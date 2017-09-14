Trump: "No Deal Was Made Last Night On DACA... The Wall Will Be Built"

As we reported late last night, there was ample confusion after the end of Schumer and Pelosi's dinner with Donald Trump at the White House, when the top Democrats issued a statement according to which Trump had agreed to a deal on DACA in exchange to border security, but no wall, to wit: "We had a very productive meeting at the White House with the President. The discussion focused on DACA. We agreed to enshrine the protections of DACA into law quickly, and to work out a package of border security, excluding the wall, that's acceptable to both sides. " No sooner had this statement hit the tape however, before the White House press secretary Sarah Sanders immediately denied that this had happened: "While DACA and border security were both discussed, excluding the wall was certainly not agreed to", while White House legal affairs director Marc Short said the Dems' DACA statement was "misleading," and said no deal on DACA or border wall $$ was reached tonight.

Unable to reconcile this glaring confusion, we said "Or, in other words, deal but no deal at the same time. Hopefully by tomorrow morning someone will know what really happened."

Well, tomorrow has arrived and that someone appears to be president Trump himself, who moments ago tweeted that "No deal was made last night on DACA. Massive border security would have to be agreed to in exchange for consent. Would be subject to vote."

He then asked rhetorically, "Does anybody really want to throw out good, educated and accomplished young people who have jobs, some serving in the military? Really!....."

And just to confirm his position on "the WALL" Trump shot down any speculation that he is conceding on this issue: "The WALL, which is already under construction in the form of new renovation of old and existing fences and walls, will continue to be built."

And as we await the response from the top Democrats, who now appear to have put optics and politics ahead of an issue which they claim to care so deeply about, we wonder if this confusion is not indicative of certain problems facing Trump as he continues to pivot away from Republicans and toward Democrats, and whether the tax reform momentum may not have stalled materially as a result.