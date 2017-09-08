Outrage Grows After Stephen Colbert Gives Trump Nazi Salute

Comedian Stephen Colbert, host of the Late Show on CBS, twice flashed a Nazi salute on live television during a rant about US President Donald Trump earlier this week. During his first show after a two-week vacation, Colbert criticized Trump and his former chief strategist Steve Bannon, who resigned in mid-August.
At the end of the show's opening monologue, Colbert joked about a remark Bannon made during an interview with Charlie Rose after he left the White House. When pressed to explain his reasoning for defending President Donald Trump’s initial response to the car attack in Charlottesville last month, Bannon said Trump was taking things “up to a higher level.”
“Yeah, he’s definitely taking it to a higher level,” Colbert said.
“I’d say his support is about up there. Or right around here,” he said raising his arm in a Nazi salute. “Or over here,” he added, doing it again. “Or somewhere up there.”
While not the first celebrity to accuse Trump of being Hitler-lite, Colbert was the first to give a Nazi salute on national television. More importantly, it prompted conservative observers to wonder if CBS will apply the same standard as CNN did when it fired pro-Trump commentator Jeffrey Lord in early August.
Lord had tweeted “Sieg Heil!” – a Nazi slogan usually chanted with the salute – at a liberal critic in a manner that was obviously meant to be ironic. He first fired anyway.
“Nazi salutes are indefensible,” a CNN spokesperson told the network’s media writer Brian Stelter, at the time.
Of course, as Russia Today points out, the odds of Colbert getting fired are small, because what matters to the mainstream media is not the salute itself, but who does it.
This is not the first time Colbert has pushed the envelope of outrage in his coverage of Trump. In a tirade in May, he employed homophobic slurs to describe the relationship between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Despite a torrent of complaints, the FCC declined to penalize the show.
I was deeply concerned that the potentially gigantic power of America, guided by uninformed and impractical idealism, might crusade into Europe to destroy Hitler without realizing that Hitler's destruction would lay Europe open to the rape, loot and barbarism of Soviet Russia's forces, causing possibly the fatal wounding of western civilization.
Charles Lindbergh
"Bolshevism committed the greatest human slaughter of all time. The fact that most of the world is ignorant and uncaring about this enormous crime is proof that the global media is in the hands of the perpetrators."
- Solzhenitsyn
I'm so sick of hearing this "Nazi salute" bullshit. It was actually invented and used by the Romans. Nationalist movements all over the world adopted the Roman salute in the 1920s and 1930s. As recently as the 1930s, American children would address the flag with the Roman salute while reciting the pledge of allegiance.
Correct Buckaroo, and it is the official Olympic Salute.
The "Nazi salute" also is used by the Syrian Social Nationalist Party, which feeds into the false narative that Syria is a facsist state, making it easy for the simpleminded snowflakes to hate.
Then there is the much maligned swastika, used by many cultures around the world.
Then there is the much maligned swastika, used by many cultures around the world. The poor SJW, they have a lot of work to do when they are finished with this statue thingy.
It's older than Buddhism. And found in many parts of the world, perhaps as a natural expression of an archetype. The sanskrit etymology is nice: swa (self) asti (being), meaning being one's true self or in one's element. About Hitler, he had written about using the swastika as a symbol to some brahmin priest in India, and was told that since you plan to turn the world upside-down, you should use the mirror image. So the National Socialist symbol is the reverse of the Hindu / Buddhist one.
Apparently its roman origins are questionable at best. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nazi_salute
Which is why we have this continued fake moral indignation at anything 'Nazi' related.
Hitler and the Germany he led, must be held as the apex of man's inhumanity, and anybody or any Facts which bring that era into question, must be put down and punished.
For if it were (or ever becomes) known what happened during Solzhenitsyn's time, along with much of the hyperbole and untruth which is the Hitler/Nazi meme, a whole lot of institutions are going to fall and a whole lotta Shysters are going to be running scared.
National Socialism, for those who don't understand.
