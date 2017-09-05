FLORIDA BRACES FOR ANNIHILATION: HURRICANE IRMA CLOCKING IN AT 200MPH SURFACE WINDS

Content originally published at iBankCoin.com

The good folks at the NOAA2 just recorded Hurricane Irma's surface winds at ~200mph, barreling towards the lesser Antilles. The current trajectory of the storm has it wiping out all of Miami, or perhaps swinging west and laying waste to the Florida keys. Either way, insurance stocks (UVE, HCI, HRTG, FNHC) in Florida are positively doomed.

Here is the latest reading on this great storm of death and cataclysm.

The storm is clocking in at 913.1 mb.

To put this in context, Hurricane Katrina clocked in at 902mb and this system hasn't even reached the coast yet.

