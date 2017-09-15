A Glimmer Of Hope? Russia, US Officials Revive Dialogue On Arms Control

Authored by Andrei Akulov via The Strategic Culture Foundation,
The New Start Treaty was in focus of the talks held in Helsinki between Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov and US Undersecretary of State Thomas Shannon on September 11-12. The parties agreed that the treaty should be implemented without exception. It was revealed that expert consultations on the future of the agreement had begun. A meeting of the US-Russian bilateral commission on implementing the New START would take place in the near future so that the two sides could continue their discussion of the technical aspects of implementation.
In force since 2011, New START foresees the reduction of both countries' nuclear arsenals to 1,550 warheads and 700 operationally deployed launch systems by 2018. The treaty also obliges Moscow and Washington to exchange information about their nuclear weapon stockpiles. It is one of the few nuclear agreements still being honored amid the current strained relations between Washington and Moscow. The treaty is set to expire in 2021 and stipulates that the parties may agree to extend it for a period of no more than five years.
With no negotiations in sight on a new strategic arms reduction agreement, it would be prudent to extend the treaty till 2026. True, it would be even more beneficial to have a new treaty, if possible, but there are obstacles on the way. At this level of reductions, other nuclear powers should join. This prospect is hardly feasible at present, and yet step-by-step progress toward constructive consultations on nuclear arms reductions and transparency measures is possible. The US program of creating a global missile defense is also a hindrance. There is also a problem of mistrust against the background of the relationship at its lowest ebb.
An agreement to extend the landmark treaty is the way to stabilize the ties and prevent a competition. It would revive the hopes for saving the arms control regime, which is being eroded, to put the world back to the brink of nuclear war where it had been before the Partial Nuclear Test Ban Treaty was signed in 1963. The mutual limits and the robust verification and compliance regime, including satellites, on-site inspections, required notifications, and data exchanges enhance stability and reduce incentives for engaging in an arms race. With no verification procedures in place, the leaderships of both countries would lose a critical source of intelligence, hampering policymakers’ ability to make informed decisions. By extending New START, the parties could add stability at the time of increasing tensions.
In February, President Trump decried the New START Treaty. He said it was one-sided and «Just another bad deal that the country made, whether it's START, whether it's the Iran deal ... We're going to start making good deals», he said in an interview with Reuters. He also responded negatively to Russian President Putin’s suggestion to extend that treaty in a January phone call.
The military leaders appear to have a different view. Gen. John Hyten, the head of US Strategic Command, told Congress in March that he is a “big supporter” of the treaty. According to him, “bilateral, verifiable arms control agreements are essential to our ability to provide an effective deterrent.” Secretaries of Defense and State, support New START. The Federation of American Scientists supports the treaty. European allies also back the idea of keeping New START in force. According to Federica Mogherini, European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, “The right path is the one marked by the New START Treaty and its implementation. This is the kind of cooperation between Russia and the United States that we Europeans like to see.”
The United States is currently pursuing a near-complete overhaul of all elements of its strategic nuclear potential. Over the next 30 years, it plans to have a new ICBM, a new strategic submarine, a new bomber, and a new nuclear cruise missile. However, none of the plans are inhibited by New START. Russia is going through modernization of its nuclear triad. It’s absolutely important to keep the limitations and verification procedures in place to ensure adequate planning.
Extending New START could help create a positive atmosphere for improving the US-Russia relationship.
It would help head off unconstrained nuclear arms race and global security. Failing to pursue an extension would be a major missed opportunity.
Nobody expects spectacular breakthroughs, but it’s good news the issue of strategic stability was at last addressed during a high level Russia-US meeting. It was abnormal that the nuclear arms reductions were not part of the bilateral agenda for such a long period of time. It’s hard to overestimate the importance of the fact that the dialogue is revived at the time when the entire arms control and non-proliferation regime is unraveling. Looks like at last a glimmer of light appeared at the end of the tunnel.
How can anyone - no mater which side of the political aisle they're on - object to positive relations between the world's two leading nuclear powers? There is only ONE entity which would naturally shrink from these developments... that is the (((hidden hands)))... the world's financial elites who fear more than anything PEACE. Peace does not bode well for the usurers... especially where there are trillions of shekels to be reaped in farming the gullible goyim in their faux conflicts and fears.
Agreed, likely there would be NO stupid war, with Trump and Russia negotiating carefully in good faith.
At some point (soon I hope), Russia and the US are natural allies.
but John McCain and Nikki Haley need to attend to the talks to ensure a constructive, positive, atmosphere
Arms control? But how will the good people in the military industrial complex make a buck?
So they take the resources that they used to spend on now defunct nuclear weapons and send that off to the creation of conventional weapons...
Time to destroy obsolete weapons so the MIC can build some new ones. Ka-ching!
The elites, zionist bankers do not want peace, no money to be made, plus there are too many eaters, need to clense house of all those who oppose the communist hell new world tryanny. Its coming, the Bible foretells the the Image of the Wild Beast, the UN, will take full control, and whenever they are saying Peace and Security, sudden desstruction to Satan's evil system..
https://www.jw.org/en/publications/magazines/g201511/when-will-world-end...
Thanx ...good points... WAR is good business model... works every time... no risk...nothing but a big cash cow.. and them finance both sides ...what could go wrong... just dont ask questions of your leaders... you know the ones you cant criticize...
Meanwhile the government of Iceland has fallen over a pedophilia 'issue'.....
http://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-41280080
Because in Iceland, apparently people give a shit.
And the apology actually made it somewhat better.
Don't bother, unless the nukes from the UK, France and Israel are included.
The whole concept of "arms control" is just propaganda for the idiot masses. It doesn't even make sense logically.
You either have MAD or you don't.
The principle opponents of peacefull relations with Russia are the NYT, MSNBC, and CNN who continue to parlay their fantasy of Russian intrusion on the election because they -- like Herself -- simply cannot admit to any possibility that HRC (Her Royal Cuntiness) actually lost the election rather than having it "stolen".
The U.S. in Poland, Ukraine, and on the rest of Russia's borders is ludicrous.
The real threat is China, whom the U.S. has sold out to.
The Asia-Pacific region is the boiling kettle.
North Korea is just a proxy for China.
By threat eb, do you mean economic? The US didn't really sell out, it was the Elite, the Mutt Romney's of this world.
IMO China could come out of a North Korean-US short nuclear exchange well, with Japan & South Korea toast, US bases skipping out of Dodge and the Region fully dependent on China for most of their needs - survival.
Japan's already poisoned their rivers and a few strategic nukes on land could see them starve to death.
Kim won't be Gaddafied!
Well no, I mean economic, military, and world power.
It wasn't just the Mitt Romney's, but the Bill Clinton's and the Bush's and the banks/corporations/insurers of the U.S.
Is Apple building the iPhone in South Korea or Taiwan? No. Are the flat-screen T.V.'s and computers coming from South Korea or Taiwan? No.
Where is China spending all this wealth with their slave labor of the Chinese populace? On their military of course, the P.LA. runs China, not the Citizens.
You could say it is similar for the U.S., because the Military Industrial Complex (M.I.C.) seems to control our nation, in collusion with the banks/corporations/insurers.
The U.S. Kleptoligarchy sold out the U.S. Citizenry, much as Mao's Communist Party sold out the Socialist dream in favor of slave labor at Foxconn and importing massive pollution.
This won't be resolved cleanly. Where are we? I don't know there are parallels as the U.K. did not have nuclear power in 1914 or 1939, the U.S. had not relinquished it's people to the East, and Asia was a backwater of conflicted tribes. Not to mention the insanity of the Middle East. Interesting times.
However, certainly not Russia, which has much more in common culturally with the core of the United States than even Europe these days.
Have you been tippling on absinthe this Shabbos, WTFUD?
Two relatively low-level officials who can decide nought, meeting up, is setting the bar low for a glimmer of hope. I suppose that we should thank God for small mercies all the same.
Time for Putin to call a No-Fly-Zone in Syria, especially after the Pentagon's backdoor arms running to the 'moderate rebels' in the country.
He's either Saint Vlad or in on this Charade.
He's known it for years - that's why the Russians are there to begin with. The Syrian government wouldn't have been able to defeat a US/NATO-backed, supplied and funded ISIS/AlNusra/AlQaada military assault by themselves. If Assad's regime fell to the U.S. led terrorist groups, it would have allowed the US to ship cheap black-market oil to Europe through Turkey, severely undercutting the current Russian oil and gas supply chain to Europe. Why did Russia's airforce target the ISIS tanker-truck pipline to Turkey? It wasn't per se to defeat ISIS by cutting their funding. It was to stop Washington from bankrupting Russian oil and gas. Why did Turkey shoot down a Russian SU-25 after the success of Russian bombing of oil convoys? Erdogan's brother was taking in a percentage as a fee. Why was the US military so hessitant to bomb those convoys, and only after being called out on it did they pretend to act - the excuse was they didn't want to target the innocent civilian truck drivers who were simply getting paid by ISIS to deliver oil to Turkey. Consider the high level of civilian deaths in Raqqa by US and NATO intervention - I doubt the human rights of truck drivers comes to mind. The US dropped leaflets telling truckers to leave their trucks and run away. Then the Americans blew up four or five (empty??) trucks with precision munitions to show they're fighting ISIS. Putin has known for some time his guys come under fire from US mlilitary contractors and US made weapons. After all, it was a US-made F-16 that shot down the SU-25, and no doubt a US made and/or supplied 50 cal that killed one of the parachuting pilots (the other was rescued by the Russian forces).
Putin plays the game like a chess master.
If one takes Putin at his word, that he will escalate to deescalate, there is no way that
Russia will ever consider any reduction in their nuclear arsenal.
It's obvious that the US/NATO want to engage Russia on a battlefield (if such an anachronism
still exists) where only conventional weapons are permitted. The fight between the nations
of 700,000,000 of NATO/US versus 150,000,000 Russians. As if Mr. Putin were born yesterday.
However, this is 21st Century America's notion of Trial By Combat. Winner take all.
No nukes allowed, conventional cluster bombs, depleted uranium, and good, old Willie Pete,
are okay, but nukes sind verboten.
America is scared to death of nuclear war because there is no way it can not lose: whether
if only a couple of their global military bases, several naval vessels and/or fighters jets and
a few million citizens. Or on the more probable other hand, a half dozen of their rich,
important cities.
The American PTB have no interest in living and rebuilding the radioactive remains
of their once paradisiacal planet. Life after a nuclear exchange is far too short for
them to enjoy their billions.
Putin, by threatening a preemptive nuclear first strike, rakes in the pot and, according to the
rules of poker, buries his hand in the discards the players who folded.
Now some will say Putin is an evil tyrant for threatening nuclear devastation to our
planet of 8,000,000,000. But he will riposte, and there are many who will agree
with him:
IT WAS THE ONLY WAY TO SHUT UP THE ASSHOLES IN WASHINGTON AND BRUSSELS.
Of course, Putin would never use the word "ASSHOLE". That emphasis is mine.
I have not heard of Mr. Putin threatening anyone! While I cannot possibly scan every newz site, I use, in the main; ZH, IBC (for humor),RT, occasionally Sputnik and Drudge.I am in a (?) disadvantage in that I do not view TeeVee.<s> Please provide details of these perceived threats.
Personally, I feel that a Russian / US alaince would be in the best interest of all parties, I know that the PTB could and would not allow such a flower to blossom. Someone must pay retail, plus interest FFS!
The US is a dishonest dog controlled by a (((dishonest dog handler))). Putin knows this but engages politely because thats a national leaders proper job. Countries cannot be friends, they can be allies because they share common interests. The US (((psychotic))) unipolar world and the Russian mutipolar world views do not constitute common interests.
I did not need to read the article because I saw it was written by someone from the bogus "Strategic Culture Foundation"...
Whatever is in the article is pure propaganda.
i am 100% sure the US will fuck it up.
Don't be foolish Russia, the US will always try to convince you into believing they want de-escalation and reduction of nukes in the world.
The US idea of nuke "reduction" simply means transferring nukes to other countries without your approval.
Obomber: "Listen bro', if you disarm, then we drop all sanctions and you're set to go."
Muammar: "What a relief bro', at last I have a kindred spirit in the White House."
A few years later Hitlery cackles, "We came. We saw. He died."
As Vladimir Putin said about N Korea a couple of weeks ago, Kim Jong-un is well aware of this, so too the rest of the World.
Putin aint fucking trusting a flip flopper
Somewhere someone will alter the agreement for "optics" which really means "profit" and the next thing you know "all your uranium are belong to us". What the fuck else is new?
And then, we bomb Israel!
apparently, russians syrians and turks just clashed with SDF and kurds. could be misinfo.
Complete waste of time, it's just a excise in fishing for information on each others arsenals.
I wouldn't discuss such things with other countries, defence is a internal affair.
We have nukes is all any other country needs to know. (Israel doesn't even acknowledge that much!)
All other information should be classified, including numbers.
It makes no odds if it's 50, 500 or 5000 nuclear warheads... 1 is too many, and 1 is all it takes.
Just the US begging Russia to back off cause the US is broke and can't afford to keep up especially since Russia uses asymmetric strategies against the US pork barreling MIC strategies. Not to mention China is in it too and works with Russia on their mutual interests of not getting fucked over by the US promoting their advanced and superior values.
BS. The US will never seriously negotiate any treaty that seriously limits it's 'perceived power'. The PNAC papers assures of of that. Emperor Trump has already decided to throw more fiat at the military. It's all America's got left. Americans have already cheated, defrauded or stole everything else.
you can't have inferior superpowers because then the liittle dictator countries will out-weaponise them. That leads to war and there goes your peace.