Kentucky Public Employee Retirements Surge As Fears Of Pension Collapse Mount

Slowly but surely it is becoming increasingly clear to public workers in states with massively underfunded pensions that they've been lied to for the past several decades as their states can't possibly afford to pay for the retirement they've all been promised. As a local radio station in Bowling Green points out today, fears over potential pension changes in Kentucky have resulted in a surge of early retirements as workers move to lock in payouts before any potential cuts go into effect.
More state workers retired last month than the year before amid concerns that the legislature and Gov. Matt Bevin will make changes to state retirement plans.
David Smith, executive director for the Kentucky Association of State Employees, said state workers have been retiring after consultants hired by the state recommended drastic changes to the pension systems.
“There are folks that are saying you know what, I don’t care, I’m going to lock in my retirement now and get out while I can and fight it as a retiree if they go and change the retiree benefits,” he said.
The Lexington Herald-Leader reports that there was a 20 percent jump in state worker retirements last month.
“Who are they going to replace them with if they truly offer up what they’re proposing or what was proposed? Who is going to want to work for state government? I wouldn’t,” Smith said.
As we pointed out last week, Kentucky's public pensions face a daunting funding hole of $33-$84 billion, depending on your discount rate assumptions, according to a recent analysis conducted by PFM Group.
The problem is that the aggregate underfunded liability of pensions in states like Kentucky have become so incredibly large that massive increases in annual contributions, courtesy of taxpayers, can't possibly offset liability growth and annual payouts. All the while, the funding for these ever increasing annual contributions comes out of budgets for things like public schools even though the incremental funding has no shot of fixing a system that is hopelessly "too big to bail."
So what can Kentucky do to solve their pension crisis? Well, as it turns out they hired a pension consultant, PFM Group, in May of last year to answer that exact question. Unfortunately, PFM's conclusions, which include freezing current pension plans, slashing benefit payments for current retirees and converting future employees to a 401(k), are somewhat less than 'perfectly acceptable' for both pensioners and elected officials who depend upon votes from public employee unions in order to keep their jobs...it's a nice little circular ref that ensures that taxpayers will always lose in the fight to fix America's broken pension system.
Be that as it may, here is a recap of PFM's suggestions to Kentucky's Public Pension Oversight Board courtesy of the Lexington Herald Leader:
An independent consultant recommended sweeping changes Monday to the pension systems that cover most of Kentucky’s public workers, creating the possibility that lawmakers will cut payments to existing retirees and force most current and future hires into 401(k)-style retirement plans.
If the legislature accepts the recommendations, it would effectively end the promise of a pension check for most of Kentucky’s future state and local government workers and freeze the pension benefits of most current state and local workers. All of those workers would then be shifted to a 401(k)-style investment plan that offers defined employer contributions rather than a defined retirement benefit.
PFM also recommended increasing the retirement age to 65 for most workers.
The 401 (k)-style plans would require a mandatory employee contribution of 3 percent of their salary and a guaranteed employer contribution of 2 percent of their salary. The state also would provide a 50 percent match on the next 6 percent of income contributed by the employee, bringing the state’s maximum contribution to 5 percent. The maximum total contribution from the employer and the employee would be 14 percent.
For those already retired, the consultant recommended taking away all cost of living benefits that state and local government retirees received between 1996 and 2012, a move that could significantly reduce the monthly checks that many retirees receive. For example, a government worker who retired in 2001 or before could see their benefit rolled back by 25 percent or more, PFM calculated.
The consultant also recommended eliminating the use of unused sick days and compensatory leave to increase pension benefits.
Even if all of that is accomplished, State Budget Director John Chilton said Kentucky would still need to find an extra $1 billion a year just to keep its frozen pension systems afloat. Moreover, absent tax hikes the state will ultimately be forced to cut funding for K-12 schools by $510 million and slash spending at most other agencies by nearly 17% to make up the difference.
Meanwhile, PFM warned that the typical "kick the can down the road approach" would not work in Kentucky and that current retiree benefits would have to be cut.
“This is the time to act,” said Michael Nadol of PFM. “This is not the time to craft a solution that kicks the can down the road.”
“All of the unfunded liability that the commonwealth now faces is associated with folks that are already on board or already retired,” he said. “Modifying benefits for future hires only helps you stop the hole from getting deeper, it doesn’t help you climb up and out on to more solid footing going forward.”
Of course, no amount of math and logic will ever be sufficient to convince a bunch of retired public employees that they have been sold a lie that will inevitably fail now or fail later (take your pick) if drastic measures aren't taken in the very near future.
Nicolai Jilek, the legislative representative for the Kentucky Fraternal Order of Police, said expecting first responders to work until they are 60 is problematic given the physical requirements of the job.
“We’re very grateful that PFM is just offering recommendations … that they are not lawmakers because his plan would be horrible for first responders,” Jilek said.
Stephanie Winkler, president of the Kentucky Education Association, shared a similar sentiment.
“The PFM had some pretty drastic recommendations that we think are not what’s in the best interest of public school employees and public school students,” Winkler said.
Jim Carroll, president of Kentucky Government Retirees, said his group would likely sue if the legislature proceeds with PFM’s recommendation to roll back the cost of living adjustment that retirees received between 1996 and 2012.
“We think its very clear that the cost of living adjustments that were granted to us are ours as long as we are retirees in the system,” Carroll said.
As such, no matter the long-term consequences, we suspect the "kick the can down the road" approach to pension reform will continue to win right up until the plans actually run out of money...then we'll all lose together.
I just saved 15% on car insurance. I need it because my pension is gone.
"Take the money and run
Like a thief across the neighbors lawn
Take the money and run..."
Seems like there was a song about that ;-)
This National Pension Implosion is going to pit 'Public Service' workers/retirees against private sector workers/retirees, most of whom don't have squat for retirement. It's not going to be pretty.
Yes, for the commie snowflakes now busy Goolaging and coming up with the Steve Miller Band...Take the money and run
Like a thief across a neighbor's yard
Take the money and run
Like a ghost out in the night. Take the money and run
'Cause you found out that it wasn't hard
To take the money and run
Because you were out of sight. You cannot tell me any more lies
You cannot pull the wool over my eyes
Take the money and run
Take the money and run 'Cause the summer sun is sinking down
Take the money and run
'Cause the four winds may not blow
Take the money and run ...distinctly not the Steve Miller Band ;-)
If someone promises you something that seems to good to be true, don't you also have a responsibility?
Overpaid govt workers milked the system designed to pay them in retirement. ... they deserve all this and moar
The ZIRP program to bail out Wall Street is the reason why pension plans are in so much trouble.
It is also a sleuth way of killing off the unions . What would be the motivation to be in a construction union , if there wasn't a pension offered
Every states pension funding shortfall, adjusted for real market values, in terms of the state's current tax revenues:
It's terrifying:
http://thesoundingline.com/accounting-for-reality-pension-funds-are-in-b...
It certainly is scary. I have 31 years in a union pension , and we get notifications on how the fund is struggling to get out of " endangered zone " .
"As such, no matter the long-term consequences, we suspect the "kick the can down the road" approach to pension reform will continue to win right up until the plans actually run out of money...then we'll all lose together."
No, sir, we we'll definitely NOT "all lose together". The retireees will lose and taxpayers will win. Well, no, not win, but they will at least stop getting fucked up the ass quite as hard.
The minute you cut benefits the income statement (and balance sheet) of the pension fund instantly gets better looking.
I'm sorry if retireees of these busted-ass pension funds didn't see it coming (you should have). I'm sorry you thought we were going to be able to pay you for an all-expenses-paid 40 year long retirement, but we're not paying for it. I'm sorry that the living have decided that we're not giving everything we have to pay for you, the dying, but that's how shit goes.
Agreed. Although a bit ironic coming from an investment advisor.
Arbeit macht frei.
"It's terrifying"
No less terrifying for taxpayers in those states. Who do you think is going to be asked to make up that shortfall? Please remember that state/local governments don't have the Federal Reserve to print up free Monopoly Money to fill the gap like the Federal Government does.
That did not force them to use higher rates of return on their projected returns did it?
They kicked the can down the road.
And now we are at the end of the road.
No, there are more tricks left to be employed. None of which equate to reality, but they will be employed nonetheless.
Dang it now I can't get that song outta my head!
In other news, I went out into the world from the bunker. At my car I had to wait for this big nigger bitch in an even bigger black quad-cab truck to load up her cart (with stolen merchandise to return) before I could unload my cart into the rear of my modest SUV. I didn't make eye contact and I was very polite about not wanting to hit her door with the rear hatch of my SUV.
What was she unloading? It looked like boxes of shoes. Lots of white girls at customer service in my area. She knows they don't know the return scam like they do where she lives.
Something seriously wrong. I was shopping, and paying money. She was scamming to make money.
Maybe you can inform them how they could be duped next time you go in....
We all pay for that shit in increased prices
When a private company fails to fund its pension often the customer's don't suffer the loss, the employees do. Thus, it's only appropriate the pension holders suffer the haircut. Think of the incentives this creates for current government employees. It gives them an incentive to ensure government isn't bloated and stiffing taxpayers, so they'll get their pension. And note the lack of any statement about gold plated defined benefit plans the government still has when most private corporations went to defined contribution plans long ago. Putting government employees on defined contribution plans creates an incentive for them to ensure their 401k investments get good returns; thus, incentivizes them to ensure government is such that there's a prosperous economy, rather than one where government workers suck the blood the the productive for all they can get.
Sadly, they might not even be safe, as we've seen in Ireland, and Greece, the elites have a long term plan that they are enacting, that will cripple the working class and major parts of the Western economy. In their eyes, the West has simply become too expensive to maintain and they want to bring it to 3rd status.
dats why dey done freed da slaves, cud dey be too 'spensive tah be feedin'...
Let the shit show begin. When the public finally figures out how bad they have been fuked, the fun will start..
Public pensioners didn't get fucked, the private sector did. You know, all the hard working families without gubermint pensions to fight for as musical chairs music starts. The private sector has been footing the bill for decades for the public leaches, who suck hard earned tax dollars away from schools and infrastructure so they can get fatter and lazier sooner. Fuck public pensions. Fuck politicians who defend public pensions. Fuck the dumocrat coke party that thinks as long as they keep taking, we'll keep giving. Fuck dum up!
People are figuring it out. If nothing else, this is another sign that the game is almost over.
No pensions are safe. Like gold, if you don't own it, it's not yours.
If you get a lump sum it's a good deal - but otherwise it's a promise!
<No pensions are safe. Like gold, if you don't own it, it's not yours.>
I agree with your comment except for one small part.
Capitalize gold so that it reads Gold.
Money par excellence deserves such treatment. Bitcoin should be in all lowercase and may also be referred to as bitcon to emphasize its true nature.
should these alleged fidooshyairies have an emergency after they whack, might need more popcorn.
When the S hits the F the one thing you will want is a nice state job paid for by tax dollars. Retiring early means you get something now, but that can easily be frozen or re-adjusted. And fighting as a retiree won't mean much if they tell you 'the plan' is in trouble or even goes bankrupt.
I did this 4 years ago here.
Got out, cashed it all out, took it out of the system.
Just in case the govt wanted to change the laws on superannuation retirement monies.
Now I can cruise in semi retirement, contracted again to do some of the work I did before.
Wasn't it former Goldman Sachs CEO Henry Paulson who said "$750B seems about right" for a government bailout of private banks in 2008? And wasn't QE around $70B a month for several years? But $33-84B to save a state pension system would be socialist, right?
It's good to be in the big club.
but but he kept those dang Tanks outta the streets..so there is that right Hank?
It is good to be in the big club.
But also consider, that's a state pension system, not all state pension systems. And quite a few have more than one. CALPERS is underfunded by one trillion dollars. That's one hell of a precedent to set, saving one. Multiply by fifty (and it's way more than fifty) and you're at two trillion using the middle of the $33-$84B range. And we know that's a small system.
Honestly, this would be by far the easiest way to set off a slow-motion hyperinflation, just fund these insane pension obligations.
And, of course, once you save one, all the corrupt ones are going to go balls to the wall stealing and fucking up their own systems to get some of the federal gravy for themselves.
I'm no fan of public pensions as currently structured. The private sector barely even knows what a pension is anymore, and public pensions rival the best private pensions even back when they were more common. But the fact is that private banks received more than the $2T figure you mentioned, and most of the money went to a handful of people. Yet it happened. Which makes it all the more ridiculous to me that millions of individuals living paycheck to paycheck (who can't afford housing in large part because of the bank bailouts) don't have a chance of getting a bailout. There are a lot of things wrong with our system, but this is one of the most obvious examples.
The 'obvious' problem with your logic, Letthemeatrand, is that the private sector is paying for all of it! You say you're no fan of public pensions, but you feel they should get them anyway because the banks got more? This is ALL paid for by private sector workers who DON'T have pensions. Fuck public pensions. Fuck politicians who defend public pensions and fuck anyone who tries to argue that these poor public sector people should retire young with a guaranteed income for life, paid for by me and you! Fuck that!
I agree with you in principle, but the banks got theirs didn't they. Our system is corrupt to its core. Fucking the public workers, some of whom at least did something to benefit all of us, while the bankers ran away with trillions, is kind of what the bankers had in mind. I'm sure they will appreciate your sentiment that the money printing needs to stop when it comes to benefiting anyone but them.
How about we take back the several trillion given to the bankers, fund the public pension systems for people who contracted to receive them, and then make some real changes in the future? I'll even settle for taking back the several trillion given to the bankers and let the pension holders starve. Too hard on the capitalist bankers for you? And why is NO ONE talking about taking the money back we paid to the bankers, and instead focusing on letting the pension holders starve?
I've worked for sixteen years now for the a California county on the CALPERS system, and I never once believed I'd live to see a single cent of that pension. Everyone else I work with will be completely blindsided when the system collapses, while all I need to worry about is how to move my lake out of this hell-hole state without triggering some fucking stupid federal water regulation...
When the pensions fail is when ALL the people hit the streets. I just hope that the military police state will be too overwhelmed to handle it. But if we are all unhoused because of hurricanes/earthquakes/floods/fires etc. before then...shit, IS there a fucking God???
Over 50 years ago, we were sitting at the dinner table, discussing events, and my father said, "I cannot figure out what they're going to do about all these bonds and monetary promises they're making. There will never be enough money to pay it all off".
He was a smart guy.
Fifty years ago the Great Society welfare benefits were kicking into high gear, the cost of Vietnam was escalating big time, and the treasury was being sucked dry by the moon program. We might have survived one of these legacies - but all three together broke the gold standard ended any real wealth in the USA.
50 years ago was when all the foreign countries that were the site of WWII finished rebuilding their infrastructure. There NEW factories, using the newest manufacturintg methods, wer cranking out cars and consumer goods and sending them to America. That's when all the cash started to flow out of the country, dragging the jobs with it.
America sent engineers to Japan to help them with rebuilding their industry. They listened to the experts who told them how to make things good and cheap. These same experts had talked to Detroit but were told to fuck off. Look how it turned out.
Your dad forgot...they CAN make more money.
In fact they WILL make more money.
No way politicians are going to go down just to protect the dollar...NO WAY.
The dollar will be sacrificed to save their butts.
Do not worry KY.
Jackass McConnell is on it.
And his useless wife Elaine Chao dog.
they will bail out every plan..janet can print and print..magic fiat solves every little problem
Sounds like a few smart people in Kentucky may be reading ZH.
Good for those that got out. Tip of the iceberg.
All occuring during "unprecedented" high P/E ratios.
pensions for teachers??? r u fucking kidding me
Where you been?
Teachers, police and city/county/state workers RULE over you. You're taxes get raised to pay for it all, win-win, they get paid even if you don't have retirement.
You can complain only so much.
You want to see a fucked up situation, look at the Illinois teacher's pension system. It's where I first learned about how fucked public pension programs are. It's a deep rabbit hole.
"Who are they going to replace them with if they truly offer up what they’re proposing or what was proposed? Who is going to want to work for state government? I wouldn’t,” Smith said.
I'll give you two hints: They don't give a shit about a pension, and they like watching football over a beer after work just like Billy Bob Carl Danny Frank, except it's pronounced fùtbol.
Boomers. Is there literally nothing they havent f)*&&cked up.
Parents have profited from the asset bubbles. They rejoice in that gain while there kids are unable to afford somewhere to live. They raised kids that think everything should be given to them and its all just about to get taken away from them and their parents.
People can say it was the government, or the fed, or whatever. The truth is we have stood by and let this all happen. We'll be sorry soon enough that we didnt do more.