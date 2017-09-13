Hillary Clinton's Alternative Take On What "1984" Was All About

Since the official release of Hillary's new book "What Happened" yesterday, our sense of logic and rational thought has been under constant assault by a steady stream of 'Hillary-isms' which provide some rather dark insights into the bizarro world in which she lives.

That said, we've seen nothing that tops the following excerpt in which Hillary offers up her expert opinion on the key life lesson that should be learned from "1984", namely that we should trust and rely on "our leaders, the press, and experts who seek to guide public policy."

"Attempted to define reality is a core feature of authoritarianism. This is what the Soviets did when they erased political dissidents from historical photos. This is what happens in George Orwell's classic novel "Nineteen Eighty-Four," when a torturer holds up four fingers and delivers electric shocks until his prisoner see five fingers as ordered. The goal is to make you question logic and reason and to sow mistrust toward exactly the people we need to rely on: our leaders, the press, experts who seek to guide public policy based on evidence, ourselves."

Bizarre misreading: @HillaryClinton thinks the lesson of Orwell's 1984 is that you should trust experts, leaders and the press pic.twitter.com/7rPbrq11fV — JamesHeartfield (@JamesHeartfield) September 12, 2017

Sorry, Hillary...but we're pretty sure that the key takeway from '1984' was not that we should all trust the government and media just a little more...

We've been saying this a lot lately but we find it helpful to clarify in instances such as this...yes, this is real life.

The irony here is that the democratic party and the mainstream media, both entities that Hillary suggests should have your utmost trust and respect, have been on a mission to "sow mistrust" for over a year now with their perpetual 'Russian collusion' narrative...a narrative for which no actual evidence has been presented.

Of course, after reading that passage above, one can only come to one of two conclusions: i) Hillary has never read 1984 (best case) or ii) Hillary's powers of self-delusion are far greater than anyone ever imagined (worst case).