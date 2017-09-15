"Apple's New "FaceID" Could Be A Powerful Mass Spying Tool"

Authored by Mac Slavo via SHTFplan.com,
On Tuesday, Apple revealed their newest phone. The new line was anticipated by Apple users and is another cult favorite. But many are rightly skeptical of the “FaceID” feature.
FaceID, is a tool that would use facial recognition to identify individuals and unlock their phones for use. Unsurprisingly, this has generated some major anxiety about mass spying and privacy concerns. Retailers already have a desire for facial recognition technology. They want to monitor consumers, and without legally binding terms and Apple could use FaceID to track consumer patterns at its stores or develop and sell data to others.
That seems minor on the surface, but the ramifications could be enormous.
It’s also highly possible that police would be able to more easily unlock phones without consent by simply holding an individual’s phone up to his or her face, violating the rights of the person to privacy.
But FaceID should create fear about another form of government surveillance too. And this one is a rights violation of every person on earth: mass scans to identify individuals based on face profiles. Law enforcement is rapidly increasing their use of facial recognition; one in two American adults are already enrolled in a law enforcement facial recognition network, and at least one in four police departments has the capability to run face recognition searches. This could make Apple the target for a new mass surveillance order.
While Facebook has a powerful facial recognition system, it doesn’t maintain the operating systems that control the cameras on phones, tablets, and laptops that stare at us every day.
Apple’s new system completely changes that. For the first time, a company will have a facial recognition system with millions of profiles, and the hardware to scan and identify faces throughout the world.
According to Wired, this is a system already ripe for government abuse. The government could issue an order to Apple with a set of targets and instructions to scan iPhones, iPads, and Macs to search for specific targets based on FaceID, and then Apple would provide the government with those targets’ location based on the GPS data of devices’ that receive a match. Apple has a good record of fighting for user privacy, but there’s only so much the company could do if its objections to an order are turned down by the courts. And the government is already looking into how this could benefit them, but are hiding behind the guise of “privacy.” On Wednesday Sen. Al Franken (D-Minnesota) released a letter to Apple CEO Tim Cook, asking how the company will handle the technology’s security and privacy implications.
But this type of sleazy “Big Brother” activity by the government is not new.
Over the last decade the government has increasingly embraced this type of mass scan method. Edward Snowden’s disclosures revealed the existence of Upstream, a program under FISA Section 702 (set to expire in just a few months). With Upstream, the NSA scans all internet communications going into and out of the United States for surveillance targets’ emails, as well as IP addresses and what the agency has called cybersignatures. And last year Reuters revealed that Yahoo, in compliance with a government order, built custom software to scan hundreds of millions of email accounts for content that contained a digital signature used by surveillance targets. –Wired
Mass facial recognition scans are unconstitutional and a gross violation of human privacy rights. But that has yet to stop the overreaching government from its pursuit of an even more effective method of their goal of dystopian mass surveillance.
Link the new Iphone to your facebook and google places gps.....game over. Has been for years. They got us all hooked. If you own a smartphone...then do not even comment....you are being tracked no matter what the hell you say. And if you say that you don't own a phone...or have a non GSM phone...either your a liar or live in a mud hut. It is the way it is. I love my Samsung Note. Makes me a shit ton of $$$$$.
This. It's over. Can't put the genie back in the bottle
An NK EMP can. Phones would be usless for years.
iPhones have proven to be overly resillient to EMP than most other smartphones...
Theres vids on youtube, go check it out...
"Apple's New "FaceID" Could Be A Powerful Mass Spying Tool"
Geez, ya think???
Yep, Apple, MicroSnot, and the Deep State...
The "love affair" has been going on MUCH longer than you could ever think!
Apple, MicroSnot, FaceFuck, Googlag, etc are NOT your friends!!!
"A Powerful Mass Spying Tool"
What, another one?
Who economically benefits from all this spying? It stops no crime, mayabe, maybe it tracks a perp.
The cattle owners need to track their cattle better and ensure the max prod output from them, isn't so?! So,anyone negates anymore that indeed the confirmation is here that humanity is nothing else but a perpetual system of aristocrats and their slaves or serfs?!
I really don't have a smart phone. I have a Samsung flip phone that was my wife's phone. I only turn it on to call her. It's about 6 years old.
Do you have a computer?
Windows 10 records everything you type, say, or do, and records you on video. Sends it all back to Microsoft.
Is anybody going to do anything about all this spying? Or just roll over and die?
https://blog.neweggbusiness.com/windows/should-you-disable-windows-10-te...
I build my own computers, all have win 7 pro OS. I stopped using computers when I stopped Folding@Home. That was over 4 years ago.
All I use now is a I-Pad, wi-fi only.
Could - > Will
There, fixed it for you.
People are fucking clueless.
What's next? Blood samples?
Pass.
Great article, I was thinking the same thing too. Smart devices are so vulnerables to hacks nowadays.
The US is sleep-walking into a 1930/40's style Germany.
damn straight we are. we just killed 1.5 million Iraqi's based on lies and didn't bat an eye lash. still watching the same BS and listening to the same BS...don't care! sherlocks on... or LL cool j with a badge and a gun I can't resist.. sexy young hookers with badges.. Im done
i.e., Hitler was a fag (or will seem so, once we tally the final figures).
Do you mean a nationalistic, conservative reaction to the sexual excesses, moral depravity and destruction of the currency in Weimar Germany- yeah- that totally does not sound familiar here in the USA/sarc
Tyrannical Lawlessness
the borg is coming you stupid fools . what then?
Seems like the whole world has been sleeping under a rock while the MIC created FB-Google-Apple; ever wonder why the fuck don't they pay taxes huh?
because they are global companies not American companies. They can do what they want and the American government defends them because these companies have lots of power.
Time to start creating 4-5 fake identities and avatars.
Cheekbone and jaw adjusting makeup should help, but when they have the retinal scanners on the iPhone XII, Terminator not far behind.
I'm jumpin right into the minority report after this read. The eye Doctor with a cold is priceless in his scene with Tom Cruise
...or choose NOT to buy an Apple product and stick with the lessor of two evils and get an Android? Who the fuck drops 1K on a fucking phone??? Thats almost an Au coin and SEVERAL Ag coins!!! Or a VERY nice sports rifle and several mags.
People always thought the reason "savages" didn't want their picture taken was "evil spirits."
The "savages" were smart enough to know that their enemy would know what THEY looked like,
but THEY wouldn't have any idea what their enemy looked like.
Their enemy could be walking right beside them and THEY would have no clue.
Some things never change.
Facial recognition technology is already in use at airports.
There is a reason why real spies tend to look bland and not like James Bond or some Bond girl.
The plainer the looks, the more able the spy. Gray man.
Who also needs facial recognition when every body part is now tattooed for instant identification?
Or everybody is on FB.
Every photo that is tagged is a data point for the AI at Facebook to learn the shape of your face, emotions and daily routine.
Yeah i had a dozen giant redwoods tattooed on my knob-head (bell-end) but i'm not boasting.
Privacy is not important to today's consumer. For the great majority that is. The idiots just don't care.
duh
teh smart phone is big brother
move to the woods.. join north korea? im not sure. Whatever you do.., don't try to tell the normies whats going on or your sure to suffer dearly
The smart phone is the mark of the beast if you,re getting technical
If it worked?
lol "could be"
The same that follows the Kardashian are the same that buys iPhone aka sheeple
People on Indian Reservations?
I'm sure China like Uncle Sham had zero issues with this feature! Apple competing with Facebutt & Google for .Gubby Contracts.
Sigh, Apple Records, Apple Bank, Apple Computer, never a lawsuit. Gee I wonder what taking a bite out of the apple stands for?
Ya think?
CIA: Dear sheeple! We've got millions of your fingerprints, now give us your faces.
Ain't got mine
Just opt out of using fingerprint and face I'd as they are OPTIONS
Better than facial recognition software...the CIA can now track you by the smell of your poop using fecal recognition software.
Could? lol
But the good thing is that most of the iPhone owners will be those ANTIFA types... So party hardy
Welp that won't be the phone I ever use! I keep my spy cams covered with painter's tape. Cheap and it works.
I always keep the battery out of my phone and I carry the phone in a container of holy water from the Vatican and wrapped in titanium foil. I use the same metal foil to line my hat and shoes.
Errr-ummm, where can I buy titanium foil?
Let's keep this on the "down low".
Sincerely.
YC
I recently had an epiphany and noticed the Iconic Apple Logo, the Apple with a bite taken out of it. I am certainly not the first to notice this but wanted to share what I suddenly had seen, an evil and Satanic sign or mark of Original Sin.
Original sin, also called ancestral sin, is the Christian doctrine of humanity's state of sin resulting from the fall of man, stemming from Adam and Eve's rebellion in Eden, namely thesin of disobedience in consuming from the tree of knowledge of good and evil. THE BITE OUT OF THE APPLE.
I then looked at my computer which has a wire which resembles the number 6, and a monitor with a wire that resembles a 6, and a keyboard with a wire that resembles a 6, 666......
Yes, I am crazy, my IQ measured 140 when I was younger for whatever that means. I am a difficult person because I do not conform easily, things have to make sense or they don't, it is one or the other, nothing in between.
I am certainly not perfect, trapped in a world where if you do not conform you do not perform.
When I went to University, I was rebellous and rejected much of the programming they were trying to put into my brain.
I was certainly capable of getting a 4 year degree but ended up with a 2 year Applied Science degree in Mechanical Engineering.
I have gone further than most and surprised a lot of people but it has not been easy because I did not CONFORM and get the magic ticket to enter the game. But some of the most successful people in the world have done the same, not that I really admire Bill Gates or Mark Zukerberg, or many others who appear to have done things that may not have been very nice to get where they are. That is not me.
I work for a multi-billion dollar corporation which is full of idiot conformists. The company created the industry 115 years ago and peaked a long time ago. It is now in steady and steep decline, top heavy, with bloated and brainwashed people. The attempt at brainwashing is a constant with them. I think they actually believe all their own BS even while customers are leaving in droves and complaints are through the roof. They keep pushing the sales people to SELL and it is harder every day when the service sucks big time and with social media it is everywhere.
I have a problem with perpetuating the lie. I ended up here by necessity but will get out and go higher than before.
I wish everyone health and happines. Best wishes and God Bless.
Someone I know noticed that back in the 80's. It may be true, Apple may be the anti-Christ. Who else will know as much about you as them? I wouldn't give them any more personal information than necessary. Once cameras are everywhere, on the streets, in the stores, flying around in drones, then they will know where you are, if they need you. Maybe you can't pay a bill, maybe they find out you are infected, or maybe they just decide they don't like your race? Not to mention they know everything you ever wrote, bought, voted on, and think.