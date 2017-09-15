Republican Congressman Proposes Pardon Deal For Julian Assange

Late on Friday, the Wall Street Journal reported that Julian Assange might be able to provide proof that there's no truth to the Russia collusion narrative - even as Facebook's claim it may have sold $100,000 worth of ads to Russians supposedly seeking to bolster Trump's campaign has revived the narrative in the eyes of Trump's political opponents.
According to WSJ, US congressman Dana Rohrabacher approached Trump's Chief of Staff John Kelly this week and offered him a deal: in exchange for a presidential pardon, Wikileaks founder Julian Assange would share evidence that could refute the narrative of Russian hacking into the DNC servers which released a trove of emails revealing that the DNC favored Clinton over rival Bernie Sanders during the 2016 primary. The leaked emails were widely blamed by liberals (and, of course, Hillary Clinton herself) for helping Trump win the 2016 election.
If, on the other hand Assange provided no definitive evidence, there would be no deal.
“The possible “deal”—a term used by Mr. Rohrabacher during the Wednesday phone call—would involve a pardon of Mr. Assange or “something like that,” Mr. Rohrabacher said. In exchange, Mr. Assange would probably present a computer drive or other data-storage device that Mr. Rohrabacher said would exonerate Russia in the long-running controversy about who was the source of hacked and stolen material aimed at embarrassing the Democratic Party during the 2016 election.”
‘He would get nothing, obviously, if what he gave us was not proof,’ Mr. Rohrabacher said.
During the call, Rohrabacher pushed for a meeting between Assange and a Trump representative, preferably someone with direct communication with the president. While WSJ didn’t speculate about who Assange’s source might be, the Australian-born hacker has repeatedly hinted that he received the emails from deceased Democratic staffer Seth Rich. Rich was shot and killed last year during a robbery, according to the DC police, however, the circumstances of his death have fostered suspicions that he may have been murdered as revenge for the leaks.
Rohrabacher travelled to London unofficially early last month for a meeting with Assange. At the meeting, Rohrabacher said Assange offered him "firsthand" information purportedly proving that the Trump campaign did not collude with Russia. Rohrabacher is the chairman of the subcommittee on Europe, Eurasia and Emerging Threats, which has jurisdiction over Russia-related issues within the House Foreign Affairs Committee.
Rohrabacher confirmed that he spoke to Trump’s chief of staff earlier this week, but declined to elaborate on the subject of their discussion. “I can’t confirm or deny anything about a private conversation at that level” the WSJ adds.
A Trump administration official confirmed to WSJ that Rohrabacher had spoken to Kelly about Assange, and that Kelly told him his proposal “was best directed to the intelligence community.” Trump was never made aware of the phone call, according to WSJ. For the record, that’s the same intelligence community that relied on an error-laden dossier compiled by a former British intelligence officer to kick-start its investigation into whether members of the Trump campaign actively conspired with Russian agents to swing the vote to Trump.
Rohrabacher was understandably skeptical about involving the intelligence community, as Kelly had suggested.
“I would be happy to go with somebody you trust whether it is somebody at the FBI; somebody on your staff,” Mr. Rohrabacher said. The California congressman said he would be pleased to talk to CIA Director Mike Pompeo, but that the agency “has its limitations” and wanted “to cover their butt by having gone along with this big lie.” The CIA was one of the intelligence agencies that helped determine in January that emails from prominent Democrats were stolen by Russian intelligence and given to WikiLeaks.
Mr. Pompeo has said that WikiLeaks is akin to a foreign hostile intelligence service and is an adversary of the U.S. “WikiLeaks walks like a hostile intelligence service and talks like a hostile intelligence service,” Mr. Pompeo said in an April speech where he criticized the organization for stealing secrets from democratic governments all while receiving the backing of authoritarian states.”
AS WSJ further adds, US authorities have launched an investigation into the disclosure of classified material to WikiLeaks. The investigation was reportedly opened after the publication of hundreds of thousands of classified US government documents in 2010. However, neither Assange nor his organization have never been publicly accused of wrongdoing. Assange has defended the group’s actions, saying they were important acts of journalism and that the American public had a right to know that the DNC essentially conspired to tilt the primary in Clinton’s favor.
Rohrabacher added that the WikiLeaks founder never formally asked him to seek a pardon on his behalf.
“Mr. Assange explained that the ongoing attempts to bring a prosecution against WikiLeaks and its staff for its work documenting the Iraq and Afghanistan wars are unconstitutional, widely condemned, should immediately cease and that the continuation is an abuse of process for improper purposes,” WikiLeaks said in a statement about the August meeting between Mr. Assange and Mr. Rohrabacher.
After the visit to London, Mr. Rohrabacher said in a statement that Mr. Assange “emphatically stated that the Russians were not involved in the hacking or disclosure of those emails.”
Trump has already made one controversial commutation - pardoning former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio - since taking office. Like Arpaio, Assange, who isn't a US citizen and was not eligible to vote during the election, was vocal in his support of the Trump campaign. And Trump, for his part, has praised Wikileaks for its journalistic efforts.
But as Special Counsel Robert Mueller continues to dig into the financial records of Trump's inner circle, the administration would definitely benefit from Assange's disclosure - particularly if it proves reliable enough to forestall, or even end, the multiple inquiries which have so far turned up little in the way of legitimate evidence that Trump associates conspired with Russian. Instead, the inquiry is largely being used as a vessel to funnel damaging leaks about the administration to the press.
In short, Assange who as recently as a few months ago was worried the CIA would do everything in its power to do away with him for good, may have found some last minute leverage.
And now we await a response from Trump, who we imagine would be keen to hear what Assange has to say - despite his chief of staff's efforts to prevent the meeting.
Pardon him unconditionally already.
Fucking do the right thing for once.
Corruption is the enemy and truth is our ally.
PARDON HIM ALREADY
juST PARDON HIM?
give him a fucking medal of honor!
Offer Assange some American talk show host boobies.
Talk show host!? Why?? He's already got Pam Anderson.
"...the Australian-born hacker..." Is he a bonafied "hacker"? I thought he ran an organization that allowed hackers and leakers to publish their material.
The man calls himself a journalist, and understands tech better than most. I am reading his account of an interview with Eric Schmidt of Google and a couple of his henchmen in 2011, at the request of Schmidt.
A very interesting read, both from the perspective of where Schmidt fits in the bigger picture, and the tech involved in Wikileaks. Good stuff.
No way Assange is going to get a Presidential pardon. It just isn't going to happen.
pardon him then whack him. it is so obvious i am surprised it hasn't happened already.
The CIA will have him dead within days of his release from the Ecuadorian embassy. His prison has also been his salvation. He's fucked either way.
but but, where will they put the entry point of the pardon on his head, in the top front or rear of the skull ?
Yes, he is a real hacker.
If I remember correctly from his interview, in his youth he hacked the CIA.
Pardon him for what? He hasn't done anything other than expose the insanity of the US gubbermint...
True. In that case, Trump can order the DOJ and CIA to "cease and dessist".
And of course the DOJ and CIA will do exactly what he says. They consider him "the enemy" more than they do Wikileaks
The question is this: what legal authority has the USG to charge and prosecute a foreign citizen with no connection to the US for acts he committed entirely outside the US?
I imagine Kim Dotcom would like and answer to your question as well!
Legal shmegal. What authority did they have to land special forces on Kim Dotcoms' front lawn in New Zealand???!! for fucks sake.
Sorry, I see this has already been pointed out. Vote me with that guy.
What right did Bush Sr. have to invade Nicaragua and grab Noriega?
Or some Russian pilot that was supposedly dealing arms (outside the US).
The biggest and strongest does what he wants.
I agree with you, but I don't see it happening. They have too much to lose and want him dead.
pardon for what?
he committed no crimes.
as much as we'd like to charge him for something,
anything really, he broke no laws.
he is not a us citizen, he does not reside in the us.
the us has no jurisdiction.
he did not access or hack or steal any secrets.
he simply published information provided to him,
just like any news organization (back in the day)
would do.
so again....pardon for what?
No pardon. He has done nothing illegal in the USSA.
And if the dam breaks open many years too soon
And if there is no room upon the hill
And if your head explodes with dark forbodings too
I'll see you on the dark side of the moon
When you murdered John Kennedy it was a tradgedy
When you murdered King, it was a disaster
When you murdered Bobby Kennedy it was gut wrenching
But when you used an MK ultra robot to murder John Lennon, you went too far.
Then, when you committed 911 and murdered thousands of innocents to perpetuate an enemy of your OWN devise, You've gotta go down!!!
Kelly referred him to the FBI . . what a PRICK. Sum's up the lack of leadership in this Administration.
Kelly sucks but blame TRUMP, he's supposedly potus, not Kelly.
Kelly and Sessions, statist fuck buddies.
I can't argue with that at all, but if Trump has time to tweet about ESPN and "fake news" he has time to know about this. Rohrabacher has been talking about this for a month. And if he ignores this, rejects it, or agrees with Kelly...then Trump sucks.
With Pence lurking in the background, biding his time.
Singing "May the (Deep State) circle be unbroken..."
Banzai, Could we come up with a short list of Non-statist Americans to propose to our POTUS to replace these "statist pricks" by, say this Monday. I'm serious (no sarc :/)
Giving this information to Kelly...wrong move. He'd like to see Trump taken out as much as any other deep stater.
Collusion with the baddies, you mean.
Boobs.
80085
That's right... Now lemme hear eerrrryyybody!!!
No, this is not best directed at the "intelligence community", Kelly, you fraud.
3/2 bottom of the 9th and you're up Trump. If you ignore this Mr. maverick outsider, I hope you DO get impeached, and I hope Mueller throws Jeff Sessions in prison. This has been going on for a month now, you fucking frauds
Awesome!
Heres the most ironic story of the day:
Jewish Family Mistaken For Muslims And Attacked In Queens Subway
Read more: http://forward.com/fast-forward/382730/jewish-family-mistaken-for-muslims-and-attacked-in-queens-subway/
another one worth mentioning, wheres Weiners laptop?
Huma Abedin Pleads For Leniency In Weiner Sexting Case
Read more: http://forward.com/fast-forward/382760/huma-abedin-pleads-for-leniency-in-weiner-sexting-case/
Sounds like Kelly doesn't want the bogus Russian collusion narrative to come to an end.
hoping your wrong
OT, but way more interesting.
Ripped straight from the Fed's Banking Services page. The release is titled:Treasury confirms participation in Same Day ACH beginning September 15, 2017, in a phased implementation
https://www.frbservices.org/files/communications/pdf/fedach/091217-treasury-samedayach.pdf
Are they expecting same day disasters, and need quicker money movements to fill sudden sinkholes?
How are you reading into this?
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Automated_Clearing_House
The only things we're reading is what the Fed is publishing. Again, the entire verbage of the rules amendment can be found here Research it for yourself.
Fedspeak for bail-ins ?
Yes, our present assesment is that this is in preperation of bail-ins.
Prior to this, it typically took 2 to 3 days to process an ACH payment. This was critical in that an ACH payment would register in your accounts transaction history immediately, but the payment itself wouldn't actually clear until 2 to 3 days later. If you're someone who monitors your accounts transactions on a daily basis utilizing on-line banking services, you would see this delay and, if you didn't authorize the payment, could use the delay period to take action to interupt or stop the payment.
These are some seriously sneeky bastards at work here. We also take note of the date that this phase of the process was announced and confirmed by Treasury: 9/11/17.
The final phase of this action goes into effect on 3/16/18 and provides for the final requirement of the process, which is, all transactions must be cleared sameday nlt 5pm
Full disclosure of the amendment to the rules of the Feds participation in the ACH system can be found here
I think your assesment is correct. The fed has no options but to raise to save face. They know what this does to qudrillions in counterparty risk. The fundamental earnings arent there with a purely fiat currency. Interestingly china trades oil in yuan or gold and so does venezuela. Timing? Lets see.
They can keep all 2$ i keep in my account. Ill call it the price to watch the show.
Physical for the win.
RIPS
So, using .gov's own words and actions as the playbook, it would appear that the takedown is scheduled to take place sometime after March 2018.
That seems about right and fits with some of the other moves we see developing; like, bring it down with enough lead time prior to the 2018 mid-terms to allow the opposition party to blame Trump and his followers for the crash.
Biggest question of the day:
Why the hell are illegals being allowed in our military?
Who the fuck thought this was a good idea? Oh yeah, District of Communists aka D.C.
Oh come on, you know the answer to that. They will kill your ass in a heartbeat if ordered to, best soldier ever. Will never question the order to kill an American.
It's THE career move for illegals:
- Sneak into the US, join the military
- Get US Citizenship in TWO years. The Lookback Window for ex-Mil is 2 years of good and lawful behavior. It's 3 years for those married to a US Citizen, and 5 years for everyone else.
But you suckers from flyover states are still welcome to join the DOD and the ZWO. Lest you get funny ideas and decide to fight the ZWO.
With all due repect, My Italian Grandfather naturalized his US citizenship by joining the Army in WWI...The army used the immigrants in theater to see if the gas attacks had cleared..like guinea pigs. If that aint enough to earn your US citizenship, than this country is fucked up. Oh yeah, this country IS fucked up! Check the reflection in your mirror red.
With no due respect your gramps went and shot at people who never attacked he new country.