Trump: "No Deal Was Made Last Night On DACA... The Wall Will Be Built"

As we reported late last night, there was ample confusion after the end of Schumer and Pelosi's dinner with Donald Trump at the White House, when the top Democrats issued a statement according to which Trump had agreed to a deal on DACA in exchange to border security, but no wall, to wit: "We had a very productive meeting at the White House with the President. The discussion focused on DACA. We agreed to enshrine the protections of DACA into law quickly, and to work out a package of border security, excluding the wall, that's acceptable to both sides. " No sooner had this statement hit the tape however, before the White House press secretary Sarah Sanders immediately denied that this had happened: "While DACA and border security were both discussed, excluding the wall was certainly not agreed to", while White House legal affairs director Marc Short said the Dems' DACA statement was "misleading," and said no deal on DACA or border wall $$ was reached tonight.
Unable to reconcile this glaring confusion, we said "Or, in other words, deal but no deal at the same time. Hopefully by tomorrow morning someone will know what really happened."
Well, tomorrow has arrived and that someone appears to be president Trump himself, who moments ago tweeted that "No deal was made last night on DACA. Massive border security would have to be agreed to in exchange for consent. Would be subject to vote."
No deal was made last night on DACA. Massive border security would have to be agreed to in exchange for consent. Would be subject to vote.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 14, 2017
He then asked rhetorically, "Does anybody really want to throw out good, educated and accomplished young people who have jobs, some serving in the military? Really!....."
Does anybody really want to throw out good, educated and accomplished young people who have jobs, some serving in the military? Really!.....
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 14, 2017
And just to confirm his position on "the WALL" Trump shot down any speculation that he is conceding on this issue: "The WALL, which is already under construction in the form of new renovation of old and existing fences and walls, will continue to be built."
The WALL, which is already under construction in the form of new renovation of old and existing fences and walls, will continue to be built.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 14, 2017
And as we await the response from the top Democrats, who now appear to have put optics and politics ahead of an issue which they claim to care so deeply about, we wonder if this confusion is not indicative of certain problems facing Trump as he continues to pivot away from Republicans and toward Democrats, and whether the tax reform momentum may not have stalled materially as a result.
No big shock there.
This is where we cram it down their throats....
The Demos are gonna be pissed......the Repubs are gonna be pissed........we don't care.
The Establishment is NOT happy..........good!
I would gladly offer amnesty to 5 Mexicans for every jew deported to Israel.
WHEN WILL THE GODDAMN DEMOCRATS STOP MIND FUCKING US!
When you stop incentivizing them by buying their shit.
El Presidente Mexico is no angel.
President Mauricio Macri and Enrique Peña Nieto of Mexico, signed a joint declaration which highlighted "recent developments" between Mercosur and the Pacific Alliance and assume in common guidelines to strengthen commercial and political relationship that includes the search for common positions in the G20, strengthening the OAS and a new Mexican support "to the legitimate sovereign Argentine rights" over the Malvinas Islands. (El Litorial Com Ar 29 June 2016)
Mr Presidente – Falklands- Never Belonged to Argentina (single page):
https://www.academia.edu/31111843/Falklands_Never_Belonged_to_Argentina
<--- Trump is from European Christian roots
<---- Trump is a Crypto-Jew
What's the difference?
Winning!
Maybe after the 8368th time this happens the fickle cucks who buckle the first sign of fake news will learn lol j/k
Javanka has spoken! Even conservative republicans refuse to talk about the effect the pair has on Trump but it is there and it's very real. Perhaps, all along, Trump was just the first step in a long journey of bringing government back under control. If he slides into the swamp, well, it's to be expected. Next up!
Doesn't matter what happens to Trump. You gave us a beach head.
That's all we needed.
President Trump is asking everyone to forward this email to a minimum of 20 people, and to ask that each of those do likewise.
In three days, most people in the United States will have the message. This is clearly an amazing idea that must be passed around. Stand by for the push back from THE SWAMP
THE TRUMP RULE:
Let's see if congress understands what people pressure is all about.
Salary of retired US Presidents .. . . . . $180,000 FOR LIFE.
Salary of House/Senate members .. . . $174,000 FOR LIFE
This is stupid
Salary of Speaker of the House .. . . . . $223,500 FOR LIFE.
This is really stupid
Salary of Majority / Minority Leaders . . $193,400 FOR LIFE.
Average Salary of a teacher . . .. . . . .. . . . . .. .$40,065
Average Salary of a deployed Soldier . . .. . . .. $38,000
Here's where the cuts should be made!
Congressional Reform Act of 2017
1. No Tenure / No Pension. A Congressman / woman collects a salary while in office and receives no pay when they're out of office.
2. Congress (past, present, & future) participates in Social Security.
All funds in the Congressional retirement fund move to the Social Security system immediately. All future funds flow into the Social Security system, and Congress participates with the American people. It may not be used for any other purpose.
3. Congress can purchase their own retirement plan, just as all Americans do.
4. Congress will no longer vote themselves a pay raise. Congressional pay will rise by the lower of CPI or 3%.
5. Congress loses their current health care system and participates in the same health care system as the American people.
6. Congress must equally abide by all laws they impose on the American people.
7. All contracts with past and present Congressmen/women are void effective 7/1/17. The American people did not make this contract with Congressmen/women.
Congress made all these contracts for themselves. Serving in Congress is an honor, not a career. The Founding Fathers envisioned citizen legislators, so ours should serve their term(s), then go home and go back to work.
TRUMP, in a recent interview with CNBC, offers one of the best quotes about the debt ceiling: "I could end the deficit in five minutes," he told CNBC. "You just pass a law that says that anytime there is a deficit of more than 3% of GDP, all sitting members of Congress are ineligible for re-election".
The 26th Amendment ( granting the right to vote for 18 year-olds ) took only three months and eight days to be ratified! Why? Simple! The people demanded it. That was in 1971 - before computers, e-mail, cell phones, etc.
Of the 27 amendments to the Constitution, seven (7) took one (1) year or less to become the law of the land - all because of public pressure.
Trump is asking each addressee to forward this email to a minimum of twenty people on their address list; in turn ask each of those to do likewise.
In three days, most people in The United States of America will have the message. This is one idea that really should be passed around.
If each person contacts a minimum of twenty people, then it will only take three days for most people in the U.S. to receive the message. It's time!
Please forward if you favor theses changes