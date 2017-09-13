Hillary Clinton's Alternative Take On What "1984" Was All About

Since the official release of Hillary's new book "What Happened" yesterday, our sense of logic and rational thought has been under constant assault by a steady stream of 'Hillary-isms' which provide some rather dark insights into the bizarro world in which she lives.

That said, we've seen nothing that tops the following excerpt in which Hillary offers up her expert opinion on the key life lesson that should be learned from "1984", namely that we should trust and rely on "our leaders, the press, and experts who seek to guide public policy."

"Attempted to define reality is a core feature of authoritarianism.  This is what the Soviets did when they erased political dissidents from historical photos.  This is what happens in George Orwell's classic novel "Nineteen Eighty-Four," when a torturer holds up four fingers and delivers electric shocks until his prisoner see five fingers as ordered.  The goal is to make you question logic and reason and to sow mistrust toward exactly the people we need to rely on: our leaders, the press, experts who seek to guide public policy based on evidence, ourselves."

 

Sorry, Hillary...but we're pretty sure that the key takeway from '1984' was not that we should all trust the government and media just a little more...

We've been saying this a lot lately but we find it helpful to clarify in instances such as this...yes, this is real life.

The irony here is that the democratic party and the mainstream media, both entities that Hillary suggests should have your utmost trust and respect, have been on a mission to "sow mistrust" for over a year now with their perpetual 'Russian collusion' narrative...a narrative for which no actual evidence has been presented. 

Of course, after reading that passage above, one can only come to one of two conclusions: i) Hillary has never read 1984 (best case) or ii) Hillary's powers of self-delusion are far greater than anyone ever imagined (worst case).

buzzsaw99's picture
buzzsaw99 Sep 13, 2017 11:38 AM

glad to see that she isn't psychotic.  /s

hedgeless_horseman's picture
hedgeless_horseman buzzsaw99 Sep 13, 2017 11:41 AM

 

The goal is to make you question logic and reason and to sow mistrust toward exactly the people we need to rely on: our leaders, the press, experts who seek to guide public policy based on evidence, ourselves.

Unbelievable.

I am speechless.

This explains much.

Mtnrunnr's picture
Mtnrunnr hedgeless_horseman Sep 13, 2017 11:42 AM

This isn't just her take. There are a LOT of neo-libs doing the business of the plutocrats. She just seems to be more brainwashed than the rest.

Looney's picture
Looney Mtnrunnr Sep 13, 2017 11:43 AM

 

Hillary and Bill should smother each other with the same pillow.   ;-)

Looney

Yukon Cornholius's picture
Yukon Cornholius Looney Sep 13, 2017 11:45 AM

Hillary is a Bolshevik with a worse tailor and barber.

NoDebt's picture
NoDebt flacon Sep 13, 2017 11:50 AM

Please take a moment to reflect on how narrowly we avoided having this psychopath in the WH.  As a nation, we dodged a huge bullet coming right at our head.  Don't like Trump?  OK, fine, whatever.  But please consider the alternative.

 

 

MagicHandPuppet's picture
MagicHandPuppet NoDebt Sep 13, 2017 11:51 AM

When do we get to witness her final aneurysm?

hedgeless_horseman's picture
hedgeless_horseman MagicHandPuppet Sep 13, 2017 11:54 AM

 

When do we get to witness her final aneurysm?

I am saving a bottle of Yuu Baal anejo mescal to celebrate.

It's next the the bottle of reposado I have saved for when McCain dies.

macholatte's picture
macholatte hedgeless_horseman Sep 13, 2017 11:55 AM

 

Lock her up !

   Lock her up !

        Lock her up !

                 Lock her up !

RAT005's picture
RAT005 macholatte Sep 13, 2017 12:06 PM

I guess a combo of both cases that is among the worst.  Without reading or watching 1984, her lifetime vision is endless gov control with no hesitation to destroy what conflicts with her power agenda.  She doesn't care her husband is a rapist.  They are indifferent to murder.  She doesn't care her daughter is an adultery bastard. She is comfortable to carve up her daughter to hide her adultery. She freely sells herself to the highest bidder against her country's interest, etc.

knukles's picture
knukles RAT005 Sep 13, 2017 12:16 PM

Proof positive that we need to start a campaign to draft her for the Democratic Presidential Nominee for 2020

Hillarywon, you may be our only hope (To keep the Democratic wing of the One Big Party out of sight for a few more years)

Luc X. Ifer's picture
Luc X. Ifer knukles Sep 13, 2017 12:28 PM

Hillary by that paragraph is self defining as the one holding the 4 fingers and asking us to count 5, this is a perfect deflection exercise Alinsky style.

barndoor's picture
barndoor Luc X. Ifer Sep 13, 2017 12:47 PM

I hope no poor, unsuspecting student attempts to plagiarize this into their grade 10 essay  on 1984...

sickavme's picture
sickavme barndoor Sep 13, 2017 1:52 PM

Hey ZH: Show the part where hillary talks about creating voodoo dolls of her enemies and needles in stuff...

 

Yea, thats in the book too...

nope-1004's picture
nope-1004 sickavme Sep 13, 2017 1:58 PM

Born with a silver foot in her mouth.

Entitled arrogant old lady.  Hang already for the countless murders you are responsible for!!!!!

 

beemasters's picture
beemasters nope-1004 Sep 13, 2017 4:12 PM

Judge Napolitano: "It's an institutional culture in government. We don't want to go after our predecessors because we don't want our successors to come after us."

That explains Trump's 'They are good people'.

NoDecaf's picture
NoDecaf sickavme Sep 13, 2017 1:59 PM

Hillarys next book - "what happened to my last book"

The Alarmist's picture
The Alarmist NoDecaf Sep 13, 2017 2:14 PM

True to her inner self, she's merely trying to define reality.

OverTheHedge's picture
OverTheHedge NoDecaf Sep 13, 2017 2:18 PM

I known that everyone here despises Hilary, with outstandingly good reason, but please don't think that her book is her view of the world: it is just propaganda, ghost written to creat funds and spread disinformation. Hilary's idea of writing a book is to have a few meetings where she gets to talk about herself a lot, and then the magic of Hollywood happens without her having to be involved. That's how all books are created  is it not?

Cynicles II's picture
Cynicles II OverTheHedge Sep 13, 2017 6:06 PM

Have been pondering the idea if the writer is laughing his way to the bank (and possibly foreign country hide out) after pointing out the extreme mental defects and utter lack of morality and reality with nut case Hilldog.

Kafir Goyim's picture
Kafir Goyim barndoor Sep 13, 2017 2:07 PM

I hope no poor, unsuspecting student attempts to plagiarize this into their grade 10 essay  on 1984..

Don't worry.  None of the socialist training grounds that are U.S. high schools are stupid enough to teach 1984 anymore.  That book would wake the students up, just when they're starting to really get with the socialist indoctrination.  They quit using 1984 in the '80's I suspect. 

scraping_by's picture
scraping_by Kafir Goyim Sep 13, 2017 2:12 PM

My own kids (early 00's) never heard of Animal Farm or Lord of the Flies, either. All they got was identity politics agitprop.

Occams_Chainsaw's picture
Occams_Chainsaw scraping_by Sep 13, 2017 3:02 PM

I was fortunate enough to talk my son's HS English teacher into using Fahrenheit 451 as the Sophomore year required reading project.  It was a hit.....the kids loved it.  I'd suggest there is some hope but then again I am in Idaho so it may not be a shocker the kids 'got it'.

Samuel Dogwood's picture
Samuel Dogwood Occams_Chainsaw Sep 13, 2017 4:59 PM

I graduated HS in 2010; we read all of Orwell, Bradbury & Huxley. I attended public school in south suburbs of Chicago (believe it or not)

 

There is hope yet...

GoldRulesPaperDrools's picture
GoldRulesPaperDrools Samuel Dogwood Sep 13, 2017 5:25 PM

`It's just a dream.` `No, it's not.` - The Tall Man, Phantasm

techpriest's picture
techpriest Kafir Goyim Sep 13, 2017 2:35 PM

I read it in 2001. What they didn't teach was Brave New World. IMO that one is the more sinister of the two books - You live in a 24/7 amusement park and never see the life and livelihood being sucked out of you.

scraping_by's picture
scraping_by barndoor Sep 13, 2017 2:15 PM

No worries. Required reading for undergraduate Gender Studies and upper level American History.

Akzed's picture
Akzed Luc X. Ifer Sep 13, 2017 3:21 PM

If she were right about 1984, I wouldn't have read  it to my kids.

Moe Howard's picture
Moe Howard knukles Sep 13, 2017 4:22 PM

As I left the Libertarian Party due to them running RINOs for office, I am currently registered as no party.

I think I will register as a Democrat so I can vote for candidates like Clinton in thier primaries.

Should be a good laugh.

BennyBoy's picture
BennyBoy macholatte Sep 13, 2017 12:15 PM

 

"the people we need to rely on: our leaders, the press, experts..."

A list of who not to rely on.

ukipboy's picture
ukipboy macholatte Sep 13, 2017 12:31 PM

I agree "Lock her up". But where? In a prison for crimes against the United States? Or in a mental asylum to prevent her from harming herself any more?

 

Bigly's picture
Bigly ukipboy Sep 13, 2017 3:32 PM

She needs to answer for her crimes.  She is a criminal. Period.

mkkby's picture
mkkby macholatte Sep 13, 2017 3:12 PM

Someone needs to tell Trump that if he doesn't lock her up, the witch will come back in 2020. This is a real threat, because by then red states will be getting more of a blue tint.

NoDebt's picture
NoDebt hedgeless_horseman Sep 13, 2017 12:07 PM

Tyler- It's time to make this story the top-kick article on the board.  This is pure fucking gold.  It's going to take some time for the enormity of this insanity to sink in for some people.

 

 

hedgeless_horseman's picture
hedgeless_horseman NoDebt Sep 13, 2017 12:11 PM

 

I can't wait for the movie to come out...

Hillary Strangelove or: How I learned to stop worrying and love Big Brother.

vato poco's picture
vato poco hedgeless_horseman Sep 13, 2017 1:57 PM

it's stunning to see that putrid old whore actually telling the truth; or her handlers letting her do so. but this crazy-bitch authoritarian worldview has never been a secret to anyone with eyes and a brain. we all knew what she was; and is; and always has been. 

the thing to take away from this is that THIS is what our betters in the democrat partry, and the media, and the boardrooms, and the GOP, and the chamber of commerce, and the perfumed princes of the pentagon & flag rank, and the deep state, and the mormon church wanted us to have rather than Trump. 

whatever else Trump may or may not be, he ain't this - THIS is who 'they' really are. 

in a sane world, this fundamental truth would be taught in schools, starting in kiddiegarten: "identifying the enemy, children". since this world ain't sane, other measures are called for.

Things that go bump's picture
Things that go bump NoDebt Sep 13, 2017 1:29 PM

I prefer these fake excerpts, particularly the one where her opponent is the Elder God Cthulhu. While the fake excerpt doesn't approach the hysterical level of H.P Lovecraft's quite overwrought prose, it's still amusing, particularly the conclusion, which states that "these formless beings of chaos must be absolutely sexist." I won't be reading her book. 

https://www.yahoo.com/news/fake-hillary-clinton-book-excerpts-mock-polit...

Mustafa Kemal's picture
Mustafa Kemal hedgeless_horseman Sep 13, 2017 12:34 PM

Ok, that does it.

Im heading down to Kokoman Juice  north of Santa Fe to find me a bottle of Yuu Baal anejo mescal.




hedgeless_horseman's picture
hedgeless_horseman Mustafa Kemal Sep 13, 2017 1:11 PM

 

...to find me a bottle of Yuu Baal anejo mescal.

You won't be disappointed my friend.  I like to drink it straight from the bottle, no glass, while sitting cross-legged in the dirt, under the stars, next to a campfire.   

WARNING:  The Surgeon General has determined that this may lead to simply not giving a fuck about the poor assholes in the city.  

Mr Hankey's picture
Mr Hankey hedgeless_horseman Sep 13, 2017 5:11 PM

No surprise lotsa zhers heard of this funky-assed shit you are talking about. Sounds like it comes in a 355ml bottle lije Patron & costs twice as much  .Dont sound like any of you would be much worse off under killery.Actual humans drink PBR,5$ a bottle Sutter Home & New Amsterdam liquor. 

stormsailor's picture
stormsailor Mustafa Kemal Sep 13, 2017 2:42 PM

i like the gran patron burdeos when sitting naked in the desert around the fire.  watch out, its bat country.

dark pools of soros's picture
dark pools of soros hedgeless_horseman Sep 13, 2017 1:47 PM

what of Soros? nah that lizard has another 100 kissinger years left to live

JRobby's picture
JRobby hedgeless_horseman Sep 13, 2017 1:49 PM

Give her a comfy private room, whack her with Haldol.

stormsailor's picture
stormsailor hedgeless_horseman Sep 13, 2017 2:10 PM

i want to see her hung for treason on live tv

Moe Howard's picture
Moe Howard stormsailor Sep 13, 2017 4:24 PM

I would even pay for view. We could retire the national debt if we execute enough of her stripe.

Larry Dallas's picture
Larry Dallas hedgeless_horseman Sep 13, 2017 2:14 PM

I'm crying with laughter, agreement and on the liquor store's website next doing the same thing!!!

Bigly's picture
Bigly hedgeless_horseman Sep 13, 2017 3:24 PM

I have a 2006 Caymus cabernet to uncork.

Cheers!

gmrpeabody's picture
gmrpeabody MagicHandPuppet Sep 13, 2017 12:19 PM

I'm having trouble finding this book in Amazon.., it's not listed under science fiction or comedy. Where else would one look?