Miffed- they are one and the same person- just the one xy maquerading (who knows why) as an xx.
"An update from Guadalupe.
pic.twitter.com/RQ0RLTwJLT
"
Amazing to see so many stupid people in this video.
Update: Even if this did happen last year, the people in the video are idiots.
Years ago some people claimed HAARP could control the weather by creating high pressure areas. Harvey was held in place by 2 high pressure areas. The weather people say that Irma would turn out into the Atlantic if not for a high pressure area, calling it a Bermuda high, steering it towards Florida. The track at the moment is uncertain because of the cold front headed that way. If the cold front gets there early it could push Irma out to sea and weaken it with the cold dry air. If the claims for HAARP are real Irma will be steered straight up Florida and up the coast all the way to New England to fuck Trump and pump life into the AGW movement. After seeing the insanity of the AGW believers over Harvey these people are really going to go full retard on Irma and will be doing high fives at the expense of people losing it all. Also presently on the west coast, and for a lot of the summer, high pressure ridges have been parked over the area creating by physics, sinking air that compresses and heats up, record high temps, with the AGW crowd screaming climate change. Coincidence?
at 11:12
Rapid Evaporation happens in W Africa..which strengthens a weak system..Checkout Harvey ..Harvey restrengthen 3 times to keep it pounding Houston? Have you ever seen a system just sit over a city like that? Almost never
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6tPOysgE_lA
Geoengineering including the tech to steer and intensify storms is commonly practiced many places. Just need to heat the ionosphere (HAARP et. al). Many nations have it. You can buy a compete geoengineering package online. Most every county in Texas has a geo eng. agency who regularly cloud seed/ chem trail the skies. Just look it up! It is no secret.
Are these storms a backlash from the rogue elements perhaps within or without the US government? Punch to the gut at Houston, then the ribs at the East coast, knock out blow at the head at DC. Weather war, so clean, easy, and anonimous. The MSM or course never heard of geoengineering but tow the party line, "It is cow farts and cars, we need moar gov control!"
Weaponized Weather, the new face of warfare. Brought to you by the MIC since the 1970 vietman war, or earlier.
I notice a downvote on every HAARP related post. Curious. They do not beleive in weather control? \or paid shills to supress the truth?
+100 for spelling rogue correctly.
Heating the ionisphere, discharging gobs of electical enery and very low frequency radiation (but very very powerful) has been happening for many decades. Global warming? how about looking at how much heat the MIC has actully put into the atmosphere.
Guess what? Global Warming is your tax dollars at work. The Haarp type tech directs huge energy into the atmosphere. Heat.
I have seen small, dark, powerful storms over a small area in the Nevada Test Site.
With a 360 degree view of beautiful weather everywhere else.
Something that could fuck with ground movement.
This hurricane is really being hyped. I just wonder if it is really what they say. Theglobal warming/climate change zealots just might be hyping this to further their own agenda. Just keeping an open mind. I don't trust the global warming nut bags. They have cooked temperature numbers before.
>This hurricane is really being hyped.
If it bleeds, it leads. Besides, the Russia-Trump conspiracy theory/propaganda has just about died out, except for the occasional outbreak (sort of like pustular psoriasis) and the MSM needs something to boost their ever dwindling viewership...
That's very encouraging. You will find many open minded people on Zerohedge when discussing Climate Change.
When the fuck hasn't climate been changing on this planet you fuckin tard?!
That's what gets me. Y'all think shit ain't spotsa change.
And when it does you lie about it in the wrong direction. For instance we have falling sea levels you asshat.
You're all idiots hiding from facts. Not us.
Awwww, horsecark!
Big rampage of fear....ooooo...boogieman gonna get you....worst storm evah!
So...could be bad...could be good...needless to say...fear only feeds the fires of the last minute profiteers from doom and gloom.
Member, the babylonians can steer this storm into the places to cause chaos and trouble, or not.
It's a 50/50 bet at this point....will they...or won't they?
When you look in one direction, be sure to do a 180 to see what is happening in the illusionists other hand.
In other words, WHAT IS ISREAL DOING NOW?
And speaking of...when will the next false flag come to distract from the crashing economy and of course, the big thingy that is passing near earth soon. THAT...is what is causing the chaotic solar stuff that effecting the earth stuffity weather whackieness. What most should now understand is, this is just a warm up for what's to come. Try to imagine 2-300 Kt winds blowing all across the planet. No don't. Nutin we can do about it unless the entire world of human beings speak as, One Voice to Save The Planet.
Extra Credit massive corruption report about the cunthag clinton below. Like...WOWIE!
One would think that with all the millions of dollars spent on law enforcement, or criminal enablers, they could read this and figure out that maybe there is reason to arrest and convict the bush/clinton mob. Every third grader on earth knows how out of control corrupt these evil things are and yet not a darn thing is done to stop and arrest this criminality. It is just horrible. Justice jails the average poor person, and ignores the evil out of control criminals at babylon's top levels. Really sucks to witness the insanity of a society that is close to going over the cliff...worldwide! Putin is a smart and aware man. People should take his words seriously and explore just what he is saying.
Paging Boris Alotacarp...: we need sum input, Good One.
Meh, like the hag said, "at this point, what difference does it make?"(knowing about the passage of a large heavenly body)
http://www.softpanorama.org/Skeptics/Political_skeptic/Corruption/clinto...
+
No yest Borris he go on birt watching vacation in Sochi, I was heardt new ski mountain rennovation yest involf Korean H1N1 bompf.
That last video:
Ho Li Chit.
Which one? "Last" Depends on how you view the thread.
An update from Guadalupe
Hate to say it, but that last tweet used video that was floating around last year during Matthew.
I don't know about others, but I shaved my hair. There is no way the wind will mess up my hair.
And I'll be hoarding bitcoins, bwahahaha
You should hoard Orange Juice or the oranges themselves...
Looks like I'll be getting scurvy over the course of the next couple of growing seasons, as I won't be paying 9$ a carton
You should hoard Orange Juice or the oranges themselves...
Looks like I'll be getting scurvy over the course of the next couple of growing seasons, as I won't be paying 9$ a carton
The largest natural disaster ever recorded in the history of the United States was hurricane Andrew, which struck South Dade County, Florida, as midnight turned the clock into August 24, 1992. Contrary to what the American news media broadcast across the United States and throughout Europe, the first outer wall of the hurricane unexpectedly slammed into South Dade, packing 214+ mph winds which quickly escalated to 350+ mph.
Would you please stop!! There is no measurement system for
wind speeds over 100 mph that are accurate. From 0mph
to 125mph Cat 3 is all they are rated for, ±10%. After that,
they spin out, the readings are meaningless. Nothing outside
of a jet airplane pitot tube can measure 214mph. Hilarious,
your 350mph (250?) is patently absurd. Measured by what?
Find me a rated-250mph anemometer. Go ahead, I'll wait....
http://www.nws.noaa.gov/asos/aum-toc.pdf
Actually whenever they mention wind speeds it always way up in the air. The hurricane hunters fly in and out to gauge the winds. For all the supposed fury of Harvey all the damage that I have seen is from flooding which makes one wonder if they were exaggerating wind speed. Just like the CAT 4 that hit Mexico last year and basically blew over a few huts and just plain disappeared. When Harv was still in the Houston area the Weather Channel had a map up that had 32 mph as the top wind speed. The guy in the studio was talking to the guy on the ground in Houston, in an area with no wind speed figures, and claimed his area had 95mph winds. If that was true the guy on the ground would have been carried half way to Dallas by the winds. In the background the wind wasn't fierce. They always like to play up the wind speed thousands of feet up because it's far greater than on the ground and makes for oohs and aahs.
Doppler.
From the NHC tracker it looks like it will miss the Florida peninsula and head
straight into the Gulf of Mexico. Chances are there will be another direct hit on the
Texas coast line near Galveston or... New Orleans. Hurricane Engineering at its best!
My prediction: Landfall at Cat 5++ ; near eyewall wind speeds exceeding 225 mph.
Followed by Jose, more or less same path. Worthy of a "Dark Nobel" prize.
May the force be with you.
My prediction: skip off the Antilles and Cuba, down to a
Cat 2, rewarm over the Gulf to nearly a Cat 3, head up
sharply north into Pensacola, then a Tropical Storm. No
damage to the Continental US. Wind speeds ~115mph.
Just like Harvey, except only flooding of low lying areas.
Thanks to geo engineering all this crap they are doing to prove we need global taxes to un to supposedly fix it.
http://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/hurricane-irma-manipulation-objective...