Watch As Amazon Deletes Hundreds Of One-Star Reviews Of Hillary Clinton's New Book

In what many have dubbed a flagrant intervention by Amazon itself to seemingly boost the rating of Hillary Clinton's new book "What Happened", the Telegraph first reported, and subsequently many others observed first hand, that Amazon has been monitoring and deleting 1-star reviews of Hillary Clinton's new book "which was greeted with a torrent of criticism on the day it was released."
Reviews of What Happened have been mixed, with some accusing Clinton of using it as an opportunity to blame others – such as former FBI head James Comey, Bernie Sanders, Vladimir Putin, social media and pretty much everything else – for her failure, rather than herself. Even The New York Times, which supported Clinton's campaign, wrote that the book is "a score-settling jubilee".
What is fascinating, is how few one-star reviews have remained on the website amid reports and screengrabs showing that reviewers used the space to criticise the former First Lady. One 1-star review, which remained on the website earlier today, read: "Read all the promotional excerpts, which combined come close to book length – pretty good novel. It is fiction, isn't it? Surely, someone is playing a joke." Another wrote "Picked this book up at Wal-Mart out of sheer morbid curiosity. Returned it, claiming I bought the wrong book"
While this is not the first time Amazon has intervened to "adjust" the ratings of its products - in November negative comments under a book by anti-Trump broadcaster Megyn Kelly appeared to be removed by the retailer - it has rarely "adjusted" reviews of such a prominent product so publicly.
Speaking to Fortune, an Amazon spokesperson said: "In the case of a memoir, the subject of the book is the author and their views. It’s not our role to decide what a customer would view as helpful or unhelpful in making their decision. We do however have mechanisms in place to ensure that the voices of many do not drown out the voices of a few and we remove customer reviews that violate our community guidelines."
And for those who find such intervention hard to believe, here is what Amazon's intervention looks like chronologically on Wednesday.
First, courtesy of the way back machine, here is the rating breakdown as of 10:31am:
... As of 14:55pm
... and what it looks like right now: over 97% of the reviews are now 5 star, with over 1,000 reviews deleted. As of 5:30pm, of the 445 total review, 438 reviews were positive, and 7 (as of 5:30pm_ were critical. The latter number inexplicably keeps doing down.
To be sure, one can claim that neither the 1-star nor the 5-star reviews are legitimate, and were merely a partisan effort seeking to amass an either extremely negative or positive view of Clinton's book, however Amazon's decision to engage in a wholesale deletion of what appears to be uniformly low ratings will likely raise at least a few eyebrows.
Readers can observe the historical changes to Amazon's "What Happened" page on their own thanks to the Way Back Machine.
Fake reviews.
There's only one thing worse than assholes, its assholes with money.
.
If you don't like it, feel free to patronize your local one-location book store.
Bezos runs the Washington Post and Amazon.
Here are former WaPo Elite:
http://www.breitbart.com/big-journalism/2017/09/12/gatekeeper-of-dc-society-sally-quinn-comes-out-as-occultist-used-hex-to-kill-people/
Hillary's also been talking about voodoo dolls and Bill Clinton says he's been a practicioner too.
Fuck Bezos.
That is all.
It's reassuring to see that HRC still retains the ability to wipe [Amazon] servers with a cloth or something...
EVERYTHING about that corrupt bitch is FAKE. UGH!!!!
Nate Silver really needs to let Bezos know that this kind of crap doesn't work.
Hillary Clinton belongs in prison for crimes against humanity.
Her book is only cover fodder to try to fool people that the psychotic woman has a heart.
Amazon sucks donkey balls.
PUT THE HAG IN A CELL AND LEAVE HER THERE!!!!!
LOCK HER UP
LOCK HER UP
HEY WHA' HAPPENED!!??
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4xHPzEERuGA
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k-WvYhtMAyk
"What Happened?" thats what the captain of the titanic said.
I imagine anyone who purchases this book has the right to claim a refund due to Amazon's fake ratings.
Class action suit. Any lawyers out there who want this one?
Interesting idea. Shame this happened, I was looking forward to reading those one start reviews. They usually have some pretty funny shit in them.
I will say this, when reading reviews, there is a line underneath that says 'verified purchase' under it. This shows up if you bought the product you are reviewing through your amazon account. I believe companies are allowed to request negative reviews be taken down if the reviewer didn't buy them through amazon, and therefore can't be verified to have even bought the product. If they are taking down 'verified purchase' reviews from people who did buy the book and then left a negative review then I have a big problem with that. Thats customers saying what they think. If its not actual purchasers of the book leaving these reviews, no publisher should have to tolerate a bunch of people who didn't even buy their product dumping a bunch of 1 start reviews on it. I find the endless trolling and making fun of killery highly amusing, can't stand the woman, but if all they are taking down is people who didn't buy the book off amazon then thats to be expected. No amazon vendor would tolerate this.
Edit: I just tried a little experiment to see if amazon would let me review the book. It says only verified purchasers are allowed to review this book. I then went a little further. I looked up trumps most recent book, and the one he is most known for, art of the deal. Both of those will let me post a review without buying the book. Both have almost 5 stars. I tried the same thin with her other lame ass book, hard choices. It also let me post a review on that one. It appears to be ONLY 'what happened' that this applies to. For the record, I didn't actually post the reviews. I just got one step past where it stopped me on killery's newest book. Tried on a couple other books written by, shall we say, devisive people, none of them prevent you from leaving reviews either. Just this one.
Follow up to your comment that it's legitimate to delete unverified 1-star reviews. I bet there are a lot of unverified 5-star reviews that don't get deleted.
Oh Im sure you are correct there.
WSJ Reporter Investigating Hillary Clinton, Found Dead
http://www.patriotnewswatch.com/wsj-reporter-investigating-hillary-clint...
Hmmm....
That magical bleachbit is some wonderful stuff...
^.^
AMAZON ran for 20 years at a loss, from government subsidies:
THENCE Amazon is just a DOD project.
Bezos and Clinton
..both psychopaths managing psychopathic organizations……
Same grey matter… turning darker by the day
Both Bezos and Clinton will be done soon enough. Especially when AMZN stock is trading in the $80/share range.. Oh and it will get there.
After a 10 for 1 split perhaps
else
wishful thinking!
It was obviously done by Russian hackers trying to make Clinton look worse than their hand-picked Manchurian (ooops wrong country - Moscovian?) candidate. They have done this by removing the lowest ratings to .... improve the impact of the book ... ... and make her look better?!? ... ... ... what the heck, run with it. No one will ever catch on - WaPo Editor.
blockchain reviews will stop this kind of fakery.
Not a defendant of Hillary or Amazon, but there is a chance that Amazon had enabled non-purchasers to review Hitlary's book with negative reviews. Once the excessive reviews surfaced, procedeeded with deleting all the negative non-purchaser reviews, then enabled "negative reviews only by purchasers" mode.
They did the same thing with the book she released on her Campaign Platform prior to the election.
Good research, thanks!
Makes me want to go to law school....
I swear, that is all I would do all day. Drain the swamp. Not an ambulance chaser, but a sociopath buster.
"What Happened?" thats what the captain of the titanic said. "
Oh he knew what happened. That's why he told the band to keep playing. Same shit is happening economically today...with CNBS and Blooming idiots doing the "band" work.
Each time I see her book cover, I hear Ricky Ricardo's voice saying "Wha' hopp'in?"
Bitch killed me......that's what happened.
She shouldn't have been running for President......she should have been in prison.
Can't wait to read about this in the Washington Post.
I just canceled my Amazon Acoount. Buying everything at Walmart from now on. I suggest you do the same. I can wait more than 2 days, fuck off Amazon, how can you be trusted if you lie over spilled milk
+1. But may I suggest a mom or pop establishment for some things instead of walmart? Even if it is 5-10% more, if you could? It helps MAGA.
(I am.)
"Amazon sucks donkey balls.
PUT THE HAG IN A CELL AND LEAVE HER THERE!!!!!
LOCK HER UP
LOCK HER UP"
Plus one gazillion cadillion zillion upvotes from the People of the World.
Member, these criminal arseholes with money are the enemies of the WORLD"S People. It is not just a sickened to nautiousness of the constant woarmongering usa problem. The world's people are also sick-n-farkin tired of the lying satanic arsehole career politicians that are no less than shitstains on a pigs arse. Criminal elites that maintain they are above the law.
They may think they are above man's laws, but NO ONE is above God's Laws. There are hoards of souls that are truly guilty. Some repent to find eternal salvation, and most do not. Take the rotting corpse of rockefeller. That stupid soul that thought in an all materialist way, is sure a sorry soul in the worst parts of hell right now. The only thing of it is, it is too late to repent for his last lifetime. He might get another chance at getting the soulpath right in another incarnation...oh maybe in a thousand years. He is in repentance camphell learning how to try to get the lifepath right next time around now.
Heads up...you're it!
(means-every soul is integral and an important asset of the whole)(choose to create goodness and love, not hate and evil)(lay up your tresure where it will count the most in your afterlife...one day at a time)
+
What if you come back as an armadillo?
What do they treasure?
I've asked a lawyer for an opinion but how is this not considered fraud? You're selling a product and you knowingly produce a false value on a metric which can materially influence one's decision on whether to purchase the product?
Bezos
isn't that short for satan
fucking evil bastard
rumor has it, the stench is very real.
cabbage, farts & urine.
with bezos manipulating the ratings, i have a feeling folks may start cutting his cord also.
folks are just sick n tired of the lies & theft.
Except that fat ass.
The stench is real.
Tried to leave a review. It rejected me stating only accepting reviews from verified purchasers. A new policy just for her.
Watch the magic. Search the book and there are 1800+ reviews 3 star average. Once you click the books page they are all 5 star for about 500 reviews. They deleted 2/3 of the reviews lol
https://www.amazon.com/s/ref=nb_sb_ss_i_4_4?url=search-alias%3Daps&field...
Who is with me tonight?
I have had enough of that shit from bezos and his commie minions and any positive is totally outweighed by deep and grievous negatives.
I AM DELETING MY PRIME ACCOUNT.
Join me?
Politically corrected reviews!
Nothing new. I've seen this happen before. The justification they use is that the bad reviews were not real reviews and just trolls. Blinded from reality they forget that most of us have heard enough about the book to know it's worthless. They started selling it at 40% discount... Hoping by fake reviews they can increase the price. They don't even try to hide their scam anymore.
Use shop runner. Couple travel cards I have give free shop runner membership as a perk and it's the same shipping/returns as prime. Fuck Bezos and the rest of the liberal elite scum.
Thank you! I will look into shop runner.
:)
THAT is the only message (((they))) understand.
Only verified purchasers can review. I guess Bezos can review it about 50,000 times, then.
Another farked up thingy about sluzzuy skuzz bucket AMAZON AND UTUBE MONOPOLOOPY arseholes is...even if you have an account...you have to have PURCHASED something recently, or every month to have the privalage to make comments and reviews on farking AMAZON(sucks!!)
Comment on Amazoon about hitlery book from this Soul.:
NO STAR.
FAKE BOOK!
KILL AMAZON MONEYMASTER CREW NOW!!!
DO NOT EVER EVER EVER BUY A GAL DARN THING FROM AMAZONE EVER EVER AGAIN NO MATTER HOW BAD YOU THINK YOU NEED IT!
FIND IT BY GOING DIRECT TO THE SELLERS, OR FIND ANOTHER WAY TO BUY PRODUCTS.
AND...DO NOT GO TO PLACES THAT CHARGE YOU FOR THE PRIVALAGE OF BUYING THEIR OVERPRICED SHAT!
FARK AMAZON-UTUBE TO DEATH!!!
.
Done.