The Sandcastle: Decline From Democracy To Tyranny Is Inevitable

Authored by Jeff Thomas via InternationalMan.com,
The decline from democracy to tyranny is both a natural and inevitable one.
That’s not a pleasant thought to have to consider, but it’s a fact, nonetheless. In every case, a democracy will deteriorate as the result of the electorate accepting the loss of freedom in trade for largesse from their government. This process may be fascism, socialism, communism, or a basket of “isms,” but tyranny is the inevitable endgame of democracy. Like the destruction of a sandcastle by the incoming tide, it requires time to transpire, but in time, the democracy, like the sandcastle, will be washed away in its entirety.
Why should this be so? Well, as I commented some years ago,
The concept of government is that the people grant to a small group of individuals the ability to establish and maintain controls over them. The inherent flaw in such a concept is that any government will invariably and continually expand upon its controls, resulting in the ever-diminishing freedom of those who granted them the power.
Unfortunately, there will always be those who wish to rule, and there will always be a majority of voters who are complacent enough and naïve enough to allow their freedoms to be slowly removed. This adverb “slowly” is the key by which the removal of freedoms is achieved.
The old adage of “boiling a frog” is that the frog will jump out of the pot if it’s filled with hot water, but if the water is lukewarm and the temperature is slowly raised, he’ll grow accustomed to the temperature change and will inadvertently allow himself to be boiled.
Let’s have a look at Thomas Jefferson’s assessment of this technique:
Even under the best forms of Government, those entrusted with power have, in time, and by slow operations, perverted it into tyranny.
Mister Jefferson was a true visionary. He knew, even as he was penning the Declaration of Independence and portions of the Constitution, that his proclamations, even if they were accepted by his fellow founding fathers, would not last. He recommended repeated revolutions to counter the inevitable tendency by political leaders to continually vie for the removal of the freedoms from their constituents.
Around the same time that Mister Jefferson made the above comment, Alexander Tytler, a Scottish economist and historian, commented on the new American experiment in democracy. He’s credited as saying,
A democracy is always temporary in nature; it simply cannot exist as a permanent form of government. A democracy will continue to exist up until the time that voters discover they can vote themselves generous gifts from the public treasury. From that moment on, the majority always votes for the candidates who promise the most benefits from the public treasury, with the result that every democracy will finally collapse due to loose fiscal policy, which is always followed by a dictatorship.
So, was each of the above gentlemen throwing a dart at a board, or did they each have some kind of crystal ball? Well, actually, neither. Each was a keen student of history. Each knew that the pattern, by the end of the 18th century, had already repeated itself time and time again. In fact, as early as the fourth century BC, Plato had quoted Socrates as having stated to Adeimantus,
Tyranny naturally arises out of democracy, and the most aggravated form of tyranny and slavery comes out of the most extreme form of liberty.
Today, much of what was called the “free world” only half a century ago has deteriorated into a combination of residual capitalism, which has been largely and increasingly buried by socialism and fascism. (It should be mentioned that the oft-misinterpreted definition of “fascism” is the joint rule by corporate and state—a condition that’s now manifestly in place in much of the former “free” world.)
Today, many people perceive fascism as a tyrannical condition that’s suddenly imposed by a dictator, but this is rarely the case. Fascism is in fact a logical step. Just as voters succumb over time to the promises of socialism, so a parallel decline occurs as fascism slowly replaces capitalism. Fascism may appear to be capitalism, but it’s the antithesis of a free market. As Vladimir Lenin rightly stated,
Fascism is capitalism in decline.
Comrade Lenin understood the value of fascism for political leaders. Whilst he retained a close relationship with New York and London bankers, and a healthy capitalist market was tapped into for Soviet-era imports, he was aware that his power base depended largely on denying capitalism to his minions.
So, from the above quotations, we may see that there’s been a fairly erudite group of folks out there who have commented on this topic over the last 2,500 years. They agree that democracies, like sandcastles, never last. They generally begin promisingly, but, given enough time, any government will erode democracy as quickly as the political leaders can get away with it, and the progression always ends in tyranny.
We’re presently at a major historical juncture—a time in which much of the former free world is in the final stages of decay and approaching the tyranny stage.
At this point, the process tends to speed up. We can observe this as we see an increase in the laws being passed to control the population—increased taxation, increased regulation, and increased promises of largesse from the government that they don’t have the funding to deliver.
When any government reaches this stage, it knows only too well that it will not deliver and that, when the lie is exposed, the populace will be hopping mad. Therefore, just before the endgame, any government can be expected to ramp up its police state. The demonstrations by governments that they’re doing so are now seen regularly—raids by SWAT teams in situations where just a small number of authorities could handle the situation just as well. Displays of armed forces in the street, including armoured vehicles, in instances of disruption.
In London, Ferguson, Paris, Boston, etc., the authoritarian displays have become ever-more frequent. All that’s now necessary is a series of events (whether staged or real) to suggest domestic terrorism in several locations at roughly the same time. A state of national emergency may then be declared “for the safety of the people.”
It’s this justification that will assure the success of tyranny. Historically, the majority of people in any county, in any era, choose the illusion of safety over freedom. As John Adams was fond of saying,
Those who would trade freedom for safety will have neither.
From this point on, it would be wise for anyone who lives in the EU, US, UK, etc. to watch events closely. If a rash of “domestic terrorism” appears suddenly, it could well be the harbinger that the government has reached the tipping point—when tyranny under the guise of “protecting the safety of the people” is inaugurated.
The most essential takeaway here is that, although some may object (even violently), the majority of the people will trade their freedom for the promise of safety.
It sure looks like the tree of liberty has gone through a long drought.
BTW, the US was never a democracy. It was a constitutional republic. Like I said was. .
" tyranny is the inevitable endgame of democracy."
The U.S. has never been a democracy. It was founded as a republic.
republic: "a state in which supreme power is held by the people and their elected representatives"
By that definition, the U.S. is not even a republic. The U.S. has become a plutocracy.
plutocracy: "government by the wealthy.
a country or society governed by the wealthy.
an elite or ruling class of people whose power derives from their wealth."
America has an executive branch replete with billionaires and a congress that has been purchased and is fully owned by billionaires. The "supreme power" is not held by "the people". The supreme power is held by banksters and klepto-corporatist wealth extractors and their financial engineers.
I prefer the term corporatocracy. The Government of endless legal plundering.
That's a dictionary definition of fascism, is it not?
No, it is not. This popular misapprehension stems from a single mistranslated and misinterpreted quote from Mussolini.
"Every republic passes through several stages. The first of these is comprised in the early days of mad raging by the blind mob, tossed hither and thither, right and left: the second is demagogy from which is born anarchy, and that leads inevitably to despotism - not any longer legal and overt, and therefore responsible despotism, but to unseen and secretly hidden, yet nevertheless sensibly felt despotism in the hands of some secret organization or other, whose acts are the more unscrupulous inasmuch as it works behind a screen, behind the backs of all sorts of agents, the changing of whom not only does not injuriously affect but actually aids the secret force by saving it, thanks to continual changes, from the necessity of expanding its resources on the rewarding of long services."
-The Protocols
Misattributed also. Wasn't Mussolini.
Fascism puts the state very much in control.
The USA has always been a plutocracy. That's irrelevant.
For the first 100 years, with the exception of the War Of Northern Agression, the founders' limitations on the power of the central government basically held. That changed in the early 20th century when "democracy" was eagerly adopted by a citizenry diluted with morons and aliens who mostly believed in bigger government (e.g. the four amendments adopted between 1913 and 1920 and Woodrow Wilson's and his eugenicist buddies' plans for a more perfect society).
So yes, we were orginally a republic, then a democracy, and now we're on the road to tyranny. The History of Man...
I do not see a recovery in our future. Not in the US.
I thought this was an editorial piece?
Tyranny - after a complete meltdown first - so Boobus Americanus practically begs for the strongman....
Well theres always a benevolent military coup Thailand is certainly firing on all cylinders at the moment
I was in Thailand in May, and yes, it seems to be working for them. Great country. Peaceful people with a king (died last year) who dragged them from poverty to middle class in 30 years. Unviersal health care. They got rid of the deductible because they said it was a hardship for the poor people in remote villages. The deductible was 90 cents US.
Democracy is tyranny, for anyone with less than 50.25 percent of the vote
Democracy is two wolves and one tiny piglet discussing what to have for dinner.
Can tyranny be enforced when the USD is worthless?
How does the tyrant pay his stormtroopers?
Anyway. tyranny is already enforced , and I believe that is a point worth noting on this, the anniversary of one of the greatest lies ever told.
Sounds like a good recipe for Mad Max.
When it comes right down to it, it's always the matter of "who run barter town."
With your women and anything else they can carry off.
Just like the good old days.
Americans need to pay an "exit" tax in order to get rid of being a citizen but also to finally get the IRS off of their backs.
So where you gonna move to? Australia? Which is a disarmed social justice police state.
Worse than America where you can be jailed, lose your job, have your kids taken away for social media comments.
But perhaps not for much longer, the decline in the U.S. is excellerating.
The problem is, you can't dump "Australia" into one singular group any more than you can the US. How similar is Texas to California? How similar is South Dakota to Washington DC?
In my state radar detectors are legal, but illegal in others. In my state it's pretty damn easy to get most guns, but not in others. See where I'm coming from?
Netanyahu received around 22% of the Vote and not only rules Israel but the USSofA also, through a bought & paid for Congress.
Buying Congressmen is the best ROI you can make.
I must say! The kids these days seem happy, happy, happy with everything the way it is.
Its simple and small things that get them. Like! Theres a kid at work that always throws bottles and half bottles of drinking water away in the trash can. I always bitch at him to dump out the water befor throwing it into a dump liner where it will become nothing but a polluted mess trapped in, well, a dump liner.
But! He doesnt seem to get it and still chucks full bottles of water in the trash all the time.
"The concept of government is that the people grant to a small group of individuals the ability to establish and maintain controls over them."
I'd say the current concept of government maybe a small group controls.
It is wrong to say it is inevitable that democracy devolves because democracy has never been practiced.
We have many examples of representative democracy in which case a smaller group represents the people but have the same desires of people everywhere so misappropriate funds.
It make sense that democracy may break the trend toward tyranny.
Yes, well, the 'chosen people' of Satan have thought that about all of their prey... some evade capture, but most do not, though most of them eventually cast them away, thus their history, obscured by other 'chosen people' supporting them as 'birds of a feather'.
The author is right about the ups and downs of civilization... tyranny comes and goes, same as everything else. I don't think it's so much that the people/masses 'accept' the process, as they don't realize there is a process... it happens so slowing, like the analogy of the burning feet of the chicken he used... it's a very slow, generation by generation, process.. these 'snowflakes' didn't happen overnight. The 'dumbing down' process has been in the works since the nation started under British tuteluge, with their Great Game and slavery, imperialism etc being the foundation of our education... the propaganda, 'divide and conquer'... all empires utilize the same script. All those attracted to the 'dark side'... of controlling others... from local to regional to national to global.. .same thing, same script. The masses can't be expected to accept or deny what they don't realize is happening... that's why religion and education and science, media et al have been 'dumbed down' forever... more actively after Mr. Standard Oil, backed by the Rothschilds, saw a need to reduce the education of those strikers.... a process that takes generations to 'accept'.... until it is all they know, so 'acceptance' no longer seems a matter of choice.
There is a problem with this equation in the lack of energy in such subjects, but that is a problem for those higher up the chain of command to worry about, as in any energy shortage event, what is demanded of them will come from them... like with us, consent or acceptance isn't a factor/variable in the equation... Force applies as 'might makes right'.
Consider this; You are at your local bar, the place where you hang out once in a while.
4 guys come in with boxcutters and try to take over. What happens?
1) Everyone cowers in the corner and follows their commands.
2) The 4 guys get beaten to death by a combination of fists, kicks, pool cues, beer mugs and barstools.
If you picked door number 2, then you cannot possibly believe the official version of 911 events.
I have noted a distinct lack of pool cues, beer mugs and barstools on the average airliner. It is also worth noting that this was the first suicide attack with airliners, and that the one aircraft where the passengers found out that suicide by the hijackers was a possibility, Flight 92, they did fight back with fists and kicks.
If you are going to be a conspiracy theorist, at least think it through.
Plenty of "environmental weapons" in an aircraft cabin... trays, rolling carts, coffee pots.
Who told you they fought back on flight 92?
We have stopped believing official versions. But that doesn't phase them. All versions are good to bring war to other people's streets.
(+) Democracy: Two wolves and lamb deciding what to have for dinner.
(+) Republic: Two hundred wolves and one-hundred lambs vote for two wolves and a lamb who will decide what to have for dinner.
(+) Constitutional Republic: A republic whose decisions are restricted by a document that plainly says that lamb can never be on the menu. The Supreme Court eventually decides, 5 wolves to 4 lambs, that "mutton" isn't the same thing as "lamb."
(+) (I wish I knew who to attribute that to.)
Moral to the above statements:
Never.......never be a sheep, lamb, or mutton. That is your only solution. Don't have to be a damn wolf either
No problem, we'll just overthrow tyranny and restore democracy, like we did in Iraq and Libya. Oh, wait, that didn't work out so well did it -- both countries broke down into heavily-armed gangs fighting for turf.
Yugoslavia needed tyranny to hold its diverse ethnic groups together; decades of mass immigration and dysgenic fertility have made America a lot more diverse than Yugoslavia.
I agree 100%
There are two points which the Ancient Greeks included in their original democracy which are missing from modern versions. The first is that terms in office are limited not just by elections, but by the requirement that no candidate could stand for election a second time before everyone else from their district who wished to run for office had served. There was a maximum of two terms in any case. This effectively killed off the career politician. In the US it happens for the President, but the Ancient Greeks had it for every office.
The second is that "anyone who wishes" could bring a law suit, i.e. any voter. This would have stopped all the coverups that happen today by influence within the Deep State which ensures cases can effectively be dropped by officialdom before they reach court, e.g. Lois Lerner, Hillary Clinton.
So, modern democracy may tend to tyranny, but that is mainly because it is not actually democracy - if the demos does not have ultimate control, either by limiting of office-holding or the citizen right to bring a trial against office-holders, then the modern version is not, literally, a democracy. The demos does not have -cracy. Modern so-called democracies are effectively what the Ancient Greeks called a Tyranny - an individual or group given complete power for a limited time period.
It should be noted that the Ancient Greeks did not originally use the word tyranny as a pejorative, and tyranny was used by them typically in times of war or crisis, as it was recognised that the public nature of assemblies could be too slow for effective action where events were happening rapidly.
I would recommend a study of Athenian Democracy for everyone, it has much to recommend it, even if you might disagree with some or even most of it. Also because it shows, yet again, that words are being mangled from their true meanings to promote or damn an ideology. Modern so-called democracy is not that at all.