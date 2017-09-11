Inside The Opioid Crisis: What The Mainstream Media Won't Let You See

Via StockBoardAsset.com,

America’s opioid crisis is accelerating and could kill nearly ‘half a million people’ over the next decade.

The epidemic is now killing 100 people every day, fueling a public-health crisis draining the resources of the economy. Overdoes and deaths have been on the rise for decades, but in most recent times American’s prime working age males (25-54) have been ravaged by the crisis. This is a cause for concern…

Princeton professor and former Obama White House economist Alan Krueger is out with a Bookings paper titled: Where Have All the Workers Gone? An Inquiry Into The Decline Of The U.S. Labor Force Participation Rate. In the report, Krueger gives it his best to correlate the “mushrooming opioid crisis in the U.S. since the early 2000’s” in connection between the use of “pain medication and opioid prescription rates” with the declining labor force of prime age males.

According to the author’s calculations…. 47% of men age 25-54 take pain medication.

In a classic ‘bait and switch’ marketing tactic, the Federal Reserve’s transitory narrative is running out of time. To be safe, Fed officials have started countering their narrative of ‘rainbows and unicorns’ with talk of an existential threat called the opioid crisis.

Per Bloomberg,

On a per annum basis, opioid deaths are forecasted to increase 21% from 2015 33,091 to 2027 40,000. The forecast in deaths indicate the crisis is only accelerating. Should we say the blowoff top phase has started?

There are much larger trends at play and the opioid crisis is just a symptom of extreme wealth inequality in the United States.

In terms of wealth inequality, the American middle class has not earned their fair share of wages & salaries as % GDP in decades. The trend exemplifies the cry of the bottom 90% of Americans who have turned to opioids to escape the physical and or figurative pain of not being able to achieve the American Dream.

In Baltimore, a city with a population 621k and of that 63% are African American. JPM reports nearly 129k Africans Americans in the inner city have a net worth of zero. Yes, JPM said it correctly… ZERO.

Many in Baltimore’s inner city have escaped the physical and mental pain with the use of opioids. With-in these areas of limited opportunity and a city that is outright shrinking— the area has an abundance of methadone clinics. Last month, we exposed America’s largest methadone clinic residing on the east side of Baltimore, where the homicide rate is doubled of Chicago’s.

Diving further down the rabbit hole. I’m going to share with you raw footage of inside the opioid crisis destroying America from with-in. As always, the mainstream media is not allowed to share this with you, because it destroys the narrative that everything is awesome.

In the first interview, Alastair Williamson interviews Anthony ‘Tonyluck’, a prime age male at the end of the bracket (53) and former heroin addict in Baltimore’s east side. Anthony’s interview consists of socio-economic topics coming straight from the source that is not censored like mainstream media. At the end of the interview, he makes a great point of how the we can conquer countries through war, but we can’t win the war on our city streets.

About 120 feet to the left of Anthony’s interview, we spotted a prime age male who actually collapsed from opioid use during the interview. After the interview was over, I was able to film a snapshot of one reason why America’s productivity is being drained. FYI, the location is just blocks away from America’s largest methadone clinic.

Down the street, I stumbled across ‘Cashland’, a prime working age male, who is a current heroin user. He talks about his history of addiction and how methadone clinics keep you in a perpetual state of addiction. Half way through the interview he says “the system is setup for us to fail”. Throughout the interview, ‘Cashland’ is shooting up heroin. You’re hearing it right from the source of what is happening in the opioid crisis. At the end of interview, ‘Cashland’ passes out from the opioid injection.

Conclusion

The opioid crisis is a lot worse than we thought. Government and the Federal Reserve are powerless with the next leg up in the crisis underway. No matter how you see it, America is in structural decline. Officials are now diverting blame to the opioid crisis rather than their failed policies. In reality, the opioid crisis is just a a symptom of a dying empire where wealth inequality is wide through failed Central Bank monetary policies. After decades of finacialization in America, the side effects are finally showing its ugly head. Heed the warning….