This $586.56 San Francisco Lawsuit Could Destroy The Entire 'Gig Economy'

When Raef Lawson filed his $586.56 lawsuit in San Francisco he probably didn't realize he could potentially end up disrupting the entire 'gig economy' that subsidizes a plethora of Silicon Valley tech giants from Uber to DoorDash, but that could very well end up being the outcome.
As Yahoo points out today, Lawson used to be a delivery driver for GrubHub but now he finds himself at the epicenter of an ongoing legal battle over whether 1099 contractors working for firms GrubHub and Uber should really be counted at employees rather than independent contractors.
In a windowless, 15th-floor courtroom in downtown San Francisco last week, GrubHub was defending its 1099 independent contractor employment model for its delivery drivers.
There's no verdict yet, and there probably won't be for at least another week. This trial, Lawson vs. GrubHub, is looking to determine whether or not plaintiff Raef Lawson, an ex-GrubHub driver, was misclassified as an independent contractor while delivering food for GrubHub.
Lawson's lawyer, Shannon Liss-Riordan (pictured below), has spent a good chunk of time in this trial focusing on the amount of control she perceived GrubHub to have over Lawson during the time he delivered food for them. She's trying to prove that Lawson's employment met the conditions of the Borello test, which looks at circumstances like whether the work performed is part of the company’s regular business, the skill required, payment method and whether the work is done under supervision of a manager. The purpose of the test is to determine whether a worker is a 1099 contractor or a W-2 employee.
Of course, the entire business model for companies like Uber hangs in the balance as adding 1,000s of employees to their own payrolls would drastically change, if not completely destroy, their business model.
For now, these employers bring on 1099 contractors to avoid paying taxes, overtime pay, benefits and workers' compensation. But, if that were to change, the cost of that Uber trip would suddenly look a lot like your taxi fare from 10 years ago.
Those who work as 1099 contractors can be their own bosses, meaning they can set their own schedules, and decide when, where and how much they want to work. Being a 1099 contractor can also be a solid, lucrative side-hustle because you could theoretically work for several companies at once. As noted in this trial, Lawson also delivered food for other gig economy startups, including Postmates. For employers, bringing on 1099 contractors means they can avoid paying taxes, overtime pay, benefits and workers' compensation.
Although Lawson only seeks a small, estimated sum of $586.56, the result of the trial could potentially affect the employment models of companies like Uber, Lyft, Postmates, Caviar, DoorDash and many others.
Perhaps that's why it makes sense that, as Yahoo points out, Uber's undoubtedly high-paid "employment counsel team" has suddenly taken a very active interest in a tiny $500 lawsuit.
On day one, I noticed a member of Uber's employment counsel team watching closely, taking notes about the trial. That makes sense, given Uber has found itself as the defendant in similar lawsuits that have ultimately been settled before needing to go to trial.
But, who knows if we'll ever see a verdict in the Lawson vs. GrubHub trial...for some odd reason these types of cases keep get settled before a judge can rule on them.
Would be the best $586.56 plus costs they ever spent to settle that.
Yeah.... they'd need to cough up a lot more than that to buy me (or anyone with any sense) off....
A californian
It's usually the IRS suing companies who abuse the independent contractor designation. The fact that it isn't the IRS suing means that Uber and others are safely in the "safe harbor" definition of using independent contractors. The driver suing for $500 doesn't have a chance at winning.
The fact that this is an issue is yet another argument for repealing the 16th Amendment.
Well, now that you have the temerity to suggest we start repealing
constitutional amendmets,
We can start with the 1st through the 15th
before with get to your precious 16th,
How about that?
Seems to me that if this guy can milk GrubHub for a lot more than his $556 + legal fees to settle, then somebody might as well just start a company with the plan to get sued, and then hold Uber hostage for a big chunk of money to defend the case properly.
This simple vulnerability seems to be a chink in the business model of these companies.
In the end, Customers may well be on the losing end. The only way to fuck 'em is to roll out competing apps with free/lower membership fees. Would you say that's communism?
let us know how your efforts to repeal the 1st and 2nd amendments to the US constitution work out...
We cannot repeal an amendment (16th and 17th) that does not legally exist!:
http://www.devvy.com/new_site/17th_amendment_docs_march_2010.html
You're assuming the IRS is actually on its toes.
I wouldn't say that, you never know what can happen in front of a judge, it's unpredictable. I imagine that's what their council, incompetently, advised.
$509 is nothing and this should have been settled and it's incompetence that let this go to trial. There's a good chance that the company thinks they don't owe anything, so pushed for trial without realizing the consequences if they lose. A loss will destroy their company and a win won't settle the issue.
I see this too often, I have pictures in my head of a bunch of coked up management begrudging $500 and and pushing trial despite the consequences.
" pictures in my head of a bunch of coked up management begrudging $500 and and pushing trial despite the consequences"
This "gig" economy is the end result of 40 years of incompetence at the state and federal government level by agencies that were supposed to protect workers from rip-off employers who violated every labor and human rights laws in the book. You have do-nothing government civil service employees who collect pretty good salaries and then do nothing about employee complaints involving wage claims, human rights violations and misclassification of workers. Amazon forces pregnant employees to quit, Tesla works assembly workers until they are disabled and every one of these start-ups feels they are exempt from the law. The MSM reporters ignore everything that is going on, as if their silence will protect their newsroom jobs from vanishing.
Any rational company would just pay this guy off instead of letting something like this go to trial. But it sounds like some of these companies, largely unprofitable, are looking for a scapegoat. Next quarter when their numbers look increasingly bad, they'll point to losing this lawsuit as "the" cause of the problem, rather than epic mismanagement.
I hope he is not going to go for a settlement.
So if Grub Hub offers a 1000 bucks plus legal fees does this guy settle?
I'd say it all depends on how much the guy feels his time is worth. Oh, and pain and suffering...
I'm feeling sympathetic pain and suffering - can we make it a class action?
the plaintiffs would get ten cents each while their attorney would take millions
This guy has any brains he'll settle ....for a cool $1MM. Hell, hope he does settle......... and I'll start driving fo Uber; and they'll be screwed, trust me.
He should go for $6 million, more a penny more, not a penny less.
More than that. Of course I'm assumiong the guy is going to wind up an EX-independent contractor with GH and if they wanted to buy him off, would factor that into this thinking, loss of futre income potential.
At least I would factor that into my thinking.
Seems like many companies should 1099. Bet social security would like that
Has no direct effect on S/S payments -- the self-employed still pay that. However, being S/E allows one to deduct [legit] business expenses, so there's that to consider.
prevention of a ruling = racketeering?
FedEx has been somehow beating this private contractor issue for years. Their drivers are obviously employees and...talk about impacting business models !!!! CPL593H
Back when I started working in construction, my first job was with a contractor who paid me via 1099; I paid my quarterly taxes, and there was never a problem. But if there *had* been a problem, and the IRS looked at it, they no doubt would have classified me as an employee. This situation is different, in that money is being siphoned off by a third party, GrubHub, to pay their employees, shareholders, etc...and this is where I can see Uncle Scam having a problem with this, mostly due to the scale and the sheer number of companies trying to crawl through this loophole. IMHO from the contractors standpoint it is a better deal, because then you can file a Schedule 'C' and a whole new world of deductions opens up to you...
Bingo! If you want to be independent and hustle, you want 1099's. you do, however, need realize there is more accounting involved.
The real question is: Why does this all need to be so complex? The answer is very simple - so a bunch of self-serving, power hungry maniacs in WA DC can CONTROL your life.
If I want to work for somebody and we agree on the conditions then it is none of the govt. business what the terms are. Do you want the people in WA DC to now make decisions on the "terms and conditions" of your marriage? That is precisely where this is going, and it is going to lots of other places too.
It is none of the govt's business how I sell my precious time in order to make a living. (Yes, there are a very few exceptions to this rule. Don't miss the main point for the sake of focusing on exceptions.)
The issue is how much control the company has over the grub hub driver. Are they or are they not on a schedule may be a factor.
Sorry, rehypothication
You got that right. Most people are not aware they have the option to tell the gang of bandits masquerading as "govt" to fuck off. Many don't know it is even an option. Instead of asking the simple question "why does the govt need to know about my business?" most will quibble about roads and bridges and schoooooools and the next step is "here are my balls in a jar massa, pardon my insubordination." Take my paycheck and thank you for the crumbs.
Laws at the Federal level need to be reworked, NLRA is outdated. https://independentcontractorcompliance.com/legal-resources/ic-diagnosti...
Another ridiculous regulation dictated by government that makes our markets inefficient. What a waste of everyone's time and money. Voluntary employment at will is the only fair and reasonalbe solution. Trying to define all the details that go into the definition of contractor vs employees is arbitrary. Each person should enter into a contract with their employer and either agree or disagree to the terms. No government interference is required. More micromaging by government that only prevents our economy from becoming more efficient.
'Voluntary'? 'Fair and reasonable'??? That is a very rare occurrance here in Purgatory... greed floats to the top and they make the rules, which don't apply to them. They create the obstacle course for us to run... from slaves and servants to freemen/women... nothing earned is ever easy... or it wouldn't be worth doing. Those terms like voluntary, fair and reasonable are used by most govts, religions etc to manipulate the masses... it's basic History 101... expecting otherwise is extremely foolish....
THis is interesting in that it has a long history of being used in the tech world like MS... they've been doing this for a very long time... can't remember when it all started, late 80s or was it the 90s that it really took off? Either way, MS is known for it, big time.
Brilliant Idea if folks could read & rite as you'd soon realise that only unregistered workers accepting monkey nuts in payment with Zero Protections would be the preferred choice of the Dark-Forces.
You could end up like the Bangladeshi construction workers in Saudi & Vassal States, up shit creek with a kick in the gonads for your troubles.
Bet your a slum lord...or at least a greedy fuck.
No, you just happen to be somebody who needs mommy and daddy make all your decisions for you. Grow up.
Grubhub, the company with the intolerant, Clinton-supporting CEO who says employees who don't share his political views aren't welcome at his company."Grubhub CEO Faces Backlash After Telling Trump-Supporting Employees "You Have No Place Here"
http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2016-11-10/tech-ceo-faces-backlash-after-t...
Considering you must work to a schedule based solely on the corporate entity you are automatically an employee, not a contractor. You don't get to choose when you deliver the food.
The customer made a deal with Grubhub, not the driver.
Reason #1,073 that income taxes are retarded
By the virtue of law, People, sometimes there is way to makes some of those big fat mighty 2.0 companies bend down their knee to you, simple citizen.
Subcontractors should have multiple customers/employers to be considered subcontractors. If you have one person who pays you, you are an employee.
That's incorrect and not part of the rules. You cant be held responsible for someone elses laziness if they decide to not find another client (lyft)...
Not necessarily. http://www.jdsupra.com/legalnews/labor-board-dunks-on-employer-s-15460/
Who's the asshole who decided that going to court was smarter than giving this guy his $600?