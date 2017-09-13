Hillary Clinton's Alternative Take On What "1984" Was All About

Since the official release of Hillary's new book "What Happened" yesterday, our sense of logic and rational thought has been under constant assault by a steady stream of 'Hillary-isms' which provide some rather dark insights into the bizarro world in which she lives.
That said, we've seen nothing that tops the following excerpt in which Hillary offers up her expert opinion on the key life lesson that should be learned from "1984", namely that we should trust and rely on "our leaders, the press, and experts who seek to guide public policy."
"Attempted to define reality is a core feature of authoritarianism. This is what the Soviets did when they erased political dissidents from historical photos. This is what happens in George Orwell's classic novel "Nineteen Eighty-Four," when a torturer holds up four fingers and delivers electric shocks until his prisoner see five fingers as ordered. The goal is to make you question logic and reason and to sow mistrust toward exactly the people we need to rely on: our leaders, the press, experts who seek to guide public policy based on evidence, ourselves."
Bizarre misreading: @HillaryClinton thinks the lesson of Orwell's 1984 is that you should trust experts, leaders and the press pic.twitter.com/7rPbrq11fV
— JamesHeartfield (@JamesHeartfield) September 12, 2017
Sorry, Hillary...but we're pretty sure that the key takeway from '1984' was not that we should all trust the government and media just a little more...
We've been saying this a lot lately but we find it helpful to clarify in instances such as this...yes, this is real life.
The irony here is that the democratic party and the mainstream media, both entities that Hillary suggests should have your utmost trust and respect, have been on a mission to "sow mistrust" for over a year now with their perpetual 'Russian collusion' narrative...a narrative for which no actual evidence has been presented.
Of course, after reading that passage above, one can only come to one of two conclusions: i) Hillary has never read 1984 (best case) or ii) Hillary's powers of self-delusion are far greater than anyone ever imagined (worst case).
glad to see that she isn't psychotic. /s
Unbelievable.
I am speechless.
This explains much.
This isn't just her take. There are a LOT of neo-libs doing the business of the plutocrats. She just seems to be more brainwashed than the rest.
Hillary and Bill should smother each other with the same pillow. ;-)
Looney
Hillary is a Bolshevik with a worse tailor and barber.
She is wormtongue.
Please take a moment to reflect on how narrowly we avoided having this psychopath in the WH. As a nation, we dodged a huge bullet coming right at our head. Don't like Trump? OK, fine, whatever. But please consider the alternative.
When do we get to witness her final aneurysm?
I am saving a bottle of Yuu Baal anejo mescal to celebrate.
It's next the the bottle of reposado I have saved for when McCain dies.
Lock her up !
Lock her up !
Lock her up !
Lock her up !
I guess a combo of both cases that is among the worst. Without reading or watching 1984, her lifetime vision is endless gov control with no hesitation to destroy what conflicts with her power agenda. She doesn't care her husband is a rapist. They are indifferent to murder. She doesn't care her daughter is an adultery bastard. She is comfortable to carve up her daughter to hide her adultery. She freely sells herself to the highest bidder against her country's interest, etc.
Proof positive that we need to start a campaign to draft her for the Democratic Presidential Nominee for 2020
Hillarywon, you may be our only hope (To keep the Democratic wing of the One Big Party out of sight for a few more years)
Hillary by that paragraph is self defining as the one holding the 4 fingers and asking us to count 5, this is a perfect deflection exercise Alinsky style.
I hope no poor, unsuspecting student attempts to plagiarize this into their grade 10 essay on 1984...
Hey ZH: Show the part where hillary talks about creating voodoo dolls of her enemies and needles in stuff...
Yea, thats in the book too...
Born with a silver foot in her mouth.
Entitled arrogant old lady. Hang already for the countless murders you are responsible for!!!!!
Judge Napolitano: "It's an institutional culture in government. We don't want to go after our predecessors because we don't want our successors to come after us."
That explains Trump's 'They are good people'.
Hillarys next book - "what happened to my last book"
True to her inner self, she's merely trying to define reality.
I known that everyone here despises Hilary, with outstandingly good reason, but please don't think that her book is her view of the world: it is just propaganda, ghost written to creat funds and spread disinformation. Hilary's idea of writing a book is to have a few meetings where she gets to talk about herself a lot, and then the magic of Hollywood happens without her having to be involved. That's how all books are created is it not?
Esp. the buy-bull.
Have been pondering the idea if the writer is laughing his way to the bank (and possibly foreign country hide out) after pointing out the extreme mental defects and utter lack of morality and reality with nut case Hilldog.
Don't worry. None of the socialist training grounds that are U.S. high schools are stupid enough to teach 1984 anymore. That book would wake the students up, just when they're starting to really get with the socialist indoctrination. They quit using 1984 in the '80's I suspect.
My own kids (early 00's) never heard of Animal Farm or Lord of the Flies, either. All they got was identity politics agitprop.
I was fortunate enough to talk my son's HS English teacher into using Fahrenheit 451 as the Sophomore year required reading project. It was a hit.....the kids loved it. I'd suggest there is some hope but then again I am in Idaho so it may not be a shocker the kids 'got it'.
I graduated HS in 2010; we read all of Orwell, Bradbury & Huxley. I attended public school in south suburbs of Chicago (believe it or not)
There is hope yet...
`It's just a dream.` `No, it's not.` - The Tall Man, Phantasm
I read it in 2001. What they didn't teach was Brave New World. IMO that one is the more sinister of the two books - You live in a 24/7 amusement park and never see the life and livelihood being sucked out of you.
No worries. Required reading for undergraduate Gender Studies and upper level American History.
If she were right about 1984, I wouldn't have read it to my kids.
As I left the Libertarian Party due to them running RINOs for office, I am currently registered as no party.
I think I will register as a Democrat so I can vote for candidates like Clinton in thier primaries.
Should be a good laugh.
"the people we need to rely on: our leaders, the press, experts..."
A list of who not to rely on.
I agree "Lock her up". But where? In a prison for crimes against the United States? Or in a mental asylum to prevent her from harming herself any more?
She needs to answer for her crimes. She is a criminal. Period.
Someone needs to tell Trump that if he doesn't lock her up, the witch will come back in 2020. This is a real threat, because by then red states will be getting more of a blue tint.
Tyler- It's time to make this story the top-kick article on the board. This is pure fucking gold. It's going to take some time for the enormity of this insanity to sink in for some people.
I can't wait for the movie to come out...
it's stunning to see that putrid old whore actually telling the truth; or her handlers letting her do so. but this crazy-bitch authoritarian worldview has never been a secret to anyone with eyes and a brain. we all knew what she was; and is; and always has been.
the thing to take away from this is that THIS is what our betters in the democrat partry, and the media, and the boardrooms, and the GOP, and the chamber of commerce, and the perfumed princes of the pentagon & flag rank, and the deep state, and the mormon church wanted us to have rather than Trump.
whatever else Trump may or may not be, he ain't this - THIS is who 'they' really are.
in a sane world, this fundamental truth would be taught in schools, starting in kiddiegarten: "identifying the enemy, children". since this world ain't sane, other measures are called for.
I prefer these fake excerpts, particularly the one where her opponent is the Elder God Cthulhu. While the fake excerpt doesn't approach the hysterical level of H.P Lovecraft's quite overwrought prose, it's still amusing, particularly the conclusion, which states that "these formless beings of chaos must be absolutely sexist." I won't be reading her book.
https://www.yahoo.com/news/fake-hillary-clinton-book-excerpts-mock-polit...
Ok, that does it.
Im heading down to Kokoman Juice north of Santa Fe to find me a bottle of Yuu Baal anejo mescal.
You won't be disappointed my friend. I like to drink it straight from the bottle, no glass, while sitting cross-legged in the dirt, under the stars, next to a campfire.
WARNING: The Surgeon General has determined that this may lead to simply not giving a fuck about the poor assholes in the city.
No surprise lotsa zhers heard of this funky-assed shit you are talking about. Sounds like it comes in a 355ml bottle lije Patron & costs twice as much .Dont sound like any of you would be much worse off under killery.Actual humans drink PBR,5$ a bottle Sutter Home & New Amsterdam liquor.
i like the gran patron burdeos when sitting naked in the desert around the fire. watch out, its bat country.
what of Soros? nah that lizard has another 100 kissinger years left to live
Give her a comfy private room, whack her with Haldol.
i want to see her hung for treason on live tv
I would even pay for view. We could retire the national debt if we execute enough of her stripe.
I'm crying with laughter, agreement and on the liquor store's website next doing the same thing!!!
I have a 2006 Caymus cabernet to uncork.
Cheers!
I'm having trouble finding this book in Amazon.., it's not listed under science fiction or comedy. Where else would one look?