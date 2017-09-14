North Korea Fires Ballistic Missile Over Japan; US Demands China, Russia "Take Direct Actions"

Update 5: US Secretary of State Tillerson has issued a rather aggressive (towards China and Russia) statement:
North Korea's Missile Launch
North Korea's provocative missile launch represents the second time the people of Japan, a treaty ally of the United States, have been directly threatened in recent weeks.
These continued provocations only deepen North Korea's diplomatic and economic isolation.
United Nations Security Council resolutions, including the most recent unanimous sanctions resolution, represent the floor, not the ceiling, of the actions we should take.
We call on all nations to take new measures against the Kim regime.
China supplies North Korea with most of its oil. Russia is the largest employer of North Korean forced labor.
China and Russia must indicate their intolerance for these reckless missile launches by taking direct actions of their own.
Update 4: The UN Security Council is set to meet at 4am Saturday Seoul time (3pm ET on Friday)
Update 3: US Pacific Command has confirmed that its commitment to the defense of Japan and South Korea (via NBC News)
U.S. Pacific Command detected and tracked what we assess was a single North Korean ballistic missile launch at 11:57 a.m. (Hawaii lime) Sept. 14. Initial assessment indicates the launch of an intermediate range ballistic missile (IRBM). The launch occurred in the vicinity of Sunan, North Korea and flew east.
The ballistic missile overflew the territory of northern Japan before landing in the Pacific Ocean east of Japan. We are working with our interagency partners on a more detailed assessment and we will provide a public update if warranted.
The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) determined this ballistic missile did not pose a threat to North America, U.S. Pacific Command determined this ballistic missile did not pose a threat to Guam. We continue to monitor North Korea's actions closely.
Our commitment to the defense of our allies, including the Republic of Korea and Japan, in the face of these threats, remains ironclad. We remain prepared to defend ourselves and our allies from any attack or provocation.
Update 2: Japanese and South Korean officials have started to respond:
Japanese officials are very unappy (and are seeing much support from their ally in Washington)
- *JAPAN PM ABE HAS RETURNED TO JAPAN FROM INDIA: KYODO (that was quick)
- *ABE: N.KOREA ACT ABSOLUTELY UNACCEPTABLE
- *ABE: N.KOREA THREATENING WORLD PEACE THROUGH PROVOCATION
- *ABE: INTL COMMUNITY MUST SEND CLEAR MESSAGE TO N.KOREA (because "firs & fury" was not clear enough)
- *ABE: IF N.KOREA CONTINUES ON THIS PATH IT HAS NO BRIGHT FUTURE
- *ABE: JAPAN WAS COMPLETELY AWARE OF MISSILE MOVEMENT
- *SUGA: N. KOREA LAUNCH WAS ONE-WAY ACT OF ESCALATION
- *SUGA: MISSILE FLEW 3,700 KM, ALTITUDE ABOUT 800KM
- *SUGA: BELIEVE MISSILE WASN'T LAUNCHED VIA LOFTED TRAJECTORY
- *SUGA: STILL EVALUATING WHAT TYPE OF MISSILE N.KOREA LAUNCHED
Then it seems the South Koreans are gravely coincerned about their stock market more than any existential threat to their citizens...
- *S. KOREA TO STRENGTHEN MONITORING OVER MARKETS ON N. KOREA RISK
- *S. KOREA SAYS N. KOREA PROVOCATION CAN DESTABILIZE MARKETS
- *S. KOREA GOVT TO TAKE FIRM AND SWIFT STEPS ON MARKETS IF NEEDED
And just as we saw yesterday - after US officials noted that North Korea appeared to be preparing for a launch, we suspect we will see Korea's PPT in action soon...
Update 1: According to Fox News, the U.S. has now confirmed the latest North Korean missile launch.
- U.S. OFFICIAL CONFIRMS #NORTHKOREA FIRED BALLISTIC MISSILE: FOX NEWS
- WHITE HOUSE SAYS TRUMP BRIEFED ON N.KOREA MISSILE: YONHAP NEWS
Gold and Yen are bid for now (after 3 NK headlines during the day)...
All the diplomatic posturing, the jawboning, the UN sanctions, and threats over the past three weeks has achieved absolutely nothing because as Yonhap and NHK report, North Korea has just launched an "unidentified" missile eastward from the capital Pyongyang.
A live feed from NHK in English is available after clicking on the image below:
According to Yonhap, "North Korea fired an unidentified missile eastward from the vicinity of Pyongyang this morning," the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said. It added that South Korea and the United States are analyzing additional information. On August 29, the North lobbed a Hwasong-12 intermediate-range ballistic missile over the island nation in a similar provocation .
Following the launch Japan has issued a missile alert to mobile phones and on national television, with the government advising people outside to take shelter immediately.
Worse, it appears that the missile has once again flown over Japan:
- NORTH KOREA MISSILE PASSES OVER JAPAN, GOVT SAYS
- N.KOREA MISSILE PASSES OVER JAPAN'S HOKKAIDO, GOVT SAYS
As NHK further adds, the missile which was launched at 6:57am local time, passed over Hokkaido at 7:06am local time, and came down in the Pacific Ocean, some 2,000 KM east of Japan's Erimo Misaki.
The launch marks the North's first provocation following the UNSC sanctions for which the communist country has warned of retaliation.
The missile flew a total of 3,700 kilometers and reached an altitude of 770km, according to Yonhap, before splashing down in the Pacific Ocean.
- NKOREA MISSILE MAY BE HWASONG 12, JP DEF OFFICIAL SAYS:TV ASAHI
Japan's cabinet minister Suga said that the missile situation is similar to that on August 29, NHK adds, and that Japan will take appropriate response in contact with the US and South Korea. NHK adds that Japan did not attempt to shoot down the missile though the South Korean military has confirmed it fired a test missile into the sea as part of training drill.
The South's presidential office Cheong Wa Dae immediately convened a National Security Council meeting, as the country's troops conducted a ballistic missile training in the East Sea in response to the North's latest provocation.
And now we await whether the US will finally escalate militarily, as Trump has threatened on countless occasions, or once again use even harsher, and more powerless, language hoping for a different outcome.
Kim: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UfVUsYonoFc
If the missile was a test BUT crashed into a city in Japan we all know what would happen.
Do we?
What do you think would happen?
whatever happens, you can bet fatboy was short S&P and USD/JPY ... gotta get the $$$ to pay for these launches somewhere.
Shooting down thermonuclear warheads using anti-missile technology is unproven, and even if it did work it would only be "successful" if it was achieved over water with zero winds. Our MIC has let the country down by not being much much further along with this technology, given the huge investment we've made. They have failed us so far.
Wow... Bubble Boy Kim WANTS WOAR, Demands WOAR ...
No, he wants his payoff...
every fall uncle Sam sends money...
but not this time?
L'il Kim wants his payoff!
SHOW ME THE MONEY!
A big ass PPPFFFFFFTTTTT!!! Trump wont do anything. Too much at stake. TRANSITORY, right Janet Yellen? And why does this shit happen after hours when the market is closed or on the weekend? Rigged.
Kim, Xi and Vlad are laughing their cocks off at the inept Yankees.
Haven't won a war against decent opposition since Germany 1945.
Meanwhile the tiny tadged tweeter in chief is busy bumming Janet Yellen and ramping the disgusting bubble in stocks at every opportunity - who the fuck does that?
Fire and fury my fucking arse, sit down Donny and shut the fuck up.
"Honey, lets skip that trip to Japan and vacation in Montana instead."
If Monica Lewinsky just had a No-Dong missile...
All the apparent flip-flops by Trump, are flip-flops to Trump's real policy. Not the policy Trump campaigned on, but Trump's real policy.
I have come to the conclusion that Trump is not at all what he seems. Trump is the enemy who pretends to be your friend. Trump is false opposition.
Remember a few weeks back, when Trump happily agreed to sign the sanctions bill against Russia.
The Orange Jew actually wanted to enact sanctions against Russia. This was the real plan.
However, he wanted to do this while still pretending to represent those that voted for him.
That is why the House voted 419-3 for sanctions.
That is why the Senate voted 98-2 for sanctions.
That is why the press screamed that the sanctions deal is veto-proof.
That is why the media screamed that Trump is trapped and has no other choice but to sign the sanctions bill.
All to give him a plausible excuse to sign the bill, to do what he wanted, but not what his support base wants.
As many Trump supporters now suspect, Trump has actually been their enemy from the beginning.
If the Orange Jew is the real deal then he would have vetoed the sanctions legislation.
But, Trump is not the real deal. So, he signed the sanctions into law.
Trump is no different from Obama, Bush and Clinton.
For one thing, it appears that Obama, Bush, Clinton and Trump are all Jews.
http://www.preearth.net/phpBB3/viewtopic.php?f=20&t=630
http://mileswmathis.com/trump.pdf
Wow- I thought you were a moron just in regard to man-made global warming- clearly, you've expanded your venue, kudos- can't be easy to carry that much stupid around on your shoulders.....
Engdahl says Kim Jong Un is false opposition.
Engdahl also thinks North Korea is an Pentagon Vassal State, but it seems more likely that Kim Jong Un is their man (i.e., Kim Jong Un is false opposition) and that North Korea is truly an enemy state.
https://journal-neo.org/2016/11/01/north-korea-is-an-pentagon-vassal-state/
If Kim Jong Un is really false opposition, then the Trump clan are deliberately trying to drag you into a war.
The first rule for fighting a (real) war is to place your own puppet as the leader of the enemy.
If'n he was shootin for Japan he better AA some engineers stat!
"Umm, your pudgie greatness, we don't have to use the big one that close."
"Right, big one it is."
pods
Please refrain from calling him "pudgie greatness". I have it on good authority he has lost some weight. In fact it can be found somewhere at the bottom of the Pacific ocean. :)
The masses are comfortable with the prospect of war, and will be entertained by a good puppet show.
Better stick with your Global Warming C/P's.
I can see thinking is not your forte'.
I can't believe I'm doing this.
+1
pods
Interesting how N. Korea testing its development of missiles is a "provocation".
But US flying nuclear-capable stealth bombers next to N. Korea's doorstep is a "reaction". US holding massive military drills with S. Korea near N. Korea border is a "drill". US applying sanctions after sanctions that starve and harm millions of N. Koreans is "responsible". US naming N. Korea as part of the "Axis of Evil" that must be destroyed is a "powerful speech".
This is how one gets to war or into a fight: zero respect for others. Their feelings and interests don't count, one bit; ours are the only ones that matter. Sociopathic Bully Syndrome.
Why can't N. Korea have ballistic missiles? There's no international law against it. Lots of other countries have them and nobody is upset by that.
Frankly Us deserves a huge punch in the mouth. Time to stop bullying everyone around the world to make the world safe for the ((New)) World Order.
The fluoride in the water is working way too good! People gots zero for brainz!
THERE IS NO "LI'L KIM" YOU FOOLS!
"He's" just a cartoon! Not even a real person!
Li'l Kim runs nothin!
HE IS A PHOTOSHOPPED CARTOON CHARACTER!
(Oh shit this is so stupid.)
first the childern were happily playing in the sandbox. then for no apparent reason one of them took a toy truck from another(cia) and the offended child retaliated by thowing sand(MIC) and soon the other childern picked sides. meanwhile the mothers(politicains) acted concerned...then soon the neighbors(bankers) peaked out the windows to see how all is going....
If your neighbor shoots a missile in your direction how do you know what it's planned trajectory is?
No body is shooting at NK.
NK is shooting.
Clear provocation.
Duh.
IQ level has really dropped around here. Well, I guess that's why they say:
The progressive stupid, it burns.
Grimaldus
It's testing a weapon system not aimed particularly at anyone. We do it all the time in the name of improving our defensive capabilities. Read their statements, and you will constantly see them assert the right to defend themselves. If we are provoked by that, it's because we are snowflakes who quake at the squeak of a mouse.
Right, if a missile is flying by you don't know if it will drop and kill you, is that it?
So if there is an aircraft carrier sailing by, a ballistic submarine in the area, B-2 bombers flying by your doorstep, satellites over your country, or 50,000 foreign, extremely hostile troops holding "war games" at your border, how do you know they won't kill you? Why are those not "provocations"? And unlike a missile test, sanctions cost actual lives.
Where would you have N. Korea test its missiles? If you've looked at a map, there's not many places they can test a missile without it going over someone's land. If you've also noticed, they make a big show out of launch preparations to give everyone plenty of warning that this is a test.
And in reality, their conventional weapons (artillery) facing Seoul are by far the most powerful weapon they have.
Media makes a big deal out of a missile launch b/c when it comes to "stupid", you're the model.
Am I the only one remarking on the fact that Kim shot an unarmed missile into the ocean?
We are talking letting off fireworks here only his overflew Japan by 700+ km high, hardly a danger or provocation to Japan!
And take a look at the map. He wanted to test his firework's range and could have launched it landwards but no, to make sure he endangered nobody he sent it off into the ocean where it wouldn't harm anyone. How PROVOCATIVE of him!
Every one of his missile tests has been without warhead. As far as I am aware, the only time he exploded a genuine atomic bomb it was in his own country. Take note America, HIS OWN COUNTRY. Unlike yours which wiped out and destroyed the lives for decades of loads of innocents on a beautiful little island.
So the Japanese were afraid it may come tumbling down on their heads? Why don't they ban all aircraft from overflying their country?
And if Japan wishes to complain about the dangers of launching rockets (with no warheads) into the sea, perhaps they might like to reflect on their non-stop radioactive pollution of the Pacific over the past 6.5 years.
Lastly, S. Korea threatens Kim with devastation beyond recovery. One assumes that means they intend using nuclear weaponry. Good luck with that assholes because when you are downwind of the fallout you will at last be in a position to complain you have found xenon gas and a whole lot more contaminating your land.
In the vacuum, that is partially true.
Shut the fuck up
damn, better click your piece of shit links then...
Its good for my gold so I dont give a fuck
The US takes another firm response
By ordering China and Russia to take action
hee haw hee haw
time for another US destroyer to get T-boned by a freighter going 18 mph
Lmao! We'll huff 'n puff looking tough ordering around 2 major nuclear world powers ,meanwhile their stealth anti-ship missile system chalks up another victory.
You silly faggot. The USA MIC makes a fucking bundle of money from the stupid antics displayed by the NK puppet state. Who the fuck do you think will supply Japan and SK with all the "defensive" weapons?
Donny this, Donny that.....you need to get a grip and figure out what exactly is happening here.
You are a dick.
Nobody is laughing; this is huge. If we keep the sanctions in place and don't pay that bastard off, his own people will starve and want his head on a pike.
Or his people will starve and press him to do something in retaliation. If you were being starved by a foreign power because it didn't like the US's provocative actions, would you call for the Donald's, or, since many would in any case, President Hillary's head on a platter, or would you expect them to get tough with the enemy?
A bunch of progressives , leftist and RINO 'S want POTUS head on a pike, or platter, anyway.
Look at what that afro leader Maxine on the leftist coast has to rant about on a regular basis.
That was my point with a hypothetical President Hillary in there.
BTW, if I was Kim, there would already be a 2kt weapon in a small satellite (both were well within his grasp years ago), and on some sunny day with all of his facilities in satellite view so that we could see no tactical or strategic indicators of an impending attack, I'd light that puppy over CONUS, leaving a hundred million or more stewing in un-air conditioned darkness with no iToys or cable TV, and I would have reasonable plausible deniability, because before DC could get into gear, I would reach out to express my sympathies to the American People for the heinous attack by ISIS, because we all know who funds them, and strongly condemn it.
You can bet both sides have already war-gamed this.
"Haven't won a war against decent opposition since Germany 1945"
Not the Yanks, but the Russians. Germany was bleeding out in the east. It continues to be part of the founding myth of the US to have "liberated" the "West" from the Nazis, but, no, it was the major contribution of those damned Russkies, again.
in short, fuck you, usa.
The Russians thumped the best armies Germany had and for good measure clobbered the Japanese imperial army in China. The US deployed Patton. A cock with cowboy guns and a big opinion of himself.
You you kiss your goat's "fucking arse" with that potty-mouth, or do you just stick it in sans foreplay?
Probably the former, eh?
After the Soviet Union did all the hard yards
Blah blah blah. ..what a bunch of pussies tolerating NK....pussies
New moon in 5 days. I'm just sayin'...
All my miners will be in the red by tomorrow as the country focuses on dinner plans with chuck n Nancy, or Hillary's new book blaming comey for being Russian.
The MSM will spend a few secs on the bottom screen ticker tape saying nuclear war with NK is eminent but will talk all morning about feel good buy the dip tax reform. Well it ain't coming so shut the F up. The only thing that is coming is suppressed PMs and lofted ICBMs.
Go America! Play that funky music
"against...any provocation"
duh
Lobbing a missile isn't a provocation.
Now, the Holy Hand Grenade of Antioch, that's a provocation.
H/T Francis, wherever you are.
pods
Really...they want to test a long range missal they have to point it somewhere. Not too many options really. Japan should just chill.
Really really. These are tests. In the Pacific. Got to go over some country.
Dead head missile systems tests are "provocative", but the US decapitation war games are not.